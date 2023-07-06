145
Pro Pundits July 6

FPL 2023/24 first draft teams: Nkunku + two Arsenal midfielders

With Fantasy Premier League (FPL) live for 2023/24, we’ll be welcoming back our team of Hall of Famers and guest writers for the new campaign.

We’ll be hearing from a different contributor every day in the aftermath of the FPL relaunch, to get their thoughts on the pricing and to see their initial picks.

Next up, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman shares the first draft of his FPL team.

... 2

In this article, I’ll share my very early thoughts on the players and teams that have caught my eye since launch, alongside my first draft.

I guarantee it’ll change, with pre-season/transfers/the Community Shield etc adding crucial information, but it’ll at least allow me to start thinking about the kind of squad I want to create.

GOALKEEPERS

I usually prefer a £4.5m/£4.0m ‘keeper pairing to start the season and having scanned the new prices, see no reason to deviate this year.

Jordan Pickford (£4.5m) kept five clean sheets from Sean Dyche’s appointment onwards in January – the same amount as David Raya (£5.0m) and Aaron Ramsdale (£5.0m) – and also ranked fourth for saves. I expect Everton will benefit defensively from a full pre-season under Dyche and they have some pretty decent fixtures between Gameweeks 1-8.

If I can find a spare £0.5m, I could pair Pickford with Fulham’s Bernd Leno (£4.5m), who plays Luton Town and Crystal Palace in Gameweeks 5/6 respectively.

Other options I will consider are West Ham United’s Lukasz Fabianski (£4.5m) and Alphonse Areola (£4.0m), plus Crystal Palace’s Sam Johnstone (£4.5m).

DEFENDERS

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.0m) was a very different proposition after Jurgen Klopp started using him as an ‘inverted full-back’ last season. From that point onwards (Gameweek 30), he racked up seven assists in 10 games, with nine of the 25 ‘big chances’ he created in 2022/23 coming in that period. If he continues in a hybrid role, he could easily reach 15 assists, perhaps more.

Above: Trent Alexander-Arnold’s touch heatmap Gameweeks 30-38 2022/23

Chelsea could be a great source of value next season and the upside is there for Reece James (£5.5m) and Ben Chilwell (£5.5m) playing under Mauricio Pochettino. Admittedly, there are a lot of unknowns, but I genuinely see points at both ends of the pitch for these players, especially with their fixtures from Gameweek 3 onwards. There is no Europe either, hopefully reducing the chance of fatigue/injuries.

Elsewhere, we probably don’t need to be taking unnecessary punts on promoted defenders like Anel Ahmedhodzic (£4.5m) – who I’d singled out as ‘one to watch’ pre-launch – when Sven Botman (£4.5m) is available at the same price, which is a bit annoying.

My five picks in my draft are therefore Alexander-Arnold, James, Nathan Ake (£5.0m), Botman and George Baldock (£4.0m). Other players on the ‘maybe’ pile are Luke Shaw (£5.5m), Pervis Estupinan (£5.0m), Gabriel Magalhaes (£5.0m), Matty Cash (£4.5m) and Rico Henry (£4.5m).

MIDFIELDERS

  1. Gazwaz80
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    Bottomed 🙂
    Xhaka gone to Bayern Leverkusen for £21.4 million…

    Open Controls
    1. Sure You Did
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      He must feel strange an inferior player coming in to replace him but he is getting old.

      Open Controls
      1. DBW - Slug Slayer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Bed time

        Open Controls
        1. x.jim.x
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          Same number of goals and yellow cards last season despite Havertz playing striker and Xhaka’s rep as a hatchetman.

          Open Controls
          1. DBW - Slug Slayer
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            13 mins ago

            Huh?

            Open Controls
    2. diesel001
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      Good for Arsenal.

      The Arsenal fans will talk about his redemption last season, but the fact he had to redeem himself in the first place is a problem. He was a poor character whose hot headedness cost Arsenal too much.

