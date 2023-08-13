268
268 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Letsgo!
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Shaw is not injured right?

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      42 mins ago

      What makes you think he is?

      Open Controls
    2. TorresMagic™ - x9free
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      42 mins ago

      Might be this time tomorrow, he's ok right now.

      Open Controls
  2. toerag
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Yay im at no. 6 in FFS Dead Zone

    Open Controls
    1. EVILFUK
      • 13 Years
      37 mins ago

      Well played, I'm currently number 4 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. toerag
        • 13 Years
        35 mins ago

        nice nice nice

        Open Controls
    2. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      36 mins ago

      I’m number 11- I’ve got you in my sights!

      Open Controls
      1. toerag
        • 13 Years
        34 mins ago

        i only have whats my name and the dinner lady to go tho.

        Open Controls
      2. EVILFUK
        • 13 Years
        33 mins ago

        is it bill or Ian ha. I'm Greg Frost.

        Open Controls
        1. toerag
          • 13 Years
          31 mins ago

          im on 73, it@ Pete.

          Open Controls
          1. toerag
            • 13 Years
            30 mins ago

            Hi Greg!

            Open Controls
            1. toerag
              • 13 Years
              29 mins ago

              i cant get my history to link to FFS either

              Open Controls
            2. EVILFUK
              • 13 Years
              24 mins ago

              How do!

              Open Controls
          2. EVILFUK
            • 13 Years
            24 mins ago

            yeah just your team being called Alan threw me lol

            Open Controls
      3. EVILFUK
        • 13 Years
        32 mins ago

        is it bill or Ian ha. I'm Greg Frost.ah it's Bill!

        Open Controls
        1. cravencottage
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          Bill

          Open Controls
      4. EVILFUK
        • 13 Years
        30 mins ago

        Bill also Gabriel owner, unlucky!

        Open Controls
        1. cravencottage
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          Yes- think I will hold for this week

          Open Controls
    3. EVILFUK
      • 13 Years
      34 mins ago

      are u considering Gabriel to James, Alan? :mrgreen:

      Open Controls
      1. toerag
        • 13 Years
        34 mins ago

        not yet

        Open Controls
        1. toerag
          • 13 Years
          33 mins ago

          and i need a better team name too 😆 😆

          Open Controls
          1. cravencottage
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            27 mins ago

            Well at least its not trying too hard!

            Open Controls
            1. toerag
              • 13 Years
              26 mins ago

              😆

              Open Controls
  3. TorresMagic™ - x9free
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Repost for latest article.

    LMS safety score currently 52

    So far over 1650 entered

    Entry closes Monday lunchtime for the time being.

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/08/10/how-to-enter-and-play-the-last-man-standing-competition-2023-24/

    Open Controls
    1. toerag
      • 13 Years
      38 mins ago

      thanks for doing it again TM

      Open Controls
      1. toerag
        • 13 Years
        36 mins ago

        at 273 in LMS

        Open Controls
        1. Zenith UK
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          399

          Open Controls
    2. Danno - Emre Canada
      • 8 Years
      34 mins ago

      Cheers TM

      Open Controls
    3. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 11 Years
      just now

      1651 now.

      Open Controls
  4. mazkills
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    JP looked big, fast and attacking (oc got his pen). what are the folks with Estupian and Mittoma doing for that 3rd striker? Triple Brighton seems too much? Currently Haaland, Watkins, and a non starter.

    Can afford Wissa and Solanke, would need to store a free to get in Isak...

    Open Controls
    1. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      25 mins ago

      Well I have all 3 for now- but in a few weeks I will probably switch Mitoma for Diaby/Mbuemo when the fixtures turn

      Open Controls
      1. toerag
        • 13 Years
        22 mins ago

        only reason i went mbuemo over mitoma was i thought the points may get spread about. BHA fixtures good

        Open Controls
  5. lilmessipran
    • 11 Years
    49 mins ago

    So Gabriel was essentially dropped because Forest setup with a low defensive block.. which other teams in the PL setup in a similar way where we might see this again?

