  1. Salarrivederci
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    How does it look?
    Probably pretty close to most others I guess.

    Pickford
    Stones - Shaw - Gabriel - Estupinan
    Salah - Saka - Bruno - Mbeumo
    Haaland - Nkunku

    (Areola, Anderson, Archer, Beyer)

    1. Men in green tights
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      Prefer Watkins over Nkunku

      1. MADCHESTER UTD
        • 8 Years
        59 mins ago

        I don’t. Nkunku is Miles better than Watkins. He scored hatty Vs City not long ago

    2. Yoshimiwinz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      57 mins ago

      Think there’s more value to be gained from a strong 5th mid rather than 4 at the back.

  2. Sure You Did
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    Surely Anderson has played himself ahead of Joe Linton, for now?

    1. Men in green tights
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      He’s been on fire preseason hopefully the manager will give him a chance but you never know.

      1. Sure You Did
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        It is either him or Ahamada for the bench for me at 4.5. Happy to take the risk with Mr Anderson.

    2. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Joelinton is pretty nailed in the starting lineup. If Longstaff and Willock are still out, and Tonali still looks off the pace, then perhaps Anderson could start in midfield.

      1. FATHER AND SON
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        Think that may have changed with recent Anderson performances.
        The manager has to reward it surely, otherwise have the risk of losing a good young talent

        1. Hairy Potter
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 33 mins ago

          Howe has said that he'll start who he thinks is best in GW1, regardless of price. Anderson (and Gordon) seem to be ahead of some of the others in terms of fitness in preseason. There's two weeks before GW1.

          I like Anderson. Personally I think he's better in the front 3 than the middle 3. Will see what happens in the friendlies next weekend and if there is a chance he gets in the starting lineup for GW1.

  3. tricpic
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    So what does Hojland mean for Rashford?

    1. Sure You Did
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      He has someone slightly better to pass to than Martial or Wegshite

    2. Drexl Spivey
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Keeps him on the left.

    3. WVA
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Keeps him where he is best

    4. Bushwhacker
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Means no Rash and quite possibly Hojland in my team.

  4. FATHER AND SON
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    Who needs Haaland when you’ve got Hojland 😉

    1. FATHER AND SON
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Mind you both up top sound good

    2. Drexl Spivey
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Who needs either when you have DCL.

      1. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        Your forgetting the Goodison great Maupay.

        1. Men in green tights
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          Awoniyi the Forest great goal machine

  5. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Considering Shaw over Stones, for the 5.5 defender price point, albeit Onana on the goal, would you do it?

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      I'm sticking with Onana over Shaw

      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        I'll have both that's what I meant

    2. WVA
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Wouldn't want any double defence

    3. Boberella
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Obama and stones a better combo imo

  6. Totalfootball
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Bruno or Ode ?

    1. Ady87
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Got any of Rash/Saka/Martinelli/Jesus?

      1. Totalfootball
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        rash saka

  7. Ady87
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Price expectations on Holjund? Got to be £7.0 right? Can’t be a penny over.

    1. Men in green tights
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Guess they might push it up to 7.5 or 8 as the only striker they’ve really got especially with the service on offer too

    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      £7.0 or £7.5

    3. WVA
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      They'll go 7.5 which means I would be priced at 15 as I scored more goals last season than he's scored in his whole career

      1. MADCHESTER UTD
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Actually he has 28 in last 61 Club n country. At 20. Goal every 136 mins as he was sub loads

    4. Sure You Did
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Should be 7 but they will make him higher as he will be starting striker for Man U, even though their attacking prowess was laughable last year.

      1. Ady87
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        This was my thinking.

        Nicholas Jackson is £7m for Chelsea with similar professional appearances and goals and a couple of years older. Looking at the output of other 6.5/7/7.5 strikers priced this season it had to be 7.0, but won’t be.

  8. have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Any suggestions how I can find 0.5 here? I want it so I can do Estupinan>Chilwell or Stones around GW3.

    Onana
    Trippier - Gabriel - Estupinan
    Saka - Rash - Foden - Bowen - Mitoma
    Haaland - Jesus

    Areola, Mubama, Baldock, Bayer

    There is 1.5 itb but thats for Trippier>TAA for GW2

    1. WVA
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Bowen to Mbeumo

      You're already planning two transfers, good luck!

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        thanks, I don't mind booking transfers.

    2. Men in green tights
      • 4 Years
      2 hours ago

      Down grade estu to tarks etc.

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        interesting, thanks.

    3. Sure You Did
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      It is an easy Trip to Stones now tbh.

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        but I want TAA for GW2 when they have Bournemouth.

        1. Sure You Did
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          Bournemouth will score.

          1. have you seen cyan
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 14 mins ago

            maybe, but Pool will probably win by like 3 goals so it perhaps wont matter that much. I have to have TAA I have no Salah, it could be brutal.

        2. MADCHESTER UTD
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Trent has Bournemouth, not trippier

          1. have you seen cyan
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            my post seems to confuse people, ur the third person to misinterpret what i said lol.

