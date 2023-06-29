14
14 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    I may take a punt on Haaland

    Open Controls
    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Could be a good captaincy option in home matches

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Do you think he can grow a half-decent beard between now and August?

        Open Controls
  2. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    It's the big one. Man City.

    Shame these articles don't conclude with who are the best/top 3 FPL picks from the team in question.

    Open Controls
    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      42 mins ago

      Haaland
      KDB
      Stones

      Open Controls
    2. im1974
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      22 mins ago

      Good god man can you make no decisions unaided? Were you one of the people called out for simply copying Harry and claiming to do well at FPL....

      Open Controls
    3. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Gvardiol can grow a beard for two men - essential!

      Open Controls
  3. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Tops in every goals against category
    5th in CS
    Makes no sense

    Open Controls
  4. im1974
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    For those not wanting to mirror, “elite” creators I’ve discovered on The You Tube FPL roo & man on. Quirky and , probably, new but their barren land filler has got me through. Worth a look & hit the button jazz

    Open Controls
  5. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Phil Foden. Trap or worth the gamble?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      49 mins ago

      When has he ever let anybody down? I dare you to name 429 instances!

      Open Controls
      1. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        13 mins ago

        Rumour has it he will be fully bearded in time for GW1.

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 9 Years
          6 mins ago

          Innnnteeerrrrestinnnggg

          Open Controls
    2. noquarternt
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Same as Mahrez, gotta be able to handle the 1s with the 18s.

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.