Rate My Team August 18

FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

Gameweek 2 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is drawing ever nearer and while most of us are content to roll a transfer, that won’t be the case for everyone.

So whether you’ve got a Gabriel Magalhaes (£5.0m)/John Stones (£5.4m) dilemma, are considering a Liverpool move or doing anything in between, five-time top 1k finisher and Scout’s Deputy Editor, Tom Freeman, will be here to answer some of your conundrums over the next 60 minutes.

He’ll be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up. If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

If you’d like to receive an email notification letting you know when future RMT Surgery’s are live, you can now do so. When editing your profile, under ‘Alerts & Notifications‘, you’ll find a section on ‘Email Notifications‘. In there is an option for ‘Rate My Team Surgery‘, check that box and you will receive an email letting you know when the surgery is about to go live.

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article subject matter and talk about any other wider FPL topics that you’d normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that, if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

  1. Kodap
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Morning all, reckon this is G2G?

    Turner
    Gabriel - Chilwell - Estup
    Salah (c) - Saka - Maddison - Bruno - Diaby
    Haaland (v) - Joao Pedro

    Pickford - Colwill - Mubama - Beyer

    1. Kodap
      • 6 Years
      53 mins ago

      Lol, afternoon*

    2. trafalgarlaw
      • 4 Years
      53 mins ago

      Strong, GTG

    3. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      48 mins ago

      100+ pts incoming.

    4. PL Ball
      • 11 Years
      41 mins ago

      That's a beauty.

      1. Kodap
        • 6 Years
        just now

        lurvlyyyy thanks mate

    5. Kodap
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      thanks all

  2. Steavn8k
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Bench 1 - Mitoma, Mbeumo, Wissa

    1. trafalgarlaw
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Im bench Mitoma this week for Richarlison

    2. thepuntmaster
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Mbuemo

  3. _figu
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Reposting as didn't get any comments previously.

    Turner
    Chillwell Gabriel Estu
    Salah Rashford Saka Martinelli Garnacho*
    Haaland Pedro

    bench: Johnstone Udogie 4.5 4.0

    A) save FT
    B) Garnacho to Enzo

    I was planning on saving FT but United were poor, and I'm not sure Garnacho keeps his place. Having 2 FTs would be nice to have more flexibility with future transfers. Played around with fpl.team, I don't need to do anything in GW3 unless I want to sell Salah.

    Thoughts?

    1. Old and Slow
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      As raw as Garnacho looked.... I'd roll the ft. Don't trust him or Enzo, to be fair... But for 5M... You are rolling the dice anyway.

      1. _figu
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        yeap, true. Not really a high upside move unless Enzo moves to 10.

    2. PL Ball
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Save the FT imo and reassess later. United looked better with Sancho on, but Garnacho is a solid impact sub too and could still get you something from the bench.

      And Enzo probably isn't exactly an upgrade tbh.

    3. DayOldBlues
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Who are the 4.5 and 4.0?

  4. PL Ball
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    A) Mbuemo (FUL H)
    B) Joao Pedro (Wol A)
    C) Watkins (Eve H)
    D) Maddison (MUN H)

    Bench one

    1. Johnny 8
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      B

    2. thepuntmaster
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      B

  5. Dat Guy Welbz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    1. Dat Guy Welbz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      1. Dat Guy Welbz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Roberto De Zerbi to press:

        "We are starting a different style... we are changing something."

        1. Dat Guy Welbz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Finally 😀

        2. JBG
          • 5 Years
          58 mins ago

          Estupinan ACL injury confirmed with that statement.

        3. Andy_Social
          • 11 Years
          54 mins ago

          Uh oh ....

      2. Goonerly
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Strong. G2G!

  6. TochanMama
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Bottomed..

    To bench or not to bench Stones?

    Turner
    Gabriel | Stones | Estu
    Rashford | Maddison | Saka | Mitoma | Martinelli
    Haaland | Watkins

    Onana | Henry | Baldock | Osula

    1. Old and Slow
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      I think I would actually pick Henry vs Fulham...

    2. _figu
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      I wouldnt mind starting Henry, even for Gabriel if you want to play Stones

      1. TochanMama
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        That's what, Stones might just end up with a 20 minute stint towards the end of the game, I doubt he got any playtime midweek.

  7. House Frey Wedding Planner
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Who to start:

    A - Shaw
    B - Gabriel

    1. Old and Slow
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      B... All day long

  8. thepuntmaster
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Any idea what to do with Trossard?

    Knew he came with risks so leaning towards starting him against Palace, but do worry about minutes... missed the drop too.

    1. Alan The Llama
      • 13 Years
      52 mins ago

      Hold for this week, see what happens.

      1. Alan The Llama
        • 13 Years
        just now

        He's in my team, hoping he starts.

    2. Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      51 mins ago

      I'm tipping him to lead the line on Monday

    3. Old and Slow
      • 3 Years
      50 mins ago

      You knew he would be limited in minutes, but I bet he still gets a fair number of goals coming in late this season....

