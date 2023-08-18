FFS Mini-Leagues & Community Competitions – Gameweek 1

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Gameweek 1 of the 2023/24 season, where many of the early leaders owed their high scores to successful Bench Boosts.

As well as the mini-leagues, we also report on the latest news from the Head-to-Head Leagues and Last Man Standing. Strikers Keepers Losers Weepers will be covered in a separate series of articles.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Barry Coaker is the early leader in our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (league code 5k0l6n) and is 562nd overall. He came 7,616th in 2018/19. Six of the top seven had played their Bench Boosts, but Nenad Bosiljcic is lying joint-third on 105 points without using a chip.

Prizes will be awarded to the top ten FFS registered teams at the end of the season and there is also a month-end prize for the leading team after Gameweek 3. See this article for full details.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Nick Sellars and Dom Richards are the joint early leaders in our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league and sit 765th overall. Dom has had three previous top 5k finishes and was also the highest Gameweek 1 scorer in the FFS Head-to-Head Leagues, Last Man Standing, Multiple Top 10k Finishes and the Opening Day League.

Seven of the top nine activated their Bench Boosts but Dan Wiltshire and Gav Dyer are joint-sixth on 101 points without it.

This mini-league is open to anyone with an FFS account, the league code being visible in the SCOUT LEAGUES widget on the signed-in FFS Home Page.

HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

There will again be nine Leagues in MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues this season, with 241 Divisions in League 9. Teams were allocated to appropriate Divisions in these Leagues and the fixture lists for each Division were drawn up earlier today (Thursday). The fixtures start in Gameweek 1, so teams have already played one match each.

Teams can find which Divisions they are now in by searching for their names in the Leagues that they expect to be in. The Fixtures and Results section shows the results of their opening matches in Gameweek 1, but the League Tables section still shows data from last season.

Last season’s winner Ignazio La Rosa has already taken the lead in League 1, with an opening 86-83 win against Richard Clarke and an overall rank of 170,883, but nine other League 1 teams also won their opening matches and have three points each.

LAST MAN STANDING

1,797 teams entered TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS, league code x9free) before the Monday lunchtime deadline but 88 have already been eliminated for failing to reach the safety score of 62. It means that 1,709 are proceeding to Gameweek 2.

LMS will probably be re-opened for a couple of 30-minute bursts during the week to collect around 50-100 new entries that have passed all the previous safety scores.

Also, Dom Richards was the top scorer of the opening weekend thanks to a Bench Boosted 106 points.

MODS & CONS

Meanwhile, Geoff Dance is the early leader in the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league, the only participant to Bench Boost and is an overall 7,051st. He came 49th in 2016/17 – his third successive top 3k finish.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

J Martin (Pilot Flame) is the early leader in the FFScout Family mini-league and is 562nd overall. He came 9,488th in 2021/22. Here, the top three all played their Bench Boosts.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Peter Foster and Kevin Prendergast are the joint early leaders in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (new league code x8qf0d) and are 2,388th overall. Peter has had three top 10k finishes and Kevin came 4,090th in 2010/11. The top eight all used Bench Boosts.

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Dom Richards is the early leader in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (new league code 4y0ws3). The top five were all Bench Boosters.

This league is for teams with at least two previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Rob Tona leads PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (league code oymggk) and is 4,132nd overall. He came 241st in 2021/22 and has had one other top 3k finish.

PDM had the misfortune of being hacked last season, meaning he had to reboot the league. This meant that last year’s entrants weren’t automatically added to this one and have had to enter again.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Ignazio La Rosa and Svein Roald L Usken (Firminoooo) are the joint early leaders in Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (league code xz4wet). Ignazio has had two top 700 finishes plus two more in the top 10k, while Svein has had two top 600 finishes plus one more in the top 5k and is 167th in our FFS Hall of Fame.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Ulrik Nyland is the early leader in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (league code mq8lpy). In his first nine seasons, he came 99th in 2005/06 alongside two more top 200 finishes and five more in the top 6k.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Elsewhere, 2014/15 FPL Champion Simon March is the early leader in his own FPL Champions League. He has also had three more finishes in the top 7k.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Kevin Lamb is the early leader in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (league code xbert7). He has had three top 9k finishes and sits 226th in our FFS Hall of Fame.

FPL VETS

The early leader of Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league is Gary Kerr.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

My Opening Day League (for teams that entered within 24 hours of the FPL launch) has Dom Richards as its early leader. The top seven had all played their Bench Boosts.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

P B is the early leader in the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league (league code 65xmu5) after playing his Bench Boost. The Scout PFT team is joint-97th with 75 points.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

Finally, Steve Randall is the early leader of The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (league code b84jwh) and is 5,371st overall. Although he did come 7,372nd in 2012/13, that is shamefully his only top 25k finish to date. The top two had both played their Bench Boosts.

GET INVOLVED

