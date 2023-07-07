12
  1. abcdef3
    • 4 Years
    26 mins ago

    Thoughts on this draft?? Something different.

    Ramsdale
    Shaw, James, Estupinan
    Rashford, Saka, Mbeumo, Mitoma, Enciso
    Haaland, Kane

    Areola, Beyer, Baldock, Woodrow

    1. Herman Toothrot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      17 mins ago

      What makes it different?

      1. Eugene Starlington of FPL T…
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        It will certainly be different at GW1 deadline

        1. Lord.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          Cheers Smudge

  2. NotNowKato
    • 10 Years
    12 mins ago

    Bottomed so going again. Just for the hates.

    "Everyone else is doing it, so I might as well. Check out this benching headache team after my earlier post about Salah to Mac Allister.

    Raya, Forster

    Gabriel, Stones, Trippier, Botman, Mings

    Mac Allister, Mitoma, Rashford, Maddison, Havertz.

    Haaland, Gapko, Nick Jackson."

    1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      Where will mcallister play for Liverpool? Do people think it’s a deeper role taking the keita, Milner role or more forward?

      He will probably be off penalties too right so his appeal lessens there

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Bit punty but could be fun. I suspect Jackson will mostly cameo so you might end up with a 7m (?) 1st sub which isn't really ideal. But let's see who else Chelsea sign

  3. Hazardous1221
    7 mins ago

    Is this the best Trent, Salah and Haaland draft? If not where can I improve it?

    Pickford
    Trent, Gabriel, Estupinan
    Salah, Saka, Mitoma, Mbeumo, Enciso
    Haaland, Nkunku

    4.0, Beyer, Baldock, Woodrow

    1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Dodgy bench and having to play encisco, mbeumo,mitoma and nkunku every week might seem look a good idea now but not sure how that’s going to look a few weeks on

      Risking an early wc

  4. Moxon
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Who is your pick of the 7.5m/8m mids and why?

    Grealish for me because I think he proved himself to Pep last year

    1. Hazardous1221
      2 mins ago

      Until european fixtures come around, Martinelli

  5. TonyRaw
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    What you would improve here? 0.5itb

    Ramsdale
    TAA Shaw Estu Gabriel
    Saka Mbeumo Mitoma Rashford Bruno
    Haaland

    Areola Morris Baldock Archer

    Plan rotate Morris and Shaw GW1-4

