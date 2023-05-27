FPL Gameweek 38 punts: Who are the true differentials?

It’s punt city out there in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) land, the final Gameweek of 2022/23 offering managers one last chance to boost their rank or salvage mini-league rewards.
But where are the genuine differentials to be found?
You might think the ownership figure on the FPL site would be a good place to start but our response to that is that William Saliba (£4.9m), out of action since mid-March, is still in 15.6% of squads.
‘Ghost teams’ litter the landscape at this stage of the season so to get a truer gauge of how popular a player is among active Fantasy managers, we turn to LiveFPL’s ownership stats.
We’ve used the top 100,000 as the barometer for this feature but you can choose your own sample at the click of a button via the link above.
We’ll go fixture by fixture, cherry-picking a selection of low-owned names from each of them. We’ve excluded anyone with an ownership figure over 20%, meaning no Erling Haaland (£12.4m), Mohamed Salah (£13.1m) et al.
The obvious caveat is that these are ownership figures from Gameweek 37, so won’t reflect transfers in this week. Eberechi Eze (£5.7m), for example, has been bought by over 300,000 managers overall since the last deadline, so his ‘owned by’ number will be well into double figures now.
With that in mind, we’ve also made a note if they rank in the top 60 for overall Gameweek 38 ‘transfers in’. Anyone below this arbitrary number has had fewer than 17,000 purchases in total, so their ownership figure in the top 100k will have taken a minimal hit.
An asterisk means they are currently flagged.
ARSENAL v WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS
|Player
|Team
|Price
|Top 100k ownership at GW37
|Transfers in ahead of GW38 (rank v other FPL assets – if in top 60)
|Ramsdale
|Arsenal
|£4.8m
|0.88%
|25th
|White
|Arsenal
|£5.0m
|10.04%
|12th
|Gabriel
|Arsenal
|£5.2m
|3.13%
|31st
|Odegaard
|Arsenal
|£6.9m
|8.99%
|2nd
|Saka*
|Arsenal
|£8.0m
|5.56%
|21st
|Trossard*
|Arsenal
|£6.6m
|0.3%
|43rd
|Nelson*
|Arsenal
|£4.7m
|0.01%
|–
|Jesus
|Arsenal
|£8.1m
|1.21%
|20th
ASTON VILLA V BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION
|Player
|Team
|Price
|Top 100k ownership at GW37
|Transfers in ahead of GW38 (rank v other FPL assets – if in top 60)
|Digne
|Aston Villa
|£4.5m
|0.0%
|–
|J Ramsey
|Aston Villa
|£5.1m
|0.16%
|45th
|Bailey
|Aston Villa
|£4.3m
|0.15%
|–
|Buendia
|Aston Villa
|£5.7m
|0.09%
|–
|Watkins
|Aston Villa
|£7.3m
|7.8%
|13th
|Enciso
|Brighton
|£4.6m
|6.47%
|–
|Ferguson
|Brighton
|£4.6m
|1.47%
|55th
BRENTFORD V MANCHESTER CITY
|Player
|Team
|Price
|Top 100k ownership at GW37
|Transfers in ahead of GW38 (rank v other FPL assets – if in top 60)
|Mbeumo
|Brentford
|£5.6m
|0.44%
|17th
|Gundogan
|Man City
|£7.4m
|6.08%
|24th
|De Bruyne
|Man City
|£12.1m
|4.3%
|–
|Foden
|Man City
|£8.0m
|2.56%
|15th
|Bernardo
|Man City
|£6.7m
|0.19%
|–
CHELSEA V NEWCASTLE UNITED
|Player
|Team
|Price
|Top 100k ownership at GW37
|Transfers in ahead of GW38 (rank v other FPL assets – if in top 60)
|Joao Felix
|Chelsea
|£7.1m
|0.2%
