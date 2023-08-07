316
  1. Kingy109
    • 2 Years
    50 mins ago

    People going off the idea of Mitoma for typically Eze - any particular reason? Fixtures still look great right?

    1. gaurava1216
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      48 mins ago

      Strange one i feel

    2. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      47 mins ago

      Lots of other attackers to share the Brighton points, tailed off end of last season, not sparkling so much in preseason.

      1. teddy.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        46 mins ago

        Also Brighton might be a bit more inconsistent with Europa to factor in this season.

    3. Our Tiny Windows
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      46 mins ago

      A few signings and it feels like the points and minutes will be spread out. He’s still currently in my team however, but perhaps only for the first 3 matches

    4. PDM (Top 1000) ANY Season L…
      • 14 Years
      45 mins ago

      Get off him at your peril !!!

    5. rozzo
      • 10 Years
      43 mins ago

      Eze is like a mini Bruno, on all set pieces, gets lots of bonus.

      Yes it's Palace, but he's going to be scoring some big points in some games

      Mitoma on the other hand, even when he scored he barely got bonus if last season is anything to go by.

      I'm betting Eze scores more points than Mitoma this season, whether he will in the first few games who knows

  2. teddy.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    49 mins ago

    How was Terence-Trent Arnold looking today?

    1. Lav
      • 7 Years
      38 mins ago

      Was unable to watch, but Liverpools leaky pre season has put me off him

    2. Evz
      25 mins ago

      Really poor in defence, didn’t do a lot in attack

      1. teddy.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        17 mins ago

        I won't be signing his name then

  3. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    48 mins ago

    Good evening all!!

    Best option here to start the season with???…..

    A- Shaw and Pickford and 0.5(Get Chilwell in GW 3)
    Or
    B- Onana and Chilwell(forget Shaw)

    Thoughts welcomed!!

    Cheers everyone!!

    1. Lav
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Probably just B. I am personally going with Colwil for my Chelsea defender. 4.5m and nailed, no brainer despite attacking appeal from fullbacks

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Cheers mate!! Ah nice idea that!! I could get Colwill and have Shaw instead of chilwell to start and then consider Chilwell in gameweek 3 still, have Jackson too so would get my 3 Chelsea for the kind run of fixtures Easily

    2. FPL_Gyarados
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      B maybe.

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Cheers mate!!! On this currently

    3. krawiecus
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      B

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Thankyou mate

  4. Lav
    • 7 Years
    47 mins ago

    Evening all! Two questions...

    1. Diaby/Joao Pedro or Mitoma/Watkins
    2. Is Foden worth the gamble?

    1. FPL_Gyarados
      • 10 Years
      45 mins ago

      1. Maybe Pedro and Mitoma for a few weeks?

      2. I'm not risking it

    2. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      44 mins ago

      1. I'd prefer the pair with proven Premier pedigree
      2. I don't reckon so myself but plenty of admirable people seem to think so

  5. basilfawlty
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    44 mins ago

    Evening all, how’s this looking?

    Onana
    Stones Gabriel Estupinan
    Rashford Saka Martinelli Mitoma Eze
    Haaland Pedro

    Areola Watkins Colwill Baldock 1m ITB

    1. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      39 mins ago

      Decent

    2. PDM (Top 1000) ANY Season L…
      • 14 Years
      39 mins ago

      Very versatile Squad indeed
      (but no Liv)

      1. basilfawlty
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Thinking of using the 1m leftover to get Diaz

  6. Willmissudimitrypayet
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    44 mins ago

    Gtg? Anyone missing? 😛

    Ramsdale, (Turner)
    Gabriel, Chilwell, Udogie, (Botman, Kabore)
    Salah, Rashford, Saka, Jota, Maddison
    Kane, Joao Pedro (Mubama)

    1. krawiecus
      • 2 Years
      20 mins ago

      Estupiñan!

