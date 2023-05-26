167
Captain Sensible May 26

Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 38?

167 Comments
Share

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers face the final curtain, where a successful armband pick from a set of fixtures packed with high-ceiling differential options could seal overall rank or mini-league glory.

With the record-breaking Erling Haaland (£12.4m) returning to the starting line-up against Brighton & Hove Albion following Manchester City’s title celebrations, we examine the Norwegian and other big-hitting armband alternatives from Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, as managers seek that elusive Gameweek 38 chunk-rise.

As usual, the Captain Sensible article is here to highlight which assets have the best chance of hauling.

First, we will assess the fallout of the captain poll, before then analysing the best options, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Sunday’s 15:00 BST deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (£13.1m) tops a tight-knit captaincy poll, backed by just over three-tenths of the total votes cast at the time of writing.

Perennial perma-captain Haaland sits in second place and provides the Egyptian’s main armband competition, backed by just under one in five of our users.

Harry Kane (£11.4m) occupies third place with 17.39% of the vote, followed by Eberechi Eze (£5.7m) and Bukayo Saka (£8.0m) further back.

THE CANDIDATES

MOHAMED SALAH/ROBERTO FIRMINO

Salah supplied an assist during Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Aston Villa but the five-point return ended his three-game run of double-digit hauls.

After an undoubtedly slow start to the season, the Egyptian’s form picked up after the Gameweek 17 restart and his seven attacking returns over the last six rounds have only been bettered by Callum Wilson (£7.2m).  

Underlying statistics confirm that Salah’s recent production rate has been no fluke, with the winger ranking top for penalty area touches (71) in this same period.

Furthermore, during the six, Salah places inside the top three for expected goals (xG) and expected goal involvement (xGI), with 4.18 and 5.51 respectively.

Above: Salah places in the top three for expected goals (xG) and expected goal involvement (xGI), with 4.18 and 5.51 respectively.

Meanwhile, Roberto Firmino (£8.0m) is about to bid farewell to the Premier League and the stage is set for the Brazilian to finish his Liverpool career in style against Southampton.

Formerly a mainstay in Jurgen Klopp’s highly successful attacking triumvirate, Firmino has become a peripheral figure this term, limited to 12 league starts and 24 appearances. An average of 49 minutes per outing gives a flavour of how the Brazilian has been used but he returned to the scoresheet in last week’s draw, notching his tenth goal of the campaign.

Firmino boasts a healthy 5.3 points per start during 2022/23, a number boosted by two early-season double-digit hauls which gathered seven attacking returns, highlighting the Brazilian’s ceiling.

Bottom-of-the-table Southampton host Liverpool on Sunday, where Ruben Selles takes charge of the Saints for the last time. Their abysmal form sees them winless since early March 2023, whilst currently on a five-game losing streak.

Over the last six, Selles’ defence ranks second-worst for letting in goals (16) and place bottom for shots in the box conceded (78) and expected goals conceded (xGC, 13.65).

Zonally, they’ve recently been weakest on their left flank, placing in the bottom two for both crosses (62) and chances conceded (29) from Salah’s wing.

Additionally, no side has conceded more chances centrally (30) than Southampton in the last half-dozen.

MARCUS RASHFORD/BRUNO FERNANDES

On a personal note, I am currently one point outside of the top 10k going into Sunday’s season finale and gunning for a fourth top 10k finish. It’s been a pleasure writing Captain Sensible for the readers, Neale and the editorial team at Fantasy Football Scout. I hope you’ve enjoyed my writing and that the content has helped your process as a manager.

Best of luck for Gameweek 38!

Hibbo Author of Captain Sensible. I write Fantasy Premier League articles, focusing on stats and strategy. Three top 10k finishes. 21/22 Rank - 2783 Follow them on Twitter

167 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Tonyawesome69
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    I would only advocate taking a hit if the player you are transferring out doesn't start. More chance of the hit paying off in the last GW of the season.

    Open Controls
  2. gellinmagellan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Steele (Pope)
    Lindelof Shaw TAA Trippier Zinchenko
    Saka Grealish Mac Mitoma Bruno
    Haaland Isak Alvarez

    1 FT 0.7 ITB. What should I do here to have the last gw be slightly less disappointing than the whole season...?

    Open Controls
    1. boombaba
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Isak Bruno to Kane eze?

