90
Moving Target June 28

FPL new transfers: Will Havertz be worth buying at Arsenal?

90 Comments
Share

Can a move to Arsenal rekindle Fantasy Premier League (FPL) interest in Kai Havertz?

The Gunners finally confirmed the German’s arrival from Chelsea on Wednesday night, a fee of £65m for the 24-year-old attacker being mooted.

Havertz endured some difficult moments at Chelsea but will the move improve his prospects in FPL?

We take a look in this Moving Target report, where we have included data from our Premium Members Area.

HAVERTZ’S FPL HISTORY

SeasonTeamFPL positionStarts (sub apps)MinutesGoalsAssistsBonusFPL points
2022/23ChelseaForward30 (5)25657113102
2021/22ChelseaMidfielder22 (7)1802845112
2020/21ChelseaMidfielder18 (9)151246391

After joining from Bayer Leverkusen in 2020, Havertz made 91 Premier League appearances for Chelsea but scored just 19 goals. He also provided 11 assists.

He memorably scored the winner against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League final in 2021, yet it’s hard to properly evaluate his time at Stamford Bridge.

Weighed down by the £80m price tag that had been paid for him, the player himself described his first six months after his move from Germany as the most challenging of his career. He was also hit particularly hard by a bout of COVID-19 later that season.

Then, in 2022/23, he was used in lots of different positions and systems by Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and Frank Lampard, which goes some way to explaining his underwhelming output of just seven goals from 30 Premier League starts.

However, over three top-flight seasons, Havertz is yet to hit double figures for goals, underperforming his expected goals (xG) in each campaign (see below) and raising question marks about his finishing ability.

SeasonGoalsExpected goals (xG)Difference
2022/23711.6-4.6
2021/2288.63-0.63
2020/2145.54-1.54

For sure, there were plenty of instances when he was unlucky last season, but he undoubtedly needs to sharpen up and become more clinical in the final third.

Meanwhile, Havertz’s ability as a creator is perhaps an overlooked part of his game. He was Chelsea’s top chance creator last term, registering 38 key passes, but was often let down by his teammates’ finishing, with his one Opta assist coming from 2.76 expected assists (xA).

HAVERTZ’S PLAYING STYLE

“More or less, I’m a midfield player but I like to go into the box” – Kai Havertz

Havertz excelled as an attacking midfielder at Leverkusen, though he spent much of his time at Chelsea playing as a centre-forward, which his average position map from 2022/23 shows:

However, he’s hardly a natural no. 9 and didn’t feel entirely comfortable playing the role, which he discussed last year:

“I don’t have a favourite position. I know I’m not a real no. 9, just waiting in the box and doing headers. I want to be influential in the game, get the ball, drop sometimes into midfield and start attacks there.” – Kai Havertz

Havertz is capable of playing anywhere across the forward line, as a no. 10 or central midfielder, but it might be playing a slightly deeper role on a regular basis that truly unlocks his potential.

After all, he works hard off the ball, presses very well, has good passing ability and is technically excellent, something Thomas Tuchel has previously touched on:

“I see a Dennis Bergkamp, Robin van Persie, Dimitar Berbatov kind of player. He can play in the half-position, because he has good runs, but he also feels free from the no. 9 and creates overloads to one side and he arrives in the six-yard box. He has a good timing for it.” – Thomas Tuchel

His aerial ability could also be important, given that he’s 6ft 2in.

Indeed, his 24 headed goal attempts was the sixth most among all FPL players in the Premier League last season, so it’s a strength Mikel Arteta will surely look to utilise.

Above: FPL players sorted by headed goal attempts in 2022/23

WHERE HAVERTZ FITS IN AT ARSENAL: NO 9 TO ‘LEFT 8’?

FPL Double Gameweek 33 schedule confirmed 2
 

1

The rest of this article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here.

1

90 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Milk, 1 Šuker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    5 hours, 13 mins ago

    Arsenal to win the Prem next season

    Open Controls
    1. Tomerick
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 57 mins ago

      Havertz to outscore Haaland.