    4. Boberella
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      I would certainly just get Trent for gw1 instead of booking in a transfer (pous trippier could easy blank against a good villa side)
      Then Bowen to either Eze/Mbeumo

  9. Offside Trapattoni
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Astonished that United spent that much on Holjund, as someone who watches 2-3 Serie A matches each week he’s far from the finished article.

    Also word bubbling about that Liverpool are inquiring about Mbappe on loan. Would turn this game upside down.

    1. Bartowski
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Can't see how Pool could afford that unless PSG pay the majority of his wages and there's no loan fee.

    2. Badwiring
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      No way!

    3. FPL Blow-In
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Why would PSG loan him this season and lose him for free next? The smart thing would be to sell but who knows…

    4. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      It's either getting a trillion dollars a week in saudi or having to play and train with the likes of Darwin, Harvey Elliot and Joe Gomez every week. What a choice

    5. FPLEnjoyer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      They’ve spent insane amounts of money on the likes of Sancho, Antony, Fred and Maguire (could go on and on). I’m astonished that you’re astonished.

    6. MADCHESTER UTD
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      People say “he only got 9 Seria A goals”. He’s got 28 in last 61 games Club n country. Loads as sun so actually goal every 136 mins! He’s so young, pace to burn, left footed, strong as an ox, great attitude and has ten hag making him better. Fantastic signing! But yeah might not get 25 this season

      1. MADCHESTER UTD
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Sub not sun

      2. Sure You Did
        26 mins ago

        Ten Hag making him better. Who has he made better at Man U?

  10. Badwiring
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    This week's draft:
    Onana
    Gabriel - Estupinan - Udogie
    Salah - Saka - Bruno - Maddison
    Haaland - Jackson - Wissa

    (Areola, Anderson, Baldock, Beyer)

  11. Zalk
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Ended up with a team where I'm flipping between.
    Salah & Joao Pedro
    or
    Rashford & Nunez

    Leaning towards the first choice with players on the bench coming in if Pedro doesn't play. What would you prefer?

    1. Alan The Llama
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      The first one.

    2. FPL Blow-In
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      I’m not gone on Pedro or Nunez. I’d have both Salah and Rashford though

      1. Zalk
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        I'm afraid I'd break FFP rules if I could afford that.

        1. FPL Blow-In
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          I’d change others to enable it is more so what I was getting at.

          1. Zalk
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            I know, that was a joke.

    3. Sure You Did
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      First one.

    4. ZeBestee
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      2. Don't believe Pedro is nailed.

      1. FATHER AND SON
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Does it matter if he’s not nailed though? I think if the rest of your team is ‘nailed’ it’s ok to have 1 or 2 who may get rotated

    5. Starskyb
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      I'm on your first combo at the mo.... not sure about joao Pedro's minutes though after todays game. Considering tinkering and getting wissa (or another 6 mill) and 2 4.0 defenders.

  12. ZeBestee
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Ramsdale Areola
    Shaw Saliba Estu Tark Beyer
    Bruno Saka Rashford Mitoma
    Watkins Haaland Nkunku

    .5 ITB

    Rate my team.

    1. MADCHESTER UTD
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Only got saka for arsenal attack with those nice 3 fixtures. Watkins to Jesus?

      1. MADCHESTER UTD
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Just seen double arsenal defence so maxed out

    2. Bushwhacker
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Lose Ramsdale and use Arsenal potency.

  13. Netters2018
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    A) stones + martinelli
    B) Ake + Saka

  14. adstomko
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Thoughts?

    Martinez
    Chilwell - Estupiñan - Porro - Ahmedhodžić
    Salah - Rashford - Saka (C)
    Haaland - Watkins - Ndiaye
    (4m GK - Pau - Nakamba - Ahamada)

    1. MADCHESTER UTD
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Brave going against haaland captain. I like that it’s different. You not wanna go Jesus instead of Watkins. Forest Vs Newcastle though I know Watkins killed newcastle defence last season

      1. adstomko
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Yeah, Forest have no new LB, so I think Saka could score a few goals. Villa look strong

  15. timPgoodwin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    How much do we think Hojlund will come in at? Same as Nkunku? 7.5m

    1. adstomko
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      7m

      1. timPgoodwin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Wow, I’d have to seriously consider him at that price point. 1m less than an Ollie Watkins …

    2. MADCHESTER UTD
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      7-7.5. People say “he only got 9 Seria A goals”. In his last 61 Club n country he’s got 28. Half of them sub appearances so goal every 136 mins!

      1. timPgoodwin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        I saw his Xg to goals ratio was like bang on given the minutes he’s played and he’s outperforming his expected goals apparently

        1. g40steve
          • 5 Years
          11 mins ago

          You what, 10g since Jan 22 vs Kane has 45+g?

          1. g40steve
            • 5 Years
            10 mins ago

            Or 72m vs 80m+ is not good value.