      Open Controls
      1. Gazwaz80
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        He had a great 2nd half to his season in his defence but I understand what you’re saying…

        Open Controls
    3. Piggs Boson
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      I like Xhaka. I think he's underrated. But I think Arteta wants a different profile of player for that position. Xhaka was a bit of a square peg in a round hole. Good deal for everyone involved really.

      Open Controls
    4. Hawk
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Very unusual for a German club to buy a 30 year old for that amount.

      Open Controls
      1. Piggs Boson
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        He's worth it.

        Open Controls
    5. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      He’s gone to a better place. Toxicity is never good. A few bad performances and the crowd would be on his back again, horrible fans.

      They abused him for years until it got too much and he let out anger and was then blamed for being the bad guy. From that moment he decided to leave and finally got out of the hellhole

      Arsenal fans claim he had a great career but the fact is he was unreliable and cost many games over the time. No right to be abused like he was though, he will be relieved to leave

      Open Controls
    6. Eugene Starlington of FPL T…
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Neverkusen - at least he is used to winning no trophies.

      Open Controls
      1. DBW - Slug Slayer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        He won two FA cups, which is more than Gary Lineker ever won.

        Open Controls
        1. x.jim.x
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 35 mins ago

          Lineker won the FA Cup

          Open Controls
          1. Hairy Potter
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 33 mins ago

            and some trophies at Barcelona.

            Open Controls
          2. panda07
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 25 mins ago

            and the Copa del Rey and cup Winners Cup

            Open Controls
          3. DBW - Slug Slayer
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            16 mins ago

            My point was that Xhaka had won more in England than English national hero Gary Lineker.

            Open Controls
            1. DBW - Slug Slayer
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              2 mins ago

              2 FA cups v 1 FA Cup. I know my stuff.

              Look at the pile on.

              Open Controls
        2. Sure You Did
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          What a surprise. Schooled again. Must get embarrassing 🙂

          Open Controls
        3. Slouch87 Liar Repellent
          • 7 Years
          22 mins ago

          Made a total idiot of yourself over the last 2 nights and continuing to do so. More embarrassingly changing your user name to reflect the lies in your head due to your massive inferiority complex.
          Time for mummy and daddy to tuck you in . Sweet dreams . Bye bye Slacky

          Open Controls
          1. DBW - Slug Slayer
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            6 mins ago

            Slouch you a almost a hundred years old with a face like Gucci handbag.

            Open Controls
            1. Slouch87 Liar Repellent
              • 7 Years
              3 mins ago

              Slackie you're around 35 years old with the wit and brain of a 9 year old.

              Open Controls
              1. DBW - Slug Slayer
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                1 min ago

                I’ve got you tossing and turning at night.

                Open Controls
                1. Slouch87 Liar Repellent
                  • 7 Years
                  just now

                  Christ alive you really are puddled.

                  Open Controls
  2. WVA
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    Who is the best 4.5 Brentford defender?

    Fabianski
    Tarkowski Botman Henry
    Salah Rashford Saka Maddison Mitoma
    Haaland Nkunku
    Areola Simms Bell Beyer

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Henry

      Open Controls
    2. Roten Teufel
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Pinnock

      Open Controls
  3. Deanamo Jammy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    James is made of glass.

    Open Controls
    1. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      I'll risk it until he shatters...

      Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Yes.

      Open Controls
    3. Eugene Starlington of FPL T…
      • 8 Years
      2 hours ago

      He must like the transfer window

      Open Controls
    4. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      I'll see if he gets through the first two games unscathed then get him in for LUT in GW3.

      Open Controls
      1. NJ MetroStars
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        bingo

        Open Controls
  4. adstomko
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    Non-Haaland draft. Anyone actually like it?

    Pickford
    Trent - James - Chilwell - Porro
    Salah (C) - Rashford - Foden - Maddison - Son
    Nkunku
    (Virginia - Morris - Tarkowski - Plange)

    Open Controls
    1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      There's a strong Naaland draft out there somewhere, but this ain't it chief.
      Triple Spurs - just made me writhe on the floor like a slug. Cheers.

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        DBW!!???

        Open Controls
        1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 1 min ago

          Anti-spurs, pro-slug. You can call me DBW the second.

