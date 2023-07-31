23
23 Comments Post a Comment
  1. dshv
    • 6 Years
    40 mins ago

    Where to spend 2.5

    Onana
    Gabriel Estu Stones
    Foden Mitoma Rash Saka Mbeumo
    Haaland Jesus

    Open Controls
    1. KieranKA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      30 mins ago

      Depends who's on your bench, but Stones to Trent is obvious. Alternatively Mbeumo to Bruno

      Open Controls
    2. Dunster
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      That’s basically my current draft but I have Son instead of Mbuemo.

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Heh, I've got 1.5m jingling in my pocket. Not enough to get Salah - can't see where to spend it.

        Open Controls
  2. Gross Blank Point
    • 2 Years
    33 mins ago

    If Calvin Bassey is a regular starter then Fulham will definitely be one to target lol

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Celtic fan?

      Open Controls
    2. Eugene Starlington of FPL T…
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Shirley not

      Open Controls
  3. KieranKA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    27 mins ago

    Pick a 4.5 GK + DF combination (4.5 DF will start most weeks)…

    A. Flekken + Webster
    B. Flekken + Udogie
    C. Steele + Colwill
    D. Steele + Henry
    E. Steele + Udogie

    If I start without Colwill, I'll probably try to get him in somewhere between GW2-4

    Open Controls
    1. Big Mike
      12 mins ago

      D

      Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Brentford look really poor defensively atm

      Open Controls
      1. KieranKA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        That's my fear, been on Flekken for a week or two

        Open Controls
    3. Sure You Did
      7 mins ago

      Pickford and Henry.

      Open Controls
    4. P-P-A-P
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      You think Steele will be starting?

      Open Controls
      1. KieranKA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Probably, but if not that simplifies things

        Open Controls
  4. Zimo
    • 4 Years
    15 mins ago

    Nkunku or Foden?

    Open Controls
    1. P-P-A-P
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      That's the two dollar question.
      I'm with Foden on 3-5-2 for now but might change first WC if Nkunku looks promising and has plenty of minutes.

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        Both?

        Open Controls
        1. Zimo
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Other 6 already selected.

          Open Controls
  5. SpaceCoyote97
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    13 mins ago

    Really tempted to swap Mitoma for Eze at this rate.

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I did that earlier today when Eze was a differential. Now he's gone and ruined my draft by scoring himself into the template ;-(

      Open Controls
  6. PapaWengzz
    • 3 Years
    8 mins ago

    How's this draft looking? Been pretty set on it

    Onana
    Chilly Estu Gabi
    Saka Rashford Bruno Foden
    Haaland Jesus Nkunku
    *****
    Fodder x4

    Cheers!

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Looks good. Pretty template, but nothing wrong with that. I have nine same starters as you.

      Open Controls
      1. PapaWengzz
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Which ones are different?

        Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.