FPL team reviews: Arsenal

ARSENAL IN 2022/23: ATTACK

Total Rank v other clubs Goals scored 88 2nd Shots 593 4th= Shots in the box 414 3rd Shots on target 197 5th Big chances 99 6th Expected goals (xG) 72.09 4th Non-penalty expected goals (NPxG) 68.93 3rd

Arsenal scored more goals than every other Premier League side in 2022/23 bar champions Manchester City, netting three times or more in just under half of their matches.

They were top-four material in most of the other key attacking metrics and were extremely clinical in front of goal, outperforming their expected goals (xG) by 15.91.

The Gunners’ attacking form at the Emirates Stadium was particularly strong, which is worth noting given that they are one of only six sides to have four home fixtures in the first six Gameweeks of 2023/24.

Indeed, their rate of 5.2 minutes per shot/chance on home turf was unbeaten by any other top-flight side, including Man City.

Above: Arsenal’s goal threat home (left) and away (right) in 2022/23

ARSENAL IN 2022/23: DEFENCE