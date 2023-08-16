The Watchlist has been updated ahead of Gameweek 2.

In this article series, we take a look at the stand-out Fantasy Premier League (FPL) options over the medium term.

This is in contrast to the Scout Picks, which deals only in the upcoming Gameweek.

We’d generally need a damn good reason to tinker after one solitary Gameweek and that’s exactly the case here, with very little change from the pre-season standings.

So this is a briefer update than usual, then, with only the movers and shakers discussed.

MORE ABOUT THE WATCHLIST

Players are selected and ranked according to factors such as club injuries, forthcoming fixtures, Rate My Team’s points projections and whether or not the player in question is likely to be a bargain in FPL.

‘Form’ also comes into the equation after the season kicks off.

Arrows before the name indicate whether a player has increased in appeal or fallen in our reckoning since the previous Gameweek or if they are a new entry into the tables.

The key for the factors you’ll see in the below tables is as follows:

THE WATCHLIST: CURRENT RANKINGS

THE WATCHLIST: NOTABLE CHANGES

CHELSEA ON THE UP

From third-choice Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper to top of the goalkeeper watchlist.

On Friday, Mauricio Pochettino was telling us that new signing Robert Sanchez (£4.5m) sat behind Kepa Arrizabalaga (£5.0m) in the pecking order at Chelsea.

Less than 24 hours later, Kepa was packed off on loan to Real Madrid. It left Sanchez not only with a free run at the number one position with the Blues but also staring at an excellent run of fixtures. From Gameweek 2-8, Chelsea avoid any big-six side:

It’s still early days to tell how watertight Chelsea are going to be under Pochettino but the usually free-scoring Liverpool were kept to 1.28 xG on Sunday.

And even if Sanchez merely matches Kepa’s output from 2022/23, when the Blues were dire, he’d be averaging a decent 4.1 points per match this season.

Ben Chilwell (£5.6m) was already sitting top of the defender watchlist, meanwhile. Reece James (£5.5m) and a cut-price Levi Colwill (£4.5m) are clamouring for inclusion, too, but we’ll give ourselves another week of viewing before deciding whether a defensive double-up is needed. For starters, Pochettino may opt to revert to a back four for these easier-looking games so a) it may curb the attacking ambition of at least one of Chelsea’s full-backs and b) it’d be good to make sure that it’s Axel Disasi (£5.0m) and not Colwill who makes way as the surplus centre-half.

With Harry Kane (£12.5m) heading for Germany after the Gameweek 1 deadline had passed, we’ve also promoted Nicolas Jackson (£7.0m) to number two in the forward standings. As well as boasting favourable fixtures, Jackson turned in an energetic showing against Liverpool and really ought to have scored on his competitive debut when missing a first-half sitter.

STAYS OF EXECUTION

Away from Chelsea, we’ve given Gabriel Magalhaes (£5.0m) and John Stones (£5.5m) another week, rather than ‘kneejerk’ them out.

A serious injury to Jurrien Timber (£4.9m) could be exactly what Gabriel needs to wrestle his way back into the Arsenal side. Stones, meanwhile, has now recovered from the hip injury that forced him to miss Gameweek 1 and was on the bench against Sevilla on Wednesday.

We have, however, plonked downward arrows on them both just to acknowledge the dent to their Fantasy appeal following the opening-day line-up exclusions.

Two midfielders who probably ought to have been on the watchlist before a ball was kicked also get belatedly added.

We wanted to have at least one look to see how debutants James Maddison (£7.5m) and Moussa Diaby (£6.5m) did in their new surroundings. And we weren’t disappointed, with the mid-price pair among the attacking returns and looking lively in Gameweek 1.

Tricky opening away fixtures are out of the way and there are positive runs in Gameweeks 2-5 to come. Even Spurs’ next opponents, Man Utd, allowed 23 shots to last season’s lowest scorers on Monday.