          Open Controls
          1. Deulofail
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            2 hours ago

            I'll call you DGW

            Open Controls
            1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 58 mins ago

              The only thing more disgusting than this draft is Slouchie I tell you what. Coventry, my little pet, Daily Mail, and so on and so forth.

              Open Controls
              1. Deulofail
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 44 mins ago

                Very good willying

                Open Controls
            2. Gazwaz80
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 58 mins ago

              Double game week? 😀

              Open Controls
  5. Chazz Reinhold
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    If Harry Kane stays with Spurs he will never win a title.

    And it would be difficult to fit him in my team this season.

    Open Controls
    1. Gazwaz80
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      And for that reason only, let’s hope he goes to Germany 😀

      Open Controls
    2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Don’t think he cares about titles, if he did he would have pushed for a move ages ago

      He’s happy and settled with his family where he is, is the main man and gets paid well. Unless something massive comes up I doubt he leaves

      Open Controls
      1. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        He did push for a move to City a couple seasons ago.

        Open Controls
        1. fplgaruda
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Hear hear

          Open Controls
      2. Eugene Starlington of FPL T…
        • 8 Years
        2 hours ago

        How do you know he is happy and settled where he is? Are you his butler?

        Open Controls
        1. Debauchy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 58 mins ago

          😆

          Open Controls
      3. Wild Rover
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        He gets paid chicken feed compared to some far inferior players in the Prem. He did push for a move too, you have a short memory.

        Open Controls
    3. Debauchy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Leave him out , easy

      Open Controls
      1. Chazz Reinhold
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        Kane out basically means a huge haul for him and for the rest of the mini league.

        I really hope he is moving on. But it looks like Levy owns his balls.

        Open Controls
  6. Joyce1998
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    How's this looking ?

    Pickford
    Trent, Estu, Gabriel
    Rash, Saka, Martin, Gross, Foden
    Gakpo, Haaland

    Areola, Baldock, Bell, Semenyo

    Open Controls
    1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Looks good, trust your gut, and go with the underlying data.

      Open Controls
      1. Rasping Drive
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        What underlying data?

        Open Controls
        1. Deulofail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 44 mins ago

          The microbes in your gut

          Open Controls
        2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 40 mins ago

          Beep tests and the like.
          I hear Kieran Tierney can leap 55 cm vertically. If you don't know this kind of thing, you might as well just forget about FPL and leave it to the experts.

          Open Controls
    2. MADCHESTER UTD
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Nice but what about timber signing? I’m sure Gabriel is in the team but maybe timber threatens his place

      Open Controls
      1. Snake Juice
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        Timber's competition to White and Saliba, not Gabriel.

        Open Controls
        1. MADCHESTER UTD
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 52 mins ago

          Yeah TBF he’s right footed and can play right back. He’s basically there to replace holding. I still think saliba is more nailed on than Gabriel. Less of a goal threat though

          Open Controls
          1. Snake Juice
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 48 mins ago

            Kiwior's emergence at the end of last season means Gabriel won't have to play every game, which is good for Arsenal.

            Still think Gabriel's the best defensive option for FPL.

            Open Controls
            1. Prawnsandwich
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Saliba tended to mop uo the baps though...Gabriel will get 2 or 3 goals over the season

              Open Controls
  7. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Baldock a sure starter?

    Open Controls
    1. ritzyd
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      No

      Open Controls
    2. Debauchy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours ago

      Wait and watch

      Open Controls
  8. OverTinker
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    I am looking to own both James and Chilwell

    Open Controls
    1. Wild Rover
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      You need to tinker more

      Open Controls
    2. Piggs Boson
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Waiting to see pre-season, want to see their roles. James' versatility could see him playing a more defensive or inverted role. And Chilwell has Cucurella as competition.

      And Chelsea's squad is incomplete and untested...

      Monitoring for now...

      Open Controls
    3. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      You're going to get hurt almost as badly as they do when they play their first competitive minutes for 5 months.

      Open Controls
    4. Eugene Starlington of FPL T…
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      There's always next year

      Open Controls
    5. Debauchy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Look but don't touch

      Open Controls
  9. Herman Toothrot
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    343 thoughts?

