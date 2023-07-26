133
  1. Andrew D48
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Is Pedro a possibility for Brighton penalties?

    1. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      I mean let’s see if he’s a starter first!

  2. Moxon
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    Who is your choice of the 4.5m defenders?

    1. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Pau, cash or Botman or if estu isn’t in your team one of the Brighton guys

    2. The Wanton Trader
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      Henry

    3. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Colwill, Henry, Wan-Bissaka. Later Botman and Pau

    4. zdrojo187
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Tarkowski

    5. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Shout out for Ahmedhodzic, although preseason is discouraging.

    6. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Henry and Botman rotation

    7. FPL Blow-In
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Villa / West Ham rotation so Pau and Zouma currently but will go Emerson if Cresswell leaves

  3. adstomko
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    Thoughts?

    Martinez
    Chilwell - Porro - Estupiñan - Kerkez
    Salah - Rashford - Saka (C)
    Kane - Watkins - Jackson
    (J.Virginia - Pau - Nakamba - Anderson)

    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Suicide?

      1. The 12th Man
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        ...Squad

      2. adstomko
        • 7 Years
        1 hour ago

        Because it doesn't have Haaland?

        1. teddy.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          9 mins ago

          Bournemouth, Spurs and double Villa at rhe back?

        2. Sterling Effort
          just now

          Would have wanted a much stronger midfield 5 if going without Haaland also

    2. Rasping Drive
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Well if you go with that, my man, I hope you absolutely smash it.

    3. Uncle Baby Billy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      If you're in any money leagues send me the codes, mate.

  4. apprehensivepipe4
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    RMT:

    Johnstone (Areola)

    Chilwell, Stones, Udogie (Henry, Beyer)

    Rashford, Fernandes, Saka, Martinelli, Eze

    Haaland, Jesus (Archer)

    0.5 ITB

  5. R.C
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Stones or Porro?

    1. Moxon
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Stones for me

    2. The Mighty Hippo
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Stones.

  6. no1baj
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Hi all. I haven’t played for the last 3 years so any help, tips and advice would be appreciated..

    Onana
    Gabriel / estupinan / pinnock
    Salah / saka / kdb / enciso / Bowen
    Wissa / Haaland

    Subs arnt great and I have 0.5 ITB.

    1. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Decent. I don't think KDB is fit or he'd be getting some minutes.

  8. no1baj
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Bowen or richarlison?

    1. Sterling Effort
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Bowen unless Kane leaves

    2. Bluetiger1
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Bowen

  9. Zimo
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    Damn even the ffs writers are trolling Spurs now

  10. La Roja
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    RIP Sinead O’Connor 🙁

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      WHAT??? 😯

    2. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Only 56, shocking

    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      My gosh...

      It's time for everyone to duck death me thinks

      Where possible

    4. alsybach
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      It’s been 7 hours and 15 days……..

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        Not necessary

        It might be a double suicide of sorts

      2. Wild Rover
        • 12 Years
        38 mins ago

        Pathetic

        1. alsybach
          • 13 Years
          16 mins ago

          A lot of people die every day. I don’t get the outpouring of grief when someone dies that you don’t know. Quoting from one of her famous songs is not disrespectful.

          1. Scots Gooner
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            5 mins ago

            Whenever someone makes the ‘a lot of people die every day’ point, they really emphasise what a giant bell they are.

            1. Wild Rover
              • 12 Years
              just now

              Exactly. You have to know someone personally to be upset when they die?

        2. alsybach
          • 13 Years
          15 mins ago

          Get over yourself you whinging old fart

          Open Controls
            • 12 Years
            7 mins ago

            Get over myself? Says the guy who nobody ever heard of who said he was a pro golfer.

    5. FATHER AND SON
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      R.I.P

    6. Rasping Drive
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Played the Lion and the Cobra to death back in the day. Gutted.

    7. Athletico Timbo
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      No way 😥

      1. Athletico Timbo
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        https://youtu.be/k6-xkorx9Ck

    8. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      53 mins ago

      Very sad to hear, her son committed suicide only last year. Her version of the Foggy Dew always makes the hair stand up on the back of my neck. What a talent!

      1. Wild Rover
        • 12 Years
        26 mins ago

        https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=keWnPZOd2cw

        1. panda07
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          She also wasn't afraid to speak her mind and go against the establishment for what she believed in. She went up against the Catholic Church who had an insane amount of power in Ireland at the time. https://twitter.com/mattxiv/status/1684277468591542274?s=20

  11. MoSalalalalalalalalah
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Has there been a change in accessing your FPL ID? Been inputting the one from the URL into certain tools and someone else's information is populating.

    1. FATHER AND SON
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      You sure you not using last season’s ID?

    2. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      FPLTeam? I've been getting that too.

  12. FATHER AND SON
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Arghh boils down to Kane or Salah basically:

    Flekken
    Trent | Gabriel | Estupinan
    Bruno | Saka | Mitoma | Mbuemo | Kluivert
    Haaland | Kane

    1. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      If I were going Kane and haaland, I certainly wouldn’t have Trent as well.

