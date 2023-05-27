FPL Gameweek 38 punts: Who are the true differentials?

It’s punt city out there in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) land, the final Gameweek of 2022/23 offering managers one last chance to boost their rank or salvage mini-league rewards.

But where are the genuine differentials to be found?

You might think the ownership figure on the FPL site would be a good place to start but our response to that is that William Saliba (£4.9m), out of action since mid-March, is still in 15.6% of squads.

‘Ghost teams’ litter the landscape at this stage of the season so to get a truer gauge of how popular a player is among active Fantasy managers, we turn to LiveFPL’s ownership stats.

We’ve used the top 100,000 as the barometer for this feature but you can choose your own sample at the click of a button via the link above.

We’ll go fixture by fixture, cherry-picking a selection of low-owned names from each of them. We’ve excluded anyone with an ownership figure over 20%, meaning no Erling Haaland (£12.4m), Mohamed Salah (£13.1m) et al.

The obvious caveat is that these are ownership figures from Gameweek 37, so won’t reflect transfers in this week. Eberechi Eze (£5.7m), for example, has been bought by over 300,000 managers overall since the last deadline, so his ‘owned by’ number will be well into double figures now.

With that in mind, we’ve also made a note if they rank in the top 60 for overall Gameweek 38 ‘transfers in’. Anyone below this arbitrary number has had fewer than 17,000 purchases in total, so their ownership figure in the top 100k will have taken a minimal hit.

An asterisk means they are currently flagged.

ARSENAL v WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Player Team Price Top 100k ownership at GW37 Transfers in ahead of GW38 (rank v other FPL assets – if in top 60) Ramsdale Arsenal £4.8m 0.88% 25th White Arsenal £5.0m 10.04% 12th Gabriel Arsenal £5.2m 3.13% 31st Odegaard Arsenal £6.9m 8.99% 2nd Saka* Arsenal £8.0m 5.56% 21st Trossard* Arsenal £6.6m 0.3% 43rd Nelson* Arsenal £4.7m 0.01% – Jesus Arsenal £8.1m 1.21% 20th

ASTON VILLA V BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Player Team Price Top 100k ownership at GW37 Transfers in ahead of GW38 (rank v other FPL assets – if in top 60) Digne Aston Villa £4.5m 0.0% – J Ramsey Aston Villa £5.1m 0.16% 45th Bailey Aston Villa £4.3m 0.15% – Buendia Aston Villa £5.7m 0.09% – Watkins Aston Villa £7.3m 7.8% 13th Enciso Brighton £4.6m 6.47% – Ferguson Brighton £4.6m 1.47% 55th

BRENTFORD V MANCHESTER CITY

Player Team Price Top 100k ownership at GW37 Transfers in ahead of GW38 (rank v other FPL assets – if in top 60) Mbeumo Brentford £5.6m 0.44% 17th Gundogan Man City £7.4m 6.08% 24th De Bruyne Man City £12.1m 4.3% – Foden Man City £8.0m 2.56% 15th Bernardo Man City £6.7m 0.19% –

CHELSEA V NEWCASTLE UNITED

Player Team Price Top 100k ownership at GW37 Transfers in ahead of GW38 (rank v other FPL assets – if in top 60) Joao Felix Chelsea £7.1m 0.2% – Dubravka Newcastle £4.1m 0.0% – Schar Newcastle £5.1m 7.32% 42nd Murphy Newcastle £4.2m 1.55% – Almiron Newcastle £5.4m 0.51% 40th Saint-Maximin Newcastle £6.1m 0.02% – Newcastle

CRYSTAL PALACE V NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Player Team Price Top 100k ownership at GW37 Transfers in ahead of GW38 (rank v other FPL assets – if in top 60) Johnstone C Palace £4.4m 2.75% – Guéhi C Palace £4.5m 2.68% – Mitchell C Palace £4.4m 0.98% – Andersen C Palace £4.5m 0.29% – Eze C Palace £5.7m 6.0% 1st Olise C Palace £5.3m 2.16% – J Ayew C Palace £5.2m 0.09% – Edouard C Palace £5.0m 0.53% – Gibbs-White N Forest £5.5m 0.36% 35th Awoniyi N Forest £5.6m 0.32% 30th Johnson N Forest £5.5m 0.17% –

EVERTON V BOURNEMOUTH

Player Team Price Top 100k ownership at GW37 Transfers in ahead of GW38 (rank v other FPL assets – if in top 60) Pickford Everton £4.4m 1.1% 32nd Tarkowski Everton £4.1m 2.94% 23rd Mina Everton £4.3m 0.01% – McNeil Everton £5.2m 0.43% 10th Doucoure Everton £5.3m 0.01% – Gray Everton £5.1m 0.0% – Billing* Bournemouth £5.0m 0.29% – Solanke Bournemouth £5.6m 6.51% –

LEEDS UNITED V TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Player Team Price Top 100k ownership at GW37 Transfers in ahead of GW38 (rank v other FPL assets – if in top 60) Harrison Leeds £5.7m 0.22% – Rodrigo* Leeds £6.3m 0.05% – Gnonto Leeds £4.7m 0.33% – Bamford* Leeds £7.1m 0.01% – Son Tottenham £11.5m 0.08% 54th Kulusevski Tottenham £7.8m 0.0% – Kane Tottenham £11.4m 14.49% 3rd

LEICESTER CITY V WEST HAM UNITED

Player Team Price Top 100k ownership at GW37 Transfers in ahead of GW38 (rank v other FPL assets – if in top 60) Castagne Leicester £4.3m 3.48% 59th Maddison Leicester £7.8m 0.57% 16th Barnes Leicester £6.6m 0.07% 44th Vardy Leicester £9.1m 0.0% 50th Bowen West Ham £8.0m 0.14% 34th Antonio West Ham £6.9m 0.15% –

MANCHESTER UNITED V FULHAM

Player Team Price Top 100k ownership at GW37 Transfers in ahead of GW38 (rank v other FPL assets – if in top 60) Lindelof Man Utd £4.1m 6.12% – Dalot Man Utd £4.8m 4.91% – Garnacho Man Utd £4.1m 0.68% 46th Martial Man Utd £6.3m 4.22% – Willian Fulham £5.5m 0.1% – Wilson Fulham £5.7m 0.02% – Mitrovic Fulham £6.6m 0.17% 28th

SOUTHAMPTON V LIVERPOOL

Player Team Price Top 100k ownership at GW37 Transfers in ahead of GW38 (rank v other FPL assets – if in top 60) Alisson Liverpool £5.4m 3.78% 6th Van Dijk Liverpool £6.6m 1.73% 29th Tsimikas Liverpool £4.3m 0.0% – Gakpo Liverpool £7.6m 3.39% 22nd Diaz Liverpool £7.8m 0.13% 57th Jota Liverpool £8.6m 2.46% – Darwin* Liverpool £8.6m 0.05% – Firmino Liverpool £8.0m 0.03% 48th

RATE MY TEAM: POINTS PROJECTIONS v TOP 100K OWNERSHIP

For Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout, we've also included Rate My Team's leading players for projected points in Gameweek 38.

Again, anyone with an ownership over 20% in the top 100k is excluded.

