  1. John Colby (Capt)
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Can you rate my squad please:

    Onana
    Stones | Gabriel | Chilwell
    Salah | Rashford | Martinelli | Mbuemo
    Haaland | Jackson | Pedro

    Turner | Beyer | Baldock

    1. antis0cial
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Looks good. I'd prefer Mitoma/Eze over Mbuemo. If all budget spent, the forwards are a little tricky to change if they bomb.

      1. John Colby (Capt)
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        Yeah I’m very iffy on Mbuemo tbh even with those opening fixtures. Toney is a massive loss to them.

        1. antis0cial
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 18 mins ago

          Yeah they could struggle this season

        2. Swahealy
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 14 mins ago

          Eze definitely more exciting than Mbuemo and seems to be on everything pens, corners, freekicks. No Toney makes Mbuemo a worse pick yet everyone seems to be looking at last year's stats with Toney in the team thinking Mbuemo is a good pick.

          1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 45 mins ago

            Pull up the data from the 5 games that Toney didn't play last season.
            And then reconsider your opinion on Mbeumo/Wissa 🙂

            Mbeumo works if your plan is to play him every week imo. If you are cherry picking fixtures then he will be frustrating. With the addition of pens, and with Brentford's tendency to do well against strong teams that dominate ball, he is one of those who might score on bench, blank on pitch.

          2. FPL Blow-In
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 10 mins ago

            Not correct actually, Mbuemo had very good returns when Toney was out last season and was also on penalties during that period. I have Eze and Mitoma over him and don’t like him as a pick but what you have said is not 100% accurate

      2. Sting
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        He’s basically tied to Nkunku as a way of selling Jackson, and downgrading Pedro to afford it

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 3 mins ago

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Very nice. Heard Mbeumo had been playing a very wide, almost wing-back type of role in the 433/4231 but the rest looks great; pretty close to what I think my team will be

  2. Dimdim
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    Team should be set to go for gw1. Gtg?
    Pickford
    Saliba stones chilwell
    Saka odegaard mitoma rash eze
    Haaland watkins

    Subs areola cash baldock mubama

    1. antis0cial
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Yep looks g2g

  3. billnats
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    A) Steele & Stones
    B) Onana & Estu

    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      B

  4. EVILFUK
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Oof a

    1. EVILFUK
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      penalty standard...

  5. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Need to lose one of Trossard and Maddison for budget. Who is least important?

    1. antis0cial
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Trossard, Maddison nailed and if Kane stays could do well.

    2. Hunta
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Neither. Trossard not nailed as a starter and Maddy is in a team whose performance is based off of Kane. Spurs this preseason has looked meh. I wouldn’t pick any of them until a few league games have passed.

  6. FPL Blow-In
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    Stanway was 7/7 before that penalty. Advantage Nigeria

    1. FPL Blow-In
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Or not

    2. Hunta
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      They could have won it but for some reason their coach looked out of his depth.

  7. Piggs Boson
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    Why was Stanway standing so straight on. Needed a couple of steps to the left...

    1. FPL Blow-In
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Had never missed a pen before that one

      1. Piggs Boson
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        Fair. Interesting technique. Looked awkward af

    2. EVILFUK
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      these penners!

  8. Andy_Social
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Oh gawd, this penalty shootout is going to be like Sweden-USA yesterday. Took all night.

  9. SorSy
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Any suggestions? Im wondering Eze/Mbeumo also

    Ramsdale/ Areola
    Chilwell, Gabriel, Estupinian, Bell, Baldock
    Saka, Mitoma, Foden, Rashford, Eze/Mbeumo
    Jackson, Darwin, Haaland

    1. Eze Really?
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Dangers: Ramsdale, Mbeumo, Darwin.
      Bell high enough owned to drop in price.

    2. Eze Really?
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Also Foden(My favorite Citeh player)

    3. Swahealy
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Eze.....top of the page 😉

  10. Bartowski
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    What are they all trying to hit over there?

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      There was some sort of ball magnet(?)

