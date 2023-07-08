465
  1. La Roja
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 27 mins ago

    Anyone know how to deactivate the auto renewal payment via FFS website/profile?

    1. WALOR
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 25 mins ago

      Go to your Profile, then Account Settings.
      There you will see your renewal date, and a button to cancel subscription if you are so inclined.

    2. BC1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 25 mins ago

      It's in your profile. Go to edit, (on mobile anyway) and you'll see it clearly.

      1. La Roja
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 28 mins ago

        Just found it, thanks chaps!

    3. Smurf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 24 mins ago

      It’ll feel good. Right now membership here is like setting money on fire.

      1. La Roja
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 23 mins ago

        Tbh keeping renewal means price I joined remains, which was 17 pounds I think

      2. Piggs Boson
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 10 mins ago

        Yeah. I'm going to miss the member's articles, but the tech side of things has been moving at a snail's pace. Years of waiting for improvements & fixes, yet the price continues to soar. They need more developers, experienced ones. You look what Ragabolly has done on his own, imagine a small team of Ragabollys.

        1. Smurf
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          3 hours, 4 mins ago

          It’s embarrassing for a company that turns over the amount FFS do to have such a weak website and therefore web developers and or design budget.

  2. Piggs Boson
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 27 mins ago

    I had hoped De Gea would stay on as #2 at a reduced wage, but I guess that was too much to ask. He's single-handedly bailed United out of so many games over the years. Shame to see him go. Goodbye my fellow Slipknot fan.

    1. TheTinman
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      Rarely going to happen for previous big time players today. They can go to Saudi for money. USA for lifestyle / experience. France if he wants to get a few more competitive seasons in, possibly playing in Europe etc.

      1. TheTinman
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        What I mean is, players with big wages won't rot on benches anymore. They have so many alternative options, sometimes for even more money...

    2. Ron_Swanson
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      Being a number two, living in Manchester and watching from the bench, AND taking a reduced wage were very wishful thinking, when he can go somewhere nice for more money and a signing on fee, as well as being a guaranteed starter

      1. Piggs Boson
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 46 mins ago

        Yes of course, it was a lot to ask. But he no longer justified the wage, given the gaps in his game that hindered the new play style.

        1. Ron_Swanson
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 24 mins ago

          Agreed. But he’s probably going to be earning even more than that now assuming he goes east…

  3. BC1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 26 mins ago

    I don't get it, way more posters than not here, don't link their teams. Why??
    Same every season.

    1. FATHER AND SON
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      Not possible to link a team yet is it?

      1. FATHER AND SON
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 3 mins ago

        As links will be for last season

        1. BC1
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          2 hours, 23 mins ago

          Nice low id! 🙂
          Nice one.

          1. FATHER AND SON
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 20 mins ago

            That’s what I mean - that’s my ID from last season, now that ID is some guy from India

            Open Controls
            1. TheTinman
              • 7 Years
              2 hours, 16 mins ago

              You can link your team now.

              1. FATHER AND SON
                • 6 Years
                2 hours, 11 mins ago

                Ok cheers

              2. RedLightning
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 12 Years
                1 hour, 44 mins ago

                It's been possible since the day of the FPL launch.

      2. BC1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        3 hours, 1 min ago

        It is. But just saying in general, definitely way more people don't link their teams.
        You'd get to see their history now if their team was linked.

        Open Controls
        1. TheTinman
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 53 mins ago

          I can't even see where to add it on the mobile website

        2. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 53 mins ago

          I stopped when I had a troll stalking me, bad-mouthing me and copying my team!

          1. TheTinman
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 33 mins ago

            The price of fame

            1. BC1
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              2 hours, 30 mins ago

              Very decent couple of ranks there, nice one.

              1. TheTinman
                • 7 Years
                2 hours, 28 mins ago

                Thanks mate, you too. Would love to break the 1k barrier. Extremely hard these days though.

          2. BC1
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            2 hours, 29 mins ago

            Wow! Some people, mad world.

      3. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 51 mins ago

        Sure you can. It always links to your gameweek history page (which already exists for the new season)

        1. FATHER AND SON
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 35 mins ago

          I must have done it wrong then, as my link now takes you to a Sanjeet guy!

