BRENTFORD: REASONS TO BE CHEERFUL

Brentford showed they are a very capable side in 2022/23, pulling off impressive results against Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool.

They were tactically flexible and regardless of formation, difficult to break down, conceding only 46 times.

It’s also worth noting they were particularly effective at set-pieces: no top-flight side could match the Bees’ total of 25 goals from set plays and penalties and they were ranked second for expected goals (xG) from such situations.

Brentford are a team heavily wedded to their philosophy and there is no reason why they can’t do well again in 2023/24.

BRENTFORD: REASONS TO BE FEARFUL

With Ivan Toney (£8.0m) banned until January and David Raya (£5.0m) seemingly on his way out, Brentford could struggle.

Talisman Toney scored 20 goals and assisted a further four in last year’s Premier League, so it’s a huge gap to fill.

Yes, they won 13 points from 15 without him in 2022/23, suggesting they’ll cope just fine, but none of Bryan Mbeumo (£6.5m), Kevin Schade (£5.5m) or Yoane Wissa (£6.0m) are traditional number nines, so Thomas Frank will almost certainly have to adapt tactically.

Raya’s likely exit could also prove problematic and his replacement, Mark Flekken (£4.5m), will need to hit the ground running.

SUMMER TRANSFER ACTIVITY

Flekken has been brought in to replace Raya, while Schade’s loan move has been made permanent from Freiburg.

The only other key transfer in is Nathan Collins (£4.5m), who arrived for a reported 23m from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

He’ll compete with Ben Mee (£5.0m) and Ethan Pinnock (£4.5m) for a starting spot but looks more likely to feature when Brentford use their 3-5-2 formation, at least initially.

PRE-SEASON REPORT

It hasn’t been a great pre-season for Brentford, with their only win arriving against Lille. Even then, it was a largely second-string XI that won 5-1 against the Ligue 1 outfit (the first-teamers drew 0-0).

The Premier League Summer Series brought a draw against Aston Villa and two defeats to Fulham and Brighton and Hove Albion.

Wissa has produced a goal and assist but Mbeumo has failed to return from open play, while Rico Henry (£4.5m) has served up a couple of assists.

OPENING FIXTURES

Brentford do have some trickier tests within the first quarter of the campaign, but generally, the fixtures are very good, with four home matches in the first six.

Trips to Newcastle United and Manchester United in Gameweeks 5 and 8 are the obvious causes for concern, yet the Bees did the double over Manchester City last season and took four points off all of Chelsea, Brighton and Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur, so don’t write them off.

They also have a home fixture against newly promoted Burnley in Gameweek 9, extending their good run.

PREDICTED GAMEWEEK 1 LINE-UP

