23
  1. RICICLE
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Hi chaps

    Onana
    Chillwell - Gabriel - Estupinan
    Ødegaard - Saka - Mbuemo - Bruno - Rashford
    J. Pedro - Haaland
    ___________________________________
    Turner: Stones: Baldock: Mubama

    Just pondering a combination of some moves, main ones being:

    A) Stones > James
    B) Gabriel > James
    C) Bruno > L. Diaz
    D) Bruno > Maddison
    E) Bruno + Rashford > Salah + 6.0 MID (-4)
    F) Forget about it and roll FT

    What moves do you think are worth it here if any before price changes?

    Many Many thanks!

    1. Indpush
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Go with the one that stands out to you. If one doesn't, roll.

      1. RICICLE
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Cheers bud, actually straight forward sound advice haha!
        I think I’d be knot booting Stones to save the 0.1 when it’s likely he could fit to play, same goes for Gabriel I suppose

        Bruno to Diaz stands out most to me, but need a little more time to ponder it.
        Think I’ll sit tight tonight then and suck up a price drop for Stones if it happens. Thanks man

  2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Saliba and Estupinan have both risen!!

  3. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 7 Years
    59 mins ago

    Price changes 16 August

    Risers: Saliba (5.1), Estupiñan (5.1)

    Fallers: Nkunku (7.4), Buendia (5.9), Cancelo (5.9), J.Timber (4.9)

    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      21 mins ago

      One more skip across the pond for Stones.

      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 3 Years
        17 mins ago

        fplstatistics predictions are reasonably accurate this week.

        1. Sheffield Wednesday
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Timber!

    2. snow pea in repose
      • 2 Years
      20 mins ago

      Thanks

    3. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      Thanks Rainy 🙂

    4. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      2 up as they say.

    5. waldo666
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      Cheers Rainy. Stones holding is a bit of a surprise.

  4. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
    • 9 Years
    51 mins ago

    Best move out for stones:
    1.wan bissa
    2.botman
    3.e royal
    4.henry

    1. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Henry out of those for me

  5. outernational
    • 9 Years
    48 mins ago

    I like 2 or 4

  6. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    37 mins ago

    Thinking of shipping Gvardiol until he gets more nailed.

    Which def would you pick?

    a. Henry

    b. Disasi

    c. Ake

    d. Akanji

    e. ???

    Will do this move after the Sevilla game to see how Pep lines them up.

    Thoughts

    Cheers

    1. Runnerboy31
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Hang on - what did we learn at the weekend that we didn’t already know before the weekend? If you weren’t ok with the risk why did you have him in the first place?

  7. FantasyClub
    • 2 Years
    36 mins ago

    Guys should I hold Trossard or transfer out for a -4?
    Trossard will be benched again. Nketiah did well enough to earn another start. Unless Arteta thinks he’s Pep now.
    My bench is: Chukwu, Udogie, Baldock.

    Trossard ➡️ Diaby (6.5 mid) -4 ?

    1. FantasyClub
      • 2 Years
      26 mins ago

      My team

      Onana/Turner
      Chilwell/Saliba/Estu/Udogie/Baldock
      Bruno/Salah/Martinelli/Trossard/Chuk
      Haaland/Pedro/Jackson

      0itb

    2. Ini
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      12 mins ago

      I like brentford’s fixtures so I would go mbueno over diaby. That’s said, I’m not sure either of those moves are worth a -4.

    3. Runnerboy31
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      If it’s for a minus 4 that means you’ve already decided it wasn’t your biggest priority - does that not already tell you your answer?

  8. lugs
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    anyone playing draft ?, i would be interested to see some teams and scores, especially from 8 man leagues, its my first time playing it this year so still just getting used to how it works, but that being said i feel like i had a really good week with 55pts in an 8 man league, it would have been 60 had i known Awoniyi was fit as i would have played him over MGW for sure, imo picking the likes of Haaland is easy but being forced to pick some of the lesser lights is a lot more challenging and fun

    next weeks team,

    *getting waivered out for one of the guys in brackets

    Kepa* (Sanchez, Leno, Turner)
    TAA, Konate, Estupinian
    Saka, Bowen, MGW, Doucoure
    Awoniyi, Wissa, Wellbeck

    Johnstone, Shaw, Trippier, Buendia* (Barnes, Rodri, H Wilson)

  9. Taegugk Warrior
    • 5 Years
    just now

    To play
    A. Gabriel
    B. Baldock

    1. Eze
    2. Chukwuemeka

    or use 1FT to do Gabriel to Henry.

