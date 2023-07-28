455
  1. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Start of the season will be Salah vs. No Salah. Who wins?

    1. The Legend Squad
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      When you look at Salah’s past seasons, no matter what he has delivered. I think he’s worth it.

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        I'm going without. I just like the balance in my Salah-less team a lot more. Hopefully the money is well spent on my midfield.

    2. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      14 mins ago

      I reckon, GW1, No Salah, GW2, Salah - then who knows. Going to be a good season!

    3. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      Don't think we'll know until after game week 2 when Liverpool have played Bournemouth.
      I'm back on Salah after various drafts and hope he comes out on top!!

    4. FMPM
      • 12 Years
      13 mins ago

      Salah never fails to deliver

    5. Pariße
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      GW1: mere assist. Jury’s out.

      GW2: doubles of goals and assists

    6. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      I can see Salah scoring/assist at Chelsea and a brace the following week and the sound of wildcards being played into gw3.

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Tempted to cover him with Diaz in GW2, but maybe not worth it to book a transfer.

  2. Make Arrows Green Again
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    All I'm saying is if you're called Jackson you'd better be clinical in front of goal, or you risk being nicknamed 'Miss Jackson' until the end of days.

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      32 mins ago

      Spitting image of Drogba. I hope he will be as good.

    2. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      22 mins ago

      I am for real

  3. Jafooli
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Why Gabriel more popular than Saliba? Did Saliba not get more G/As and less cards last season?

    1. FMPM
      • 12 Years
      55 mins ago

      More points last season logic

      1. Jafooli
        • 11 Years
        53 mins ago

        Less minutes, was Saliba not injured for a bit?

      2. Men in green tights
        • 4 Years
        53 mins ago

        Put injured for end of season so would of got more I guess

    2. Pariße
      • 8 Years
      54 mins ago

      Gabriel has been PL’s top scoring center back over the last few years.

    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      53 mins ago

      I've got Saliba.

      The prevailing view is that Gabriel scores headers at corners but is Saliba simply better?

      1. Jafooli
        • 11 Years
        52 mins ago

        I’m Saliba also…

      2. x.jim.x
        • 8 Years
        51 mins ago

        Better player doesn’t necessarily mean better points. Plus Timber mainly plays RCB, so his minutes are at risk, especially with his injury history.

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          28 mins ago

          I'm happy to go with him.

          We've got a free transfer to use every 2 weeks at least so can always switch if need be.

          He also averaged 0.5 points more per match last season.

          1. x.jim.x
            • 8 Years
            21 mins ago

            Because he didn’t play when Arsenal fell apart at the end of the season. What’s Gabriel’s PPG when they both play?

            1. x.jim.x
              • 8 Years
              3 mins ago

              When played together:

              Gabriel - 121 points (4.65 PPG)
              Saliba - 117 points (4.46 PPG)

            2. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              2 mins ago

              I don't know mate, if you are working it out do share.

              The two of them complement each other but Arsenal did get most clean sheets on the road last season.

              Let quite a few in at home even before they lost those 3 games around the Man City fixture.

    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      53 mins ago

      Gabriel 3G 0A. xG just over 5
      Saliba 2G 1A. xG just under 1

      1. Jafooli
        • 11 Years
        51 mins ago

        Ah okay, so Gabriel does seem the better pick?

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          48 mins ago

          Not necessarily, Saliba started 27 games and Gabriel all 38.

          Saliba averaged 4.3 points per match, compared to Gabriel at 3.8.

          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            47 mins ago

            Well, that's what happens when you end up with Holding as your partner...

          2. Jafooli
            • 11 Years
            46 mins ago

            That’s what I thought, Saliba always seems to get more points when he played….

