Scoreboard May 28

FPL Gameweek 38: Sunday’s goals, assists + bonus points

294 Comments
The Scoreboard presents all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) numbers from Sunday’s matches on one page.

Featured here are LiveFPL‘s rundown of the goals, assists and bonus points from the day’s FPL action.

A technical issue with the Opta feed means that we’re unable to bring you the usual selection of underlying player and team stats for the time being.

The Scout Notes will follow this piece.

SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS

GET IN-GAME DATA AT LIVE FPL

Check in-play FPL stats on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

  1. TheGamer70981
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    My first season of playing properly (ie not just leaving the team for dead after 5 weeks in) resulted in a 225K rank.
    Delighted with that and won my mini league and cup.
    Bit of pain with a red arrow to finish off as well as being on the wrong decisions of captaincy regularly (e.g. not capping Kane today) and not getting big players (went isak over wilson and didn't get a 0.0% owned mitoma post worldcup) but overall i'll take that.

    Hope everyone else's seasons went great, lmk!

    (also btw, i'm starting a fpl insta account called fpl_botman and will start posting in july when the game reopens. any advice from any of you peeps would be greatly appreciated :D)

    1. Ruminating Llama
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      Glad we're getting another content creator. What will stand you apart from the others?

      1. TheGamer70981
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        Hi mate. Hopefully my sense of (poor) humour and opinions from a medium ranked manager will help casual FPL managers become more serious while enjoying the game

  2. ViperStripes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    Wow team decimated by rotation/injury today. Salvaged 62pts and per fantasyfootballfix I'm scraping into Top 100k at 99,547 so nail biting time waiting for offical leagues to update.

    32 of my 62 came from Kane(c) as my 1FT ditching Haaland.

    1.2m at the World Cup break and only 4 red arrows since then, so will be hell of a comeback to scrape the top 100k.

    1. Bushwhacker
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      62 is a good score. Seriously wtf?

    2. Riverside Red
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Using last minute leaked team information takes the gloss of any achievement.

    3. Dunster
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Well done on the top 100k finish - this game just gets harder and harder

    4. TallestJohn
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Similar story here, 13 green arrows in the first 16 weeks after the World Cup got me to 16k, then four big reds in a row and I was going into the final day at 159k.

      Still had FH left, Kane (C) the star along with Ramsey and Harrison and I just snuck back into the top 100k to finish at 96k.

  3. Biggsy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    OR2 seems to have missed out on winning this year because Pinnock was stuck on his bench. That'd have been some crazy bench jam to win FPL with!

    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      Was enough for me to lose my ML with rival getting him from 3rd on bench. Also had Ederson (on 3 bonus at the time apparently) to really rub the salt in the wound.

      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 47 mins ago

        So harsh. People bandy around the luck factor a lot here when it's not always really luck. But that really is lucky. Commiserations

    2. Pad Randa (The OG)
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      Think he'd still be about 5 points off.

      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 46 mins ago

        I dunno, I think it was Ragabolly who tweeted it so if there is anyone to trust
        https://twitter.com/LiveFPLnet/status/1662873984470331404

  4. panda07
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    Was 3.1m in GW 16 but finished 146k- not too bad in the end but still my worst finish in 7 years!

    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Great recover and not a bad finish in the end. I had a season like that in covid year, every move I made seemed to backfire!

  5. Feanor
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 1 min ago

    Going Xhaka for his final home game at Arsenal seems obvious in hindsight.

    But the only two players I considered to replaced Grealish were Odergard and Eze. Two duds.

    1. WATERMELONS
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      Firmino final game. Xhaka final game. Easy in hindsght sure

      1. Ha.
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 45 mins ago

        Lucas

    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      Thats a healthy dose of hindsight. No sane person was recommending Xhaka as a serious pick...

    3. For Fuchs Sake
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      Xhaka that goal scoring wonder..... yeah right!

    4. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Not obvious at all. Think that’s the first time he’s scored 2 in 1 game for arsenal

  6. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    Pretty mediocre season for me ending on a red arrow. I overtinkered at the end to chase upside and it was costly. Ended up taking 24 pts in hits in the last 6 weeks which hurt my run-in even while most of the hits were net positive.

    The strategy in the first half of the season was really good though and I'll keep that for next year. Solid template start, WC in GW7,8,9 with a few in-form differentials (hello Almiron!)

    Picking captains as always was my weakness but hopefully Haaland can help mitigate that next year if he does even better (2nd season Pep)

    Enjoy the summer guys! I put in a lot of work pre-season which really helped me this year and will be doing it again next year with price prediction sheets prior to to the game launch and more detailed looks at each team's source of chances and points.

    Until next year!

    1. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      cheers camzy,great poster

    2. Haalander
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      Best of luck camzy relax and enjoy a few weeks off. We’ll all be back doing the same thing before we know it! Enjoy the summer

    3. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      Until this year

    4. Our Tiny Windows
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      What was your first half season strategy that went well?

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 32 mins ago

        I had a pretty strong start to the year by playing fairly template.

        Managed to avoid the trap of big at the back (I always start with a 4.0m defender) and started with Haaland plus captained him pretty much every week after the Salah fail at Bournemouth in the 9-0.

        Timing of the first WC is really the key. GW7,8,9 is the perfect time. You get enough information, you WC early enough to get on season keepers, and you can build team value more aggressively in the first few weeks as well knowing your strategy is to WC at that time.

        1. Our Tiny Windows
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 26 mins ago

          Always a 4.0 defender is a good rule of thumb. Good luck next season!

    5. snow pea in repose
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Imo, one of the most astute posters on this site

  7. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    Players I will not be getting at any point next year:

    Man City defenders
    Chelsea defenders
    Mahrez
    TAA
    Coutinho

    1. diesel001
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Interesting. I think Chelsea will be undervalued next season. No European football, the players will have had a pre-season together, and Lampard will be gone.