    Fabianski
    Stones // Porro // Shaw
    Rashford // Saka // Maddison // Foden
    Haaland // Jesus // Nkunku

    Areola // Ensiso // Baldock // Bell

    I can shave a million off Ensiso if needed, but where to spend it?

    Open Controls
    1. super zlatan
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Looks decent.

      I personally plan to have Salah.

      Open Controls
  10. super zlatan
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Nkunku or gakpo ?

    Currently have gakpo but interested to hear opinions.

    Open Controls
    1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Nkunku has a balloon when he scores, Gakpo just sort of smiles. It's not really a contest is it?

      Open Controls
      1. super zlatan
        • 12 Years
        1 hour ago

        When you put it like that …I guess it isn’t

        Open Controls
    2. Snake Juice
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Gakpo

      Open Controls
    3. Tomerick
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Both

      Open Controls
  11. MADCHESTER UTD
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Pep played Ortega a few times near the end. For 4.0 I’ve got him as my starter, then if he doesn’t play (which I know he won’t most of the time) then I still got Pickford on my bench. Possible I get 5 or 6 city games so worth thinking about

    Open Controls
    1. Wobbles
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      He will also block any 3rd city option.

      Open Controls
      1. MADCHESTER UTD
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        I rarely have 3 city anyhow. CBA with Pep roulette

        Open Controls
    2. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      They’d won the league by then

      Open Controls
      1. MADCHESTER UTD
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        True but I do think pep has gone off ederson a bit. I assume Pickford will play 38 games anyhow so I’m happy to have a non playing 4.0

        Open Controls
        1. Bartowski
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          More chance of Areola at 4.0 taking the West Ham keeper place imo.

          Open Controls
        2. x.jim.x
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          Ederson just won them the treble with a monster performance in the CL final, Pep loves him.

          Non-playing 4.0 is fine but maybe pick one from a team you won’t want to treble up on?

          Open Controls
  12. Bartowski
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Where's all this love for Porro emerged from?

    Open Controls
    1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Porro's mum has infiltrated the forum and she cannot be contained.

      Open Controls
      1. Monklane
        • 13 Years
        37 mins ago

        She's porous?

        Open Controls
    2. Piggs Boson
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Not sure. The last time he played in a back 4 Spurs conceded 7 goals...

      I think this new manager will have some problems getting those players to play his style of football...

      Open Controls
      1. Bartowski
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        Yes no more flying wingbacks that see them the furthest forward sometimes. He'll be inverting like Zinch does for Arsenal and who got 1 goal and 2 assists, in a better team and in a role he was used to.

        Open Controls
      2. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        He's also a very attacking manager from what I've read. Not expecting Spurs to be one of the better defensive sides.

        Open Controls
    3. HAL-9000
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      There’s always a convoy of FPL bandwagons in July.

      Open Controls
      1. Bartowski
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Yes I remember Bailey and Neto got stuck in a ditch as soon as they left the compound.

        Open Controls
    4. Snake Juice
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      I'd have him if he played wingback, but Ange plays a 4-3-3.

      Open Controls
  13. K.Jabba 88
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Any possible 4.5 midfielders who start?

    Open Controls
  14. HAL-9000
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    This time last year I recall people were saying they pricing was too generous. What’s the feeling now? I was really surprised to see some of the prices at Arsenal in particular Saka and Jesus.

    I know Jesus isn’t a great finisher but if he stays fit 8.0 feels a touch cheap to me.

    Open Controls
    1. MADCHESTER UTD
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      I like it personally. I think coz haaland and TAA come in at 22.0 they have been generous elsewhere. I don’t like it when it’s easy but TBF they seem to have the balance right. I’m happy with my 15 but like that there is plenty to think about eg Foden Nkunku Gakpo Sterling etc that didn’t make my team

      Open Controls
      1. HAL-9000
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Yeah I’ve not played around much yet but it doesn’t seem as easy as I thought to make a 15 that looks fully solid.

