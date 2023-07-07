160
  1. diesel001
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    I suspect this is going to be a season of frustration over rotation for FPL managers.

    The good clubs you want to pick players from (Man City, Liverpool, Man Utd, Arsenal, Newcastle, Brighton) are all strengthening their squads and have many options in midfield and attack. All six are compromised by having European football too.

    1. TheTinman
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Not a huge issue if they don't cameo. We need a cameo avoidance metric.

    2. WVA
      • 6 Years
      24 mins ago

      Haaland Salah Bruno Saka Botman rarely get rotated but I'm staying away from the Brighton mids/fwds.

    3. The Wanton Trader
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      Liverpool only in Europa and will probably use that competition to bed players in.

  2. TheTinman
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Interesting bordering on exciting option. However Klopp is known for easing new signings in. He's even referred to it in his quote there.

  3. Hall of Shame: b84jwh
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Looks an interesting prospect but the Steven Gerrard tatt puts me off.

  4. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours ago

    My post about our cat dying was removed.

    Would you say it was shameful?
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Would you say it was shameful?

      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        Pls don't use cat death for promotional purposes

        Apologies, I choked.
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 24 mins ago

          Apologies, I choked.

          😮
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 14 mins ago

            😮

            You're terrible, Muriel!
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 1 min ago

              You're terrible, Muriel!

  5. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Not interested in Dommy Schlobbers until he starts regularly.

    Klopp eases players in typically and there will be time (and budget) to hop on if he becomes a good FPL asset.

    1. Sure You Did
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Keep us updated.

    2. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      This applies to 99% of new signings.

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        35 mins ago

        And yet 50% of teams had Timo Werner in his first season xD

        1. x.jim.x
          • 8 Years
          18 mins ago

          Swear half the people on this site don’t actually watch football.

          1. WVA
            • 6 Years
            just now

            I'd say its probably a lot higher than 50%

  6. Pad Randa (The OG)
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    I couldn’t get away with this, could I?

    Fabianski - Areola
    TAA - Porro - Roberts - Breyer - Bell
    Salah - Bruno - Kluivert - Chukwuemeka - Kuol
    Haaland - Kane - Simms

    1. Czabby12
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      I’ve done something similar…a little fed up with the look of the same old teams..bit like bazball…high risk,high reward!

      1. Pad Randa (The OG)
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        I’ll probably chicken out in the end, but this is the one team in which I can never second-guess going for one mid-priced player over another simply for lacking them altogether 😀

    2. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Looks fun, though Simms going to Coventry and Kuol likely to go out on loan.

      1. Pad Randa (The OG)
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Think Ritchie has a shout of playing at least semi-regularly?

        1. Hairy Potter
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Can't see Ritchie getting a game. Really surprised he wasn't let go this summer.

    3. diesel001
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      To my eye that team looks terrible. Relying on two of three poor defenders and two midfielders who are also poor (Kluivert and Chukwuemeka).

      But who knows? Maybe it will work.

      1. Pad Randa (The OG)
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Well, of course it looks terrible, hence the “get away with” part 🙂 I wouldn’t really be _relying_ on anyone bar seven players.

    4. Sure You Did
      58 mins ago

      This a joke team?

      1. Pad Randa (The OG)
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Less a joke, more an exercise of what a potential 4.5-mium (Bruno can be swapped for an Arsenal mid) team could conceivably look like.

    5. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      54 mins ago

      Good luck without Gunners.

      1. Pad Randa (The OG)
        • 11 Years
        11 mins ago

        Bruno can easily become Saka. Porro can easily become Saliba.

      2. Arteta
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Good luck without Red Devils in that case.

      3. Arteta
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        This team is too unbalanced for my taste, and sooner or later you will have to sell one of your more expensive players to improve the other positions. It is not sustainable in the long run, and you are limiting yourself in many ways.

  7. FF Dirtbag
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    First draft thoughts? Have barely looked on here... But no doubt it's like everyone else's.

    Pickford 4m
    TAA Stones Shaw Botman Bell
    Bruno Saka Martinelli Foden Enciso
    Haaland Gakpo Simms

    1. Pad Randa (The OG)
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Balanced, but I’d be concerned with rotation risk for the last three of your mids, as well as Stones and Gakpo. And apparently Simms is moving house. I know it’s not the most important bit, but you’d likely lose value on him if enough people pick him and sell him off once he does.