        2. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          48 mins ago

          I think those going Saliba would also say he's marginally ahead on bonus, but I'm on Gabriel

          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            29 mins ago

            Im planning an early WC though (5 probably) so I'm also looking at fixtures like Forest thinking Saliba's bonus for pass completion / defensive actions isn't likely to land him in the top 3 if its something like 4-0, whereas I think Forest have a fairly poor record defending set pieces so Gabriel maybe has the higher ceiling

    5. ZimZalabim
      • 6 Years
      44 mins ago

      Are we expecting Arsenal to have settled back four ? and if so who are the predicted starting 4 ?

      Who is most at risk from Timber ? (apart from lumberjacks)

  4. OverTinker
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    I think Harry Kane's hunger for trophies might have been completely died after winning the Tiger Cup.

    1. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      49 mins ago

      This is almost as funny as the same jokes when they won the Asia Cup. Bravo!

    2. ZimZalabim
      • 6 Years
      49 mins ago

      could be, the Audi cup had him satisfied for a fair few years

  5. FMPM
    • 12 Years
    1 hour ago

    Onana + Chilwell
    or
    Kepa + Shaw or WB (saving 1M)

    Comments?

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Former option

      1. FMPM
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Even with Chilwell fitness doubts?

  6. Jafooli
    • 11 Years
    57 mins ago

    Teams to target in priority:

    1. Luton
    2. Sheffield Utd
    3. Wolves
    4. Fulham
    5. Bournemouth

    Sound about right? Everton?

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      56 mins ago

      Yeah I'd say that's about right. Maybe add Forest.

    2. R.C
      • 5 Years
      53 mins ago

      6. Spurs
      7. Chelsea
      8. Liverpool

      6 & 7 don't have proper CBs
      8 has no DM

      1. Quagsire
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Didn't your defence concede 7 goals in one game last year to one of these teams? I can't quite remember....

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      51 mins ago

      At the moment I reckon best teams for your defenders to face:
      Luton
      Sheffield Utd
      Everton
      Wolves
      Burnley(?)

      For attackers:
      Luton
      Sheff Utd
      Forest
      Burnley(?)
      Maybe Fulham sneak in here to start, especially if Palhinha & Ream are injured
      Spurs?
      Bournemouth? Although I think they might improve under Iraola (but perhaps more in attack)

  7. reto1989
    56 mins ago

    do you think anderson is a competitor in newcastle midfield for joelinton?

    1. reto1989
      23 mins ago

      anderson looks good in the preseason games

      1. Hairy Potter
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        He did last preseason as well.

    2. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Nope. Joelinton, Longstaff, Willock, Tonali and Bruno all ahead of Anderson for the 3 midfield positions. Miley might also get some minutes. Joelinton should be nailed when fit.

      Anderson could challenge for one of the wide positions, but expect him to be behind Miggy, Murphy, Barnes and Gordon.

      Anderson is a decent bet for sub appearances, but doubt he will be a starter. He should play tonight against Brighton, so has another chance to impress Howe.

  8. mr messi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    55 mins ago

    So is Trent too expensive? Don't see him in many teams.

    1. reto1989
      42 mins ago

      yess he is

    2. Rasping Drive
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      40 mins ago

      He was a week or two ago and may well be again next week. The usual pre-season template cut and thrust.

    3. ZimZalabim
      • 6 Years
      39 mins ago

      He is expensive but I think in a 4-4-2 he is a good option, because its essentially a 3-5-2 and you get bonus CS points, Im viewing him as a 8m mid that get CS points

    4. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 14 Years
      39 mins ago

      Loads had TAA at the start either him or Salah. Apparently one or both was 'essential'.

      Then soon most people seemed to copy me having no Liverpool!
      The logic is the few million saved could likely lead to more points, and Liverpool are not great defensively - the main worry on missing out is the Bournemouth game gw2.

      For me I will be looking at Liverpool from gw5 ish onwards when I plan to wildcard

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Trendsetter

    5. Drexl Spivey
      • 5 Years
      33 mins ago

      Lack of a new number six put me off.

