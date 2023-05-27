43
FPL May 27

FPL Gameweek 38 punts: Who are the true differentials?

It’s punt city out there in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) land, the final Gameweek of 2022/23 offering managers one last chance to boost their rank or salvage mini-league rewards.

But where are the genuine differentials to be found?

You might think the ownership figure on the FPL site would be a good place to start but our response to that is that William Saliba (£4.9m), out of action since mid-March, is still in 15.6% of squads.

‘Ghost teams’ litter the landscape at this stage of the season so to get a truer gauge of how popular a player is among active Fantasy managers, we turn to LiveFPL’s ownership stats.

We’ve used the top 100,000 as the barometer for this feature but you can choose your own sample at the click of a button via the link above.

We’ll go fixture by fixture, cherry-picking a selection of low-owned names from each of them. We’ve excluded anyone with an ownership figure over 20%, meaning no Erling Haaland (£12.4m), Mohamed Salah (£13.1m) et al.

The obvious caveat is that these are ownership figures from Gameweek 37, so won’t reflect transfers in this week. Eberechi Eze (£5.7m), for example, has been bought by over 300,000 managers overall since the last deadline, so his ‘owned by’ number will be well into double figures now.

With that in mind, we’ve also made a note if they rank in the top 60 for overall Gameweek 38 ‘transfers in’. Anyone below this arbitrary number has had fewer than 17,000 purchases in total, so their ownership figure in the top 100k will have taken a minimal hit.

An asterisk means they are currently flagged.

ARSENAL v WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

PlayerTeamPriceTop 100k ownership at GW37Transfers in ahead of GW38 (rank v other FPL assets – if in top 60)
RamsdaleArsenal£4.8m0.88%25th
WhiteArsenal£5.0m10.04%12th
GabrielArsenal£5.2m3.13%31st
OdegaardArsenal£6.9m8.99%2nd
Saka*Arsenal£8.0m5.56%21st
Trossard*Arsenal£6.6m0.3%43rd
Nelson*Arsenal£4.7m0.01%
JesusArsenal£8.1m1.21%20th

ASTON VILLA V BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

PlayerTeamPriceTop 100k ownership at GW37Transfers in ahead of GW38 (rank v other FPL assets – if in top 60)
DigneAston Villa£4.5m0.0%
J RamseyAston Villa£5.1m0.16%45th
BaileyAston Villa£4.3m0.15%
BuendiaAston Villa£5.7m0.09%
WatkinsAston Villa£7.3m7.8%13th
EncisoBrighton£4.6m6.47%
FergusonBrighton£4.6m1.47%55th

BRENTFORD V MANCHESTER CITY

PlayerTeamPriceTop 100k ownership at GW37Transfers in ahead of GW38 (rank v other FPL assets – if in top 60)
MbeumoBrentford£5.6m0.44%17th
GundoganMan City£7.4m6.08%24th
De BruyneMan City£12.1m4.3%
FodenMan City£8.0m2.56%15th
BernardoMan City£6.7m0.19%

CHELSEA V NEWCASTLE UNITED

PlayerTeamPriceTop 100k ownership at GW37Transfers in ahead of GW38 (rank v other FPL assets – if in top 60)
Joao FelixChelsea£7.1m0.2%
DubravkaNewcastle£4.1m0.0%
ScharNewcastle£5.1m7.32%42nd
MurphyNewcastle£4.2m1.55%
AlmironNewcastle£5.4m0.51%40th
Saint-MaximinNewcastle£6.1m0.02%
Newcastle

CRYSTAL PALACE V NOTTINGHAM FOREST

PlayerTeamPriceTop 100k ownership at GW37Transfers in ahead of GW38 (rank v other FPL assets – if in top 60)
JohnstoneC Palace£4.4m2.75%
GuéhiC Palace£4.5m2.68%
MitchellC Palace£4.4m0.98%
AndersenC Palace£4.5m0.29%
EzeC Palace£5.7m6.0%1st
OliseC Palace£5.3m2.16%
J AyewC Palace£5.2m0.09%
EdouardC Palace£5.0m0.53%
Gibbs-WhiteN Forest£5.5m0.36%35th
AwoniyiN Forest£5.6m0.32%30th
JohnsonN Forest£5.5m0.17%