      1. FF Dirtbag
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Yeah I do agree with you there. Good insight, thanks for the comments. I'm living in hope that Foden starts to solidify a spot. Did Enciso not start to play every game at the end of the season?

        1. Pad Randa (The OG)
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          He did, but that may not mean much. I’m not 100% certain about his position, either - wasn’t he classified as a forward last year?

          1. FF Dirtbag
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            Yeah he was, and in the most part he was very attacking. So that's why I was gambling on him and at 5.5m might be worth it... We will learn more I suspect

  8. Czabby12
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    I like it…with a couple of tweaks…possibly Garnacho and Botman ,maybe Saka but at least it shows imagination!! It’s supposed to be fun after all and not a lot of fun in copying everyone else but love how people are so rude! Just do you

  9. Catastrophe
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    How are we looking?

    Verbruggen
    Chilwell, Saliba, Estupinan, Botman
    Salah, Rashford, Saka, Mitoma
    Haaland, Nkunku

    (Travers, Mings, Ndombele, Simms)

    Cheers

    1. WVA
      • 6 Years
      35 mins ago

      A first 11 template is definitely forming but that bench is woeful, Mings has been discussed a lot on the last few pages, not likely to be first choice, Simms might get loaned out, where do i start on Ndombele?

      This is what I'm on,

      Pickford
      Shaw Gabriel Estupinan Botman
      Salah Rashford Saka Mbeumo
      Haaland Jesus

      1. Catastrophe
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers. It doesn't feel like a million miles off - perhaps Mitoma -> Enciso and a bench upgrade would make sense. I've put little thought into that bench to be honest 🙂 plenty of good 4.5 options out there at least in defence.

        4-4-2 looks good to me, I'm still not sure about Jesus, something tells me Nkunku is going to be a great option.

    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      23 mins ago

      Pretty template and it's good.

      The bench is a bit weak though and you'd be forced to play one of Botman and Mings every week.

      1. WVA
        • 6 Years
        21 mins ago

        Playing a 4.5 defender each week is absolutely fine.

      2. Catastrophe
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers, yep, agree. I think i'd be OK rotating Botman and another 4.5 Defender, but we'll see.

  10. DBW - Slug's Mortgage …
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Man Utd are really trying to buy Aldi's alternative Haaland.

    £60m for 10 goals in 34 games in Serie A.

    This is a real lack of ambition. Should be breaking the bank for a new striker

    1. raoulduke71
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Give it time, the kid is mustard.

    2. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Just bid £50m based on potential. He’s nothing like Haaland beyond having similar names.

      Which strikers should we be breaking the bank for? Levy literally will not sell Kane to us and Osimhen has a £150m pricetag on him.

      1. x.jim.x
        • 8 Years
        57 mins ago

        Havertz £65m for 19 goals in 91 Prem games, what a cheek.

        1. DBW - Slug's Mortgage …
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          47 mins ago

          He's not a striker. He's a midfielder who's been played out of position.

          Saying that the Chelsea hierarchy rated Havertz as a better striker than Aubamayang & Lukaku among many others.

          United are dead if they can't stump up big money for a proper striker. 10 goals in 34 Serie A appearances isn't going to do much in the prem instantly.

          1. x.jim.x
            • 8 Years
            29 mins ago

            He played striker for 3 years in a CL winning team - you saying he couldn’t score as many as someone like Danny Ings ffs?

            Again, which “proper” striker should we be signing?

            1. DBW - Slug's Mortgage …
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              18 mins ago

              I think you should be going for a £100m+ striker.

              Not just somebody with potential for £50-60m. This guy has to hit the ground running and that's potentially a disaster season if he fails.

              There must be better options

              1. x.jim.x
                • 8 Years
                14 mins ago

                Who is this mythical £100m striker that we can sign, immediately bed in and rely on to score 20 goals?

                We just came 3rd with Weghorst mate.

                1. WVA
                  • 6 Years
                  10 mins ago

                  Toney would have been perfect, Watkins would probably get you 20 goals

                  1. x.jim.x
                    • 8 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    Watkins doesn’t move me like that, but Toney would have been good. Surprise there’s not rumours of a cut-price deal to be done, but suppose Brentford will think they can hang on for 3 months.