          Open Controls
          1. BC1
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            1 hour, 58 mins ago

            Ha!

        2. BC1
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          2 hours, 34 mins ago

          I knew you always linked your team. That's why I never listened to ya.

          :p

          1. Deulofail
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 31 mins ago

            I achieved my aim of falling out of the top 1m on the final GW last season, so I don't know what you're talking about

            1. BC1
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              1 hour, 53 mins ago

              An achievement not to be knocked. My apologies.

        3. RedLightning
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 5 mins ago

          But you have to change MY FPL TEAM ID in your FFS profile manually from the previous id to the new one.

    2. Oscar Slater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Prefer to stay incognito myself.

      1. BC1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        You would.

  4. Stimps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 26 mins ago

    A) Bruno, Mitoma, Ake
    B) Rashford, Enciso, Shaw/James

    1. The Sociologist
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      A), just

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      B Shaw

    3. sirmorbach
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      B Shaw

    4. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      A

  5. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 13 mins ago

    I know it takes quite a few sacrifices and I know I'm on the minority here, but I feel like I just can't lose any one of TAA, Salah or Haaland. Am I really that wrong?

    1. TheTinman
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      Play your own way bro. Can't say it's a bad plan.

    2. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      I don't see with everyone wants TAA and Salah. People baulked at TAA's price and now everyone wants him. Everyone saying there's so much value everywhere, yet still wanting to pay the premium (aka poor value prices) for Salah and TAA. Maybe I'll go for one, maybe neither, but it's not going to feel like a sacrifice to go with neither for me.

      1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        I have neither, although no way would I go without Haaland. I'm virtually on my own here, but I think that with Szlobby's arrival, Trent will stay deeper in midfield and get fewer returns than people are anticipating.
        Salah, on the other hand, is well-priced, but every draft I've made or seen with him and Erling leave me dissatisfied. For example, I had a draft where I had Salah and a 4.5 forward. I altered it to a no-Salah squad with Rashford and Jesus. Just seems far better value for the same money, the latter, to me.

    3. Ron_Swanson
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      I don’t have TAA or Salah. Also think he gets forward less this year and might lose some set pieces. However, I’ll be watching to see if that’s the case. And if Kane goes overseas I’ll probably use that money for Salah. Also have Haaland FYI

  6. FATHER AND SON
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    DDG officially leaving, Henderson ownership to be 90% soon!

    1. Moxon
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      I think they're after Onana

      1. FATHER AND SON
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        Fingers crossed they don’t get him!

        1. Zimo
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 37 mins ago

          It's already confirmed it's happening by end of next week by Fabrizio.

          1. FATHER AND SON
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 28 mins ago

            Damn

    2. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      I have him as my main GK and sub, so that's pushing the ownership up a bit

      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        The rotation isn't ideal mind

  7. HM2
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    First draft and appearance of the season - hope everyone is doing well! Any obvious issues?:

    —————- Pickford —————-—
    ——TAA - Stones - Zinchenko ——-
    Mitoma - Saka - Enciso - Son - Rash
    ———-- Haaland - Gakpo ————-

    Areola - Botman - Bell - Surridge

    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      General poor mental health but at least I'm in peak physical condition

    2. TheTinman
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      The obvious issue is when Gakpo and Enciso get rotated in the same week you're struggling. But it's not a bad team.

      1. HM2
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        Gakpo is pretty much a placeholder for now. Need to assess who’s performing better out of him and Nunez pre-season.

        Who do you think Enciso will be rotated for? He got quite a lot of mins last season even with Mac Allister in the team. Surely he’s the default no. 10 now? If not he can be deployed out wide. In any case i have Botman as bench cover.

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          Lallana, maybe Joao Pedro. I think Enciso will probably be 1st choice though

          1. FATHER AND SON
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 19 mins ago

            Yeah easily

  8. Athletico Timbo
    • 2 Years
    3 hours ago

    Do they still do the set price takers bit? I can’t see it.

