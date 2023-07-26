139
139 Comments Post a Comment
  1. adstomko
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    How's it looking?

    Martinez
    Trent - Chilwell - Porro - Estupiñan
    Son - Rashford - Saka (C)
    Kane - Watkins - Jackson
    (J.Virginia - Pau - Nakamba - Anderson)

    Open Controls
  2. The Wanton Trader
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Still on this and can’t see me shifting…

    Onana
    Trent / Gabriel / Porro / Estu
    Rash / Saka / BrunoF / Marti / Eze
    Haaland

    Areola / Henry / 4.5s

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.