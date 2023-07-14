We pick out the best premium and mid-price Fantasy Premier League (FPL) defenders as we continue to examine the price list.

There are 32 defenders currently priced up at £5.0m or above, with the best and most talked about options discussed here.

All the stats for this piece are taken from our Premium Members Area. You can sign up here for the new campaign – once you’re aboard, you’ve locked in the price of your Premium Membership for good, so long as you don’t cancel!

TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.0m) has been handed his highest-ever starting price after Jurgen Klopp’s decision to implement a new 3-2-2-3 formation inspired a return to form.

With Alexander-Arnold shifting into central midfield, Liverpool went on a 10-match unbeaten run, a period which saw the ‘defender’ produce a goal and seven assists, averaging 6.0 points per match.

It’s a small sample and some favourable fixtures have to be considered, but 3.35 of the 8.52 expected assists (xA) he created in 2022/23 came in those final nine Gameweeks.

Above: Trent Alexander-Arnold’s touch heatmap Gameweeks 30-38

Despite that late surge, Alexander-Arnold actually posted his lowest FPL points total since 2017/18 in the season just gone, while it remains to be seen if the arrival of Dominik Szoboszlai (£7.0m) alters his positioning.

As for Andrew Robertson (£6.5m), he also had his lowest-scoring FPL season in five years, with his hybrid centre-half/left-back role in Klopp’s new set-up impacting his ability to get forward. Unless there is a system change, it’s hard to get too excited about his prospects.

Virgil van Dijk (£6.0m) is cheaper still, although tougher-looking tests await either side of Gameweek 2.

LUKE SHAW

Luke Shaw has been handed a modest price rise to £5.5m but he remains the standout pick in Manchester United’s backline.

The England international finished up with just a goal and four assists last term but played a big part in chance creation and set plays. He also supplied 20 bonus points, the third-most in his position.

Sometimes used as a centre-back after the World Cup, he should mostly play in his usual left-back role at the start of next season, where he is able to venture forward into the attacking third.

Erik ten Hag, of course, guided United to Champions League qualification in his first season at Old Trafford, with the Red Devils keeping more clean sheets (17) than any other side. They could also be stronger defensively next season if they can buy a better goalkeeper, with the talented Andre Onana linked.

United start with a mixed bag of fixtures but host Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest, who were ranked 19th and 20th for away goals scored in 2022/23, in the opening three Gameweeks.

GABRIEL

Gabriel Magalhaes (£5.0m) started every Premier League match for Arsenal last season, netting three times.

While others in his position attempted shots at a faster rate, the Brazilian’s ability to get on the end of crosses close to goal meant he finished 2022/23 with the best expected goals (xG) tally of all defenders.

In fact, his eight attempts inside the six-yard box was only beaten by Fabian Schar (£5.0m).

Above: Defenders sorted by shots in six-yard box 2022/23

Being half a million cheaper than team-mate Ben White (£5.5m), Gabriel is arguably the pick of the Arsenal defenders given his security of starts, although similarly priced team-mates William Saliba (£5.0m) and Oleksandr Zinchenko (£5.0m) also carry appeal.

That’s because Arsenal start with four home matches in six Gameweeks, albeit with two of them against Man Utd and Tottenham Hotspur. A trip to Bournemouth in Gameweek 7 continues the favourable run but things get trickier after.

PERVIS ESTUPINAN

Pervis Estupinan was one of Brighton and Hove Albion’s standout performers’ last term and has risen to £5.0m, the price he ended last season at.

Only three FPL defenders recorded more attacking returns than the left-backs eight in 2022/23, with those numbers backed up by some impressive underlying stats under Roberto De Zerbi.

For example, the Ecuadorian ranked sixth in his position for minutes per chance created from Gameweek 9 onwards, the Italians’ first match in charge.

It’s worth noting Estupinan averaged just 3.7 points per match across the season, but he did finish strongly, peaking with a late 17-point haul at Arsenal.