        Open Controls
        1. MADCHESTER UTD
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          I think if you have haaland but not salah or Kane then a good overall solid 15 is possible. I’ve managed to get 3 playing subs, 2 of which are the star mans of their teams

          Open Controls
          1. Rigid Digit
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            No Salah, and yes the team looks good with 3 playing subs (well, 2.5 cos one of them is Baldock am I'm not sure he will be a regular).
            Haaland and Salah means too much compromise elsewhere - I just hope that Diaz can fill the Salah-hole and Rashford continues to perform as he did last year
            (otherwise wildcard will drop Salah + cheap mid in for those two)

            Open Controls
  15. boombaba
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    What’s the mbuemo love for?

    Open Controls
    1. Bartowski
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Assumption that he plays as a striker, and he's quite good.

      Open Controls
    2. MADCHESTER UTD
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Moved positions to midfielder so extra point a goal, probably on pens, main man whilst Toney is out, good price. He’s definately in my team and most others from the looks of it

      Open Controls
    3. Rigid Digit
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      No Toney, so will be main striker
      (not convinced though that Brentford can do the same job as last year with Toney)

      Open Controls
      1. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Hearing a lot of this striker talk. He will only be upfront if Brentford play 3-5-2. If it's 4-3-3 as it was for much of last season it's Mbeumo right and Wissa upfront isn't it?

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          58 mins ago

          Yeah in a 3 I think its Mbeumo right, Wissa centre, Schade left

          Open Controls
    4. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      I get the love for him but he isn't in my current draft.

      Open Controls
    5. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      The above plus pens

      Open Controls
    6. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Breakout season incoming. The fact it coincides with Toney spending the next 4 months playing Xbox is incidental but could help him post big tallies.

      Open Controls
      1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        On a more serious note, him and Wissa could be the closest thing to low-priced fixture proof picks. Brentford excel against teams that dominate possession, and of course you are going to play them against the easier teams. Playing Mbeumo week in, week out was part of my strategy before launch, and I would have done the same with Wissa if the prices this year weren't Fisher Price.

        Open Controls
    7. DBW - Slug Slayer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      He’s a very decent player, possibly on pens with great fixtures.

      Much better than the Brighton midfield lottery

      Open Controls
    8. Snake Juice
      • 6 Years
      24 mins ago

      Not a fan of Brentford's prospects without Toney and Raya. Passing on Mbeumo.

      Open Controls
  16. Slitherene
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    RMT?

    Pickford | Areola
    James Saliba Estupinian
    Salah Grealish Maddison Mount Mbeumo
    Haaland Jesus
    ¦ Guehi Bell Surridge

    0 ITB but...

    Open Controls
    1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Looks good, trust your gut, and go with the underlying data.

      Open Controls
  17. DBW - Slug Slayer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Will Evan Fergusson be first choice start of the season? He could be ready to explode onto the scene

    Open Controls
    1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      I'll hazard a guess that he is the most "first choice" of the strikers but still looking at about 60% of available minutes. Early fixtures are good though - seems like the kind of player that everyone will pile in on after a hat trick against Rayo Vallecano. His goals per min ratio is pretty damn impressive. Assess xMins.

      Open Controls
    2. Snake Juice
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Would love to have him; feel like this'll be his breakout season.

      But they have 4 strikers and will play in Europe. Rotation looms.

      Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      53 mins ago

      Could well be, but it seems like RDZ wants to go very gently with him so I'm not quite convinced he's nailed enough to be worth 6m just yet

      Open Controls
      1. DBW - Slug Slayer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        22 mins ago

        He was linked to United not so long ago. Surely he has to play him if he’s the real deal.

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          14 mins ago

          He will start some I'm sure. JJ's 60% looks slightly higher than what I'd guess. I'm thinking 35-45% overall? Maybe if we get lucky Welbeck starts the UEL games?

          Open Controls
    4. Mirror Man
      31 mins ago

      Fun pick which is all that matters. Ferguson in!

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        13 mins ago

        🙂

        Open Controls
  18. boombaba
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    With ziyech pulisic Hudson-odoi all on the way out
    Mudryk a bit raw
    Sterling’s minutes surely will be good

    Open Controls
  19. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Any starting 4.5 mids among the new boys?

