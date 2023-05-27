FPL Gameweek 38 Scout Picks: Goals backed in Leeds v Spurs

We have chosen our best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for Gameweek 38 ahead of Sunday’s deadline.

All of our best-laid plans could, of course, be undone, given that we’re publishing this over 24 hours before the deadline. All we can do at this stage is speculate where the least shocking teamsheets will come from.

As ever, we are limited by certain restrictions in our selection:

An £83.0m budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of £100.0m

No more than three players per team

GOALKEEPER

Aaron Ramsdale (£4.8m) is our chosen representative from the Arsenal defence in Gameweek 38 ahead of a home meeting with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The England shot-stopper has kept just one clean sheet in his last 10 matches. However, opponents Wolves have scored only 12 goals on the road all season, with only Nottingham Forest mustering fewer away from home.

DEFENDERS

Jurgen Klopp has said he will make changes to his team at Southampton to “bring fresh legs” and “players who want to show something”. That, of course, makes Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.8m) a riskier pick, with a departing James Milner (£4.4m) a potential candidate to take the right-back slot should he be rested. Still, his ‘inverting’ role, which has a unique set of tactical instructions, could prevent that from happening.

If Alexander-Arnold does start, he is undoubtedly one of the best FPL defenders to own in Gameweek 38. That’s because relegated Southampton are the division’s joint-lowest scorers at home, while the England right-back has racked up 27 points across his last three away matches, combining a goal and three assists with a clean sheet and two bonus points.

Marc Guehi (£4.4m) remains a helpful value option in defence with Nottingham Forest coming to Selhurst Park on Sunday. Crystal Palace’s recent form includes two clean sheets in their last three home fixtures, while Steve Cooper’s side have the worst away record in the division and are already safe from relegation.

Gameweek 38 looks like a good time to invest in James Tarkowski (£4.1m) as Everton host Bournemouth at Goodison Park. The Cherries have failed to find the net in each of their last two outings and have allowed more attempts from set plays than any other club this season. That could be good news for Tarkowski, who offers a significant aerial threat, having registered six shots in the box in his last four Everton appearances. The Toffees haven’t kept a clean sheet since Gameweek 32 but it’s crunch time for Sean Dyche’s troops, who know a victory will preserve their top-flight status.

MIDFIELDERS

The rest of this article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here.