      Open Controls
      1. Camino Aleatorio
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 18 mins ago

        Is he even going to start?

        Who sits so Havertz can play?

        Open Controls
        1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          4 hours, 9 mins ago

          Xhaka and Partey will give way for Havertz and Rice, but there will be changes to the tactics.

          Open Controls
        2. Tomerick
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 57 mins ago

          We all sit for Havertz. The man, the myth, the legend.

          Open Controls
    2. Mirror Man
      4 hours, 53 mins ago

      3rd place seems like a realistic target.

      Open Controls
      1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 8 mins ago

        City still strong favorites, but they might be weaker if they lose Bilva and Mahrez in addition to Gundogan.

        Open Controls
        1. x.jim.x
          • 8 Years
          4 hours, 5 mins ago

          Like they were weaker when they lost Aguero, Silva, Yaya, Fernandinho, Sane, Sterling, Kompany, etc

          Open Controls
    3. Sure You Did
      4 hours, 24 mins ago

      City will walk it. I would much prefer Arsenal to bottle it again though.

      Open Controls
    4. Shark Team
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 22 mins ago

      In order to win the PL they need one more huge midfielder and a proper RB

      Open Controls
    5. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 50 mins ago

      City will win again, comfortably

      Open Controls
    6. FPLEnjoyer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Will be between Utd and City again

      Open Controls
  2. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 51 mins ago

    "It’s a huge ask, although a midfielder classification in FPL would certainly add a bit more interest. If he remains a forward, then it’s difficult to make any case for him over Saka and co."

    He ended up £7.4 last season. He ought to be priced around £7.5m, considerably cheaper than the other Arsenal competition, thus making him a tempting prospect.

    Open Controls
    1. avfc82
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      4 hours, 34 mins ago

      £8m midfielder I reckon, with Odegaard, Martinelli and Saka £9m/£9.5m.

      £7.5m and it gets a bit more interesting.

      Open Controls
    2. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      Yep, if he's a midfielder and 1m cheaper than the others he could actually be an option.

      Open Controls
  3. panda07
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 48 mins ago

    Declan Rice being sold for a fee of £100m-£105m is daylight robbery IMO. I think he is worth about half that. The amount of times I saw him getting overrun in midfield last season and he's supposed to be a defensive midfielder. He has limited ability on the ball and doesn't score or assist goals. The only time he has looked good for me is when playing for England. England have been playing 5 at the back with 2 defensive midfielders for the past few years so it's easy to look good. Even Harry Maguire has managed it!

    The bottom line is that his price has been vastly overinflated because he is an England international. Casemiro and Rodri are streets ahead of him.

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 32 mins ago

      170mil for Rice and Havertz seems excessive for sure, probably a big understatement, however they will still improve Arsenal significantly imo

      Open Controls
    2. Sure You Did
      4 hours, 32 mins ago

      He is also bang average, Havertz too. Going to be hilarious next season.

      Open Controls
      1. DBW - Slug Repellent
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 22 mins ago

        Another jealous sad little post from the worst poster on FFS.

        Get a job, make some friends and leave your mums basement.

        Open Controls
        1. Sure You Did
          3 hours, 57 mins ago

          Jealous of 2 bang average players going to the bottlers? One you were calling rubbish at Chelsea but since he is joining Arsenal he is now great. Keep quoting the stats from 3 years ago in Bundesliga, that will make you feel better.

          Open Controls
          1. DBW - Slug Repellent
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            3 hours, 54 mins ago

            Find quote where I called him rubbish. Oh yeah that’s right you can’t.

            While we’re here tell us what team you support? Sad little coward troll

            Open Controls
            1. Sure You Did
              3 hours, 47 mins ago

              https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/06/12/fpl-new-transfers-what-can-we-expect-from-brightons-joao-pedro/?hc_page=1&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_25914677

              What has changed that you now want the great player at Arsenal. If he is so great, why didn't you want him at Arsenal when the rumours started? Was it all the games you have seen him play since end of season, the great stats in Bundesliga 3 years ago or some of his top highlights on YouTube? It really is amazing how your opinion has changed now the bang average player is joining the serial bottlers 🙂

              Open Controls
              1. DBW - Slug Repellent
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                3 hours, 45 mins ago

                Didn’t call him rubbish though did I? As I said in another post I was coming around to the idea after reading more about him.

