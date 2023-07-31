The final fortnight of pre-season is underway and Saturday brought a whole bunch of friendlies. Here are the headline Fantasy Premier League (FPL) pre-season updates from each one.

This time it’s the outings of Everton, West Ham United, Bournemouth, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Luton Town and Sheffield United.

STOKE CITY 0-1 EVERTON

Goal: Onana

Onana Assist: none

Watch match highlights here

A third successive clean sheet could intrigue FPL managers, considering Everton’s attractive early fixtures. Of course, Wigan Athletic, Bolton Wanderers and Stoke City are all lower-league opposition but Sean Dyche has now had a full pre-season to get the Toffees in line with his Burnley side’s defensive solidity.

13.7% of teams currently have Jordan Pickford (£4.5m) in goal and there’ll also be slight interest in centre-back James Tarkowski (£4.5m) for those meetings with Fulham (h), Wolves (h) and Sheffield United (a).

Ashley Young (£4.5m) was again used at left-back here, with new winger Arnaut Danjuma (£5.5m) starting up front. There’ll be intrigue as to whether this happens versus the Cottagers, as Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.0m) remains doubtful and Neal Maupay (£5.0m) continues to misfire.

Meanwhile, in a week where Andre Onana (£5.0m) arrived on the scene, Everton midfielder Amadou Onana (£5.0m) netted in the 96th minute.

Everton XI: Pickford; Patterson, Keane (Branthwaite 46), Tarkowski, Young; Gana, Garner (Onana 46), Doucoure (Onyango 83); Iwobi, Danjuma (Maupay 46), McNeil (Dobbin 69)

BOURNEMOUTH 1-3 ATALANTA

Goal: Senesi

Senesi Assist: Solanke

Watch highlights here

Andoni Iraola’s first match at the Vitality Stadium ended in a hard-fought defeat to Italian outfit Atalanta.

He made three changes to the side that beat Southampton last Tuesday, as David Brooks (£5.0m), Justin Kluivert (£5.0m) and Illia Zabarnyi (£4.5m) came in for Dango Ouattara (£5.0m), Chris Mepham (£4.5m) and Philip Billing (£5.5m). The latter of whom had a slight injury.

The Cherries have an interesting collection of £5.0m midfielders – Brooks, Kluivert, Ouattara and in-form Ryan Christie. Ranked third-worst over the first seven Gameweeks according to our Season Ticker, fixtures then improve, by which time we’ll see which of these is worth pursuing.

Without a pre-season goal so far, Dominic Solanke (£6.5m) was at least able to set up Marcos Senesi‘s (£4.5m) strike. He was the only forward to reach 10 assists last season.

Bournemouth XI: Neto (Radu 46); Smith (Hill 77), Senesi (Ouattara 65), Zabarnyi, Kerkez; Cook (Kilkenny 77), Christie (Rothwell 77), Brooks (Mepham 65); Anthony, Kluivert (Traore 65); Solanke (Moore 77)

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY 1-2 LUTON TOWN

Goals : Mpanzu, Morris

: Mpanzu, Morris Assists: Chong, Adebayo

Watch the match here

Much of Luton’s appeal was dampened following the announcement of Blank Gameweek 2. However, managers looking at the long-term will be interested in loanee Issa Kabore – another £4.0m defender who, unlike Amari’i Bell, offers attacking potential as the right wing-back.

Both started at Hillsborough, as did cheap midfielder Marvelous Nakamba (£4.5m). Last season’s top scorer Carlton Morris (£5.5m) was introduced for the final 15 minutes, enough time to score for the second match running.

Unbeaten in pre-season, it needs to be noted that the Hatters are yet to face challenging opposition. Wolves and Bundesliga side Bochum are up next.

Luton Town first half: Shea; Kaboré, Doughty, Andersen, Lockyer, Bell; Nakamba, Mpanzu, Chong; Woodrow, Obgene

Luton Town second half: Shea; Doughty, Giles, Andersen, Lockyer, Potts; Clark, Campbell, Berry; Woodrow (Morris 76), Ogbene (Adebayo 61)

DERBY COUNTY 1-3 SHEFFIELD UNITED

Goals : Slimane, Baldock, Ndiaye

: Slimane, Baldock, Ndiaye Assists: Ndiaye, Basham

Watch highlights here

The good news for Sheffield United supporters is that their three-match scoreless streak is over. The bad news? Star player Iliman Ndiaye (£5.5m) was involved in two of these goals and he’s just left to join Marseille.

On the other hand, George Baldock (£4.0m) responded to the goal of Burnley’s fellow cheap defender Jordan Beyer (£4.0m) by netting himself. The wing-back found himself inside the penalty area calling for a cutback, before hammering into the net.

Sheffield United XI: Foderingham; Baldock, Egan, Ahmedhodžić, Robinson, Lowe; Berge, Osborn (Brooks 88), Slimane (Basham 75); Ndiaye, Osula

RENNES 3-1 WEST HAM UNITED

Goal: Soucek

Soucek Assist: Emerson

Watch highlights here

Elsewhere, Alphonse Areola (£4.0m) started ahead of Lukasz Fabianski (£4.5m) as a strong West Ham line-up lost to Rennes.

Perhaps we shouldn’t read too much into that decision, considering Jarrod Bowen (£7.0m) began on the bench but it was also the first pre-season involvement of Lucas Paqueta (£6.0m).

Areola barely moved for Baptiste Santamaria’s stunning long-range strike and lasted only until half-time. The equaliser came via a towering Tomas Soucek (£5.0m) header provided by Emerson Palmieri‘s (£4.5m) free-kick, making it the fourth goal involvement of the Brazilian’s summer.

West Ham are the only Premier League side yet to buy anyone but, with the Declan Rice (£5.5m) money burning a hole in their pocket, you’d expect transfers to soon take place. Whether Danny Ings (£6.0m) remains their lead forward is uncertain.

West Ham United XI: Areola (Fabiański 46); Coufal, Zouma (Kehrer 62), Aguerd (Ogbonna 62), Emerson; Souček, Downes, Paquetá (Cornet 70); Fornals (Bowen 46), Benrahma (Scamacca 70), Ings (Mubama 46)

CELTIC 1-1 WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Goal: Cunha (penalty)

Cunha (penalty) Assist: Doherty

Watch highlights here

Seeing Matt Doherty (£4.5m) assist for Wolves will make FPL managers reminiscent of the 2018-2020 period. Soon after coming on, the Irish international surged into the box and was fouled by Joe Hart, allowing cheap forward Matheus Cunha (£5.5m) to convert the spot kick.

It’s the Brazilian’s third pre-season goal but there’s generally very little interest in Julen Lopetegui’s lot, as Max Kilman (£4.5m) is the only outfielder in more than 0.6% of squads.

That could change if Joe Hodge (£4.5m) keeps starting in midfield.

Wolves XI: Sa; Semedo (Doherty 79), Dawson, Kilman, Bueno (Ait-Nouri 46); Lemina (Silva 79), Hodge, Nunes; Sarabia (Toti 71), Neto (Hwang 71), Cunha