33
  1. Hall of Shame: b84jwh
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Alisson has the best beard.

    1. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Beautiful.

    2. NZREDS
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      She’s a beauty I’ll give you that

    3. It’s A Joke
      • 12 Years
      57 mins ago

      He’s a great man

  2. Athletico Timbo
    • 2 Years
    56 mins ago

    Martinez is tempting but you’ve got Moreno there plus I need the 0.5

  3. Dat Guy Welbz
    • 2 Years
    56 mins ago

    Would like Saka in my team but my overall squad looks much better without him.

    1. Athletico Timbo
      • 2 Years
      34 mins ago

      I haven’t got Rashford. You can’t have them all I suppose

      1. Dat Guy Welbz
        • 2 Years
        33 mins ago

        I love goals, goal threat, xG and Rashford does the fookin lot

        1. Athletico Timbo
          • 2 Years
          32 mins ago

          What about if he’s playing centrally. Would that not bother you?

          1. Dat Guy Welbz
            • 2 Years
            30 mins ago

            No. He’ll still score goals there me thinks.

      2. Epic Fail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        9 mins ago

        This is it. There will always be players you'd like to have no matter who you go for in the end.

  4. Dat Guy Welbz
    • 2 Years
    53 mins ago

    Hang on, why in the name of Ricky Van Wolfswinkel would you want a 5.0 mil plus keeper when you’ve got Flekken, Steele, Pickford & co for 4.5 million or less?

    1. Wild Rover
      • 12 Years
      43 mins ago

      I fancy Ramsdale at 5m more than Arsenal defs, as I think there are many 4.5 defs better than 4.5 keepers.

      1. Dat Guy Welbz
        • 2 Years
        39 mins ago

        There aren’t any 4.5 mil defenders I would feel confident playing every week but would happily do so for one of the GKs

      2. Pariße
        • 8 Years
        39 mins ago

        Which 4.5m defenders do you rate? I always pick two at the start of the season and they turn out terrible. Remember having Coates and Huth.

        1. Pariße
          • 8 Years
          38 mins ago

          …and they were disastrous, lost value on them and couldnt get rid.

        2. Athletico Timbo
          • 2 Years
          35 mins ago

          Cash and Pinnock do a nice little rotation if that’s your kind of thing.

          1. Pariße
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            Never knew Cash was 4.5. Maybe Colwill could be nice too if he nails down a spot.

    2. Wild Rover
      • 12 Years
      41 mins ago

      Steele is history btw

      1. Dat Guy Welbz
        • 2 Years
        27 mins ago

        How? Still first choice mate

  5. Athletico Timbo
    • 2 Years
    51 mins ago

    Alison is also very tempting

    1. Athletico Timbo
      • 2 Years
      45 mins ago

      Although saying that, he’ll probably regress a bit this season

  6. Tinmen
    • 9 Years
    26 mins ago

    Folks, sorry off topic here but

    I’ve got tickets for the Liverpool vs Everton game. There is no day or time yet, but it is scheduled for the weekend of 21st October

    How long would I have to wait before I know when exactly it will be on, would anyone know ?

    1. Hall of Shame: b84jwh
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      I don’t know but could you please post updates here when the match is on? Actually, I note you used the plural, who are you going with? Pray tell there is room for a friendly knight? I think you may be mine new best friend of all time!

    2. d0813
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Fixtures are confirmed 6 weeks prior to the game at the latest.

  7. Blueface
    14 mins ago

    Thoughts on this hunch of a squad, please folks:

    Flekken / Areola
    TAA / Estupinan / Wan Bissaka / Henry / Bell
    Odegaard / Martinelli / Rashford / Mbeumo / Enciso
    Haaland / Jesus / Ferguson

    2 of the Brightonians are probably a risk for minutes, but I intend to sell all 3 by GW 4 anyway.

    Cheers, and good luck!

    1. Hall of Shame: b84jwh
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      Looks fine.

    2. Athletico Timbo
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      Not sure it’s a good idea to plan 3 transfers personally. It looks a bit too putty for me. And on that basis, I’m out.

      1. Athletico Timbo
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Punty

