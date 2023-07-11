21
  1. R.C
    • 5 Years
    47 mins ago

    Which combination of players is better??

    1. TAA + Mbeumo + Mitoma + Son + Nkunku
    2. Shaw + Luis Diaz + Foden + Odegaard + Gakpo

    1. Union_Jacks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      1. But probably with Ode instead of Son to save yourself 0.5m

    2. waltzingmatildas
      • 12 Years
      just now

      1 but with Shaw?

  2. waltzingmatildas
    • 12 Years
    40 mins ago

    What do you think guys? Too many punts? Too much money in midfield?

    Leno
    Shaw Estu Ake
    Rashford Son Saka Bruno Martinelli
    Haaland DCL
    (4.0 Henry Beyer Archer)

    1. Union_Jacks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      23 mins ago

      Where are the punts

      1. Union_Jacks
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        I like that team FWIW

      2. waltzingmatildas
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Punts might be the wrong word, just not in the template....Son, DCL, Ake?

    2. OneMan
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Good team, DLC is an interesting punt.

  3. The Mentaculus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    30 mins ago

    Happy now, Virg?

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Ask and you shall receive! 😀

      Why on earth would anyone pay for hub?

  4. Sure You Did
    29 mins ago

    Someone please just dump this Svitolina out of Wimbledon.

  5. OneMan
    • 6 Years
    16 mins ago

    Will Wissa start in Toney’s absence?

    1. Peter Ouch
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      He will and he will be great, will score loads

    2. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Barring any further signings (which is very possible), he should do - it was him leading the line when Toney was missing last season.

      1. OneMan
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Thanks guys.

  6. Peter Ouch
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    15 mins ago

    5 midfielders is the way to go this year with no players from 5.5 to 4.5
    4-5-1 too risky only with Haaland up front
    So it very likely to be 3-5-2

    1. OneMan
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      I’m going to interchange it, from 442 to 352.

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I'm going 442 atm. Brownhill is my 5th midfielder and my first sub.

  7. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    What an utter legend!

    This is the article we all need in our lives. Show me one team without a £4.5m mid or forward.

  8. The Mantis
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    There's no way I can squeeze another 0.5 out of this to upgrade Mart to Saka is there?

    Pickford (Balcombe)
    Botman / Estu / Gabriel (Bell/Beyer)
    Mbeumo / Salah / Mart / Bruno (Enciso)
    DCL / Haaland / Jesus

    spread too thin?

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I know how to squeeze out 1.5m. Take out DCL for 4.5m fodder.

  9. Joyce1998
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Really like the look of this team
    Will probably start with Jesus + Foden over Darwin/Gakpo + Sterling

    Pickford
    Trent, Gabriel, Estu
    Saka, Rash, Gross, Sterling, Martinelli
    Darwin, Haaland

    Areola, Botman, Beyer, Semenyo

