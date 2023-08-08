353
How to use the content filter to block sponsored articles

At Fantasy Football Scout, we love three things: football, Fantasy and our incredible community.

Whilst Fantasy Premier League (FPL) has always been our core focus and accounts for virtually all of the articles, video, podcast content and tools we provide, we do also enjoy a dabble in other games and leagues – hence we’ve covered the likes of UEFA Champions League, Sky Sports and World Cup Fantasy as well as community-created games like GoalScorer Challenge, LastManStanding, Fantasy ChampMan and VirtualFPL.

For the majority of the time, we look to cover and promote games, partners or websites where there’s no financial stake required. However, on some occasions, they do require a stake or are equated with more traditional sportsbook gambling.

We are mindful that some members of our community are not interested in these premium or sportsbook games and others downright hate it. We always listen to the audience and, as some of you will already know, have created a filter that allows our users to actively filter out certain types of articles.

We’ve now ironed out the bugs that were affecting this filter recently – so you can now head over to your profiles and block away at your heart’s content.

Due to the way our site is currently structured with comments threads appearing below the top article, we cannot easily remove the posts entirely from the article-listing structure without cutting users off from engaging in the latest comments.

However, we can now allow you to block the image and content of the article, so you’re only left with the comment chat.

We hope this filter helps you access the content you want – and block out anything you don’t want to see.

HOW TO TURN ON THE FILTER


To turn on the filter, simply:

  • Go to your profile page (click the avatar in the top right and select My Profile from the drop-down menu)
  • Click on ‘Edit Profile’
  • Select ‘Alerts & Notifications’ on the side menu
  • Select the relevant option that you want to filter. Here you can also opt in to our newsletter, marketing list and email notifications for certain articles

Not all sponsored content will be blockable, just anything that falls within the above category.

  1. Confusedleedsfan
    • 5 Years
    26 mins ago

    Crazy to keep £1m in the bank?

    Onana - Turner

    Chillwell - Gabriel - Estup - (Beyer - Kabore)

    Saka - Martinelli - Jota - Rashford - (Gordon)

    Haaland - Watkins - Pedro

    1. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      18 mins ago

      Not at all, I think I may do the same. Was tempted to do Colwill to Chilwell but may just hang on

    2. bravery_d
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      4.0 Def to 4.5, keep .5 in the bank I think

      1. SimonOwen
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        14 mins ago

        If you have no intention of playing a 4.5mil defender i am not sure if that is a good use of money early season, i have done similar in my current draft

  2. MoSalalalalalalalalah
    • 5 Years
    24 mins ago

    Bruno F or Martinelli?

    1. bravery_d
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      Marti for me, I've dropped all Utd on latest draft

      1. SimonOwen
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        13 mins ago

        I dropped bruno took odegaard instead thou!

        1. bravery_d
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          I had Ode, saw 2 people say he was playing deeper against City and switched to Marti.
          But I'm lead to believe they wont play city every week so maybe I'll switch back.

    2. Pariße
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      Both good picks I think but it depends if you like a honest hard-working guys or ratty cheats.

  3. Kodap
    • 6 Years
    24 mins ago

    Who's the best 6m midfielder to slot in here?

    Onana
    Gabriel - Estup - Chilwell
    Saka - Salah - Bruno - Madders (6m)
    Pedro - Haaland

    Areola - Colwill - Beyer - Mubama

    1. Russell
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      Harry Wilson

    2. bravery_d
      • 4 Years
      14 mins ago

      the 6.5s are so much more fun
      Downgrade Onana, and get yourself a 6.5er

      1. Kodap
        • 6 Years
        14 mins ago

        who's the best 6.5mer?