EVERTON V BOURNEMOUTH

PlayerTeamPriceTop 100k ownership at GW37Transfers in ahead of GW38 (rank v other FPL assets – if in top 60)
PickfordEverton£4.4m1.1%32nd
TarkowskiEverton£4.1m2.94%23rd
MinaEverton£4.3m0.01%
McNeilEverton£5.2m0.43%10th
DoucoureEverton£5.3m0.01%
GrayEverton£5.1m0.0%
Billing*Bournemouth£5.0m0.29%
SolankeBournemouth£5.6m6.51%

LEEDS UNITED V TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

PlayerTeamPriceTop 100k ownership at GW37Transfers in ahead of GW38 (rank v other FPL assets – if in top 60)
HarrisonLeeds£5.7m0.22%
Rodrigo*Leeds£6.3m0.05%
GnontoLeeds£4.7m0.33%
Bamford*Leeds£7.1m0.01%
SonTottenham£11.5m0.08%54th
KulusevskiTottenham£7.8m0.0%
KaneTottenham£11.4m14.49%3rd

LEICESTER CITY V WEST HAM UNITED

PlayerTeamPriceTop 100k ownership at GW37Transfers in ahead of GW38 (rank v other FPL assets – if in top 60)
CastagneLeicester£4.3m3.48%59th
MaddisonLeicester£7.8m0.57%16th
BarnesLeicester£6.6m0.07%44th
VardyLeicester£9.1m0.0%50th
BowenWest Ham£8.0m0.14%34th
AntonioWest Ham£6.9m0.15%

MANCHESTER UNITED V FULHAM

PlayerTeamPriceTop 100k ownership at GW37Transfers in ahead of GW38 (rank v other FPL assets – if in top 60)
LindelofMan Utd£4.1m6.12%
DalotMan Utd£4.8m4.91%
GarnachoMan Utd£4.1m0.68%46th
MartialMan Utd£6.3m4.22%
WillianFulham£5.5m0.1%
WilsonFulham£5.7m0.02%
MitrovicFulham£6.6m0.17%28th

SOUTHAMPTON V LIVERPOOL

PlayerTeamPriceTop 100k ownership at GW37Transfers in ahead of GW38 (rank v other FPL assets – if in top 60)
AlissonLiverpool£5.4m3.78%6th
Van DijkLiverpool£6.6m1.73%29th
TsimikasLiverpool£4.3m0.0%
GakpoLiverpool£7.6m3.39%22nd
DiazLiverpool£7.8m0.13%57th
JotaLiverpool£8.6m2.46%
Darwin*Liverpool£8.6m0.05%
FirminoLiverpool£8.0m0.03%48th

RATE MY TEAM: POINTS PROJECTIONS v TOP 100K OWNERSHIP

For Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout, we’ve also included Rate My Team‘s leading players for projected points in Gameweek 38.

Again, anyone with an ownership over 20% in the top 100k is excluded.

You can get the full picture, which includes your Haalands and your Salahs, by clicking here.

  1. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Some great information here Neale. Good work and enjoy your downtime after tomorrow

    Open Controls
    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 5 Years
      30 mins ago

      Thanks very much, Dunas, all the best for GW38

      Open Controls
    2. PØTÅTØ
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Five differentials in my starting 11 - although Eze and Kane likely won't be by the deadline. Thanks for the season of free articles Neale focusing on facts.

      Open Controls
  2. Abusive_Sgt_Daelrhos
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    14p behind ML leader. He doesn’t have Alvarez, Bruno, Enciso, Shaw… What do I do here? Who do I captain also, kinda want to risk it here. Cheers!

    A) Chilwell+Dasilva—> Eze+fodder (-4)
    B) Just Shaw or Chilwell to someone

    Steele,Raya
    TAA,Estupinan,Trippier,Chilwell*,Shaw*
    Salah,Bruno,Rashford,Mahrez,Da Silva
    Haaland,Alvarez,Enciso

    Open Controls
    1. Kevinw82
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      I'd try not to take hits unless necessary this week, I'm currently talking myself out of a -4

      Open Controls
  3. Mince n Tatties
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Cheers Neale
    Holidays are coming...
    Holidays are coming...
    Tis the season...