Brighton sit top of our Season Ticker for the opening three Gameweeks, with great fixtures against Luton Town, Wolves and West Ham United. However, things get iffy after, which coincides with Albion beginning their UEFA Europa League group-stage campaign, so it’s probably sensible to have an exit route in mind.

JOHN STONES

John Stones has been priced up at £5.5m again, after impressing in his new hybrid role earlier this year.

It allowed him to frequently drift into more advanced central areas and tightened up Man City’s defence in the process, handing Pep Guardiola more control in the middle of the park.

In truth, City’s backline was an infuriating own for much of last season, as they managed just 13 clean sheets, despite conceding the fewest goals, shots, big chances and xG.

Stones averaged more points per match (4.0) than any other City defender in 2022/23, although there are potentially cheaper routes into their backline, like Manuel Akanji (£5.0m) and Nathan Ake (£5.0m), both of whom started June’s UEFA Champions League final.

City’s fixtures to start the season will only heighten interest in their FPL players. They are the only Premier League team who avoid a big-six side in the first six Gameweeks, but it’s actually an even longer run of decent matches, with a trip to Wolves to come in Gameweek 7.

KIERAN TRIPPIER

Kieran Trippier (£6.5m) was the top-scoring defender in FPL last season with 198 points, at least 42 more than any other player in his position, so it’s no surprise he’s risen by £1.5m.

He started all 38 of Newcastle United’s Premier League matches, combining a goal and nine assists with 16 clean sheets and a whopping 39 bonus points.

His attacking returns ought to have been higher, too, given that he created more chances (110) than any other FPL player bar Bruno Fernandes (£8.5m) and also underperformed his xA by a league-worst 4.76.

The Magpies were ranked joint-first for fewest goals conceded and joint-second for most clean sheets recorded in 2022/23, but their early fixtures are poor, with their opening five all against teams who finished in the top half last season.

There is a much cheaper route into Newcastle’s defence, too, with Sven Botman priced up at £4.5m, so lots of managers won’t find space for Trippier in Gameweek 1.

REECE JAMES/BEN CHILWELL

When they are fit, there are few better FPL defenders to own than Reece James (£5.5m) and Ben Chilwell (£5.5m).

However, neither of them are reliable, with injuries limiting them to 14 and 15 Premier League starts respectively in 2022/23, which we discussed in a recent comparison between the pair.

Even now, reports suggest James is set for a scan on his knee to determine whether he will travel to the USA on Monday for their pre-season tour.

However, if both players are fit, given the attacking license they could be afforded under Mauricio Pochettino, who likes his full-backs to get forward at every opportunity, they might just be worth considering.

That’s because there are no European distractions for Chelsea next season, which should ease fears on the rotation front. Also, after facing Liverpool in Gameweek 1, they go on a really nice run, which includes games against Luton Town, Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth, Fulham and Burnley.

It suggests James and Chilwell could re-enter the thinking in 2023/24.

OTHERS TO CONSIDER

It will be interesting to see how new Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou utilises Pedro Porro (£5.0m). After his January arrival, he racked up three goals from 15 appearances and ended the season top amongst regular starters at the back for shots per 90 minutes (2.08). He also supplied three assists.

Brentford’s Ben Mee (£5.0m) also served up three goals and his xG among defenders was third behind only Gabriel and Schar. The Bees kept 12 clean sheets in an impressive campaign under Thomas Frank and have one of the best opening fixture runs, but there is already a cheaper route into their backline, with full-back Rico Henry remaining at £4.5m.

Only three teams conceded fewer goals than Aston Villa from Gameweek 15 onwards, the point at which Unai Emery took over. Alex Moreno (£5.0m), the attack-minded full-back, was the Spaniards’ only winter signing but he made a real impact, ranking as high as fourth among all FPL defenders for xA from his debut onwards. However, he is currently flagged and still making his way back from a hamstring injury, with no guarantees he’ll be fit for Gameweek 1.

VIDEO LATEST