    2. Hunta
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Aiming for Pep hoping to knock the proper starting lineup in his head

  11. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    England at least scored 🙂

  12. EVILFUK
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    Love Rachel Daly.

  13. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    And Greenwood

  14. EVILFUK
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Tekkers

  15. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Ahhh, Victory

  16. Eze Really?
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Simon March. Your article is appreciated. i would guess on this forum most would recognize the implications of selection though. Only read it quickly but I would add a player like Archer is a no go area due to minutes, high ownership that could cause a drop in price. Also, the want of having 3 forwards will limit choices when players return fit.

  17. Piggs Boson
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    How the hell did that happen. So unlucky from Nigeria, by far the better team.

    1. PartyTime
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Do you think England will win the thing?

      1. FPL Blow-In
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        France or Oz I think

        1. PartyTime
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          Favorite to win imo but Japan looking so mean

          1. Hall of Shame: b84jwh
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 25 mins ago

            Yep, Japan for me. Aussie aussie aussie oi oi oi!

      2. Andy_Social
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        They won't get past Japan - some real quality there

        1. PartyTime
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Yeah, the Japanese are an exciting bunch tbh

      3. Piggs Boson
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        You never know in knock-out tournaments. Small margins.

        Unlikely, but unlikely for every team.

        1. PartyTime
          • 2 Years
          1 hour ago

          English media & fans would hype the players then it would be the Bonucci moment all over again

    2. FPL Blow-In
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Mad isn’t it, football isn’t always fair. Nigeria far better than them today. Those Daly and Kelly penalties though !

      1. Piggs Boson
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Incredible pens.

        Knock-out tournaments are so chaotic. Luck is huge.

    3. EVILFUK
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Ella Toone should be back in the side now.

  18. Bartowski
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Who do they have in the next round?

    1. Piggs Boson
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Denmark or the Aussies

      1. Piggs Boson
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Colombia or Jamaica sorry

        1. Bartowski
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          Thanks

  19. AB1792
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Rashford for more goal threat or Bruno for the pens? Wissa certain starter or J. Pedro pens and probably rotation risk. Only have money for A or B can't combine Wissa and Rashford.
    A) Bruno F - Wissa
    B) Rashford - J. Pedro

    My full team atm:

    Leno 4m
    Gabriel Estu Andersen Mings Baldock
    Salah Saka Rash/Bruno F Eze Anderson
    Haaland Watkins J.Pedro/Wissa

    1. Visionaries
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      B.
      I'm gonna wait on Bruno, although it's potentially risky

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Coin toss category. I have all 3 except JP. One problem with having two Bri players is that their fixtures turn sour after gw3. After having planned to have Salah, I have decided to go without and spread the money. Both Bruno and Rash are absolutely capable to overscore him during first two.

  20. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Template is extremely strong again 🙁 The team in the article has 9/11 of my current starters and even same playing 4.5 sub (Colwill) and Areola also. Add to that the fact that those 9 are basically most owned players. Looks like only the 5th mid and 2nd / 3rd strikers and the formation are subjects of variation. However, perhaps the benefits outweigh the risks?

  21. Visionaries
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    First Salah draft.

    Onana
    Gab, Akanji, Estu
    Saka, Martinelli, Salah, Rashford, Garnacho
    Haaland, Pedro

    Cash, fodder...
    .5 in bank

  22. woody3260
    • 10 Years
    56 mins ago

    What you think of this? Salah Kane Haaland team

    Pickford
    Botman Gabriel Akanji Chilwell
    Saka Salah Luiz
    Haaland Pedro Kane

    Fodders

    1. mataave
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Interesting. Stuggling to get both Kane & Haaland, nevermind all 3. Thinking of going for Darwin & Maddison over Kane & Salah to save funds for the rest of the team