    3. FPLEnjoyer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      We should be going for Osminhen imo. I know FIFA ratings aren’t everything but they’re usually pretty indicative and he has a rating of 73. Even his potential’s only 83 and finishing 74. Nowhere near good to be the main man for us

      1. FPLEnjoyer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Or just give Arsenal 100m, take Saka and play Rashy through the middle

  11. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    If Kane stays, he's going to be the real differential at this rate.

    1. WVA
      • 6 Years
      19 mins ago

      I'll ditch Salah if Kane stays.

      Salah and a 7.5 forward or Kane and a 7.5 mid

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Yeah, that's probably sensible as you can't look at a player (or 2) in isolation.

        Forward picks tend to be the hardest but there are options with Wilson, Jesus amd Isak plus captain obvious.

  12. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Good morning all!! Preferred option here???….

    A- Jesus and Mbeumo
    Or
    B- Saka and Wissa

    Cheers everyone!!!

    1. WVA
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Have a rethink, Saka essential but Wissa is a transfer waiting to happen IMO

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour ago

        Cheers mate!! Appreciate the feedback, just tinkering with different combos, agree with you on Saka, back to the drawing board!! Haha thanks mate

  13. diesel001
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    My current view of the template team, based on ownership %:

    Ramsdale
    TAA - Trippier - Shaw - Estupinan
    Rashford - Saka - Mitoma - Mbeumo
    Haaland - Jesus

    Areola - Botman - Baptiste - Surridge

    This team has, in the playing XI:
    - Most selected GK
    - 4 most selected DFs
    - 4 most selected MFs
    - 2 most selected FWs
    - All players have over 25% ownership

    It also has the 2nd most selected GK (Areola) and the 5th most selected DF (Botman).

    1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      26 mins ago

      Ha, satisfied to see I have only 4 of these, inc bench.

      I think FPL Towers have priced players to ensure a very weak template this season. I hope so.

    2. WVA
      • 6 Years
      24 mins ago

      I'm on Salah over TAA but rest is very similar.

      Pickford
      Shaw Gabriel Estupinan Botman
      Salah Rashford Saka Mbeumo
      Haaland Jesus

    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      I had a quick look at that earlier.

      Looks about right but some may be auto picks for now.

      Estu is the highest selected defender i think on 50%.

      Pickford about the 3rd highest keeper selected, around a similar mark to Ederson.

      Arsenal have European games to consider which will impact on their freshness in the League. Ramsdale is decent but Arsenal can be hot and cold.

      1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Arsenal have super-tasty fixtures before CL kicks in though.

    4. Eyes of Blue
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      I have 10 of that starting 11! Don’t think I’ll be posting a RMT anytime soon.

  14. Rigid Digit
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Not just going "No Salah", but now going "No Liverpool"
    Did have Luis Diaz, but 4 players (good ones too) fighting for 2 places - Diaz, Darwin, Jota and Gapko becomes a lottery.
    Hopefully Foden is filling the De Brune gap at the start of the season, and then see how Liverpool settle.
    Sensible choice, or brave and stoopid?

    1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      At this point, with so many great options, no Liverpool is fine, imo. Will be hard to get to TAA or Salah if you have regrets, though.

    2. Eyes of Blue
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      Not sure I’d go without TAA, but Liverpool attackers I’m avoiding for the start of the season. Too much competition among them and other options at similar prices with better fixtures elsewhere.

      I’m on Foden currently too. He started the first 4 games of last season for whatever that’s worth.

      1. Eyes of Blue
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Make that first 10 games.

    3. Øgaard it's Haa…
      3 mins ago

      I’ll probably be on TAA and MacA. Unsure if MacA can produce as he did at BHA or even how many mins he gets. I expect he essentially plays the Henderson/Milner minutes.

  15. gswc1
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    New to the site, any help greatly appreciated with this draft:

    Pickford
    Shaw James Stones
    Mbeumo Saka Diaz Rashford
    Ferguson Jesus Haaland

    Areola Ramsey Guehi Mings (+ 0.5m)

    1. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      Hi
      James is a wait until game week 3 in my opinion and Ferguson has too much competition for me. Other wise really good.

      I'd personally look at 3-5-2 formation as the value seems to be in midfielders

      1. gswc1
        14 mins ago

        Thanks, will have a look at 3-5-2. Think no Salah or Trent a glaring issue?

