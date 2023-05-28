FPL Gameweek 38: Sunday’s goals, assists + bonus points

The Scoreboard presents all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) numbers from Sunday’s matches on one page.
Featured here are LiveFPL‘s rundown of the goals, assists and bonus points from the day’s FPL action.
A technical issue with the Opta feed means that we’re unable to bring you the usual selection of underlying player and team stats for the time being.
The Scout Notes will follow this piece.
SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS
GET IN-GAME DATA AT LIVE FPL
Check in-play FPL stats on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek
My first season of playing properly (ie not just leaving the team for dead after 5 weeks in) resulted in a 225K rank.
Delighted with that and won my mini league and cup.
Bit of pain with a red arrow to finish off as well as being on the wrong decisions of captaincy regularly (e.g. not capping Kane today) and not getting big players (went isak over wilson and didn't get a 0.0% owned mitoma post worldcup) but overall i'll take that.
Hope everyone else's seasons went great, lmk!
(also btw, i'm starting a fpl insta account called fpl_botman and will start posting in july when the game reopens. any advice from any of you peeps would be greatly appreciated :D)