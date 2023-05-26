43
Scout Notes May 26

FPL notes: Shaw + Antony injury latest, Chelsea’s ‘top half’ woes

43 Comments
The Gameweek 37 analysis is wrapped up with Scout Notes on Thursday’s clash between Manchester United and Chelsea.

Any numbers you see in this article are taken from our Premium Members Area, where you can access Opta player and team data from every single Premier League fixture.

SHAW AND ANTONY INJURY LATEST

Man Utd booked their UEFA Champions League place for next season thanks to a 4-1 victory over Chelsea at Old Trafford, with goals from Casemiro (£4.9m), Anthony Martial (£6.3m), Bruno Fernandes (£9.5m) and Marcus Rashford (£7.2m).

However, it was not all good news for the hosts, as Antony (£7.3m) had to be stretchered off after suffering a serious-looking foot injury, while Luke Shaw (£5.3m) was withdrawn at half-time with a “slight” back issue.

“It’s difficult always to say, straight after the game, but, yeah, Antony is serious. Luke Shaw, we have to see. I don’t think it’s too bad but we have to wait 24 hours. We’ll have a diagnosis and we will know more.” – Erik ten Hag

FPL managers will now be anxiously awaiting a further update on Shaw, but a start on Sunday is in doubt, given that Man Utd only have two full days of rest before Gameweek 38, with an FA Cup final against Manchester City to follow.

TEN HAG: “WE SHOULD’VE SCORED MORE

Rashford started as a substitute on Thursday, having missed the past two games through injury and illness, but was introduced off the bench earlier than expected on 28 minutes, replacing Antony.

It was a lively performance, too, as he racked up five shots (more than any other player on the pitch), scoring his first goal since Gameweek 33 in the second half.

Meanwhile, Fernandes rattled the woodwork when he should have scored just after the break but made amends, slotting home a penalty having won it himself.

As for Casemiro, he got the winning goal against Bournemouth at the weekend and was at it again on Thursday, scoring in successive league fixtures for the first time since February 2019 while at Real Madrid. It means the Brazilian ends Gameweek 37 as FPL’s joint top-scoring player, claiming 16 points.

Erik ten Hag was clearly pleased with his side’s attacking efforts against Chelsea, having created a whopping seven big chances and 5.13 expected goals (xG).

“Chelsea have outstanding players but in the counter attacks, we were really good, really dangerous. We scored four in the end. We should’ve scored more but they could score as well.” – Erik ten Hag

Man Utd had kept a clean sheet in each of their last six Premier League home matches but conceded a late consolation to Joao Felix (£7.1m). However, they have certainly turned Old Trafford into a fortress again: they haven’t lost at home in the Premier League since the opening day.

CHELSEA’S TOP HALF PROBLEM

Chelsea had started pretty well at Old Trafford, with Mykhailo Mudryk (£6.4m) missing a big chance inside five minutes, but they looked very open again in a back four, something Frank Lampard touched on in his post-match interview.

“Our goal count for the season shows it’s a problem we don’t score enough goals. We gave them some threats in the first half but not many in the second. Some of the defending in the second half showed why we play a back five at times.” – Frank Lampard

Lampard made three changes to the side that lost to Man City on Sunday, with Thiago Silva (£5.4m) and Raheem Sterling (£9.7m) among those dropping out.

“He [Sterling] had a small feeling in his hamstring at Manchester City at half-time but carried on so it’s not a major issue but he hasn’t trained since that game so he is out and we are hoping he is involved at the weekend.

Thiago [Silva] has played a lot of games. There is no doubt he could play two games in three days and finish the season but at the same time I think it’s good for him to sit out and be ready for the weekend.” – Frank Lampard

Nine of Chelsea’s starting XI against Man Utd were aged 23 or under, with one of those youngsters – Lewis Hall (£4.3m) – impressing at left-back, creating two big chances for both Mudryk and Kai Havertz (£7.4m). He got into some great positions and received maximum bonus.

Still, it has been a rotten season for Chelsea, who will end the campaign somewhere between 11th to 14th, with Thursday’s result continuing their poor run against sides above them in the table this season. Owners of Newcastle United players, take note.

PlayedWonDrawnLostGoals scoredGoals concededPoints
19161210289

Above: Chelsea’s Premier League record against the top 10 in 2022/23

Lampard, meanwhile, has overseen just one win in eight Premier League games since returning to the manager’s seat, with Mauricio Pochettino expected to be confirmed imminently as the manager for next season.

GAMEWEEK 38 – WHAT IS LEFT TO PLAY FOR?

As we approach the final Gameweek of the 2022/23 season, the title and the UEFA Champions League race is already sorted, as is the UEFA Europa League.

However, Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford are all competing for one UEFA Europa Conference League spot, while two of Everton, Leicester City and Leeds United will join Southampton in being relegated to the Championship.

Above: The Gameweek 38 fixtures

  1. Salalalala
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Is Enciso injured, was limping at the end? I think Mahrez will be benched as well, does this makes sense

    a) Mahrez > eze
    b) Enciso > ? 6.5 itb

  2. klopptimusprime
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Thoughts on a couple of these close calls

    a) Which out of Steele (avl) vs Neto (eve)
    b) Pick 2 of Isak (che), Alvarez (bre), Mitoma (avl)

  3. Sz21
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Sitting around 78k and about 18 points behind a mini league leader so am hoping to finish on a bang.

    Will wait on team news of course but fancying these moves for now to mix it up.
    Kane (c) + Jesus -> Haaland + Isak and then maybe even a -4 for Odegaard in for Mac A.

