33
33 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Hooky
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    I'm sorry Ms Jackson, we're moving from sunny Spain to dreary England!

    Open Controls
  2. Shark Team
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    3 super teams + ManUtd
    Too many FPL options
    Would love to risk on Chelsea and Spurs assets but I think I will avoid as I’m unsure about how they turn out to be

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Fair point but Chelsea's fixtures unfortunately conflict with a wait & see approach. If I don't start with any I would at least want to be able to hop on someone like Nkunku in GW3 maybe. Very keen on Maddison for Spurs, maybe Son too but will wait & see where he fits under Ange

      Open Controls
      1. Shark Team
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        I can’t see how Chelsea will build chemistry so fast, although I agree about the fixtures. Maddison will be on my watchlist if Kane stays

        Open Controls
      2. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        I might go for Maddy if he's a fair price. For Chelsea, Nkunku will probably be too expensive to start with but I can see me starting with Watkins and getting Nkie on a 2Ft in GW3. If Kepa is 5m, he might be worth a gamble.

        Open Controls
  3. Botman and Robben
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Does he have moves like Michael?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Certainly hope not, he looks a pretty decent chap!

      Open Controls
      1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        11 mins ago

        Normally I glaze over the section on the player's history in these articles, but here I find it rather significant that he was good for EIGHT games - in his entire career. And that's not even considering the Chelsea striker curse. It's a swerve from me.

        Open Controls
  4. Marvin the Chaste
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Is this website ever getting fixed? Have the developers given up?

    Open Controls
    1. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Maybe offer suggestions or even your services?

      Open Controls
      1. Marvin the Chaste
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        I'm not a webpage developer, and if they need me to tell them how their own website is functioning then they're in the wrong game.

        Open Controls
        1. All Muxed Ip
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          40 mins ago

          At least you get some use out of it. I paid £12 to use Livefpl.net ad free and every time I log in to the site the original random team presents its self !!!!
          It will not save transfers and when I contacted them I was told to log out and back in again.
          Has anyone else still got this problem?

          Open Controls
          1. g40steve
            • 5 Years
            30 mins ago

            You paid, lol

            Open Controls
          2. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            23 mins ago

            I'm using it for free and it doesn't save. So what I do is have Livefpl and FPLTeam open together. I make a draft on LiveFPL using its prices and copy them into TeamFPL. It will say I'm about 4-6m over, but does save it. I call the draft 'Livefpl prices'.

            Open Controls
  5. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    How accurate do you reckon the prices are for this draft?

    Ramsdale(5.0) 4.0

    TAA(7.5) Shaw(6.0) Stones(5.5) Estupinian(5.5) Moreno(5.0)

    Saka(9.5) Odegaard(8.5) Maddison(8.0) March(6.5) 4.5

    Haaland(13.5) Mbuemo(6.5) 4.5

    Open Controls
    1. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      You've definitely gone on the upper limit. I'm expecting some of them to be 0.5 cheaper like Haaland, Shaw, Estupinan, March.

      Open Controls
      1. Skonto Rigga
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        I think Mbeumo's going to be a midfielder, too - it would mean two, probably non-playing, £4.5m forwards on your bench if you still wanted him.

        Open Controls
        1. Skonto Rigga
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          ...but then if Zimo's right, more money to upgrade at least one of your forwards!

          Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Nudist with a draft, nudist with a draft! It’s beginning! Run, run, run!

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 5 Years
        28 mins ago

        Rule 1, NO NUDISTS!

        Every week before deadline this place is like a zombie apocalypse when they all come out to feast.

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 9 Years
          18 mins ago

          Rule no. 2 - double tap!

          Open Controls
        2. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          15 mins ago

          Rule #2a - no posting RMTs
          Rule #3a - no responding to RMTs.

          Open Controls
    3. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      28 mins ago

      I'd be surprised if Ramsdale 5.0 and Haaland maybe 14.0, but there are several that could be 0.5m lower so it's probably in budget.

      Open Controls
    4. Shark Team
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      This is the worst draft I have seen this season

      Open Controls
  6. diesel001
    • 6 Years
    32 mins ago

    So Chelsea - 4-2-3-1 after they buy Caceido?

    Kepa
    James Badiashile Fofana Chilwell
    Fernandez Caceido*
    Sterling Nkunku Mudryk
    Jackson

    Looks a very attacking team. But no European football will be a big help for them.

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      28 mins ago

      Have you considered the underlying stats?

      Open Controls
    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      25 mins ago

      Replace Jackson with Kane. You heard it here first.

      Open Controls
    3. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      Tilva should still be first choice defender. Sterling and Mudryk both play on the left. Madueke is their only right-sided winger/inside forward.

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        7 mins ago

        I'm loath to write off Thiago Silva (again..) as I've been wrong on that before, but I'm not convinced that he will be first choice for Poch in a back 4 with such attacking FBs. Even if James plays a slightly more reserved role, I think Fofana will be the RCB so Silva presumably would end up having to cover Chilwell

        Open Controls
        1. Deulofail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Don't forget Colwill!

          Open Controls
  7. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    27 mins ago

    Last season all Cheap and mid priced forwards were £1m overpriced (Antonio anyone?)

    With fewer viable forwards available to select from (the FPL page for forwards barely crept onto page 2) and with our teams being required to fill 3 forward spots, scout needs to use its considerable influence to bring cheap/mid priced forwards down by £1m in price.

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      11 mins ago

      😆

      Get the lobbyists on it pronto!

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        8 mins ago

        Tbf that is the one group that looks to have been overpriced but I'm not sure what we/FFS can do about that

        Open Controls
        1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          6 mins ago

          There are two options. One is to reduce their prices. The other is to give 5 points for a forward's goal. My money is on neither.

          Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.