      1. ZimZalabim
        • 6 Years
        27 mins ago

        will them signing Lavia make a difference ?

        I think if thiago is fit he will start at 6 with TAA staying in the inverted role and mac and szobo/Jones/Elliot/Gakpo in the other 8 Im not sure they will be able to get a like for like replacement for Fab, but Taa did get like 8 assists I think when his role changed back end of last year, although that was with Fab starting.

        I think he will still get a lot of attacking returns regardless of who starts in the six its the CS that are at risk.

        1. Drexl Spivey
          • 5 Years
          19 mins ago

          It's the cleanies I'm worried about. I was all over Trent when the likes of Florentino Luis was earmarked, but it's the fact they've dragged their feet over the DM thing and wasted valuable minutes of preseason in the process. I don't doubt Trent's talent going forward. It's that defence as a whole causing concern, at least throughout the opening games.

          1. ZimZalabim
            • 6 Years
            12 mins ago

            I mean im worried about the CS as well but Im looking at them as a bonus as and when they do keep one.
            If he was classified as a mid this season and was like 7-8m and starting in a double pivot and retained all the set pieces he takes would you buy him ? I think most on here would own him.

            1. Drexl Spivey
              • 5 Years
              just now

              I get where you're coming from, for sure. For me though, initially, I want the transfer window shut and see how they shape up first in those opening fixtures.

        2. x.jim.x
          • 8 Years
          15 mins ago

          Putting all their midfield hopes on the shoulders of a 19-year-old who's played one season of senior football (where his team came rock-bottom) is only going to end in tears. Thiago has never been a DM either, so not sure why he would play there - it's more likely to be MacAllister (which would be a waste) or Trent (which would be a waste + disaster).

          1. ZimZalabim
            • 6 Years
            6 mins ago

            Mac hasnt played deep yet in preseason hes been one of the furthest forward, Trent has played in the 6 but thats more due to there being no other option, I think Thiago will start there if fit even if Lavia is signed. Thiago doesnt need to be a destroyer, he will retain the ball well and with the options as they are currently I dont see a better option. Obviously not an ideal solution but the best they currently have imo.

            As for putting all there hopes on a 19year old with 24 games experience I think that is an extremely poor decision but circumstances have left them in this position, hopefully they do bring in a proper experienced DM like an amrabat or someone like that but lets see how all that plays out.

            1. x.jim.x
              • 8 Years
              just now

              No chance they'll play either Trent or Thiago in the 6 unless at home to weak opposition. Looks like Amrabat is going to United, and there haven't been any links to other midfielders from what I've seen beyond Luis and Phillips.

              I'd be buzzing if I was a Chelsea fan however they line up - couldn't have been given a better time to play Liverpool as things stand.

        3. WVA
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          If they have to play lavia every game it will make pool and Trent worse

        4. Hairy Potter
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Will be interesting to see if Liverpool persist with the inverted full back this season when playing the stronger teams, especially away from Anfield. Liverpool had a relatively easy run in last season.

  9. R.C
    • 5 Years
    55 mins ago

    is Stones nailed? who is a threat to him?

    1. reto1989
      5 mins ago

      think shaw is the better option

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      He'll probably play 3 in 4.

      So he's kind of a threat to himself!

  10. tricpic
    • 13 Years
    53 mins ago

    Why no love for Digne in the RMTs I’m seeing?

    1. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      51 mins ago

      It's Digne

      1. ameisin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        This.

    2. FMPM
      • 12 Years
      50 mins ago

      Burned everyone last 10 seasons!!

      1. ameisin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        And this.

    3. Rasping Drive
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      48 mins ago

      Because Digne translated from French to English means “red card own goal magnet.”

      1. ameisin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        This too.

    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      47 mins ago

      Pros: potentially in a very attacking role indeed when starting alongside 3 CBs. Much improved team now.

      Cons: troll extraordinaire

      I am one of the few considering him actually

    5. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      31 mins ago

      Currently in my team

  11. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 6 Years
    50 mins ago

    I’ve been thinking about optimisation in relation to FPL.