      1. Willmissudimitrypayet
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Ah yeah he is very essential it seems! He must be the only one missing haha

    2. basilfawlty
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      20 mins ago

      No Haaland, no party

      1. Willmissudimitrypayet
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        I think he has been partying a bit too much this summer himself. Could take him 2 weeks to be up to speed and I can get him in for gw 3 after Salah and Jota has had their good fixtures

    3. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      Is Jao Pedro going to play a lot then? Seen him in a lot of squads. Other than that I like it just not brave enough to go without Haaland although I want to

      1. Willmissudimitrypayet
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I think he will be a regular, pluss is on pens it seems—Brighton's record signing and looking good pre-season. Could be upgraded to Nknunku/Jackson later on if Enciso, Lallana etc proves to be too much competition when Europa League kicks in. Also players like Calwert-Lewin, Morris, maybe Jimenez etc in the cheap price bracket to move to.

  7. adstomko
    • 7 Years
    43 mins ago

    Anyone tempted by one of Bournemouth's players?
    Their fixtures are tough, but you can always rotate them with a 4.5m DEF

    1. krawiecus
      • 2 Years
      42 mins ago

      Yes

    2. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      36 mins ago

      Fixtures are awful and no-one appealing enough to overcome that

    3. Lav
      • 7 Years
      34 mins ago

      Solanke was in my thoughts because I think they will be strong going forward this year. Kerkez is a shout too once we see what he looks like

      1. adstomko
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Yeah Kerkez won't be there next season imo. Can't wait to see him vs Salah & Trent in GW2

  8. JBG
    • 5 Years
    43 mins ago

    https://twitter.com/C345Sam/status/1688677749840281600

    "Medical department sources confirm that Nkunku is out for a number of months and will undergo an operation"

    1. Jafooli
      • 11 Years
      42 mins ago

      Chukwuemeka wagon clicks up another gear…

    2. PDM (Top 1000) ANY Season L…
      • 14 Years
      41 mins ago

      All aboard the Jackson bandwagon !

      1. basilfawlty
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        40 mins ago

        Until they sign Vlahovic…

      2. JBG
        • 5 Years
        39 mins ago

        Been on it for couple of weeks already.

  9. FATHER AND SON
    • 6 Years
    36 mins ago

    No United mids but juice everywhere else:

    Johnstone
    Gabriel | Estupinan | Cash
    Salah | Martinelli | Mbuemo | Andreas
    Haaland | Kane | Joao Pedro

    Areola | Kabore | Beyer | Mubama

    1. krawiecus
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Good one! Just inflexible if Andreas is out of the side or Joao Pedro rotated.

    2. Our Tiny Windows
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Lovely. Not much wiggle room with 3 elites though. Not sure how team will evolve as the season progresses.

  10. theshazly
    35 mins ago

    Thoughts on this draft please :

    Onana ( Turner )

    Cash Estu Gabriel ( Udogie, Baldock )
    Mitoma Rash Salah Saka ( Nakamba )
    Jackson Haaland Wissa

    0.0 ITB

    Cheers

    1. Our Tiny Windows
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Solid. Hope that front three goes well.

    2. Collie01
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      I think I'd prefer Mbuemo over Wissa to play 3-5-2. Other than that it looks good, with the obvious caveat of a weak bench.

    3. FATHER AND SON
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Open Controls
  11. Our Tiny Windows
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    34 mins ago

    Am I close?

    Johnstone Turner
    Gabriel Akanji Estupinan Colwill Baldock
    Salah Fernandes Rashford Saka Mitoma
    Haaland Osula Mubama

    1. Collie01
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      I like it. A little inflexible with the formation initially.

      1. Our Tiny Windows
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Well the ‘five’ at the front I don’t really think I want to change them for 5/6 weeks.

        1. Our Tiny Windows
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          As in Haaland the the premium mids. Mitoma and defence will be a one transfer a week until first WC.

  12. N00B
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    28 mins ago

    1.0m left in the bank. Is it worth it to "upgrade" Maddison or Diaz to Bruno?

    Ederson
    Stones Gabriel Estupinan
    Rashford Saka Martinelli Maddison Diaz
    Haaland Pedro

    Bench: 4.0 gk, Chilwell, Mubama, Kabore

    1. Our Tiny Windows
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Diaz to Fernandes looks great yes

  13. PDM (Top 1000) ANY Season L…
    • 14 Years
    26 mins ago

    Draft 100+

    Onana

    Gabriel Estupiñan Saliba Botman

    Mount Mitoma Salah Foden

    JPedro Haaland

    Areola

    N.Jackson

    Chilwell

    Enzo

    £1m ITB

    1. Royal5
      • 11 Years
      24 mins ago

      Mount!?

