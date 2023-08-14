563
563 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Nightf0x
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    Is price changes in 15mins or 1hr15mins ?

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      9 mins ago

      Just over an hour.

      Open Controls
      1. Indpush
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Oh. Thought it changed at 1.30am

        Open Controls
  2. steven8991
    • 7 Years
    14 mins ago

    Bruno to Diaz or Maddison?
    Have rashford, no Salah

    Open Controls
    1. Fer Fuch's Ake
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Maddison

      Open Controls
    2. PapaWengzz
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Surely Diaz this week

      Open Controls
  3. Fer Fuch's Ake
    • 9 Years
    10 mins ago

    Which 5.0 will play more minutes in Man City back line?
    1- Ake
    2- Akanji
    3- Gvardiol
    4- Walker

    Open Controls
    1. Nightf0x
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Im waiting for gvardiol to get nailed, 90m defender should start everyweek imo

      Open Controls
  4. Letsgo!
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Will u start turner or pickford?

    Open Controls
    1. Fer Fuch's Ake
      • 9 Years
      just now

      turner

      Open Controls
  5. PapaWengzz
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    Both Bruno and Odegaard with too deep and underwhelming. Who would you remove for Luis Diaz this week?

    A) Bruno
    B) Odegaard

    Open Controls
  6. mitre
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    All set? 5m ITB

    Turner
    Chilwell Colwill Estu
    Saka Díaz Mbeumo Diaby
    Haaland Alvarez Pedro

    Onana Maddison Henry Baldock

    Open Controls
  7. TalingtonFC
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    Should I go Gabriel or Shaw out for Chilwell for a free hit?

    Open Controls
  8. Ryan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Gabriel out if no urgent transfers required? I'm considering saving a transfer instead in the hope he'll be needed in the next game. What are most people doing?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.