        1. notlob legin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          11 mins ago

          Yes - in an ideal world you'd have one of them - most on here are going TAA but I've got Haaland and Salah with 2 rotating 4.5m defenders (Henry and Botman) as they cover the fixtures nicely in a 3-5-2

          1. gswc1
            5 mins ago

            Nice. Thanks for your help

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      Good luck.

      Look at the information and data etc but back your judgement and picks.

      Personally I'm not sold on James or Pickford but that's just my opinion.

      Enjoy.

      1. WVA
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Who would be your 4.5 keeper of choice? I don't like any keepers this season.

  16. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Does anyone know the injury status of Alexandre Moreno?

    1. WVA
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      The injury updates page on here has a fair bit on it and a link

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Cheers

  17. EnterJakari
    • 2 Years
    53 mins ago

    A) Salah + 4.0m def
    OR
    B) Rashford + TAA

    Leaning towards B, salah just doesn't seem as desirable when Haaland is going to be captain most weeks.

    1. WVA
      • 6 Years
      44 mins ago

      B is more expensive no? I think everyone will have Rashford or Bruno already to the below might be a more realistic choice.

      Salah + Botman v Son + TAA

    2. WVA
      • 6 Years
      43 mins ago

      Also on this, last season I never captained Kane but owning him rocketed me up the rankings and won me my mini leagues because he got points every week, I'm thinking the same with Salah this season if Kane goes.

    3. Ask Yourself
      • 7 Years
      41 mins ago

      I think the 8-9m mids nearly match Salah for 3.5-4.5m less. He’s just not going to be worth it this season for me

      1. WVA
        • 6 Years
        39 mins ago

        Only if Salah has his worst season ever which theres no reason to believe he will

        1. x.jim.x
          • 8 Years
          34 mins ago

          It would hardly be a surprise - wrong side of 30 and last season showed he’s in decline.

          1. WVA
            • 6 Years
            30 mins ago

            Pool as a whole had a bad season, they are likely to improve this season along with Salah, he's as fit as a fiddle.

            1. x.jim.x
              • 8 Years
              4 mins ago

              I’m just saying it wouldn’t be a shock considering last season was his worst goalscoring wise and he looked off even when Liverpool improved. It’s about more than fitness.

          2. Zimo
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Haha what u on about? He was the top scorer in the game when Liverpool shifted formations. They won't have a bad season again now they've revamped their midfield.

  18. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    50 mins ago

    I want to punt on a City mid to start I think. The opening fixtures are good and the price is really kind for the likes of Foden, Grealish, Mahrez, Bernardo.

    Hopefully we get an indication of who to go for. I'm hoping it's Foden. Gundo leaving certainly leaves the door open for him to take back a spot on the team.

    1. ritzyd
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      46 mins ago

      Same, i'm leaning towards Foden at the moment, gundo gone, KDB likely injured at the start, Bilva maybe leaving. Feel like his mins should be decent until UCL starts in GW 5 or 6 ish

    2. Ask Yourself
      • 7 Years
      45 mins ago

      KDB injured for the start of the season and Gundo-gone, Foden is the one I’ve got lined up

      1. x.jim.x
        • 8 Years
        17 mins ago

        City will buy another midfielder.

        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          16 mins ago

          They have already signed Kovacic who can play the Gundo role.

          1. x.jim.x
            • 8 Years
            13 mins ago

            I mean another one. They were in for Rice after signing Kovacic.

    3. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      45 mins ago

      Foden has been in all of my drafts, hoping that he gets a good run of games at the start of he season.

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        I started with Grealish last year and tbh he did alright for me in the opening weeks. Certainly not the worst choice I could have made.

      2. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Foden is the least secure of my current StartingXI, but he stays until it really looks like he loses/doesn't have his starting spot for Pep.

    4. Eyes of Blue
      • 1 Year
      26 mins ago

      Yeah I’ve gone with Foden currently too. For what it’s worth he started the first 10 PL games of last season, but they were mostly on the wing and before Grealish nailed his place in the team.

      It would be nice if he could take a Gundo type position playing more centrally and just off Haaland, close to goal. Pre season will tell us more I’m sure.

    5. Merlin the Wraith
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Not sure on any Citeh midfield given Pep roulette. Think KDB will be ok come Aug 11. Hoping it's Rodri that makes the Gundog's slot his own this season. Snip at 5.5. Staying away from City's defence tho, they're too prone to switching off & conceding late in the game

    6. Another Szob Story
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      I think with Mahrez and Bernardo likely gone, this makes Foden the goto Mid in the early part of season.

