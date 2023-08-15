62
62 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Price changes 15 August

    Risers: Saka (8.6), Chilwell (5.6), Rodrigo (5.6)

    Faller: De Bruyne (10.4)

    Open Controls
    1. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      And breathe...

      Open Controls
    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Cheers!

      Open Controls
    3. NZREDS
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Oh wow I literally put in chillwell 5 mins ago at 5.5 for stones, either I just got the deadline or going to get stung - still showing 5.5 on fantasy

      Open Controls
    4. mixology
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Cheers Rainy. Thought I missed the Leeds game seeing Rodrigo's name

      Open Controls
      1. rainy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        Had to look twice at that one myself! Thought Mr Hernández preferred the shorter name

        Open Controls
    5. waldo666
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Cheers Rainy.

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Caught the Chilwell one with 0 cash to spare!
        Cheers, Rainy

        Open Controls
    6. Yank Revolution
      • 11 Years
      21 mins ago

      3 up!

      Open Controls
  2. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Last Man Standing GW1 (1797 teams)

    Safety score = 62
    Top score = Dom Richards with BB scored 106

    88 teams eliminated, 1709 teams through to GW2.
    Will probably open LMS entry for a couple of 30 minute bursts during the week to collect about 50-100 new entries.

    Congrats to all the survivors!

    https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/92827/standings/c

    Open Controls
    1. rainy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      106 😯

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Pipped! That's me in 2nd

        Open Controls
    2. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Well… that was quick

      61

      Open Controls
    3. Boberella
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Wow. Never gone out in the first GW before. Shocker!

      Open Controls
    4. Boberella
      • 6 Years
      38 mins ago

      Must have been heaps with Man U GK/Def as safety was 52 before the game yesterday iirc.

      Open Controls
      1. Yank Revolution
        • 11 Years
        11 mins ago

        Yes, between Shaw and Onana, Man U D is covered pretty well.

        Open Controls
  3. Barnyard
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Anyone know how many total FPL teams there are for overall rankings?

    Open Controls
    1. rainy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      8,728,479 at the mo

      Open Controls
      1. Barnyard
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        Legend, cheers

        Open Controls
  4. Arfaish
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    So is Sanchez nailed for Chelsea then?

    Surely he is so I’m not sure why he isn’t being talked about more at £4.5m, what am I missing?

    Open Controls
    1. waldo666
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      I think the fact the Chilwell is the preferred Chelsea defender of choice and people may not be that confident in the double up.

      Open Controls
    2. Licky
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      They might still be in the market for a GK, so it's a situation to watch I guess.

      Open Controls
    3. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      He might not be one of Chelsea's top 3 assets.

      Open Controls
      1. Arfaish
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        I’m not sure they are screaming triple up to put 3 essential in front of him, think I’ll monitor the transfer situation but otherwise it seems a no brainer

        Open Controls
  5. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Help needed pls;

    I'm a little unsure that Gvardiol wont start next game again for City so thinking of changing him to a more nailed def, but who?

    5.0m to spend.

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. The Pretender
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Most people okay with their choices of keeper and probably dont want to use a trade there at the moment when they have question marks elsewhere in their team.

      Open Controls
      1. the dom 1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Gvardiol is a defender lad

        Open Controls
        1. Andy_Social
          • 10 Years
          just now

          They play tomorrow - might get clues.

          Open Controls
  6. Kane5
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Need a replacement for Stones.

    A) Udogie
    B) Henry
    C) Anderson

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      B but Stones is in the squad for the UEFA Super Cup. Not sure you need to sell him.

      Open Controls
    2. The Pretender
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Henry.

      Open Controls
    3. ManofKent
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      50 mins ago

      If you're wanting to free up the funds, I think Henry probably has the most upside, but the other two are decent options. Fairly sure Stones will get a decent number of games though even with Pep roulette. Appears to be fit.

      Open Controls
      1. the dom 1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        41 mins ago

        What about Gvardiol? see my question above.

        Open Controls
        1. ManofKent
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Wait and see for me

          Open Controls
    4. Boberella
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      Tempted to hold Stones, but if I ship, it’ll be for Henry (or Estupinan, as I don’t have him and he has damaging ownership)

      Open Controls
  7. SpaceCadet
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Suggestions what to do with the ft here? 0 itb

    Onana
    Chilwell Gabriel estu
    Salah rash saka trossard mitoma
    Haaland pedro

    Turner baldock mubamba kabore

    Open Controls
    1. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour ago

      Roll?

