  1. waltzingmatildas
    • 12 Years
    22 mins ago

    Think I'm pretty much there on my team apart from this:
    A) Mbeumo (352/442)
    B) Pedro (+1m in the bank) (343/433)

    1. Bevan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      I prefer Pedro, think Brentford might struggle this year.

      1. waltzingmatildas
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks. The extra money sways it for me too. GW2/3 I have more flexibility to jump on any bandwagons 🙂

  2. BobB
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    22 mins ago

    Who knows which keeper will be in pole position at Arsenal

    1. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      Ramsdale will start on Saturday, and we'll see what happens from there.

    2. The Biscuitmen
      9 mins ago

      You'd assume Ramsdale will start seen as Raya has had no time wit the team but hard to say that will last for long. For that reason I'd avoid both of them.

      1. BobB
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Wouldn't buy either Arsenal keeper even if they were 4.5 (though would if both were!)

  3. Jebiga
    • 11 Years
    16 mins ago

    Join Simply the best H2H: 734yl9
    It has 3 knockout rounds on the end 🙂

    1. 1569Tippins
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      You’ve gained a new entrant

      1. Jebiga
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks mate 🙂

  4. kings of kafiristan
    • 12 Years
    14 mins ago

    A) Foden/Jackson
    Or
    B) Eze/Watkins

    Who scores more?

    1. The Biscuitmen
      12 mins ago

      B

    2. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      just now

      B

  5. Dat Guy Welbz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    14 mins ago

    Every FPL manager should focus on building a team around these 5 players: Erling Haaland, Mo Salah, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

    1. Jebiga
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      Why Martinelli?

    2. COYS Down Under
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      No thanks. No Salah. No Martinelli.

    3. Z
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      No Martinelli

    4. mad_beer ✅
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      I agree. But I left out Saka.

    5. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      I've got all 5 but am not convinced that two premiums is the way to go long term so will be switching out Salah after he has played BOU out for a mid up to 9.0m (maybe Son) and Wadkins to achieve a more balanced squad.

    6. Swahealy
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Is this guy actually serious?
      So u don't think that the clued in FPL managers on this site don't already know that these are the top picks 🙂
      U forgot Kane and Odegaard too though but u can't have them all

  6. Jebiga
    • 11 Years
    13 mins ago

    Is Garnacho nailed ? 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. The Biscuitmen
      just now

      He's cheap enough that you can wait and see, maybe worth a bench spot.

    2. Z
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Nope....mby in first 2 GW, because Rash will play forward

  7. niaz1982
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    Draft 1 or 2
    1
    Pickford
    Estupinan Gabriel Stones
    Saka Rashford Mitoma Maddison
    Kane Pedro Haaland

    Subs: Turner, Baptiste, Beyer, Bell

    2
    Leno
    Chilwell Gabriel Mings
    Saka Fernades Mitoma Maddison Eze
    Kane Haaland

    Subs: Turner, Beyer, Bell, Archer

    £0 left for both, should I look to keep some funds?

    1. Werner Bros
      • 8 Years
      just now

      1

  8. Werner Bros
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    Any help appreciated

    A: J.Pedro Eze
    B: Watkins 4.5 (with this will need a decent starting 4.5 each week in Def, Mid or Att)

    Pickford Turner
    Chilwell Gabriel Estupinan 4.5 4.0
    Salah Rashford Saka Mbuemo XXX
    Haaland XXX Mubama

    1. Werner Bros
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      Also with A an extra 0.5, so could be 2 × 4.5 in Def

    2. Jebiga
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      Whos that Mubama, nailed ?

      1. Werner Bros
        • 8 Years
        just now

        I actually don't know, he's just a 4.5 bench Fodder, will likely be 3rd on my bench each week

    3. Jebiga
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      A

      1. Werner Bros
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        Thanks, would you keep the extra 0.5 in the bank or use it somewhere?

        1. Jebiga
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          onana or 2 x starting 4.5's defenders

          1. Werner Bros
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Thanks, my thinking as well. I currently have Andersen and Henry in mind for defenders as not sure how much I prefer Onana to Pickford at the start. Are there any better 4.5 def options that I'm missing?

  9. hazza44
    • 10 Years
    11 mins ago

    Hey guys,
    Fairly settled on this team but still tinkering with a few spots. Have brought Salah in and out a few times over the past week.