|–
|Dubravka
|Newcastle
|£4.1m
|0.0%
|–
|Schar
|Newcastle
|£5.1m
|7.32%
|42nd
|Murphy
|Newcastle
|£4.2m
|1.55%
|–
|Almiron
|Newcastle
|£5.4m
|0.51%
|40th
|Saint-Maximin
|Newcastle
|£6.1m
|0.02%
|–
CRYSTAL PALACE V NOTTINGHAM FOREST
|Player
|Team
|Price
|Top 100k ownership at GW37
|Transfers in ahead of GW38 (rank v other FPL assets – if in top 60)
|Johnstone
|C Palace
|£4.4m
|2.75%
|–
|Guéhi
|C Palace
|£4.5m
|2.68%
|–
|Mitchell
|C Palace
|£4.4m
|0.98%
|–
|Andersen
|C Palace
|£4.5m
|0.29%
|–
|Eze
|C Palace
|£5.7m
|6.0%
|1st
|Olise
|C Palace
|£5.3m
|2.16%
|–
|J Ayew
|C Palace
|£5.2m
|0.09%
|–
|Edouard
|C Palace
|£5.0m
|0.53%
|–
|Gibbs-White
|N Forest
|£5.5m
|0.36%
|35th
|Awoniyi
|N Forest
|£5.6m
|0.32%
|30th
|Johnson
|N Forest
|£5.5m
|0.17%
|–
EVERTON V BOURNEMOUTH
|Player
|Team
|Price
|Top 100k ownership at GW37
|Transfers in ahead of GW38 (rank v other FPL assets – if in top 60)
|Pickford
|Everton
|£4.4m
|1.1%
|32nd
|Tarkowski
|Everton
|£4.1m
|2.94%
|23rd
|Mina
|Everton
|£4.3m
|0.01%
|–
|McNeil
|Everton
|£5.2m
|0.43%
|10th
|Doucoure
|Everton
|£5.3m
|0.01%
|–
|Gray
|Everton
|£5.1m
|0.0%
|–
|Billing*
|Bournemouth
|£5.0m
|0.29%
|–
|Solanke
|Bournemouth
|£5.6m
|6.51%
|–
LEEDS UNITED V TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR
|Player
|Team
|Price
|Top 100k ownership at GW37
|Transfers in ahead of GW38 (rank v other FPL assets – if in top 60)
|Harrison
|Leeds
|£5.7m
|0.22%
|–
|Rodrigo*
|Leeds
|£6.3m
|0.05%
|–
|Gnonto
|Leeds
|£4.7m
|0.33%
|–
|Bamford*
|Leeds
|£7.1m
|0.01%
|–
|Son
|Tottenham
|£11.5m
|0.08%
|54th
|Kulusevski
|Tottenham
|£7.8m
|0.0%
|–
|Kane
|Tottenham
|£11.4m
|14.49%
|3rd
LEICESTER CITY V WEST HAM UNITED
|Player
|Team
|Price
|Top 100k ownership at GW37
|Transfers in ahead of GW38 (rank v other FPL assets – if in top 60)
|Castagne
|Leicester
|£4.3m
|3.48%
|59th
|Maddison
|Leicester
|£7.8m
|0.57%
|16th
|Barnes
|Leicester
|£6.6m
|0.07%
|44th
|Vardy
|Leicester
|£9.1m
|0.0%
|50th
|Bowen
|West Ham
|£8.0m
|0.14%
|34th
|Antonio
|West Ham
|£6.9m
|0.15%
|–
MANCHESTER UNITED V FULHAM
|Player
|Team
|Price
|Top 100k ownership at GW37
|Transfers in ahead of GW38 (rank v other FPL assets – if in top 60)
|Lindelof
|Man Utd
|£4.1m
|6.12%
|–
|Dalot
|Man Utd
|£4.8m
|4.91%
|–
|Garnacho
|Man Utd
|£4.1m
|0.68%
|46th
|Martial
|Man Utd
|£6.3m
|4.22%
|–
|Willian
|Fulham
|£5.5m
|0.1%
|–
|Wilson
|Fulham
|£5.7m
|0.02%
|–
|Mitrovic
|Fulham
|£6.6m
|0.17%
|28th
SOUTHAMPTON V LIVERPOOL
|Player
|Team
|Price
|Top 100k ownership at GW37
|Transfers in ahead of GW38 (rank v other FPL assets – if in top 60)
|Alisson
|Liverpool
|£5.4m
|3.78%
|6th
|Van Dijk
|Liverpool
|£6.6m
|1.73%
|29th
|Tsimikas
|Liverpool
|£4.3m
|0.0%
|–
|Gakpo
|Liverpool
|£7.6m
|3.39%
|22nd
|Diaz
|Liverpool
|£7.8m
|0.13%
|57th
|Jota
|Liverpool
|£8.6m
|2.46%
|–
|Darwin*
|Liverpool
|£8.6m
|0.05%
|–
|Firmino
|Liverpool
|£8.0m
|0.03%
|48th
RATE MY TEAM: POINTS PROJECTIONS v TOP 100K OWNERSHIP
For Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout, we’ve also included Rate My Team‘s leading players for projected points in Gameweek 38.
Again, anyone with an ownership over 20% in the top 100k is excluded.
You can get the full picture, which includes your Haalands and your Salahs, by clicking here.