    4. thepuntmaster
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      38 mins ago

      Cheers all

  9. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Klopp on Endo: "I'm really happy we can announce we have an agreement with a club AND a player."

    https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1692514395534803254

    Dying 😆

    1. Old and Slow
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Waiting for Chelsea to swoop in....

  10. Bartowski
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Poch on Chelsea goalkeeper search: 'We'll assess all options'
    Chelsea head coach Mauricio Pochettino on whether Chelsea are in the market for a new goalkeeper:

    "That is a good question because we are thinking of that.

    "We are exploring all of the situations and possibilities on the market.

    "The club will assess all the options."

    1. Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      I see DDG has been turned down by Real.

      1. x.jim.x
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        In the same way I got turned down by Margot Robbie

        1. Brimble82
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          She turned you down too. I'm sorry man, it's tough isn't it.

          1. x.jim.x
            • 8 Years
            1 hour ago

            It’s as if she never wanted me in the first place!

  11. Bod
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    A Mings > 4.0 (to afford Gabriel to Chillwell next week)

    B Mings and Gabriel to Chillwell and 4.0 for -4pts

    C Silva > Maddison

    1. Patrick Cobbold
      1 min ago

      A Mings to Baldock

  12. JBG
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    De Zerbi

    "Everyone is good for Saturday's game, we don’t have a problem”

    https://twitter.com/FPL_Heisenberg/status/1692514734032011622

    1. Bartowski
      • 12 Years
      52 mins ago

      Huzzah!

      1. JBG
        • 5 Years
        50 mins ago

        That settles it for me, Estupinan out for -12.

        1. Bartowski
          • 12 Years
          50 mins ago

          I sold him last night for Robin Van Persie.

          1. JBG
            • 5 Years
            46 mins ago

            Good transfer that tbf.

  13. Patrick Cobbold
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    My GW2 Lineup

    Turner
    Chilwell, Pau, Estu
    Bowen, Eze, Rashford, Saka, Maddison (VC)
    Haaland (C), Jackson

    Bench: Onana, Gvardiola, Gabriel, Vinicius

    Transferred in Maddison for Son, have got 1.5 m in bank for GW3

  14. AnfieldLad
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Need a James replacement as I have no bench.

    Current defence
    Onana Turner
    James* Chilwell Estu Saliba Beyer

    James ->

    A) Colwill
    B) Gusto
    C) Henry
    D) Shaw
    E) Udogie
    F) Other?

    1. DayOldBlues
      • 1 Year
      56 mins ago

      Is this for a hit?

      1. AnfieldLad
        • 9 Years
        52 mins ago

        No hit but no bench so need to make a transfer to field 11. Beyer to Gusto or Baldock is an option

        1. DayOldBlues
          • 1 Year
          14 mins ago

          What's the rest of your team?

          1. AnfieldLad
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Onana Turner
            Chilwell Saliba Estu James* Beyer*
            Salah Saka Rashford Foden Nakamba*
            Haaland Pedro Archer*

    2. Brimble82
      • 4 Years
      55 mins ago

      B. He'll be in everyone's teams within the next couple of GWs. May as well get in there early

    3. Bartowski
      • 12 Years
      55 mins ago

      It's a shame you can only swap for a defender as Wood would have been useful with that particular predicament...

      1. AnfieldLad
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Wood ?

  15. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    More Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino on Reece James' injury: "It's not abut a few days, maybe a few weeks. The good thing is it is not a big issue. The big thing now is to try and anticipate problems and be sure that when he starts to play again he's fully fit and stronger than he was before."

  16. JBG
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    BREAKING: John Stones and Ruben Dias are ruled out for #ManCity vs Newcastle, while Bernardo Silva is a doubt, confirms Pep Guardiola.

    https://twitter.com/City_Xtra/status/1692516097684131934

    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      28 mins ago

      This is all going to plan.
      Thanks

  17. Bagwinz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    James to chillwell for -4 seems unnecessary?
    Got Henry and balddock otb

    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      44 mins ago

      yes

    2. JBG
      • 5 Years
      44 mins ago

      Just start Henry and get Chilwell next GW

    3. Bagwinz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      44 mins ago

      Started with stones Ming’s and Gabriel
      :/

      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        26 mins ago

        Damn.

    4. Alan The Llama
      • 13 Years
      43 mins ago

      I'd play Henry without hesitation.

  18. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    NEW ARTICLE POSTED

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/08/18/fpl-gameweek-2-team-news-fridays-live-injury-updates/

  19. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Another heads-up RE: James (Gusto buyers).

    International Break is after GW4. Two weeks after than till GW5.

    You could end up with Gusto for just GW2-4 (good fixtures in fairness although WHU tricky) if it's only a few weeks out for James.

    If you plan to WC after 4 then less of an issue.

  20. Hunta
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Bench one:

    A. Pedro
    or
    B. Garnacho

    1. Patrick Cobbold
      2 mins ago

      B

  21. Fer Fuch's Ake
    • 9 Years
    38 mins ago

    Who would you bench GW2?
    A- B. Fernandes (vs Tot)
    B- Richarlison (vs Man U)
    C- Martinelli (vs Cry)
    D- Watkins (vs Eve)
    E- J Pedro (vs Wol)
    F- Jota (vs Bou)

    Cheers