        1. bravery_d
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          I've gone Barnes. Most going Mitoma, Eze, Mbeumo

        2. tricpic
          • 13 Years
          just now

          Eze Mitoma Mbueno Diaby take your pick

      2. Tomerick
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        Agreed, there is so much more than 0.5 value between 6 and 6.5x

    3. Kodap
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      or 6.5m if I was to do Colwill > 4m

    4. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      Gibbs White

    5. Ahsieuwbb
      5 mins ago

      Gibbs-White for 6m.
      But agree with others, if you can stretch to 6.5 there’s a lot of value there. I like Bernardo at 6.5, but sounds like I’m alone there.

  4. P-P-A-P
    • 7 Years
    23 mins ago

    Last decisions to make (hopefully):
    A) Foden
    B) Maddison

    1) Stones
    2) Chilwell

    Best choice for GW1, play:
    C) Chilwell (LIV)
    D) Baldock (CRY)

    1. bravery_d
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      B 1 C

      1. tricpic
        • 13 Years
        just now

        b2C

  5. SimonOwen
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    21 mins ago

    First team variation, probably about as template as they come...

    Onana - Areola

    Chillwell - Gabriel - Shaw - ( Baldock - Beyer )

    Saka - Rashford - Mitoma - Odegaard - Maddison

    Pedro - Haaland - (Jackson)

    I have 0.5 in the bank currently, with the longer game times realistically I feel like rotating low cost defenders is less valid so opting for 3 set and forget defensive options.

  6. SorSy
    • 11 Years
    20 mins ago

    Cheap GKs for more variations in the squad?

    Areola / Pickford

    Estupinian / Gabriel / Baldock / Cash / Chilwell
    Rashford / Mitoma / Saka / Madds / Eze
    Haaland / Darwin / Watkins

    I think all are starters - just a lot of rotations and luck 🙂
    Any tips?

    1. SimonOwen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      I like eze but think his fixtures dont start well so aiming to go for Mitoma onto him if he kicks on!

    2. Brosef Stalin
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      I'm concerned that Cash will be sharing mins with Young

      1. SorSy
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        Ashley Young went to Everton? Only Chambers is some rival here?

    3. Hall of Shame: b84jwh
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Crew cut

  7. HAMMERTIME107
    • 5 Years
    20 mins ago

    A - Gabriel, Salah, Jackson
    B - Chilwell, Diaby, Kane

    Rest of Team is :

    Onana
    Shaw | xxx | Estu
    Rashford | Eze | Saka | xxx
    Haaland | xxx | Pedro

    Areola | Anderson | Baldock | Bell

    1. tricpic
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Good team either way.

  8. bravery_d
    • 4 Years
    19 mins ago

    After a month of tinkering to get the perfect template I've thrown out the handbook and spread the funds to enjoy a benching headache every week.

    Pickford Areola
    Estu Stones Timber Chilwell Beyer
    Barnes Saka Martinelli Jota Maddison
    Haaland Pedro Watkins

    ... shall I retrieve the handbook?

  9. Budweiser
    • 9 Years
    19 mins ago

    Pickford has a clean sheet in his last 6 games.. :O

    1. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      Penalty save booked in against Watkins in GW2?

    2. brownc46
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      Yeah, did a great job shutting out the mighty Bolton and Wigan

  10. MoSalalalalalalalalah
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    Left the team for a week and now everything has gone out the window.

    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      That's why I leave team selection to the last week before the GW deadline these days (I've learn the hard way like you)

  11. So Troublesome
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    Onana (Areola)
    Trippier Stones Saliba 4.0 4.0
    Rashford Saka McAllister Mitoma Odegaard
    Haaland Isak (Wissa)

    Thoughts?

    1. Z
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Tripp and McAlister are not great picks

  12. aidmata
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    How we looking?

    Pickford Areola

    Gabriel Estupinan Chilwell 4.0 4.0

    Eze Saka Maddison Rashford Salah

    Haaland Pedro 4.5

    1. SimonOwen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Very similar to my team, i like the 2 4.0 defenders, makes me think maybe i can stretch to get salah as well tbh... think i like the team more than mine the more i look at it...

  13. hogree
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    Think this is my draft nailed in - any final thoughts?