                What team do you support coward?

                Open Controls
                1. Sure You Did
                  3 hours, 41 mins ago

                  Why would you not want a great player at your club? What changed your mind? Reading more about him? LOL. Reading about the zero games he played after season end, his stats from 3 years ago in Bundesliga or his top YT highlights? Or did you just read he is likely coming to Arsenal so I better start saying he is great. LOL

                  Open Controls
                  1. DBW - Slug Repellent
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    3 hours, 36 mins ago

                    Likkle coward won’t say what team you support.

                    Absolute wasteman troll.

                    Get a job

                    Open Controls
                    1. DBW - Slug Repellent
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      3 hours, 19 mins ago

                      Cluck cluck cluck. What’s that Sure you did?

                      Too scared, too much of a coward.

                      That’s what we all thought.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Mirror Man
                        1 hour, 25 mins ago

                        Who pissed in your corn flakes this morning?

                        Open Controls
                      2. The Knights Template
                        • 9 Years
                        19 mins ago

                        The serial pisser!

                        Open Controls
                      3. Deulofail
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 7 Years
                        14 mins ago

                        He's taking the piss

                        and spooning it into his mouth along with the honey nut loops

                        Open Controls
      2. Mirror Man
        4 hours, 12 mins ago

        Basement dwellers unite!!

        Open Controls
      3. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 43 mins ago

        You might regret that Havertz comment. He's got bags of potential if used right. Arsenal fans were complaining when they signed Odegaard (who had bags of unfulfilled potential) instead of splashing out on Maddison and look how that worked out!

        Open Controls
    3. Shark Team
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 28 mins ago

      I think he is a very good player with unique characteristics. Only him Rodri and Casemiro are playing this role in very high level in the past few years

      Open Controls
      1. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 9 mins ago

        Fabinho was terrible last year but before that he was well above Rice. Caicedo had a far better season last year too and is younger, as did Bruno G. Bentancur is a better player for me as well.

        Open Controls
    4. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 26 mins ago

      Agree with this, especially in his last year of contract.

      West Ham as a team have been poor since the start of last year and he’s played a part in that. He isn’t a game-winner and I don’t think he raises Arsenal’s level - everything he does, P*rtey can do better (bar availability, tbf).

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 16 mins ago

        He has 2 years left effectively due to option to extend

        Open Controls
        1. x.jim.x
          • 8 Years
          4 hours, 14 mins ago

          Still overpaying by about £30m

          Open Controls
          1. Deulofail
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            4 hours, 13 mins ago

            If you say so Jim

            Open Controls
            1. DBW - Slug Repellent
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              4 hours, 11 mins ago

              Don’t listen to Jim, he’s still confused about what to do with Greenwood.

              Open Controls
              1. x.jim.x
                • 8 Years
                4 hours, 9 mins ago

                Get him sent down with the bloke you’ve been cheering for and defending all season

                Open Controls
                1. Sure You Did
                  3 hours, 54 mins ago

                  You have already said you don't want Greenwood at your club yet the muppet just keeps spouting nonsense. Lacking some serious cognitive power

                  Open Controls
                  1. DBW - Slug Repellent
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    3 hours, 52 mins ago

                    You won’t say what team you support little coward

                    Open Controls
            2. Sure You Did
              3 hours, 55 mins ago

              I agree, he is a complete bargain for the game changer that he is.

              Open Controls
    5. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 10 mins ago

      I'm not having a go at Arsenal by the way, I would have much preferred them to win the league over City and I rate Arteta highly as a manager. Maybe he can improve him but I doubt to the levels of a £100m player.

      Open Controls
    6. FPLEnjoyer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Casemiro’s almost 32 though and only cost 30m less. I’d say Rice at 105m represents much better value. It’s overpaying but that ‘s just the state of the game now - look at 70m for Sancho, Anthony, etc.