  19. ritzyd
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    47 mins ago

    Same, i'm leaning towards Foden at the moment, gundo gone, KDB likely injured at the start, Bilva maybe leaving. Feel like his mins should be decent until UCL starts in GW 5 or 6 ish.

    1. ritzyd
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Reply fail to Camzy

  20. Z
    • 5 Years
    43 mins ago

    Am I the only one that think that Enciso will be rising star this year?

    And for 5.5M......

    1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      22 mins ago

      No, you're i n good company. The salient question, however, is will he get sufficient minutes early doors?

      1. Z
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Thats why hi is only 5.5M, but i think that this year he will start 80% of games with average 75min per game

    2. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      Could be very good. I'm guessing he's competing with Lallana and João Pedro for the no 10 spot.

      1. Z
        • 5 Years
        just now

        True, but i think that Pedro will play striker or even left wing

    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      18 mins ago

      I don't like punting Enciso tbh.

      The wide forward slots are plentiful for Brighton. Mitoma, March, Pedro can all play there. He could absolutely become a great asset but I don't see why there's need to have him from the start.

      1. Z
        • 5 Years
        16 mins ago

        They are all wings (Pedro could cover postion 9 and 10 ofc). Also Lallana is there too, but i think that he will be option B

      2. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        12 mins ago

        I know he got shifted around a bit at the end of last season, but I think his natural position is the no10 role, and it looks like he could take it over from MacA. Not sure if I'd start with him either but I wouldn't be surprised to see him starting regularly there

        1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          9 mins ago

          I've got half a plan in my mind to start with Foden and move onto Enciso if Foden loses his starting spot when Kev returns and Enciso has established himself.

          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            just now

            I like that!

  21. The Wanton Trader
    • 5 Years
    37 mins ago

    Definitely…

    I’m sure I’ll own him at some point in the season, just not sure about starting with him.

    Being just 5.5 makes him easy to get…

    1. The Wanton Trader
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Reply 🙁 ^

  22. Limited & Mediocre Mana…
    • 7 Years
    34 mins ago

    Do we know who won the price prediction game yet? I'm curious to know how many the winner got right!

    1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      Definitely not me! I reckon nobody did, with the prices being under what we all anticipated.

      1. Limited & Mediocre Mana…
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        I only got 7 but think that's actually decent considering how wild some are.

  23. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    34 mins ago

    Wolves normally offer some value in defence but there's some tough opening fixtures in the first 7.

    Bet they emerge during the season and into our squads.

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      19 mins ago

      No reason to look at Wolves with the pricing of defenders from much better clubs

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah, fair enough.

        Plenty of options. I'm spreading risk in defence from multiple clubs.

    2. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      19 mins ago

      They're losing defenders and can't buy anyone. I reckon they go down.

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Nah, Wolves are pretty solid and ended the season well enough.

        Not paid much attention to them since tho.

    3. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      More likely they’ll be targeted because they’re selling all their players and can’t score goals.

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Oh, hadn't realised that.

        Luckily enough we've got this forum with wise words!

    4. Eyes of Blue
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      Maybe, if they improve that dreadful away form first.

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        True but often returned clean sheets at home towards the end of last season. Will keep an eye on them but no more.

  24. waltzingmatildas
    • 12 Years
    31 mins ago

    Is anyone considering going for Alvarez as well as Haaland? I ended the season with him, and he did pretty well for me.

    1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Same here, but I'm starting with 3 Cityzens who'll play long minutes. I don't need the stress of 1-point cameos.

      1. waltzingmatildas
        • 12 Years
        3 mins ago

        True. Who are you thinking of? There's just no real fwds that really appeal

  25. Peter_P
    27 mins ago

    Do you have any suggestions for my first draft, especially regarding budget players?

    Pickford

    Estupiñan Gabriel Trippier Stones

    Mac Allister Maddison Grealish B.Fernandes

    Haaland Kane

    Subs
    Leno Lamptey Kilkenny Balogun

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      I wouldn't bother with Lamptey. Guess he's more exciting than your Luton/Burnley CB but just too unreliable (mins/fitness-wise to be 1st sub). Balogun wastes an Arsenal spot

  26. Pedram
    • 9 Years
    27 mins ago

    How does this template team look?