    Ederson.
    Trippier, Estupinan, Shaw.
    Rashford, Mitoma, Mac Allister, Fernandes, Salah
    Isak, Haaland.
    Kepa, Schar, Chilwell, Greenwood.
    2ft, 1.0m ITB

  4. SWAGAT WINS LAST MAN STANDING!
    TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Last Man Standing Final Results

    Congratulations to Swagat Satpathy - https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/profiles/swagat_superstar/ has become the 10th winner of the Last Man Standing competition. He beat Sun Jihai, Rob Martin and Arun Sivadas in the final and had 4 points to spare.

    There were 3239 entrants this season so a fantastic achievement to win and to also be well inside the top 10K overall.

    Thank you to Ragabolly for running the scoreboard and for his role in removing teams & finding qualifying teams.

    Swagat wins free FFS membership for the 2023/2024 season and of course bragging rights.

    Hope to see you all involved next season 🙂

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    1. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Congrats Swagat.

      Thanks for running this TM!

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Cheers, great run by you.
        Just noticed you had the same score of 75 but would have lost on overall rank tiebreaker.

        1. gart888
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Actually glad that tiebreak would have worked against me. Otherwise getting the Isak vs. Wilson call last week would have cost me the title. 😀

          1. TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 13 Years
            58 mins ago

            Wilson(c) would have won you the title by overall rank 😈

            1. gart888
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 min ago

              Nooooooo. lol.

    2. snow pea in repose
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Looking forward to the coming season, where hopefully I can do better than this season, being knocked out in GW1!

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Can't do worst at least 🙂

    3. Swagat
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      Can't believe i managed to win it, survived so many close cutoffs.

      Thanks for organising TM.

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Congrats again, great to see the 13 near your name for the long time user win.

  5. Disturbed
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Shaws injury means a non playing bench for gw38. Any suggestions what to do with this mess? 1ft, 0.6m itb

    Ederson
    Trippier mee dunk
    Salah Bruno rashford mitoma mac
    Haaland Wilson

    Kepa shaw greenwood zinchenko

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      56 mins ago

      Good chance 1 or 2 of your starting attackers will be benched.

      1. Disturbed
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        For sure, and the bench doesn’t help either.

  6. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    If you could only choose one this week???….

    A- Bruno
    Or
    B- Odegaard
    Or
    C- Saka

    Cheers everyone!!

    1. Disturbed
      • 9 Years
      22 mins ago

      B

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers mate!!

    2. Amartey Partey
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Thankyou mate !!

  7. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    How terrible is this lot?

    Kepa Raya
    Trip Botman Etsu Chill* Shaw*
    Salah Bruno Rashford Mahrez Mac
    Haaland Wilson Enciso

    1 FT, 0.2 in bank

    Expecting some benchings from the front 8 so will be doing well to get 11 starters for -4 or worse.

    1. Disturbed
      • 9 Years
      45 mins ago

      Almost as bad as mine!

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 13 Years
        43 mins ago

        Looks worse imo.

  8. jousor
    • 6 Years
    57 mins ago

    Hello all!
    Please advise.

    20 pts leading in my ML. Please advise to secure my position!
    Please is mine and friend chasing me hard for GW 37.

    *Mine
    Steel
    Trippier Shaw Gabriel
    Gundogan Mitoma Salah Mac Allister Rashford
    Halland Alvarez

    Kepa Isak Dalot Botman

    *Friend
    De Gea
    Henry Trippier Burn
    Mac Allister Mitoma Fernandes Salah Foden
    Alvarez Haaland

    Ward Wilson Dalot Castagne

    Thanks and GL for the final WK!!

    1. jousor
      • 6 Years
      just now

      *Below

  9. xuwei
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    28 mins ago

    If lineups are leaked how much time will there be to make changes? (On a free hit)

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      10 mins ago

      Some like Pool should be leaked early. Others up to 15 minutes before deadline.
      The biggest factor is the FPL not crashing.

      1. xuwei
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Got it - thanks.

  10. steven8991
    • 7 Years
    27 mins ago

    1. Haaland > Kane . Good move?

    2. Captain:
    a. Salah
    b. Haaland
    c. Kane

    3. Play 2:
    a. Trippier
    b. Gabriel
    c. Mings
    d. Estupinan

    4. Bench 1:
    a. Mac Alister
    b. Mitoma
    c. Rashford
    d. Mahrez

  11. No Price Changes
    TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 13 Years
    25 mins ago

    No price changes

    1. lvgrvp
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      It seems Alisson went up and De Bruyne dropped?

    2. Shine on you crazy diamond
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Out to buy some potatoes then

  12. dmcnam12
    • 2 Years
    25 mins ago

    Thoughts on Alvarez, Mac Allister -> Ferguson, Eze -4?

    1. Pad Randa (The OG)
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Sideways move, IMO.

  13. SmasherLagru
    • 3 Years
    24 mins ago

    So who's everyones cap this week. For it's either Kane or Salah. And 1ft Haaland to Kane

    1. Pad Randa (The OG)
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Salah for now.

  14. akhilrajau
    • 4 Years
    15 mins ago

    Shaw, Estupinan, TAA,Tripper, Henry
    Rashford, Salah, Bruno, Mitova, Mac Allister
    Greenwood, Haland, Wilson
    FT: 1, Bank: 0.9m
    Please suggest
    A. Haland, Wilson -> Kane, Firmino (-4)
    B. Haland, Mitoma/Allister -> Kane, Eze (-4)
    C. Wilson -> Firmino/Alvaraz/Watkins
    D. Any other

  15. Pad Randa (The OG)
    • 11 Years
    13 mins ago

    1 week still to go and I've already hit my highest points ever (2414). Almost 200 points higher than my top-3K season and I'm barely hanging on to 325K ranking. Yikes.

  16. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    Are the pressers today or tomorrow?

    cheers