      Open Controls
      1. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        I don't think that Rice will ever get close to the levels of Casemiro. Which would you prefer, world class for 3 seasons or above average for 6?

        Casemiro was 30 when United signed him and still over half a year away from 32 so that is quite a selective argument saying he is nearly 32.

        I don't see how giving examples of United overpaying for players like Sancho and Antony are an argument for Arsenal overpaying for Rice. It doesn't justify it and I'm a fan of neither!

        Open Controls
        1. FPLEnjoyer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          I’m not targeting Utd. I listed players they’ve signed I guess just because they’re the ones most guilty of overpaying over such a period.

          It’s also quite an assumption that Casemiro will be world class for 3 years (at which point he’ll be 34) and that Rice will simply be ‘above average’ for 6 years (at which point he’ll be 30). Due to ill-discipline Casemiro wasn’t even available for large parts of last season.

          The 6 months to 32 so not nearly 32 just feels a bit pedantic. He’s old for a 70m player.

          Open Controls
          1. panda07
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            Yes but you quoted the price that Casemiro was when they signed him so I quoted the age. One year of world class performances down already!

            Open Controls
            1. FPLEnjoyer
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              58 mins ago

              I think standards are slipping for Utd fans if you consider that a world class season. I don’t see us agreeing but wish you a good evening.

              Open Controls
              1. panda07
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                54 mins ago

                Again not a United fan!

                Open Controls
                1. FPLEnjoyer
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  53 mins ago

                  Why not? What’s wrong with Utd?

                  Open Controls
                  1. panda07
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    38 mins ago

                    Liverpool fan but I have to admit Casemiro made a major difference to United. One of the major reasons they got back into the top 4.

                    Open Controls
                    1. FPLEnjoyer
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 1 Year
                      28 mins ago

                      He’s one of their best players for sure. Don’t dispute that at all. In fact he’s probably their best.

                      Open Controls
          2. Bennerman
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            Not my argument, but you can't really call someone 'pedantic' for pulling you up on the fact that someone who turned 31 near the end of this February is 'nearly 32'.

            Open Controls
            1. FPLEnjoyer
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              59 mins ago

              Fine. He’s 31 and a half 😆

              Open Controls
              1. Bennerman
                • 4 Years
                4 mins ago

                This is part of the point, though – he's 31 and one third.

                Open Controls
          3. panda07
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            56 mins ago

            He's old for a 70m player but why say he is nearly 32 to add credence to your point? In that case I could say that he has just turned 31 and I would be more correct.

            Open Controls
            1. FPLEnjoyer
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              53 mins ago

              Yeah, you’re both right. I thought he was a couple of months older than he was but let’s not do this 😆

              Open Controls
              1. Bennerman
                • 4 Years
                53 mins ago

                Your mistake, mate, don't look at me

                Open Controls
                1. FPLEnjoyer
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  51 mins ago

                  My mistake was trying to argue a point with Utd fans that have nothing but time

                  Open Controls
                  1. Bennerman
                    • 4 Years
                    48 mins ago

                    What a charming and friendly man to encounter, well done

                    Open Controls
                    1. FPLEnjoyer
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 1 Year
                      28 mins ago

                      I came for discussion. Not to impress you with how friendly and charming I am.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Bennerman
                        • 4 Years
                        20 mins ago

                        Your first three words of discussion were plain wrong, hence this particular leg of it. Probably best to just admit you've bodged this one up.

                        Open Controls
                      2. FPLEnjoyer
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 1 Year
                        17 mins ago

                        The point is still valid. It’s 70m for someone who is 31 and 5 months instead of someone who is nearly 32. Everything OK mate?

                        Open Controls
                      3. Bennerman
                        • 4 Years
                        14 mins ago

                        That point is fine, just don't bend time to suit your argument, it's crass and disingenuous.
                        You're still doing it, he's not 31 and five months – so weird to keep doing this.