      1. FATHER AND SON
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Why not, I’m seeing him as an 8.0 mid with extra clean sheet points.
        Plus if no Salah, getting Trent feels like some coverage at least

        1. Eat my goal!
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Because you’ve already put a huge amount of budget in two players, a third really limits the team hence kluivert

          8+5

          Shaw + foden or ake + martinelli vs Trent + kluivert

          1. FATHER AND SON
            • 6 Years
            35 mins ago

            I actually really want to punt on Kluivert

            1. FATHER AND SON
              • 6 Years
              34 mins ago

              Or MGW

    2. Bluetiger1
      • 1 Year
      20 mins ago

      Will Kane still be at Spurs in September?

      1. FATHER AND SON
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I think so

  13. FATHER AND SON
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    MGW or Wissa?

    Open Controls
    1. Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      W

  14. SalahFPL
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    For me it comes down to these two drafts, one with Trent and the other with Salah. Please let me know which you prefer!

    A)
    Flekken | Areola
    TAA Gabriel Estupinian | Beyer Baldock
    Rashford Saka Bruno Mbeumo Mitoma
    Haaland Jesus | Mubama

    B)
    Flekken | Areola
    Pau Gabriel Estupinian | Beyer Baldock
    Salah Saka Rashford Martinelli Mitoma
    Haaland Wissa | Mubama

    1. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      A is much better in my opinion

    2. FATHER AND SON
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Have you tried tinkering with both Salah and Trent?

      There will be so many Salah goals assisted by Trent that will be glorious if own both.

      1. FATHER AND SON
        • 6 Years
        28 mins ago

        I prefer B from the 2

        1. SalahFPL
          20 mins ago

          Best I can do is this:
          Flekken | Areola
          TAA Gabriel Estupinian Shaw | Beyer
          Salah Saka Mbeumo Enciso | Nakamba
          Haaland Jesus | Mubama

          1. FATHER AND SON
            • 6 Years
            18 mins ago

            I think that looks sick

            1. SalahFPL
              17 mins ago

              Cheers, Enciso is a bit of a risk but could be worth it. So you prefer this out of the three?

              1. FATHER AND SON
                • 6 Years
                16 mins ago

                I do personally, but I’m a sucker for the extra premium

    3. Bluetiger1
      • 1 Year
      just now

      A

  15. Tomerick
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Both fairly tasty but A edges it. More flexible.

  16. NJ MetroStars
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    A - nkunku/mbeumo
    B - wissa/bruno

    ????

    1. FATHER AND SON
      • 6 Years
      37 mins ago

      B

    2. Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      B

  17. FATHER AND SON
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Which trio would you pick?

    A) Kane | Mitoma/Mbuemo | Kluivert
    B) Salah | Wissa | Andreas

    Thanks

    1. SalahFPL
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Tough but I’m edging towards B, but maybe with Enciso over Andreas.

      1. FATHER AND SON
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Thanks

  18. Bartowski
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Is this dump all the money in attack team feasible:

    Pickford
    Cash Wan-Bissaka Udogie
    Foden Richarlison Salah Saka Rashford
    Jackson Haaland

    Bench - Completely Foddered

    Not particularly tied to any of the 4.5s.

    1. FATHER AND SON
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Not a fan I’m sorry, would at least want an Arsenal defender in there

    2. Sterling Effort
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Few too many rotation risks (Foden/Rich/Jackson) for my liking with no bench

      Also not sure Cash is nailed, would prefer Henry/Colwill

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Essentially, yes I think that is a viable structure to start

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        I'm not that far off it with a defence of:
        4.5 / 4
        5 / 5 / 4.5 / 4 /4

  19. Legohair
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    I have tough one!?!?
    Which one?

    A. Onana&Robertson&Mitoma
    B. Flekken&TAA&Enciso

    1. SalahFPL
      59 mins ago

      B

    2. FATHER AND SON
      • 6 Years
      57 mins ago

      Yeah B

    3. Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      21 mins ago

      B

    4. Bluetiger1
      • 1 Year
      just now

      A

  20. Hey_Arnold
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    How is this looking?

    Onana
    Estou Stones Trent
    Saka Rashford Eze Mitoma
    Nkunku Jesus Haaland

    Areola Bell Beyer Anderson

    1. FATHER AND SON
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Great! Mbuemo over Eze but that’s just personal preference

      1. Hey_Arnold
        • 10 Years
        6 mins ago

        Thanks. Yeah it's between those 2. Just fancying Eze to fill Zaha's boots better than Mbuemo filling Toney's. Also Sheff United first game so chance to run at those Championship legs.

        1. FATHER AND SON
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Fair, wonder if he’ll be on pens as well

  21. nonaynever
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    A. Salah, Mbuemo, Wissa, Darwin
    B. Rashford, Martinelli, Nkunku, Watkins

    Head says B, but no Liverpool worries me

    1. Sterling Effort
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      B - The Liverpool forwards and midfielders are nice prices to switch to when it becomes clearer who's going to play

  22. Sterling Effort
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Onana
    TAA Chilwell Saliba AWB Bell
    Bruno Saka Bowen Buendia Ahamada
    Haaland Watkins Nkunku

    Happiest i've been yet, any glaring issues?