    Do we all get influenced by a desire to be optimal, especially at the start of the season?

    For example, whilst the winner of FPL would have been optimal relative to others, he would not have been relative to the optimal strategy in the purest sense. And by that token, the winner would not have been optimal at different points in the season.

    I actually think I am obsessed with trying to be optimal when in reality I think it distorts my play more than it helps.

    How does optimisation relate to the template? Does optimisation actually mean we must go against the template at the right time not always?

    Just some unresolved questions/thoughts; definitely would prefer to hear people’s own thoughts on this!

    1. Make Arrows Green Again
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      33 mins ago

      When it comes to the start of the season, especially the first 4-5 gameweeks, there is too much variance in play for the optimum template to be the best performer.

      Let's say you are playing dice against 20 other people and you are allowed to add 1 to all your rolls. You are the single most likely player to 'win' each round, but for the first few turns it is extremely likely that someone in the group will outscore you, just by random chance. This is, of course, no reason to abandon your loaded dice.

      For me, the informed decision in FPL is the loaded dice. You don't know how the first few weeks are going to pan out, but it's no reason to abandon a well-thought-out approach just because (eg!) Josh Brownhill keeps scoring. I suppose the difficulty is pinpointing when you think there might be an underlying reason why an unfancied player is on a scoring streak. Price changes exacerbate this since there is value to be had from jumping on in-form assets.

      Not sure this resolves any questions but it's my instant reaction!

    2. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 14 Years
      29 mins ago

      You mean perfection? The perfect draft?
      To me I think if anyone thinks they have the perfect 15 they are in trouble. Because fixtures and form ebb and flow. If you have some players with 'bad' fixtures now soon they will be 'good' fixtures. While the opposite will happen the good choices.

      Man United have been great in defence for example - a nice clean sheet v Wolves likely. But in gw2 Man United have Spurs to play. Will they keep a clean sheet.

      Meanwhile Chelsea's are Spurs fixtures are really nice from gw3 on - but i do not see many Sterling's Maddison's in drafts ready for that period. Lots will want those two then.

      Basically the optimal FPL side is a fallacy. I think it is important to have three/four players you don't like as options - fixtures etc.

      Because those three or four will soon turn into your good players.
      Meanwhile you then have to still worry about the two/three players you now need to sell on top of that.

      You will only have three/four players in your eleven that you will never/rarely transfer out during the season.

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      16 mins ago

      I'm not quite sure what you mean here exactly. Something like 343 tends to be the optimal formation? Usually I would ignore that & just go for my preferred player combination, although its almost always 3 at the back. I guess I could call tailoring my team to fixtures, captaincy, value, flexibility, etc. optimisation but its not really a concept I've been thinking about

  12. Team Bobcat
    • 6 Years
    47 mins ago

    Brennan Johnson classed as a midfielder may be worth a punt

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Some think he's moving on with their new signing, Elanga coming in.

      1. Team Bobcat
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Maybe so. He was decent last year for a while..

    2. Make Arrows Green Again
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Very tempting indeed. Maybe the most 'under the radar' pick I can think of. He has proven he can do it at this level, and he had a full season of PL experience now too.

    3. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Depends where he fits in at Brentford if they can agree a deal. Not sure if Forest are brave or stupid in rejecting £35m

  13. Sure You Did
    43 mins ago

    Think I prefer Diaby over Mbuemo. I am risking Pedro as my Brighton pick.

    1. Team Bobcat
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      I think many players may be a risk to begin with. Just hope we pick the lesser number of risks.

      As a rule of thumb any strangers to the premier league may best avoid for the time being.

      Diaby and Jackson fall into that bracket but that said Haaland hit the ground running last year but he was the exception to that rule in general

  14. FMPM
    • 12 Years
    42 mins ago

    Best 4.5 midfield pick?