      Open Controls
  3. Bishopool
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    So probably ex-pooler Solanke shows where Everton should belong, crushing that defence, aint he?

    Open Controls
    1. Shine on you crazy diamond
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Doesn't work like that, mate

      Open Controls
    2. Colonel Shoe 肝池
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Dunno got a horrible feeling eve will escape

      Open Controls
      1. Bishopool
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        If they wont win that game then its pretty clear they have earned Chamionship level.

        Open Controls
      2. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Me too.

        It would also just be typical of their luck that if they lose to Bournemouth Leeds and Leicester would somehow also lose or draw and allow Everton another escape.

        Open Controls
    3. SHOWSTOPPERRR
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Like ex pooler coutinho did to city last season and made pool champions 🙂

      Open Controls
  4. Shine on you crazy diamond
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    D in the p

    Open Controls
  5. Colonel Shoe 肝池
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Stones to porro or ward?

    Open Controls
    1. Bubz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Are you not expecting Stones to start?

      Open Controls
  6. XX SMICER XX
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    I have injuries and want to have abit of fun last gameweek, what to punt on?

    Currently looking at:

    Robertson Mahrez Haaland to Tierney/ Tsimikas Son Kane -8

    Open Controls
  7. TheBiffas
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Salah TC baby go big or go home

    Open Controls
    1. TallestJohn
      • 6 Years
      1 hour ago

      If you've still got your TC going into the final week you probably should try to go big, yes

      Open Controls
    2. lilmessipran
      • 10 Years
      33 mins ago

      Could save it for next season

      Open Controls
    3. sulldaddy
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      Something something
      Sell unused chips

      See ya next season!

      Open Controls
    4. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Nice

      Open Controls
  8. ZeBestee
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Are we getting team news before deadline?

    Open Controls
    1. Wild Rover
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Yeah, they are releasing team news on Saturday as usual.

      Open Controls
      1. GC123
        • 1 Year
        8 mins ago

        Love this

        Open Controls
      2. Cruyff's Eleven
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Hahaha. You made me laugh, thank you Sir

        Open Controls
  9. WibblesTeam
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    how does this FH look?

    DDG
    Trent Tark Gabriel
    Salah Rashford Eze Maddison Odegaard
    Haaland Kane

    Ortega - Kiwior Patterson Greenwood 0.0ITB

    Open Controls
    1. Bishopool
      • 11 Years
      27 mins ago

      chasing or holding?

      Open Controls
      1. WibblesTeam
        • 5 Years
        17 mins ago

        Just trying to win a H2H playoff final so just looking for whatever gets the most points this week

        Open Controls
        1. Bishopool
          • 11 Years
          13 mins ago

          Should be safe, but be aware of changes of regulars in teams who dont play for points anymore.

          Open Controls
  10. The Train Driver
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Are you getting a low owned player as a punt for the last gw?

    I'm thinking of getting either Rodrigo or Sancho.

    Open Controls
    1. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Martial

      Open Controls
  11. Bishopool
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Who are your differentials to chase with?

    My options are:

    a) Awoniyi
    b) Firmino
    c) Son
    d) Castagne
    e) Garnacho
    f) Dalot (if Shaw out)

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      I like all of these. I think we should all get them.

      Open Controls
    2. Sabz_1111
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Personally going with Son (c) and Firmino. But comes with a lot of risk but as you say chasing. Worries me not having Salah but those I’m chasing have him.

      Open Controls
  12. Salalalala
    • 4 Years
    54 mins ago

    Smith-rowe worth a punt this week? With injuries to Martinelli and Odegaard/Saka also flagged, he hsould start right? Any Ars fans here for an insight

    Open Controls
    1. Bubz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      No imo. Has barely kicked a ball all season

      Open Controls
    2. Bubz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Also, Ode isn’t flagged is he?

      Open Controls
      1. Salalalala
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        I meant Trossard/Saka. Who you reckon will start for gunners?

        Open Controls
        1. Bubz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Smith Rowe may very well get a run out but I just wouldn’t expect him to tear it up having not played football all season. Maybe worth a big punt though

          Open Controls
  13. sirmorbach
    • 6 Years
    46 mins ago

    Lads, any help appreciated. Many thanks.