    1. Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      Awb risky?

      1. Sterling Effort
        6 mins ago

        Appears to be first choice, but he's an easy switch to Henry/Aguerd/Botman if he doesn't play

        Could go Shaw/Colwill over Chilwell/AWB but prefer Chilwell for attacking than Shaw

        1. Stranger Mings
          • 2 Years
          4 mins ago

          So you favour awb over botman and/or villa defenders ?

          1. Sterling Effort
            1 min ago

            To start with yeah, prefer Botman long term, but horrid fixtures to start.

  23. nonaynever
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    This time in 2 weeks we'll be cursing Pep roulette

    1. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      42 mins ago

      I imagine those that invested in city will be rewarded!

    2. Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      41 mins ago

      Just foden & haaland for me

    3. Øgaard it's Haa…
      39 mins ago

      I think we'll be cursing several manager's roulette; Chelsea, Brighton, Liverpool at least. Still, all fun and games. Embrace the unpredictable!

  24. Stranger Mings
    • 2 Years
    53 mins ago

    Anyone on richardilson ?

    1. Øgaard it's Haa…
      38 mins ago

      Never! 🙂

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 2 Years
        37 mins ago

        If Kane goes

        1. Øgaard it's Haa…
          36 mins ago

          Still no.

    2. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      34 mins ago

      No, he will pull a Zaha on you.

      1. Øgaard it's Haa…
        25 mins ago

        🙂

  25. FPL Blow-In
    • 10 Years
    52 mins ago

    Thoughts on this? Estupinan in 51% of teams is risky to go without I guess

    Onana
    Stones, Varane, Gabriel, Zouma
    Salah, Rashford, Saka, Mitoma, Diang
    Haaland

    Areola, Vinicius, Pau, McAtee

    1. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      48 mins ago

      If they lose caicedo I doubt it’s that much of a risk!

      1. Øgaard it's Haa…
        41 mins ago

        Not sure I understand why........

        1. Sterling Effort
          35 mins ago

          Unlikely to be as strong defensively if they lose their key defensive midfielder

          1. Øgaard it's Haa…
            31 mins ago

            From memory he played a fair bit at RB though. Also seems they're strengthening defensively with Igor signing. I'm sure there's a good profile name to be crafted there btw 🙂

          2. Øgaard it's Haa…
            28 mins ago

            btw I do hope Chelsea get Caicedo. Good replacement for Ngolo and frees up Enzo to push forward more.

            1. Sterling Effort
              25 mins ago

              Yeah Enzo would potentially become a half okay budget option at 5m if Caicedo signs

            2. Bluetiger1
              • 1 Year
              11 mins ago

              agree but at only tops 50 million way too much at 100 million

              Should have gone for two out of Marco Verratti (PSG)/Sofyan Amrabat (Fiorerntina)/
              Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) for same money

              1. Øgaard it's Haa…
                just now

                Caicedo has youth on his side v those and has proven he can cut it in the PL, but agree 100m ott.

      2. FPL Blow-In
        • 10 Years
        29 mins ago

        That’s my thinking too to be fair and it looks likely at some point

    2. Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      44 mins ago

      Prefer Gabriel to Estu

    3. FPL Blow-In
      • 10 Years
      28 mins ago

      *Diaby

  26. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 6 Years
    34 mins ago

    It’s a shame I can’t squeeze any Arsenal attack because I love this team. Thoughts?

    Onana
    Gabriel Saliba Estupinan
    Salah Rashford Diaz Mitoma March
    Haaland Darwin

    Bentley Baldock Mubama Beyer

    1. Bluetiger1
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Do you think Darwin will play down the middle
      & if Salah better choice than TAA?

  27. Sure You Did
    33 mins ago

    People crying about Sinead. You have no idea who she is. Grow up.

    1. Øgaard it's Haa…
      30 mins ago

      Yeah, love THE song but NOT the politics.

    2. Wild Rover
      • 12 Years
      17 mins ago

      Or maybe they have a different view to yours? It’s you who needs to grow up.

    3. FPL Blow-In
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      Get a grip, it’s you who needs to grow up. The woman has barely passed away 5minutes and you’re making comments like this. I’m embarrassed for you

    4. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      She’s VERY famous

      1. Sure You Did
        11 mins ago

        That wasn't my point, I should reword it. As in, she has been suicidal for years then all of a sudden everyone is piping up being upset.

        1. x.jim.x
          • 8 Years
          6 mins ago

          Her story is an extremely tragic one. She did a lot for Ireland and SA survivors besides being an excellent musician.

          Comments like this just make you and that other pillock sound like edgy tryhards.

          1. Øgaard it's Haa…
            just now

            If you mean me....Hahahahaha!

        2. FPL Blow-In
          • 10 Years
          4 mins ago

          Timing is disrespectful. I’m not reviewing posts from here but most of what I have seen are just people paying tributes to her as an artist irrespective of her as a person. You probably didn’t mean much harm by your original post then.

    5. FATHER AND SON
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      Don’t ruin the good work now

  28. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Thoughts on wan bissaka? Nice price but not nailed is he? Cheers