    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      It's on the team news tab

    2. Oscar Slater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      Under Team News of course! 😀

    3. Athletico Timbo
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Dog. Thanks guys.

      1. Athletico Timbo
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 28 mins ago

        I meant doh

        Open Controls
        1. Deulofail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 24 mins ago

          Not your fault the site is a nightmare to navigate

          1. Athletico Timbo
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 22 mins ago

            I swear it wasn’t there when I asked. Probably was though 😆

  9. FATHER AND SON
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    Which are the best defenders at 4.0 for chances of minutes?

    1. Ron_Swanson
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Beyer

      1. FATHER AND SON
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        Thanks

    2. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      The 3 Begrees - Bell, Beyer and Baldock

      1. FATHER AND SON
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        Cheers, in that order?

        Open Controls
        1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 47 mins ago

          That depends on how you rate the opening fixtures of the promotees.

          1. FATHER AND SON
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 21 mins ago

            I just want which 2 are the most nailed, with attacking threat preferably

            1. InsertPunHere
              1 hour, 15 mins ago

              Bell and Baldock are wingbacks, while Beyer is a CB iirc

              1. FATHER AND SON
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 9 mins ago

                Cheers

      2. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        Mads Andersen might throw a little shade on Amari’i Bell

  10. Stimps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    Thoughts here? Got he Bald Bell bench

    Pickford
    Shaw Gabriel Estupinan
    Salah Rashford Saka Mbeumo Enciso
    Haaland Mitrovic

    Travers Baldock Bell Archer

  11. Romani
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    Gabriel or Saliba?

    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      I think I would inch towards Gabriel. Saliba has some plusses, like a slightly better mins to goal ratio for the season and better BPS baseline, but ultimately, Gabriel is significantly ahead in the expected stats and was available for the full year, while Saliba is coming back from injury.

    2. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Gone Saliba

    3. Athletico Timbo
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Personally I slightly favour Saliba but that’s probably not the consensus. It’s very close imo.

    4. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Saliba

    5. Romani
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Thanks for replies everyone

    6. Rock n Grohl
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Saliba personally. Feel Gabriel is always a mistake away from being dropped, especially with more options available this season.

    7. Sure You Did
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Zinchenko

    8. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Last season...
      Goal attempts:
      Gabriel 32 Saliba 6
      xG:
      Gabriel 5.08 Saliba 0.92

  12. InsertPunHere
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Do I need any Liverpool or Chelsea? If so, how?
    (4-4-2)
    Leno-Pickford
    Shaw-Gabriel-Botman-Estupiñan-Bell
    Maddison-Odegaard-Fernandes-Mbuemo-Kluivert
    Haaland-Kane-Surridge

    1. InsertPunHere
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Clearly this is just beyond improvement.

  13. RedJive79
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Any good? Kulu can be another mid up to 7m.

    Pickford
    Estu / Shaw / Gabriel
    Salah / Mitoma / Saka / Mbuemo / Kulu
    Haaland / Jesus

    Areola / Botman / Baldock / Surridge

    1. InsertPunHere
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Looks good to me, although I’d be tempted to find the extra 0.5 for Maddison. Or go Eze.

  14. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    Eyes on ESR. If only for the joy of watching him play!

    1. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Good in possession, but sometimes seems to forget he needs to track back in this 442 formation - unless he's been told not too!

    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Theres a lad that needs a loan

      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        If loaning, might as well sell. He should have opportunities this season at Arsenal and I expect he'll take them!

        1. Deulofail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          58 mins ago

          Almost an assist already!

  15. Athletico Timbo
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    It literally took me 5 minutes to make my team. Saying that I’ve got 6.5 for a fed that doesn’t exist yet so if one doesn’t become available I’ll have to redo the whole thing. Everton have a nice start so hopefully they’ll get one. Only need him for first 4 or 5 games.

    1. Athletico Timbo
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      That Broja could do with a loan somewhere

    2. Athletico Timbo
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Found one. Wisssa yay

    3. FATHER AND SON
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      I’m seriously considering Haaland and Alvarez

      1. Athletico Timbo
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        Not keen on Alvarez tbh. Rotation risk and don’t like him in that mid role much.

