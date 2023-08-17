Our in-house team of Sam, Marc, Tom and Neale put their heads together for an exchange of views on the best Gameweek 2 picks.

For the uninitiated, the Scout Squad is a regular weekly feature in which our panel discusses the best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) options for the upcoming Gameweek in isolation.

If you’re after a longer-term outlook beyond this glorified Free Hit, make sure you check out our Watchlist feature.

And don’t trust the opinion of four randoms? You can see what the Rate My Team algorithm has come up with in terms of points projections.

MORE ABOUT THE SCOUT SQUAD

The focus is only on the upcoming Gameweek with the Scout Squad, so there’s no medium-term planning involved.

The players who get the most votes are much more likely to make the Scout Picks, although the final XI can’t exceed £83.0m. Occasionally, therefore, cheaper alternatives have to be found.

Each of our writers must meet the following requirements for this feature:

At least one sub-£5.0m goalkeeper

At least one sub-£5.0m defender

At least one sub-£6.0m midfielder

At least one sub-£7.0m forward

No more than three players from the same club

SCOUT SQUAD: BEST FPL PLAYERS FOR GAMEWEEK 2

The rest of this article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here.