    Onana
    Gabriel Estu Chilwell
    Salah Rashford Saka Mbuemo Eze
    Haaland J.Pedro

    Turner Kabore Baldock Mubama 0.5 ITB

    Still tossing up a few options:
    A) Chilwell vs Stones
    B) 1- Salah, Eze & J.Pedro
    Two of Bruno/Marti/Ode & Watkins

    1. MARVELLUS
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Virtually my team, I have Pickford/Diaby/Botman vs Onana/Eze/Kabore.

      A) C
      B) coin flip. Obviously Salah one for me

  10. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    Haaland, Salah, Kane. The differential.

    Johnstone
    Chilwell Saliba Estupinan Colwill
    Salah Martinelli Gibbs-White
    Haaland Kane J.Pedro

    Turner Anderson Chukwuemeka Branthwaite

    1. Jebiga
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Midfield is weak

      1. Athletic Nasherbo
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Think Martinelli is pretty much nailed with a Jesus injury.

    2. Z
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Chilwell -> Udogie
      And you can upgrade Martinelli into Saka and White into Eze

      1. Athletic Nasherbo
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Not a bad shout.

        Udogie tempting but he’s new to the league, and not sure how Ange deals with subs etc

  11. Skengzema
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    I’m seeing a lot of Fantasy Football Hub being pushed on twitter (@ffh_hq)

    thoughts on it? Any better alternatives

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Yeah FFS

  12. tom66
    • 11 Years
    9 mins ago

    Who is most likely to start for City GW1?
    - Walker
    - Akanji
    - Gvardiol
    Thanks

  13. Ruinenlust
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    Which 4.5 mid will play every game?

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Marvelous

  14. Salah(c)
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    Final Draft

    Pickford
    Stones Estupinian Gabriel
    Salah Saka Bruno Mbuemo Martinelli
    Haaland Pedro
    -------------------------------------------
    Areola Osula Kabore Baldock

    G2G?

    1. revelc
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Very similar to mine. Have Johnstone + eze

    2. Z
      • 6 Years
      just now

      One question for you....who will bring more pts
      1. Pickford + Bruno + Martinelli
      2. Onana + Rashford + Jackson

  15. Roten Teufel
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    "West Ham emerge as a main suitor for Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun."

    1. mad_beer ✅
      • 8 Years
      just now

      West Ham are always pushing for top talent.

  16. Michelle Davin
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    What do you guys think?

    Onana
    Estupinian Gabriel Colwill Stones
    Rashford Salah Saka Mitoma
    Haaland Jackson

    Turner Mubama Anderson Baldock

    0.5 in the bank to maybe upgrade Baldock

    1. Z
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Love it, simular to mine...i just have Pedro in front, insted of Colwill

      1. Michelle Davin
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Maybe its better if I do Onana to Pickford and then Mubama to Pedro?Safer to have sure starters on the bench...

  17. Z
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Onana + Eze
    or
    Johnstone + Maddison

    It is A, right?

    1. Devos
      • 2 Years
      just now

      A indeed

  18. Devos
    • 2 Years
    5 mins ago

    Please rate my team. Thanks in advance!

    Leno - Pickford
    Gabriel - Stones - Chilwell - Estupinan - 4.0
    Salah - Saka - Maddison - Eze - Chukwuemeka
    Haaland - Watkins - Mubama

    Good luck to all for the new season!

    1. Z
      • 6 Years
      just now

      It is nice team. Only one advice- if you want to rotate keepers, Turner + Pickford have great fixtures and you have 0.5M extra

  19. revelc
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Play colwill or cash in gw 1?

  20. Nozzer7474
    3 mins ago

    Fairly decided on team. Just got my first bench place to sort which is a MID up to 5.5 to spend. Need someone who will get game time and hopefully a few points. Been looking at Andreas or D.Luiz.

    Any other suggestions out there?

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Those two, possibly Andreas for minutes or Rodri is reliable and getting more goal involvement too.

  21. adstomko
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Threemium. Good to go?

    Pickford
    Gabriel - Saliba - Udogie
    Salah - Saka - Diaby - Garnacho
    Haaland - Kane - Joao Pedro
    (J.Virginia - Baldock - Kabore - Chukwuemeka)