            All I see is Werner & Sancho mk2

            1. timPgoodwin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              just now

              https://theanalyst.com/eu/2023/07/rasmus-hojlund-comparisons-to-erling-haaland-manchester-united-transfer/

      2. FPLEnjoyer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        How many Serie A goals did he get?

        1. FPLEnjoyer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          I’ve just looked it up and he did get 9 goals in 32 games. What’s with all the comments of ‘people keep saying he got 9 goals in 32 games…’? It’s exactly what he got

          No-one cares that he averaged 4 goals per training session

          1. MADCHESTER UTD
            • 8 Years
            56 mins ago

            It’s also a fact he’s scored 28 in last 61. The “only 9 goals in Seria A” doesn’t take into account he was sub loads. 9 in 32 doesn’t sound great; goal every 136 mins does

            1. FPLEnjoyer
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              35 mins ago

              Where are you getting these numbers? He’s only scored 24 goals in his career according to his Wikipedia page. And that was in 75 games.

              1. Eugene Starlington of FPL T…
                • 8 Years
                26 mins ago

                That's not counting Cup/European games.

                21/22 - Sturm Graz - 13 games 6 goals
                22/23 - Sturm Graz - 8 games 6 goals
                22/23 - Atalanta - 34 games 10 goals
                22/23 - Denmark - 6 games 6 goals

                1. FPLEnjoyer
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  just now

                  Ah, thank you!

          2. noquarternt
            • 8 Years
            52 mins ago

            😀

      3. Eugene Starlington of FPL T…
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Why was he a sub so often?

        1. timPgoodwin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          56 mins ago

          Cos he looks like Luke Chadwick

        2. MADCHESTER UTD
          • 8 Years
          56 mins ago

          Coz he’s 20. Still learning. Why is World Cup winner alvarez sub at city? Why was solskjaer sub at Utd?

          1. Eugene Starlington of FPL T…
            • 8 Years
            51 mins ago

            For your examples, I assume it's because better players play(ed) ahead of them?

            1. MADCHESTER UTD
              • 8 Years
              47 mins ago

              Kane at Rasmus age had played for Leyton orient, millwall, Norwich city on loan and got 20 in 91. I rest my case. I’m not saying he’s gonna be as great as Kane but at that age, unless you are a freak like Rooney, mbappe, r9 then it’s not until you are 21+ you make strides

              1. Eugene Starlington of FPL T…
                • 8 Years
                42 mins ago

                I'm not sure what case you are resting - I simply asked why he has been benched so often! I wasn't filing a lawsuit.

                1. FantasyClub
                  • 2 Years
                  just now

                  Lmfao

    3. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      6.5

  16. N00B
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    A) Martinelli - Jackson

    or

    B) Foden - Nkunku

    Flekken
    Stones Chilwell Estupinan
    Rashford Bruno Saka ___
    Haaland Jesus ___

    Bench: Areola, Anderson, Baldock, Kabore

    1. Goodfeathers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      45 mins ago

      B

    2. Starskyb
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      21 mins ago

      A all day imo

    3. Sure You Did
      6 mins ago

      Foden and Jackson.

    4. FantasyClub
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      A for me too

    5. FantasyClub
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Foden and Jackson is also an option since you already have 2 ARS attacking

  17. EVILFUK
    • 13 Years
    45 mins ago

    I'm just waiting for Alvarez to start on the right in the Community Shield and to become a bandwagon.

    1. FantasyClub
      • 2 Years
      18 mins ago

      I don’t think there’ll be a bandwagon up front too many good options unless the majority of them fail

    2. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      I've kept a copy of my first draft from day one and Alvarez was in it. Not sure if it will be a bandwagon or just the conformation we need to proceed. The true bandwagon will be new Chelsea forwards.

      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        I also had Ortega in that draft - imagine the scenes if he starts the Community Shield.

      2. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 3 Years
        just now

        *confirmation

  18. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    24 mins ago

    A. Onana + Pervis + Danjuma / 4.0 defender on bench
    B. 4.5 keeper + Botman + Mbeumo/Diaby/Mitoma / 4.0 defender on bench
    C. Onana + Botman + Danjuma / Villa defender on bench

  19. jimmy12
    • 9 Years
    10 mins ago

    Have a front 3 of Haaland|Jesus|Gakpo

    considering Gakpo > Nkunku as i dont think Gakpo is nailed to start, thoughts?

    1. Bushwhacker
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      He’s absolutely not nailed to start.

      1. jimmy12
        • 9 Years
        just now

        I know, so good choice then? or someone else for 7.5

  20. FATHER AND SON
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Wait a minute, Luton blank in GW2?

    1. jimmy12
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      I think they have some home games postponed as the ground isn't ready

      1. FATHER AND SON
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Ah ok that’s a bummer!

    2. FATHER AND SON
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Burnley the other team

  21. FantasyClub
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Anyone else think Arsenals good fixtures are clouding our judgement regarding Jesus and his poor finishing reflected in his XG underachievement?
    He also tends to drop deeper with his link up play…

    1. FATHER AND SON
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Yeah I don’t see the fuss in him whatsoever, much prefer Martinelli

