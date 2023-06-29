We continue our club-by-club analysis of the 2022/23 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season with this look at champions Man City.

Here, we’ll assess the attacking and defensive team stats, whilst also identifying the individuals who carried the most goal and assist potential.

It’s still too early to be predicting what will happen in 2023/24, so we’ll return closer to Gameweek 1 with a preview of each team, looking at new transfers, pre-season results and fans’ expectations.

MAN CITY IN 2022/23: ATTACK

Total Rank v other clubs Goals scored 94 1st Shots 600 3rd Shots in the box 408 5th Shots on target 214 2nd Big chances 132 1st Expected goals (xG) 80.47 1st Non-penalty expected goals (NPxG) 72.58 1st

With Erling Haaland leading the line, Man City unsurprisingly topped the Premier League for goals and expected goals (xG).

Their attacking return could have been even higher if they did not hit the woodwork 15 times, more than any other top-flight side bar Newcastle United (20).

Averaging 2.47 goals per game, they racked up a league-high 132 big chances, whilst only failing to score in three matches in 2022/23. Even then, one of those fixtures was the Gameweek 38 dead-rubber in Brentford, when Pep Guardiola made sweeping changes to his starting XI.

Being overly pedantic, they only scored 34 goals in 19 Premier League away games, compared to 60 at home, a total that was bettered by Arsenal and Brighton and Hove Albion (both 35).

Still, their underlying numbers in attack on the road were mostly top of the class, as they led for goal attempts, big chances and xG.

Above: Man City’s goal threat home (left) and away (right) in 2022/23

MAN CITY IN 2022/23: DEFENCE