    2. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      23 mins ago

      Why

      so

      much

      space?

      1. PDM (Top 1000) ANY Season L…
        • 14 Years
        20 mins ago

        I

        d
        o

        n
        o
        t

        k
        n
        o
        w

        🙁

    3. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      12 mins ago

      Hi PDM!

      Ready for triple disappointment when Chelsea beat Liverpool and you get the points but they're all on your bench?

      1. teddy.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        10 mins ago

        And Salah blanks...

  14. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    25 mins ago

    The 4.0 keeper to have now is Turner and not Areola, right?

    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      13 mins ago

      Turner and Areola would smash it

    2. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      And Pickford. Alternating with Johnstone isn’t bad either

  15. Royal5
    • 11 Years
    24 mins ago

    Why does most on here own Estupinan over Shaw?

    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      20 mins ago

      Cause most already have Onana. Probably

      1. Royal5
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Sort of makes sense I guess.

    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      20 mins ago

      fixtures for me Roy

      1. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        +0.5 cheaper

      2. Royal5
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Not really that good imo. Can't see too many CS

  16. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    24 mins ago

    Saka or Odegaard?

    1. Royal5
      • 11 Years
      23 mins ago

      Saka

    2. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      12 mins ago

      Toss a coin. I'm going with both.

    3. Sun God Nika
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Debating having them both

    4. Jimbo74
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Saka. Odegaard might play slightly deeper for now.

  17. Original Sin
    • 8 Years
    23 mins ago

    Code for the FFS mini league?

    1. PDM (Top 1000) ANY Season L…
      • 14 Years
      21 mins ago

      Fantasy Football Scout (FPL)
      League Code: 5k0l6n

  18. Lav
    • 7 Years
    20 mins ago

    Manchester United-less draft...thoughts?

    Pickford Areola
    Saliba Estupinan Colwill Kabore Beyer
    Salah Saka Eze Mitoma Mac Allister
    Haaland Watkins Jackson

    Eyeing KLP or Damsgaard for Mac Allister to save a million and maybe upgrade the defense

  19. Jimbo74
    • 6 Years
    19 mins ago

    Thoughts welcome on this lot:

    Onana (Areola)
    Chilwell - Stones - Estupinan - Gabriel - Beyer
    Rashford - Saka - Trossard - Eze - Diaby
    Haaland - Darwin - Jackson

    Cheers

  20. Irish Villan 1985
    • 7 Years
    18 mins ago

    Guys, can I please get your thoughts on this?

    Pickford

    Chilwell, Gabriel, Estupinan

    Salah, Eze, Martinelli, Rashford

    Pedro, Watkins, Haaland

    Bench: Areola, Anderson, Baldock, Kabore

    1. Bushwhacker
      • 4 Years
      14 mins ago

      Anderson seems like an unlikely starter ever with Newcastle players getting fit . . . could be a gem but . . .

    2. Sun God Nika
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      I like it nice team indeed

    3. Jimbo74
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      A great first team but I wouldn't expect many clean sheets from Pickford. I think Tarkowski might be injured.

  21. Bushwhacker
    • 4 Years
    15 mins ago

    Bit different . . . if not much . . appreciate any thoughts . . .

    Ohana (Turner/Areola)

    Stones, Estu, Gabriel (Udogie, Kabore)

    Madison, Odegaard, Saka, Bruno F, (Eze)

    Pedro, Haaland Watkins

    1. Jimbo74
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Nice. A solid first '10' with a couple of capable rotating fringe players.

    2. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      5 mins ago

      Way too Spursy. I think Thomas Frank is rubbing his hands at the prospect of hosting Spurs with their all-out-attack philosophy on the opening weekend. Postecoglu won't know what's hit him.

    3. Royal5
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Decent. Given yourself a benching dilemma though. Eze has to start.

  22. Jimjam
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    5 mins ago

    Best:

    A. 4.5m GK?

    B: 4.5m DEF?

    Currently on Johnstone & Cash but by no means set...

  23. Bleh
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    How’s it looking? Thinking to go quite safe, at least to start with…

    Onana
    Stones, Gabriel, Estu, Cash
    Salah, Rashford, Martinelli, Eze
    Haaland, Watkins

    (Areola, Mubama, Baptiste, Kabore)