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      37 mins ago

      People are raving about Ahamad

      1. FMPM
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Have him currently

    2. Lukakus Unit
      • 4 Years
      37 mins ago

      For a consistent 1-2 bench points with the odd carding, it’s probably Nakamba. If you have to rely on any of them to start, then … none.

    3. Moxon
      • 8 Years
      37 mins ago

      Nakamba

    4. reto1989
      31 mins ago

      anderson newcastle looks great in the pre-season games

    5. Make Arrows Green Again
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      19 mins ago

      I think I'd need a really really good 4.5 option, and a massive dearth of forwards, to consider this structure again.

      For me, so much of FPL is about leveraging margins, and one of the best of these is the fact that you can get defenders playing as attacking midfielders (in terms of goal and assist potential) and midfielders playing as forwards.

      Last year, we had one of the best ever 4.5 mids in Pereira, in that he played regularly, and well, in an attacking position, on set pieces, for a good team. But how often did we actually play him? How often did he even come off the bench for us?

      I was blindsided because I just saw value value value from him, but if he's hardly ever on our virtual pitch, value is meaningless. I would rather have a fifth midfielder who could be a fifth forward.

      1. FMPM
        • 12 Years
        4 mins ago

        Understood but do you have any 4.5 mid in playing OOP as a forward?

        For me the 4.5 mid is only getting on the pitch in specific situations (e.g. Pep´s roulette benching Stones)

        Last year happened to me a few times with Pereira

        Looking for the same "security" this year to enable loading Salah, Saka, Bruno, and a 7.5 mid

        1. Make Arrows Green Again
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          I guess what I mean is, if you get a 4.5 mid or forward, that midfield or forward spot is functionally dead except in special circumstances.

          I would rather kill a forward spot, because it doesn't carry as much potential as a midfield spot, where I can try to find a player who plays further up the pitch than the pricing/points structure expects from them.

  15. Lukakus Unit
    • 4 Years
    42 mins ago

    Tossing the idea of changing my team to this. Thoughts?

    Onana
    Shaw - Stones - Estupinan
    Salah - Saka - Mbuemo - Mitoma
    Haaland - Nkunku - Jackson

    Bench:
    Areola - Beyer - Bell - Nakamba

    1. reto1989
      2 mins ago

      no rashford an bruno???

      1. Lukakus Unit
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Considering it even though Wolves looks a juicy fixture, as I’m not sure how the uncertainty over Hojlund plays out for the first few weeks of the season.

  16. R.C
    • 5 Years
    35 mins ago

    Stones will play the Super Cup and get benched GW2.. won't he? lol

    1. Lukakus Unit
      • 4 Years
      26 mins ago

      Who knows with Baldy McRotateface as manager?

    2. Firminooooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      24 mins ago

      In my team, but agree. Too many good choices, dont need to gamble.

    3. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I'm not entirely sure what Stones did last season to make him worth 0.5M more than Gabriel, Saliba, etc.

      Taking rotation into account, it's likely there'll be better picks at 4.5m, let alone 5.5.

  17. Jafooli
    • 11 Years
    30 mins ago

    What’s interesting about this season is, every RMT I see I’m thinking that looks solid/good/great, not many weak squads.

    Previous seasons I’d always see a couple players that looked poor picks, just cause the budget couldn’t stretch to cover all spots with quality.

    Benches excluded, of course…

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      Bring back the DCL drafts!

      1. NateDog
        • 2 Years
        12 mins ago

        I hear Digne's making a comeback too

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          7 mins ago

          😛

          Wouldn't be FPL if I didn't get a red card in GW2

  18. CheesyZoot
    • 3 Years
    27 mins ago

    Foden or Maddison?

    Maddison surely more nailed, but Foden higher ceiling?

    1. FMPM
      • 12 Years
      just now

      None for me

      6.5 mids with potential equal points return

  19. R.C
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Leno or Johnstone?

