FPL team reviews: Arsenal

Our team-by-team Fantasy Premier League (FPL) review of the 2022/23 season starts with Arsenal.

Here, we take an in-depth look at each top-flight side’s campaign, analysing them from an attacking and defensive perspective. We’ll also explore their biggest goal threats and most potent creators.

We’ll return to do a preview of each club closer to the big 2023/24 kick-off, factoring in new transfers, pre-season results and fans’ expectations.

ARSENAL IN 2022/23: ATTACK

TotalRank v other clubs
Goals scored882nd
Shots5934th=
Shots in the box4143rd
Shots on target1975th
Big chances996th
Expected goals (xG)72.094th
Non-penalty expected goals (NPxG)68.933rd

Arsenal scored more goals than every other Premier League side in 2022/23 bar champions Manchester City, netting three times or more in just under half of their matches.

They were top-four material in most of the other key attacking metrics and were extremely clinical in front of goal, outperforming their expected goals (xG) by 15.91.

The Gunners’ attacking form at the Emirates Stadium was particularly strong, which is worth noting given that they are one of only six sides to have four home fixtures in the first six Gameweeks of 2023/24.

Indeed, their rate of 5.2 minutes per shot/chance on home turf was unbeaten by any other top-flight side, including Man City.

Above: Arsenal’s goal threat home (left) and away (right) in 2022/23

ARSENAL IN 2022/23: DEFENCE

FPL 2022/23: Can Dias or Laporte cover Cancelo?

17 Comments Post a Comment
  1. panda07
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 33 mins ago

    Reply fail to above

    Open Controls
  2. 3 A
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 24 mins ago

    So, Martinelli, Saka or Odegaard ?

    Whats your preference?
    1.
    2.
    3.

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      2 of the 3 probably for me. I feel Saka and Odegaard are the two I’d go for currently as I see Martinelli as the most likely to be subbed early / rotated etc.

      Open Controls
      1. Botman and Robben
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 55 mins ago

        Didn't we think the same of Martinelli when Trossard was brought in but the former kept getting returns?

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Blow-In
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 40 mins ago

          No doubt and I think they will all continue to get regular returns. However, Trossard will have a full summer with the team and now that Havertz is on the scene it further complicates things. I’m just not sure how that all goes together yet but I don’t see it moving Odegaard or Saka.

          Open Controls
    2. Our Tiny Windows
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      It felt like Saka but now I’m confused.

      Open Controls
    3. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      1. Saka - He just gets better with every game I watch him. On pens.
      2. Odegaard - Consistent minutes. Quality player.
      3. Martinelli - Very good per 90 stats, but the xMins hurts.

      Open Controls
  3. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 19 mins ago

    Brent mused while rubbing his goateed chin:

    "....And so it begins."

    Open Controls
    1. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      Put on a fresh brew and start reading Virg!

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 12 mins ago

        I'll be up half the night! (TWSS)

        With those opening fixtures, Arsenal should have been the highest priority amongst the writing staff and it really needed to have been a Neale joint. Such an important team for our gameweek one squads.

        Open Controls
  4. Botman and Robben
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 15 mins ago

    Wonder how Kai will fit into this team.

    Open Controls
    1. Epic Fail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours ago

      That's if he even fits in.

      Open Controls
  5. mad_beer ✅
    • 8 Years
    2 hours ago

    I see we are sticking with the green writing on a black background. Great choice.

    Open Controls
    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Guessing that's mobiles only. Still black on white (posts) and black on grey (replies) for me on a PC, if they go done that route on there as well those of us who are colour blind have had it. If you put a black, brown or orange or red ball on a patch of grass (say of golf green) if takes me about half an hour to find them, and snooker if virtually unwatchable for me.

      Open Controls
  6. circusmonkey
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Anyone else having trouble getting plans to save in livefpl?

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Yes- not saving for me despite being logged in

      Open Controls
      1. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Looks like Ragabolly is aware of the issue. https://twitter.com/LiveFPLnet/status/1671501753785921538?s=20

        Open Controls

