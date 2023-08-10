382
  1. Hunta
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    Best pool anttaching assets outside of Salad?

    1. aflickering
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      pork pie for me

    2. Kiwivillan
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Crouton

    3. COYS Down Under
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Why are you attaching pool assets to your Salad?

    4. saplingg
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      Crapshoot really but I'd consider Jota and Darwin

    5. DARE TO BISCAN
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      No food or heavy petting in the pool, please. No running!

  2. kellamergh
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Am I GTG?

    Onana
    Chilwell Estupinan Gabriel
    Martinelli Mitoma Rashford Saka Bruno
    Haaland N.Jackson

    Turner Pedro Botman Baldock

    1. COYS Down Under
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yup

    2. Magical
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Are you confident enough on Jackson?

  3. ryacoo
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Jackson or Pedro (1.5 itb)?

    1. COYS Down Under
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      I'd rather Pedro and 1.5 ITB.

    2. Ask Yourself
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Pedro and cash

    3. F4L
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Jackson if you're relying on that position to be a starter

  4. Totalfootball
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Can only have 1 , which 1 -

    Stones or Chilwell ?

    1. COYS Down Under
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Chilwell

    2. Ask Yourself
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Stones for me

    3. Magical
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Stones and switch in later GW if Chelsea clicks…

  5. Ask Yourself
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Final decision !

    A) Maddison + Rashford
    B) Martinelli + Bruno

    1. COYS Down Under
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      A - but I am very biased

      1. Ask Yourself
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Think he’ll do well without Kane?

    2. kellamergh
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      If Kane goes, then B

    3. Magical
      • 8 Years
      just now

      B

  6. FootballRookie
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    Welcome thoughts...

    Onana
    Gabriel, Estu, Tarkowski
    Rashford, Salah, Martinelli, Eze
    Haaland, Pedro, Watkins

    Bench: Areola, Botman, Nakamba Baldock

  7. Khalico
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    5m spot for an Arsenal defender.
    Who'd you choose out of the the Ars defence?

    Gabriel?
    Saliba?
    Timber?
    Zinchenko?

    Defenders I tend to pick are typically fullbacks due to the potential attacking returns.

  8. Pomp and Circumstance
    • 12 Years
    2 mins ago

    are Jota or Alvarez worth going for? and is Bell the best 4.0 DF?

  9. FATHERLESS SON
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Kane is staying, I can feel it in my heart

