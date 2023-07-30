23
  Eugene Starlington of FPL T…
    8 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Plucky article and advert gone 😀

    Hall of Shame: b84jwh
      9 Years
      just now

      Unplucky!

  Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    4 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Eze received treatment on his left leg, likely hip

    Looks like he'll continue

  Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    4 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Rakitic scores a bolt for Sevilla

    Not much Palace could have done about that

  G054
    10 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Late night re-draft

    4-5-1 or 4-4-2

    Onana (Areola)
    TAA Gabriel Estu Trippier (Baldock)
    Saka Odegaard Mitoma Mbuemo Diaby
    Haaland Nkunku (Mcatee)

    A bit wild with the 6.5 mids but thinking of a punt on Diaby could be interesting?

    A much safer version is Henry for Trippier and Bruno for Diaby.

    What do you guys think? Have I stayed up too late?

    My earlier team was a 3-4-3
    Ramsdale (Areola)
    TAA Gabriel Estu (Henry, Baldock)
    Saka Bruno Grealish Andreas (MGW)
    Haaland Watkins Ferguson

  Randaxus
    2 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    To the people who said Dasilva was an overrated pick watch the second goal and shut up.

    TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      14 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Should be in all FPL teams.

      Randaxus
        2 Years
        59 mins ago

        They said he was a bad pick, that was a world class goal.

        TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          14 Years
          55 mins ago

          He's a world class player. Great goal, check youtube, most players have a worldie or two on there.

        TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          14 Years
          50 mins ago

          Much easier to score in a friendly vs during the season.

  Nice to Finally Michu
    10 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    "there are serious ‘out of position’ hopes for the Senegalese star given what we’ve seen in the Bundesliga in recent seasons."

    Senegalese star? We're talking about the same Moussa Diaby with ten caps for France?

    TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      14 Years
      57 mins ago

      Have passed it on.

    Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      5 Years
      45 mins ago

      Fixed! You'll be telling me Matty Cash is Polish next.

      TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        14 Years
        42 mins ago

        😆

    TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      14 Years
      44 mins ago

      Should be sorted now, cheers for posting.

  Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    4 Years
    46 mins ago

    Eze down in a pretty unfriendly moment in the match

    That was weird 😀

    Back up now. Looks fine. Game back on after the scuffle

  Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    4 Years
    40 mins ago

    Eze solo run and goal

    Beautiful stuff

    Lallana
      9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Eze/Diaby rotation 0.0

  Dušan Citizen
    9 Years
    24 mins ago

    I miss the times when only 3 subs were allowed.

    Any chance they switch it back from 5 to 3? I mean, there is no reason for 5 subs now, covid is over.

    Shine on you crazy diamond
      3 Years
      just now

      Covid could be gone, but it lives forever in our hearts. RIP.

  Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    13 Years
    19 mins ago

    Doubt it
    Bygone era

  Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    13 Years
    3 mins ago

    Dalot crushes AWB owners

  Lallana
    9 Years
    just now

    Who do you own?

    a) Salah
    b) Darwin
    c) Trent
    d) None