    Steele
    TAA, Trippier, Shaw
    Salah, Mahrez, Rashford, Ødegaard
    Haaland, Isak, Wilson

    Raya, Mitoma, Gabriel, Mee

    A. Mahrez to Eze
    B. Mahrez to a punt on McNeil
    C. Wilson/Isak to Álvarez
    D. Something else?

    Open Controls
    1. The Polymath
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
      1. sirmorbach
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Cheers!

        Open Controls
    2. Salalalala
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Don't think Alvarez will start unless there is a leak. Eze or Rodrigo might be better

      Open Controls
      1. sirmorbach
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        Thanks, mate.

        Open Controls
      2. Cruyff's Eleven
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Don't think a leak has any influence on Pep's starting XI, to be honest.

        Open Controls
  14. The Polymath
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    38 mins ago

    Which way to go?

    A) Wilson to Kane and Eze to Bruno, keep Tripper for -4
    B) Greenwood to Kane, Eze to Bruno, Trippier to Toti and keep Wilson for -8

    Rival behind me has Wilson and Kane but not Trippier

    Open Controls
    1. Salalalala
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. sirmorbach
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      In itself, A.

      However, depending on how far ahead of your rival you are, B might pay off.

      Open Controls
    3. XX SMICER XX
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    4. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Eze to Bruno, not Bruno to Eze ?

      Open Controls
  15. Salalalala
    • 4 Years
    36 mins ago

    Would you get Mina for a hit instead of Shaw to field 3 defender? Or anyone else other than Liv/New?

    Open Controls
    1. sirmorbach
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Who have you got as sub?

      Open Controls
  16. XX SMICER XX
    • 5 Years
    29 mins ago

    -12 madness? Yay of Nay?

    Robertson Mahrez Haaland Greenwood to Kiwior Son (C) Jesus Firmino

    Open Controls
    1. GC123
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Big, big no

      Open Controls
  17. JELLYFISH
    • 11 Years
    19 mins ago

    Current team - 18 point lead in my ML with 1FT/0.5itb

    Ddg
    Trippier TAA Shaw
    Rashford Mitoma Mahrez Maddison
    Kane Wilson Haaland

    (Grealish Botman Coufal)

    Thinking about playing safe and doing Mahrez or Grealish to Eze.
    Concerned that quite a few of these could be rested but Reluctant to
    take a hit as an 18pt lead can very easily be clawed back.
    What do we think guys?

    Open Controls
  18. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    18 mins ago

    Would you take a hit to bring in Diaz or Firmino?

    Open Controls
    1. TheSteel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      No. Liverpool on the beach.

      Open Controls
  19. Chrisaa87
    • 1 Year
    12 mins ago

    On freehit

    Steel (Iversen)
    Shaw tark TAA lindeløf (toti)
    Son salah mcneil Ramsey eze
    Kane haaland (greenwood)

    Thoughts? Mosh uncertain about ramsey/ mcneil/ tark and shaw lindeløf

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      just now

      If the popular assets haul you’re in trouble?

      But if they don’t & the differentials haul laughing

      Open Controls
  20. ZeBestee
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    Pep said he would prefer momentum to resting players. I see Haaland starting and getting around 60 min. Kdb might start as well so that leaves Alvarez on the bench.

    Is there a chance we get team lineups before deadline?

    Open Controls
  21. Gudjohnsen
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    What are the Odds on the FPL site to crash 30 minutes before deadline on transfer?

    Open Controls
  22. -GK22-
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    Going on hols so sorter team. GTG?

    Raya
    Trip, Shaw, Estup
    Rash, Eze, Salah (vc), Mitoma
    Haaland, Kane (c), Alvarez

    Kepa, MacA, Schar, Mee

    Open Controls
  23. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
    • 1 Year
    just now

    Would love any thoughts about my FH team for this last GW:

    Ramsdale (Steele)
    TAA, Mings, Tarkowski, (Ayling, Maguire)
    Salah, Son, Bowen, Eze (Garnacho)
    Kane, Vardy Gnonto

    1: Which one to play
    A: Gnonto
    B: Garnacho (feel he will start this last game)

    re the punts on Gnonto and Garnacho, are they too wild? Have won my ML and around 13k in the game. Want to go all out for a top 10k finish.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.