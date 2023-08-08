How to use the content filter to block sponsored articles

At Fantasy Football Scout, we love three things: football, Fantasy and our incredible community.

Whilst Fantasy Premier League (FPL) has always been our core focus and accounts for virtually all of the articles, video, podcast content and tools we provide, we do also enjoy a dabble in other games and leagues – hence we’ve covered the likes of UEFA Champions League, Sky Sports and World Cup Fantasy as well as community-created games like GoalScorer Challenge, LastManStanding, Fantasy ChampMan and VirtualFPL.



For the majority of the time, we look to cover and promote games, partners or websites where there’s no financial stake required. However, on some occasions, they do require a stake or are equated with more traditional sportsbook gambling.



We are mindful that some members of our community are not interested in these premium or sportsbook games and others downright hate it. We always listen to the audience and, as some of you will already know, have created a filter that allows our users to actively filter out certain types of articles.

We’ve now ironed out the bugs that were affecting this filter recently – so you can now head over to your profiles and block away at your heart’s content.



Due to the way our site is currently structured with comments threads appearing below the top article, we cannot easily remove the posts entirely from the article-listing structure without cutting users off from engaging in the latest comments.

However, we can now allow you to block the image and content of the article, so you’re only left with the comment chat.

We hope this filter helps you access the content you want – and block out anything you don’t want to see.

HOW TO TURN ON THE FILTER



To turn on the filter, simply:

Go to your profile page (click the avatar in the top right and select My Profile from the drop-down menu)

Click on ‘Edit Profile’

Select ‘Alerts & Notifications’ on the side menu

Select the relevant option that you want to filter. Here you can also opt in to our newsletter, marketing list and email notifications for certain articles

Not all sponsored content will be blockable, just anything that falls within the above category.