    Open Controls
    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Haha, I've got next week off! I'll be mingling with the footballers in Ayia Napa*

      *down the arcades in Whitley Bay

      Open Controls
  4. MidTableFantasy
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Best Mid for under 5.5? Can't afford Eze...
    Olise
    McNeil
    Almiron

    Open Controls
    1. EMILE FOR ONE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      20 mins ago

      Curtis Jones 4.9....

      Open Controls
      1. MidTableFantasy
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Ohhhh interesting hadn't considered him, cheers!

        Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      Jacob Ramsey

      Open Controls
  5. Franfe98
    • 9 Years
    55 mins ago

    Please choose. Willock to:

    A) McNeil
    B) Almiron
    C) Olsie
    D) Ramsey
    E) Gibbs-White

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      D

      Open Controls
    2. GC123
      • 1 Year
      12 mins ago

      C, D, A, E, B in that order

      Open Controls
  6. GC123
    • 1 Year
    53 mins ago

    Is selling Salah mad? Contemplating Salah & Greenwood to Eze & Kane for -4

    Open Controls
    1. Pulp Minion
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Good if you are chasing down a lead

      Open Controls
  7. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    53 mins ago

    Start either

    A Kepa
    B Raya

    Open Controls
    1. Rinseboy
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        Thanks- that’s what I am presently on for save points hopefully

        Open Controls
  8. Dušan Citizen
    • 9 Years
    48 mins ago

    2 questions from me:

    1. What are you doing with Shaw?

    2. Are there any early infos on some players, like if someone hasn't travelled with the team?

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      46 mins ago

      1 Playing with Trippier first on bench
      2 Not seen any news

      Open Controls
      1. Dušan Citizen
        • 9 Years
        44 mins ago

        Thanks

        I am currently benching him, being afraid of some cameo and put in both Trippier and Schar alongside TAA. Mings 1st def sub, not sure if I should play him over someone.

        Open Controls
        1. Kevinw82
          • 7 Years
          just now

          I'm still not sure between Mings and Trippier! Currently on Tripps due to ownership.

          Open Controls
  9. Drogo
    • 10 Years
    43 mins ago

    I am in a 9-points lead in ML.

    He has Varane, I got Shaw. Should I go for a swap to Varane, or perhaps to Lindelöf / Wan-Bissaka?

    Open Controls
  10. Lionac
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    39 mins ago

    Assuming everyone starts, which option you get?

    A) Eze & Jesus
    B) Saka & Edouard

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  11. Lionac
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    38 mins ago

    Would you start Estupinan or Trippier?

    Open Controls
    1. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Has to be Tripps - better clean sheet odds and still creating plenty of chances

      Open Controls
  12. FantasyFootballMad
    • 6 Years
    36 mins ago

    Fair to assume Haaland probably doesn’t start tomorrow right? So direct swap for Kane seems to be most obvious decision

    Open Controls
    1. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      He’s in the predicted line-up here, but I doubt he starts

      Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      I would not assume that. Pep said playing strongest possible team to keep rhythm so I expect him to start and come off around 65/70 minutes

      Open Controls
    3. TLF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      If we get news Haaland is benched (which I think is unlikely), I won't be making the switch to Kane, I'll take a hit and captain Son, prefer him this week

      Open Controls
  13. Fitzy.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    29 mins ago

    The most obvious decision would be to wait for early team news before doing anything

    Open Controls
    1. Fitzy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      RF to FFM above

      Open Controls
  14. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
    • 9 Years
    19 mins ago

    Wilson is he not starting x che away?

    Open Controls
    1. Kevinw82
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      Nobody actually knows, I'd imagine he'll get minutes either way though.

      Open Controls
    2. Hart-ake
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      possibly not but can still do damage off the bench.

      Open Controls
    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Should do based on form but suspect will be on bench with Isak taking no 9 position

      Open Controls
  15. zensum
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    Guys
    If chasing, would it be better to play Trippier or Mings?

    And why? Appreciate your help

    Open Controls
    1. Hart-ake
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Mings

      Open Controls
  16. Hart-ake
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Has there been any team leaks of note so far?

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Nope

      Open Controls
  17. Gunnerssss
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Will u do mitoma to mcneil for -4?

    Open Controls

