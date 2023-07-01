Our series of in-depth club-by-club 2022/23 analysis continues with a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Tottenham Hotspur review.

Here, we take a look at each top-flight side’s campaign, analysing them from an attacking and defensive perspective. We’ll also explore their biggest goal threats and most potent creators.

A preview of each club will follow closer to the big 2023/24 kick-off, factoring in new transfers, pre-season results and fans’ expectations.

Only subscribers can read the full article

2022/23 TOTTENHAM REVIEW: ATTACK

Total Rank v other clubs Goals scored 70 5th Shots 518 7th Shots in the box 353 7th Shots on target 192 6th Big chances 78 8th Expected goals (xG) 57.80 8th Non-penalty expected goals (NPxG) 53.07 7th

It was a very disappointing campaign for Spurs, finishing outside of the European spots in eighth place. A total of 70 goals was more than top-four sides Manchester United and Newcastle United but managerial drama and terrible defending undid Harry Kane‘s best-ever FPL season.

No team was involved in more goals than the Lilywhites’ combined 133. Without any 0-0 draws, 32 of 38 matches involved at least two goals and a half-dozen saw at least six of them.

Their 37.1% shot accuracy was only bettered by Brentford, with an expected goal (xG) overachievement of +12.20 that sits behind Arsenal and Manchester City.

Above: Attacking stats per game with Conte in charge (left) and after his departure (right)

After losing a 3-1 lead at Southampton in Gameweek 28, Antonio Conte’s post-match rant took aim at his players, the club and its owners. Quickly dismissed, goals and shots dropped to a lower rate under Cristian Stellini and then Ryan Mason, although xG and big chances improved.

2022/23 TOTTENHAM REVIEW: DEFENCE