      Open Controls
      1. SpaceCadet
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Trossard?

        Open Controls
    2. Boberella
      • 6 Years
      37 mins ago

      Roll and then get Maddy for Trossard with 2FTs next week (if you don’t want to take a hit this week). Prob have to drop onana down

      Open Controls
      1. SpaceCadet
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Want to keep Onana. Trossard to mbeumo this gw?

        Open Controls
    3. robdag
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I think Trossard would be the priority for me.

      Open Controls
  8. McGurn
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Just watched the Man U v Wolves game. Wow! I am sure it has been discussed already at length, but what a truly appalling performance. I hope the Man U starting front 6 and the Ref sleep badly tonight!!!

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Yeah, for those of us here watching it, no one could pretend otherwise. Totally undeserved 3 points.

      Open Controls
  9. Shels F.T.A
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Onana out Sanchez in for me, for a few games anyway

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • 10 Years
      just now

      That 'few' might be one or two if Chelsea bring in another keeper. I'd wait for the window to close.

      Open Controls
  10. Boberella
    • 6 Years
    56 mins ago

    So for those of us who own both Gabriel and Stones, would the consensus be to hold both, or ship either? I was thinking of Stones to Henry this week then see if Gabriel doesn’t start again in gw2. Not sure now it appears people think stones might play. What are others doing who have both/either?

    Open Controls
    1. DLLM
      • 1 Year
      26 mins ago

      i shipped out stones

      Open Controls
    2. ExpressoMySonny
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      Gabriel probably plays with timber injury

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Maybe, but it was Tomiyasu who came on in the match, and they might be after Laporte as a replacement.

        Open Controls
  11. DLLM
    • 1 Year
    50 mins ago

    yup already transferred chilwell in before price rise

    Open Controls
  12. ExpressoMySonny
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    37 mins ago

    Draft q- Would you trade dunk for Silva given that I already have Steele as a keeper and no Chelsea assets?

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Not me - Dunk has two great fixtures up next.

      Open Controls
  13. jon.terry.tfh
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    37 mins ago

    Can United fans tell me why Martinez was subbed at half time? Was it because of poor performance or potential injury? Got 0 points from him with a yc. So frustrating.

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • 10 Years
      17 mins ago

      Anyone who watched the match can answer this, but you only want a reply from a narrow range of posters. Okay.

      Open Controls
      1. jon.terry.tfh
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        I didn't watch the match, and I don't follow utd matches closely, so I thought fellow fpl managers here can enlighten me. Yet you want still want to leave a toxic reply. Okay.

        Open Controls
    2. Yank Revolution
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      He wasn't playing well and he was on a yellow. Hopefully not an injury (if that was the case, no one has said anything yet).

      Open Controls
  14. Andy_Social
    • 10 Years
    28 mins ago

    Brighton are in discussions over a £15m deal for Lille's 19-year-old midfielder Carlos Baleba having already agreed personal terms as they look to fill the void left by Moises Caicedo's move to Chelsea. (Fabrizio Romano)

    Liverpool, Newcastle United, AC Milan and Juventus are among the clubs who have also been on Baleba's trail. (Mail)

    Can see it now - Seagulls pay £15m and nurture him in the reserves for a year, giving him half a dozen first team appearances in April. In the summer, midtable Liverpool take him off their hands for £115m. Rinse and repeat.

    Open Controls
  15. Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    22 mins ago

    Good to roll here?

    Turner
    Chilwell, James, Estupinan
    Saka, Ode, Rashford, Bruno, Foden
    Haaland, Pedro

    Onana, Gabriel, Osula, Baldock
    Bank 0.0m

    Open Controls
    1. Make United Great Again
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      Yes roll

      Open Controls
    2. Pieceofsheet
      just now

      wow double chelsea defence, good choice. Very similar team as mine. i'm still having faith in gabriel, hoping he will come back and score+assist to pwn those who transferred him out. Salah for Ode & eze for foden in midfield. Took out stones, no more pep roulette for me.

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.