    Open Controls
    1. boombaba
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Nope
      Or no clear ones yet
      Same with strikers

      Open Controls
      1. bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Thanks mate

        Open Controls
  20. Chemical76
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-66028606 so what age actually is Son?

    Open Controls
    1. Snake Juice
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      He's a year younger now

      Open Controls
  21. Crazy RedDevil
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Is bundle package of premium membership of FFS helpful?

    Open Controls
  22. 21sutcliffeh
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Pickforf (Areola)
    Trent Estu Gabriel (Bell, Baldock)
    Salah Martinelli Mitoma Mbeumo Maddison
    Haaland Ferguson (4.5)
    OR
    Pickford (Areola)
    Trent James Estu Gabriel (Bell)
    Salah Saka Enciso Mbeumo (4.5)
    Haaland Jesus (4.5)

    Open Controls
  23. 21sutcliffeh
    58 mins ago

    A) James + Saka + Enciso + Jesus
    B) Martinelli + Mitoma + Maddison + Ferguson

    Open Controls
  24. Joyce1998
    • 7 Years
    54 mins ago

    Currently sat on this

    Pickford
    Trent, Estu, Gabriel, Stones
    Foden, Saka, Gross, Rash
    Gakpo, Haaland

    Areola, Mbeumo, Bell, Semenyo

    Open Controls
    1. Mirror Man
      35 mins ago

      Try to not swivel as things could get rather messy.

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        11 mins ago

        Gross rash is already foretold

        Open Controls
  25. mikeblackert
    37 mins ago

    First shot at it this year (with I am sure more changes to come, haha)...

    Pickford, Leno
    TAA, Estupinan, Gabriel, Botman, Bell
    Rashford, Son, Saka, Mbuemo, Berge
    Haaland, Solanke, Ferguson

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
  26. OverTinker
    • 4 Years
    32 mins ago

    Any buyers for Lord Harry Maguire? Hope he moves to some mid table club

    Open Controls
    1. Mirror Man
      21 mins ago

      Luton are interested. Could be a good fit.

      Open Controls
    2. OneMan
      • 6 Years
      just now

      No apparently, he’s on more money now due to United qualifying for Champions League and word has it he’s staying for the money.

      Can’t blame him if I’m honest.

      Open Controls
  27. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    32 mins ago

    Good evening all!! Keep coming back to this draft… any thoughts!??

    Pickford
    TAA Shaw Zinchenko
    Rashford Saka Martinelli Mbeumo Mitoma
    Haaland Watkins
    Subs- Areola Woodrow Anderson(Luton 4.0) Burnley 4.0

    Thoughts welcomed!!

    Cheers everyone!!!

    Open Controls
    1. OneMan
      • 6 Years
      just now

      V good, personally avoiding TAA due to fixtures, but Bou home could be a thriller, Watkins interesting differential.

      Open Controls
  28. RockLedge75
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    22 mins ago

    Quick one if I could..

    If I set up my new season a/c with a new email address, does that mean I lose access to my seasons history?

    Open Controls
    1. NZREDS
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      Yes you will lose it with a new email

      Open Controls
    2. Tomerick
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      Yes definitely.

      Open Controls
    3. RockLedge75
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Well that’s pants.

      Open Controls
    4. RockLedge75
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      But thanks. You’ve just helped me avoid the loss of proof of a long and sometimes yet rarely illustrious FFL history.

      Open Controls
  29. Babit1967
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    Quite liking this wee team, thoughts?

    Pickford 4.0
    Zinchenko Stones Chilwell Estupinen Pinnock
    Rashford Bruno Saka Maddison 4.5
    Haaland Jesus Edouard

    With 0.5 itb

    Open Controls
  30. OneMan
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Haaland and Kane double up

    Pickford
    Estupinan Gabriel Baldock
    Saka Bruno F Mount Maddison Mbeuno
    Haaland C, Kane V.

    Subs Areola Botman Bell Semenyo.

    Thoughts welcome thanks

    Open Controls

