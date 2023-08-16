201
201 Comments Post a Comment
  1. McMurphy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Hey TM, any chance of opening the LMS league for a moment? I've played the last bunch of years and I missed the deadline this season.

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      x9free

      Open Controls
      1. McMurphy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Respect. Always one of my favorite leagues, thank you.

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          Cheers and good luck for the season.

          Open Controls
          1. McMurphy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            Thanks, you as well!

            Open Controls
  2. Shine on you crazy diamond
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Repost for a new crowd

    What to do here?

    *Have both Rashford and Bruno

    A: Bruno -> Jota (-4) and bench one of Wissa(1) and Pedro(2)
    B: start Bruno and bench one of 1 and 2
    C: bench Bruno and start both 1+2

    Open Controls
    1. Bad Kompany
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Id bench wissa

      Open Controls
    2. saplingg
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      B, Wouldn't like to bench either of those but 2 if have to.

      Open Controls
  3. abinoic
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    for fpl draft:
    a.Ward Prowse vs
    b. kulu

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      kulu

      Open Controls
    2. COYS Down Under
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Kulu

      Open Controls
    3. Bad Kompany
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Is ward prowse there yet?

      My first instinct was kulu but I could see jwp getting lots or returns from set pieces

      Open Controls
      1. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Hes practicing with the band

        Open Controls
  4. Bad Kompany
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Which of forests wingbacks is more attacking?

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      https://fantasy.premierleague.com/statistics

      Sort by threat or ICT.

      Open Controls
  5. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Price changes 17 August

    No risers

    Faller: Stones (5.4)

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      rock bottom for stone owners

      Open Controls
      1. saplingg
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        Sinking like a stone

        Open Controls
        1. Bennerman
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          Yeah, but... never mind

          Open Controls
          1. saplingg
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 24 mins ago

            A stones throw away?

            Open Controls
          2. The Knights Template
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 15 mins ago

            Bennerman!

            Open Controls
            1. Bennerman
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 9 mins ago

              Oh no, I knew you'd be waking soon.
              Off to bed

              Open Controls
    2. Wee Jinky
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      I must have been stoned when I picked him

      Open Controls
    3. waldo666
      • 13 Years
      51 mins ago

      Cheers Rainy.

      Open Controls
    4. Oscar Slater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Stone owners seeeeething.

      Open Controls
    5. Yank Revolution
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Like a rolling Stones

      Open Controls
  6. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Best 4.5 def, trying to avoid botman next 2 gw
    1.udogie
    2.e royal
    3.wan bisaka

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls
      1. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
        • 9 Years
        15 mins ago

        Why udogie over e royal? Royal played well 1st game

        Open Controls
        1. Kay317
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          11 mins ago

          Royal has Porro for competition, think maybe Udogie more nailed

          Open Controls
          1. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
            • 9 Years
            5 mins ago

            Good pt

            Open Controls
        2. I Member
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          11 mins ago

          Think Pedro Porro could be a threat to Emerson.

          Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Rico Henry

      Open Controls
      1. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Henry i used last yr, streaky and cs potential

        Open Controls
        1. Kay317
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          Henry did look very good, think I'd prefer him to the other options.
          And good fixtures for now.

          Open Controls
  7. Bird24
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Is gabriel a hold or sell? dont have the funds to move to saliba

    Open Controls
  8. TO
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Rashford > Rodrigo Hernandez? free transfer

    Open Controls
    1. waldo666
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      Nah

      Open Controls
    2. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Unless there's concrete evidence that Rodri is being used in a Gundogan/KDB role in their absence this year, he'll tick over handily over the season and will probably end up with 10-15 returns but isn't worth a spot in FPL. For now you should assume his Burnley performance was an outlier

      Open Controls
  9. jackruet
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Bruno > jota/diaz/ mbuemo
    Or save FT and access later

    Open Controls
    1. waldo666
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      Save

      Open Controls
  10. Reedy
    • 12 Years
    55 mins ago

    I'm not going to tell you not to, To; but I'm going to keep Rashford for gameweek two, and I think you should, too. BTW, I know a lot of people use > to mean to, but it can mean greater than too, which can lead to confusion. I like to use -> to signify to, and I think you should too, To.

    Open Controls
    1. Reedy
      • 12 Years
      13 mins ago

      Reply fail...to To.

      Open Controls
  11. Manumana
    • 7 Years
    32 mins ago

    Play
    A. Gabriel
    B. James

    Have Chillwell

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.