                        Open Controls
                      4. Bennerman
                        • 4 Years
                        13 mins ago

                        Nice bit of gaslighting too, you're hitting all the high notes

                        Open Controls
                      5. FPLEnjoyer
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 1 Year
                        12 mins ago

                        You are very good.

                        Open Controls
                      6. FPLEnjoyer
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 1 Year
                        8 mins ago

                        Casemiro is 31 years, 3 months, 5 days, 7 hours and 32 seconds old and I therefore change my opinion - 70m is a bargain

                        Open Controls
                      7. Bennerman
                        • 4 Years
                        just now

                        It's taken you five attempts to get his age right. This sort of sloppiness affects your credibility, surely you see that. If you can't get that in line – whilst on the internet, after all, where it's a five-second search – then people will find it harder to take your other points seriously.

                        Open Controls
  4. Shark Team
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 35 mins ago

    Maddison on set pieces in a team like Spurs, Son and Kane to provide them passes and crosses and get assists. I think he will greatly succeed at the no.10 role there

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 33 mins ago

      Kane is a big question mark. If Levi is a twatand does not let him leave, it will improve Maddison’s appeal for sure.

      Open Controls
      1. Shark Team
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 27 mins ago

        Yes for sure, I think he stays tbh. No team will bid 100+ mil for someone they can sign for free very soon

        Open Controls
        1. x.jim.x
          • 8 Years
          4 hours, 23 mins ago

          Bayern will get him for less than that.

          Open Controls
        2. FPL Blow-In
          • 10 Years
          4 hours, 23 mins ago

          Issue is every club will want him when he is free!

          Open Controls
    2. avfc82
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      4 hours, 27 mins ago

      I think he’ll fit quite nicely into Ange’s 4-3-3, playing a no. 8/10 role. On set-pieces too like you say. Could be great in GW3, maybe before.

      Open Controls
    3. Snake Juice
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Kane's heading to Bayern

      Open Controls
    4. Wobbles
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      45 million for Maddison is a steal. Definite Fpl potential also.

      Open Controls
  5. The Knights Template
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 41 mins ago

    I think it would be a lot of fun to get all the FFS posters in a room and then try to pick who's who. I'd be easy to pick of course, mine great helm would give it away. We could also include some nudists, the excitable ones, not the RMT/G2G/Do I need a hit-ones.

    Open Controls
    1. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      When are you going to start doing FPL youtube videos dressed in full chainmail, helm and codpiece? You would blitz LTFPL with Patreon subscribers!

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        If he runs for UK president, I would change my allegiances from Lord Buckethead

        Open Controls
  6. Our Tiny Windows
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 36 mins ago

    I was really hoping the article would just say Nope.

    Open Controls
  7. Emre Can Pie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 34 mins ago

    FPL site asking for verification. Is this a sign of imminent release?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      Yes, big surge coming. Arise!

      Open Controls
  8. Our Tiny Windows
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 28 mins ago

    Martinelli looking good in that comparison table.

    Open Controls
    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Solid addition to the watchlist.

      Open Controls
    2. Mirror Man
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Looks better when you watch him play football. Reminds me of a young Jesper Blomqvist.

      Open Controls
  9. DannyDrinkVodka
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    Rice going for over £100m, wow. Also, Havertz is in the Jesus league of xG underperformance.

    Keeping Tierney should be Arsenal’s priority now, they’ve spent enough to get Mbappe and Bellingham on Rice Havertz and Pepe.

    Open Controls
    1. FPLEnjoyer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      They signed Pepe 4 years ago. Bellingham was still in school

      Open Controls
      1. DannyDrinkVodka
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        and yet it was for more than £70 million...........all I'm saying is I hope we keep Tierney

        Open Controls
        1. FPLEnjoyer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          I’m not sure I see the relevance but I like Tierney so I’m in. 😀

          Open Controls
        2. Deulofail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          21 mins ago

          Could see Tierney becoming relevant with Timber inverting from the right. Still, wouldn't mind cashing in on him if he's not essential to Arteta's plans and there's a buyer, since I think he would be happy to get closer to Scotland and play more.

          Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.