        1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 54 mins ago

          Wissa, DCL, Ferguson

          1. Athletico Timbo
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 48 mins ago

            Love Ferguson but can’t say with certainty how often he’ll start so that rules him out for me. Same with DCL who can’t stay fit, so is another transfer waiting to happen. That only leaves Wissa which isn’t ideal as I’ve already go Mbeumo.
            Hopefully someone new will turn up.

            1. InsertPunHere
              1 hour, 40 mins ago

              Why would Ferguson not be Brighton’s starting no. 9? Only competition is Welbeck iirc.

              1. Athletico Timbo
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 32 mins ago

                You’ve got that Undav as well. All 3 played and they’re in Europe too this season.

                1. InsertPunHere
                  1 hour, 16 mins ago

                  Oh yeah, forgot about Undav. (Although he doesn’t seem that good at the scoring part.)

        2. FATHER AND SON
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 52 mins ago

          Fair, I think he will get a lot more mins this season

          1. InsertPunHere
            1 hour, 49 mins ago

            If Mahrez leaves maybe, but Foden is also coming back from injury.

            1. InsertPunHere
              1 hour, 34 mins ago

              Or rather, might not be injured as often this year.

            2. FATHER AND SON
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 30 mins ago

              And with no Gundogan - can see KdB playing Gundo role and Alvarez the KdB role

              1. InsertPunHere
                1 hour, 29 mins ago

                Won’t Kovacic play there?

                1. FATHER AND SON
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 28 mins ago

                  Darn forgot about him

                2. FATHER AND SON
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 28 mins ago

                  Having said that, he doesn’t feel like City quality to me

          2. FATHER AND SON
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 47 mins ago

            Plus makes City games more interesting when Haaland is hauled off for him inevitably at around 60 mins!

          3. Athletico Timbo
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 47 mins ago

            Could well do but I wasn’t that impressed when he plays deeper tbh.

  16. ChubStar94
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Thoughts?
    GK Steele,
    Def - TAA, Botman, Guechi, Gabriel,
    Mid - Andreas, Martinelli, Eze
    Forward - Kane, Haaland, Ferguson,

    Bench - Martinez, Mac Allister, Mings and Dougals Luiz

    1. InsertPunHere
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      How have you ended up with a midfield of Andreas, Martinelli, and Eze??

      1. ChubStar94
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        because of Kane. 12m and Haaland is 14 and TAA is 8.5m needed to fill the team. |Have 0m in bank

        1. InsertPunHere
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          Quick Haaland-Kane-Trent draft:
          Leno-Pickford
          Trent-Estupinan-Tarkowski-Botman-Bell
          Saka-Maddison-Mbuemo-Eze-Kluivert
          Haaland-Kane-Simms

          I’d shift some of your defence into upgrading Andreas for sure.

          1. InsertPunHere
            1 hour, 12 mins ago

            Just looking at your draft again, it’s basically the bench I’d trim almost completely to upgrade Andreas, and then it’s down to what you want your formation to be. It’s definitely doable.

  17. Sure You Did
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Think I am going to punt on Jackson over Nkunku. Feel it in by bones.

  18. InsertPunHere
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    A. Shaw + Kluivert
    B. Tarkowski + MacAllister

    1. OShaughnessy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      A) Feel it offers more attacking threat.

  19. Athletico Timbo
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    The euro 21’s final is on channel 4 in the uk in 15 mins in case you didn’t know and might want to watch. Slightly gutted Branthwaite hasn’t had a start. He’s in contention for a start with Everton this season and he’s a 4.0 def so could be quite handy. Scored 2 or 3 headers on loan at PSV if I remember right. Pre season will tell us more of course. The competition isn’t great for him so you never know.

    1. InsertPunHere
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Thanks for the tip-off

    2. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Thanks. Just found it after 5 mins of searching around on Eufa website. They don't make it easy

      1. InsertPunHere
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Might it not also be live on YouTube?

        1. Deulofail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          Oh yeah https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=825etDV4TdE

    3. Athletico Timbo
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      They’ve been playing some great stuff so far. I’ve always loved these tournaments.

  20. Steevo
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Any starting 4.5m mids?

    1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      56 mins ago

      Seems to me, they've been priced to not be. Might be one or two emerge from a promoted team.