      Big transfer window coming up for Liverpool (re your TAA pick). The team has aged, particularly in midfield. Still feel they have the balance of attack and defence wrong and have gone too attacking, which has exposed their defence.

      Mahrez is always boom or bust. But Perp's tactic to play 4 CBs in defence doesn't help him or Grealish as the wingers have to play wider to compensate for the narrowness of the defence. Contrast to what they were doing with Cancelo, Walker, Zinchenko who allowed the wingers to come inside a lot more. Perhaps Ortega in and Ederson dropped will mean City keep more CS.

      Coutinho. Hasn't been an option for like 36 GWs. Shame Villa got European football. Think it will hamper them in the PL like it has with West Ham, Everton, and Burnley before them.

    2. Our Tiny Windows
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Interesting. Lately I think Trent has been looking like a season keeper. I think his price will come down so the value will be there again

    3. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      - Cancelo was unreal until the fallout
      - Poch fullbacks are FPL gold
      - Might as well include all City mids here
      - Trent has been good since his new role
      - Fair enough, been finished for years

  8. For Fuchs Sake
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    Good season, beat my rival by 4 pts because of Ederson conceding with minutes remaining, won my main League and finished a respectable 113k, not as good as my 3k season.... See you in August!

  9. trinzoo
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    What is the benchmark for top10k? I’m on 2610 but still not sure as I dont use all these tools…

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      I think you're inside. Easy to check yourself knowing your team ID

      https://www.livefpl.net/rank

    2. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Inside it by 4 points. Well played

  10. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    My 5 defenders,.Steele in goal...
    Trip 0
    VVD 0
    Stones 0
    Kilman 0
    Shaw 0

    57 all out. 302k OR

    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Rest of the team must’ve done ok? I ended up on 46 pts this week

      1. My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        (K)ane, Bruno, Salah gave 47 alone

        1. Pat Bonner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 18 mins ago

          Nice, Kane captain was great call. I had it on him but changed to salah in the end to cover 2nd in my mini league so a bit frustrating but least I won the mini league, even if it meant I missed out on top 10k

  11. Pat Bonner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    I had a pretty good season but that was a total slog this year. Didn’t really enjoy it. Not sure how others feel but I really don’t like the way the games going - waiting until last minute to get team leaks for example. I did haaland to Kane this week but there’s zero skill in that over less engaged managers/those who have a life/different time zones etc

    1. syke63
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Agree on the leaks -I think they might move the deadline again to prevent them. I checked Kane's ownership pre Haaland news and he was owned by 14% inside the top 100k. Ended up at 71%, I think, all because people could sell Haaland confidently.

    2. Robe Wan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      The leaks are tedious.

      Kane saved me ML today but all three top managers did so what’s the point?

      Pat - your advice helped me mid season, second best finish at 18K so thanks a mill. Have a good summer

    3. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      The leaks are a pain. "Having" to check them creates the kind of dependency on FPL that takes it dangerously close to "unhealthy obsession". That said, I was always toying with Haaland to Kane (or moves which got me Kane with Haaland). The leak just helped me feel like it's less of a risk

    4. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      I had my best season in terms of overall rank (well inside top 2k) but also found it a real slog. Postponements and World Cup causing all those doubles created a bottleneck and strengthened the template, which was hard to go against.

      Hopefully next season will be more straightforward in terms of the fixtures, hopefully allowing for more variance and bold selections

    5. Gizzachance
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Same, blanks, dgw seemed more, World Cup, unlimited trans, team leaks etc
      Also got in Kane, due to leaks, cap salah!

    6. Bushwhacker
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Team lock should be 24 hours. Its nonsense and can reward people who should be spending their time better.

  12. Ooh Ah Cantona
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Harvey Barnes, 13 goals and zero BPS all season

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Must be them Illuminati fixing the bonus at FPL towers again.

      Or perhaps he's just a sh*t player who can can score a few goals...

  13. Eleven Hag
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Finished the season with a rank of 2,427.

    1. Robe Wan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Saucy

    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Lovely. Nice one

    3. Gizzachance
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Nice

  14. Gizzachance
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    See how next season goes, Newcastle now have European games they’ve not had to contend with while their rivals did
    Teams that were in europa , now in champs league won’t/can’t be rotating so much

    1. Eleven Hag
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      They wil buy plenty I guess

    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      It should be a good season. Gotta imagine Chelsea, Liverpool and Spurs won't be so bad. Newcastle, United and Arsenal will strengthen and interesting to see how Villa and Brighton kick on. Could be very competitive

      1. Gizzachance
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        Hope so

      2. Bushwhacker
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        Brighton are selling so repeating is going to be hard. Newcastle can’t spend that much and will need to be smart.

        1. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 59 mins ago

          I suspect at this point last year, if someone told you'd they'd sell Maupay, Bissouma, Cucurella and Trossard during the season, you'd have expected them to be in trouble. And they weren't....

          1. Bushwhacker
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 24 mins ago

            Lightning can strike twice. But will Spurs, Chelsea, Liverpool and other be as bad again?

  15. Robe Wan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Thanks everyone for your help this season.

    2nd best ever finish at 18K. 33K a couple of weeks ago so pretty pleased

    Enjoy the cricket/cycling/festivals

  16. FATHER AND SON
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Tarkowski smiling at me from the bench

  17. FATHER AND SON
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Despite many missed deadline
    , crazy differential out there picks and a Bench Boost chip still in hand, I somehow still finished in the top 1m and won my cash mini league.

    1. FATHER AND SON
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Far too casual this season!

