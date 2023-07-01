Our series of in-depth club-by-club 2022/23 analysis continues with a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Tottenham Hotspur review.
Here, we take a look at each top-flight side’s campaign, analysing them from an attacking and defensive perspective. We’ll also explore their biggest goal threats and most potent creators.
A preview of each club will follow closer to the big 2023/24 kick-off, factoring in new transfers, pre-season results and fans’ expectations.
2022/23 TOTTENHAM REVIEW: ATTACK
|Total
|Rank v other clubs
|Goals scored
|70
|5th
|Shots
|518
|7th
|Shots in the box
|353
|7th
|Shots on target
|192
|6th
|Big chances
|78
|8th
|Expected goals (xG)
|57.80
|8th
|Non-penalty expected goals (NPxG)
|53.07
|7th
It was a very disappointing campaign for Spurs, finishing outside of the European spots in eighth place. A total of 70 goals was more than top-four sides Manchester United and Newcastle United but managerial drama and terrible defending undid Harry Kane‘s best-ever FPL season.
No team was involved in more goals than the Lilywhites’ combined 133. Without any 0-0 draws, 32 of 38 matches involved at least two goals and a half-dozen saw at least six of them.
Their 37.1% shot accuracy was only bettered by Brentford, with an expected goal (xG) overachievement of +12.20 that sits behind Arsenal and Manchester City.
Above: Attacking stats per game with Conte in charge (left) and after his departure (right)
After losing a 3-1 lead at Southampton in Gameweek 28, Antonio Conte’s post-match rant took aim at his players, the club and its owners. Quickly dismissed, goals and shots dropped to a lower rate under Cristian Stellini and then Ryan Mason, although xG and big chances improved.
2022/23 TOTTENHAM REVIEW: DEFENCE