    Flekken
    Guehi - Estupinan - Gabriel
    Salah - Saka - Rashford - Diaby
    Watkins - Pedro - Haaland

    Strakosha - Colwill - Chukwemeka - Kabore

    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      If it's nailed in you don't need feedback 😛

      It's pretty good tbf. I don't like Guehi or Flekken personally but otherwise hard to fault the rest of the picks. Like the Diaby pick.

      1. Z
        • 6 Years
        just now

        This

  14. Made in Japan
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    GTG lads?
    Onana Pickford
    Gabriel Estu Chilwell Stones (Baldock)
    Saka Bruno Maddison (Enciso, Elanga)
    Haaland Watkins Jackson
    1.5 ITB - could upgrade Elanga/Enciso to 7/6.5 mids but may just keep funds?

    1. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Will you be rotating keepers?

      1. Made in Japan
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        Not until GW4... then Pickford comes in

  15. Z
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    Crazy 3mium draft

    Turner Areola
    Gabriel, Estupi, Udogie (Kabore, Badlock)
    Salah, Saka, Eze, Andreas (4.5)
    Haaland, Kane, Pedro

    1. jackruet
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Fit trent too lol

      1. Z
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        It's just draft....i ll not play this ofc....but i didnt see a lot of them

    2. SimonOwen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      With the cost of haaland i find a 3mium way too much of a stretch!

      1. Z
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        It's imposible to be honest....put it is interesting

    3. Sparkys Barmy Army
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Similar to the threemium draft I've been tinkering with.

      Pickford
      Estu - Saliba - Dalot - Botman
      Salah - Saka - Gibbs-White
      Haaland - Kane - Pedro

      It is very tempting

  16. jackruet
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    Pickford
    Estu Gabriel stones
    Salah saka eze mitoma rashford
    Haaland wissa

    Turner botman baldock mubama

    Thoughts?

  17. Kjosern
    • 1 Year
    7 mins ago

    2/4: Mbeumo/Mitoma/Eze/Foden?

    If Foden, backline will be Chilwell-Estu-Gab-Pau-Botman. If not any of the other three, I could replace Pau with Stones.

  18. brutusb
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    6 mins ago

    A) Kane+Eze
    or
    B) Salah+Jackson/Wissa?

    1. Z
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      B with Jackson and Eze in mid if it is posible

  19. shirtless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    6 mins ago

    I'm set. Only made a few tweaks since launch.

    Decided Onana was the value route into Utd defence. De Gea would have been 5.5 so why not take advantage..? A double Brighton keeper pick plus Shaw works out 0.5m more than Onana/4.0 and Estu anyway. Half have an inkling that Shaw might be tucking in a lot this season too as a third CB when Dalot is allowed to roam up the pitch in this in-vogue formation. That's how Onana got caught out last week from the half way line when Dalot lost the ball.

    Also made a plan on Porro to Chilwell, funded by Wissa to Pedro. A few compromises, but still have my power five mid and it looks like Porro might be out of the picture anyway.

    Onana
    Chilwell Gabreil Estupinan
    Son Rashford Bruno Saka Odegaard
    Haaland(c) Pedro

    Areola Archer Baldock Beyer

  20. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    A new RMT every 30 seconds. By Friday it will be chaos here.

    1. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Especially with team news pouring in (with the inevitable surprise injury or fitness doubt thrown in here and there)

    2. Hall of Shame: b84jwh
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Chaos is the natural order of things, welcome it! I am going to be here doing whatever I can to help the recently nude! Hope you’ll join me !

    3. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      5 mins before deadline - Neymar signs for Chelsea and City team gets leaked.

  21. SpaceCadet
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Better pick?

    a. rashford maddison
    b. bruno martinelli

  22. jackruet
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    Is wissa, Joao pedro nailed

  23. Old Bull
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    Kane or Salah that is the question?

  24. zøphar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    just now

    Hello everyone, Gameweek 1 is just around the corner, post your questions in this thread for this week's Scout Q&A

