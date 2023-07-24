37
37 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Z
    • 5 Years
    22 mins ago

    So, this is my 2nd draft

    Rmsdale, Areola
    TAA, Estu, Shaw (Udogie, Bell)
    Saka, Martineli, Rash, Mitoma (Baptiste)
    Haaland, Nkunku, Wissa

    1. I think that Udogie will be great differential for 4.5
    2. Need to wait and see Foden
    3. Need to monitoring Nkinku more
    4. Really want Enciso, but so far he is huge rotation risk, coz of Pedro and Lallana

    Open Controls
    1. Hall of Shame: b84jwh
      • 9 Years
      20 mins ago

      5. Will use this draft to torture prisoners in dungeon

      Open Controls
      1. AIRMILES
        • 11 Years
        18 mins ago

        Impressively always in character.

        Open Controls
        1. Hall of Shame: b84jwh
          • 9 Years
          10 mins ago

          Are you in the Tourney yet, Stewie?

          Open Controls
          1. AIRMILES
            • 11 Years
            6 mins ago

            Link pls

            Open Controls
            1. Hall of Shame: b84jwh
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Code: b84jwh welcome!

              Open Controls
  2. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    20 mins ago

    Does Ahamada seems like he's likely to start? Seems more exciting than Nakamba

    Open Controls
    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      He is starting with JRS at the moment as Olise is out until October. (who i repeat does not have a 35m release clause. This was taken out last year)

      Open Controls
      1. sirmorbach
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Cheers, mate. You're considering as a punt?

        Open Controls
  3. Jafooli
    • 11 Years
    20 mins ago

    11. Pick players who will score most points

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      Rather basic isn't it? I don't know, maybe it helps some beginners but I'm not getting anything from this

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        FPL is pretty basic, isn't it, with a massive chunk of luck 😉

        Open Controls
      2. Hall of Shame: b84jwh
        • 9 Years
        just now

        7. ‘Stay calm after a bad beat’ particularly poor advice. The therapeutic benefits of a rage trade can never be underestimated!

        Open Controls
  4. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    19 mins ago

    Would you go Bruno and Gibbs-White in 352 or Foden and Nkunku/Jackson in 343?

    Already have Rashford

    Open Controls
    1. sirmorbach
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      A safer, B more exciting. Do you have a decent bench?

      Open Controls
    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      i prefer Bruno to Rashford, (so far), but Foden/CHE forward for me

      Open Controls
    3. AIRMILES
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Outside of KdB and Haaland, City players are such a hard sell, owing to not knowing whether or not they're going to start. If Foden was going to be nailed on, he'd probably be in my team, but I'd rather have a player who I can be confident is going to be starting every game.

      Open Controls
  5. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    17 mins ago

    I plan to upgrade to Trent and downgrade my midfield in GW8/9. Or downgrade Haaland to Salah as well (but will probably bottle it)

    https://twitter.com/Legomane_FPL/status/1680278411162296320/photo/1

    Open Controls
    1. AIRMILES
      • 11 Years
      14 mins ago

      Nice graphic in the link

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • 11 Years
        12 mins ago

        Ha, just saved the Hop on Hop off to my phone - that's my primary planning tool sorted for first half of the season...

        Open Controls
      2. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        its good isnt it 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. AIRMILES
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Super useful - thanks for sharing.

          Open Controls
  6. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    15 mins ago

    I need to decide on my keeper, not sure on Flekken and I'll have Raya if he remains in the premier league.

    Or maybe Henderson if he moves?

    Any feedback on these...

    Johnstone
    Porro, Saliba, Estu
    Salah, Saka, Eze, Rashford, Foden
    Haaland, João Pedro

    Travers. Young, Baldock, Simms.

    I'll probably get one of Mee, Pinnock or Henry back if I don't have a Brentford keeper too.

    Open Controls
    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      I am avoiding Brighton's defence (and Spurs) unless they sign some more def/mid, but it is nice. I would go Chilwell/Henry over Porro/Estu to start with.

      I like it

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Cheers Crunchie

        Porro and Estu are in largely for attacking returns. Shaw would be my go to on clean sheets and assists.

        Chilwell is a watching brief but him and James are just a transfer waiting to happen as well as hauls...

        Open Controls
  7. Hall of Shame: b84jwh
    • 9 Years
    15 mins ago

    If FPL General has multiple +10k finishes he qualifies for the Hall of Shame! I think he may have met Sir Jules Breach, I saw him on TV once and thought he would be perfect for the radio! We are currently at 197 jousters btw, the 200th will win a fine imaginary prize!

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      You should win a prize for this post. It's quite mean. Shame on you!

      Open Controls
    2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      The only General I will ever respect is General Chompsalot II from the second series of US Robot Wars.

      Open Controls
  8. Arteta
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    1 billion € for one year of Mbappe? I can't say anything positive or smart about it, just what the actual **** is happening with the world.

    Open Controls
    1. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      Couldn't agree more - I posted my view / comment on the last article

      Open Controls
    2. AIRMILES
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      Where are you getting that figure from?

      Has there been any reports on the wage he's being offered?

      Open Controls
      1. AIRMILES
        • 11 Years
        6 mins ago

        *Just read a comment of 700 million euros for a year of wages!!! Holy moley.

        Open Controls
      2. Arteta
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        James Benge: "Al Hilal offering €300m transfer fee to PSG. In addition to this they are prepared to offer Mbappe a salary package of €700m over one year, after which he would be free to depart for Real Madrid should he so wish."

        Open Controls
        1. AIRMILES
          • 11 Years
          just now

          In which case, yes, what the ****?!!! To be frank, I can't blame him if he takes the money, knowing he can earn in one year, what would otherwise take several years. He'll still make the Euro 2024 squad, and can then jog on to Real. Depressing as hell.

          Open Controls
    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      https://www.aramco.com/

      Whilst Greek islands burn Saudi has oil €€€$$$£££ to burn.

      Open Controls
    4. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      And for only one year.
      That's 31.8 Euros per second, by my reckoning.

      1000000000 / 52 / 7 / 24 / 60 / 60 = 31.8

      More than double that if you only include hours worked, but I think Mbappe will be working for their brand 24/7 tbf. We don't know if the figures are correct and will actually be exchanged, though.

      But I do find it strange that this is what it takes for some people to realise how much money certain powers have - nations, corporations, dynasties, and so how innately corrupt, unjust and unhealthy 'the world' and its people are as a result of this machine running on autopilot all this time.

      Open Controls
  9. Catastrophe
    • 12 Years
    10 mins ago

    Looking good? Albeit horribly template/boring?

    Onana
    TAA, Stones, Gabriel, Estupinan
    Rashford, Saka, Foden, Mitoma
    Haaland, Jesus

    (Travers, Botman, Brownhill, Surridge)

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. FPLEnjoyer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Very solid. No-one deviates much from the template so wouldn’t worry about that.

      Open Controls
  10. notlob legin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    I don't fully get this sort of article - most on here having being playing FPL for a few years and this article doesn't really help us.

    I would like to see each "pro pundit" partnered with a regular poster on here to see a comparison in performance throughout the season. A monthly or so article written by the "expert" Vs the "amateur" would be great fun.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.