    Open Controls
  6. have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    46 mins ago

    If ur saving a transfer because it seems sensible, u might want to actually use it this week tbh. After GW3 , you probably want to make 2 or 3 transfers, so you want 2 FT for that. Sure you can save this one for next week, but if its a good move ur delaying, should probably do it this week.

    Open Controls
    1. lilmessipran
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      Thinking the same actually.. I want to have 2 fts for gw4 hence want to use one for gw2.. with the uncertainty around Gabriel I might even make that

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • 4 Years
        10 mins ago

        tbh I think I worded that bad or gave bad advice, it made sense in my head haha.

        Open Controls
        1. toerag
          • 13 Years
          5 mins ago

          was fine. if you are probably gonna do it, then do it. just keep an eye on the %rise so you dont miss out (cant afford)

          Open Controls
    2. toerag
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      i like to hoard teh frees for injury purposes.

      cos my bench is usually poo and i need 2 to fix stuff

      Open Controls
  7. Zoostation
    • 9 Years
    41 mins ago

    Crazy to consider Shaw to Chilwell after tomorrow's game?

    Don't want to be priced out as he is inevitably going to rise and would want in by GW3 anyways.

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      I'm down, its on my mind.

      Open Controls
    2. toerag
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      see above 😆 reply fail (ish)

      Open Controls
  8. toerag
    • 13 Years
    39 mins ago

    Im hoping KDB stays out until at least ManU game. He needs to take time and sort it.
    city SHOULD be able to win the games before that without him.

    can he drop twice do you think???

    Open Controls
    1. lilmessipran
      • 11 Years
      17 mins ago

      I'd fancy City to buy a high profile creative midfielder before the window shuts

      Open Controls
      1. toerag
        • 13 Years
        13 mins ago

        possibly but who would come knowing they wont play when kdb is fit

        Open Controls
        1. Hits from the Bong
          • 4 Years
          7 mins ago

          Paqueta looks quite likely

          https://twitter.com/westhamfootball/status/1690693172039495680?

          Open Controls
          1. toerag
            • 13 Years
            2 mins ago

            😆 at pic

            hmmmmmm

            Open Controls
  9. Warby84
    • 8 Years
    35 mins ago

    Would you play Eze (Ars) or Cash (Eve)

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Eze, I'm expecting him to get like 8 points minimum.

      Open Controls
    2. lilmessipran
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Eze

      Open Controls
    3. toerag
      • 13 Years
      just now

      who do you think has more chance of points??
      Personally i would play eze cos he seems to be on fire, but everton are poo and cant score. saying that villa were poo too

      Open Controls
  10. Zenith UK
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    34 mins ago

    Can't wait for Isak to rise, only to get benched next week for Wilson's start to drop again!

    Open Controls
    1. toerag
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      😆

      Open Controls
    2. toerag
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      he may go up tonight

      Open Controls
    3. Hits from the Bong
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Or else Wilson gets injured and we all massively regret being priced out of Isak. Presumably Gordon and Barnes means no more Isak on the wing this season?

      Open Controls
    4. toerag
      • 13 Years
      just now

      also got city and liverpool next 2

      Open Controls
  11. But I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
    • 4 Years
    22 mins ago

    On WC

    1) Maddison or Diaz (and transfer in Maddison following week)

    2) Alvarez (in 343) vs Mbeumo vs Eze vs Mitoma

    Open Controls
    1. Runnerboy31
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Did you BB GW1, if not why are you WCing?

      Open Controls
  12. SpaceCadet
    • 9 Years
    12 mins ago

    Any of these moves worth it this gw?

    A. Gabriel > Henry
    B. Trossard > mbeumo

    Open Controls
    1. PastaFasul
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
  13. Vasshin
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    Didn’t watch liverpool’s game today

    I have Jota and Nunez. How did they played today?
    Should i hold on my knees or transfer them?
    If I have to transfer who should I transfer, I have 0.0 itb left.

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      They are playing Bournemouth at home. Definitely sell as Liverpool only won 9-0 last season in this fixture 😉

      Open Controls
  14. Zoostation
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    Salah owners putting the captain on him GW2?

    I will, otherwise why do I own him if I don't in a fixture like this.

    Open Controls
    1. Hits from the Bong
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Vice for me I think. Still a bit scarred from this game last year

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.