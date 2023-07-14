16
  1. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    53 mins ago

    A) TAA + Enciso + 0.5m
    B) Stones* + B. Fernandes

    Stones could be any other 5.5m defender if you don't like him. Gabriel and Estupinan are the other defenders.

    1. Goodfeathers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      A for me

    2. sirmorbach
      • 7 Years
      just now

      A for me

  2. Nightcrawler
    • 4 Years
    37 mins ago

    Visiting after very long time

    The site main page is very annoying to use I must say. Don't love to see it oh no I don't

    1. Hall of Shame: b84jwh
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Returning Nightcrawler in the Mud!

  3. Hall of Shame: b84jwh
    • 9 Years
    33 mins ago

    Is Pau Torres worth a shout?

    1. Hall of Shame: b84jwh
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Probably not, mate.

      1. Hall of Shame: b84jwh
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        Cheers, thanks for the response.

        1. Hall of Shame: b84jwh
          • 9 Years
          4 mins ago

          I’ve joined your tourney btw.

          1. Hall of Shame: b84jwh
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            Huzzahhh!

        2. Drexl Spivey
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Well at £4.5m he certainly doesn't break the bank.

          1. Hall of Shame: b84jwh
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Thanks pirate.

  4. R.C
    • 5 Years
    19 mins ago

    First Draft

    ----------------- Flekken --------------------
    -------- Shaw Estupinan Chilwell --------
    Rashford Saka Foden Diaz Odegaard
    ------------ Haaland Gakpo ---------------

    Thoughts please?

  5. Rafa_is_a_geordie.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    19 mins ago

    I don't love it yet, but its the one I've liked most so far.... 1M in the bank to move on any issues straight away.
    I know DCL is a big risk, but i do fancy him to find some form this year so thought i'd give him a few weeks.

    Thoughts are appreciated 🙂

    Pickford
    Gabriel / Botman / Estupinan
    Rashford / Salah / Mitoma / Saka
    Wissa / Haaland / DCL

    Areola / Bailey / Beryer / Bell

    1. Dat Guy Welbz
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Two 6 mil forwards could backfire structure wise and Bailey as a benchwarmer seems a bit unecesssary

      1. Dat Guy Welbz
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Play your cards wisely and you might be able to upgrade a 6 mil forward to Watkins/Jesus

    2. Red Red Robins
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Like it tbh, i have Wissa and DCL could work if he stays fit (big if though)
      But Bailey at 5.5 on bench i dont like - sure i heard hes up for sale too. 5m mid on bench should be the way to go as not really any 4.5s and pump the extra in somewhere