    Ramsdale - Aroela
    Shaw - Estupinan - Stones - Botman - Bell
    Saka - Rashford - Bruno - Mitoma - Mbeumo
    Haaland - Jesus - Simms

    1. No Professionals
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Well, brace yourself for this feedback, it looks very template

    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Simms going to Coventry

  27. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    25 mins ago

    Who do you reckon has the edge for next season, they're all close but last years stats favour the first 2...

    Groß, March or Mitoma?

    1. WVA
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      Absolutely no idea which is why I'm avoiding them.
      GroB sometimes plays in defence and doesnt get clean sheets
      March is on some set pieces but was awful when i owned and got benched a lot
      Mitoma misses more chance than Timo did

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        Once you get to that price point they're the standout options tho.

        Along with Alexis Mac Allister perhaps.

        1. WVA
          • 6 Years
          just now

          I prefer Mbeumo and Eze could be gold

    2. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Think Gross will be the most consistent. How will he does might depend on whether he has to fill in at right back. Also depends where Milner fits in and if he gets penalties.

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Good point on Milner and penalties too.

    3. Eyes of Blue
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Whichever one has the better pre season!

  28. WVA
    • 6 Years
    24 mins ago

    I know its not quite this simple but who would you prefer in your team?

    A. Salah
    B. TAA

    1. Ask Yourself
      • 7 Years
      20 mins ago

      Tbf with the opening fixtures you might be on to something with A but it’s not that simple because it means foregoing one of the mid priced midfield options that are severely underpriced eg my Salah over TAA draft means dropping Bruno or Foden

      1. WVA
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Maybe we need a bit more detail.

        A. Salah + Botman (other 4.5 defender), 4-4-2
        B. TAA + Any mid up to 9m, 3-5-2

      2. notlob legin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I've got a front 7 currently of Salah, Bruno, Mitoma, Mbeumo and Saka plus Haaland and a 7.5m forward to still be decided - so not sure I agree with you

    2. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      Ha ha - that is the key question pre season

      I'm going Salah - I think he's FPL gold and I think Liverpool will be better going forward than last year.

      TAA is a great pick but I still worry about them defensively and with their new signings I'm not convinced he'll get forward as much - pre season games will clarify for me

    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      16 mins ago

      Salah and by quite a long way tbf.

    4. The Wanton Trader
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      A, because he’ll be my captain at times

    5. Eyes of Blue
      • 1 Year
      12 mins ago

      TAA. Seems like he will flourish in his new midfield role. There are so many good alternative mids with better fixtures that you can use the Salah money on.

      1. WVA
        • 6 Years
        8 mins ago

        Not sure I agree with that, maybe Odegaard but do fixtures actually affect Salahs output?

        1. Eyes of Blue
          • 1 Year
          4 mins ago

          Maybe not, but it does affect the output of others. Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Rashford, possibly Bruno could all match Salah in the early weeks with their fixtures, allowing you to use the extra funds to strengthen elsewhere.

          1. WVA
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Everyone will have Saka and Rashford or Bruno already so you're only really comparing Salah to Odegaard/Martinelli and I like many plan to have Gab/Saliba Saka and Jesus to start

      2. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        6 mins ago

        I've tried a draft with one, then the other, then both; have currently settled on neither!

        1. Eyes of Blue
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Could easily work having neither. Free’s up a lot more funds to strengthen elsewhere, which is easy to do with the amount of kindly priced assets with good fixtures.

    6. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Trent for me.

      With Haaland in the team, there won't be many opportunities to captain Salah instead.

  29. @Bryan
    • 13 Years
    3 mins ago

    I made a 1st draft - reckon i'll just leave it to the night before kickoff as tinkering can go in endless circles and I tend to end up with something similar to what I started off with!

    Any glaring issues - approach is to have the most expensive price slot in every position bar GK and then play it from there. Gone heavy in Brighton and Arsenal for the early fixtures.

    Some sacrifices to get Trent, Salah and Haaland into one team, but figure the mid priced budget options have the fixtures and pedigree to glue it together and then re-assess after first few GWs.

    Pickford - Aroela

    Trent - Gabriel - Zinchenko - Botman - Baldock

    Salah - Gross - March - Mitoma - Mbeumo

    Haaland - Jesus - Archer

    Open Controls

