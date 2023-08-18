The remaining pre-Gameweek 2 manager press conferences take place today – and we’ve got the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team news updates here.

This is a ‘live’ article and will be refreshed as and when the pressers are staged on Friday.

There are 14 in all, one of which is Erik ten Hag’s press conference. That was staged on Thursday but embargoed till lunchtime today.

For the headlines from yesterday’s four media gatherings, read our previous round-up here.

GAMEWEEK 2 TEAM NEWS: INJURY UPDATES FROM FRIDAY

Newcastle United: Hall set to join the Magpies

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Newcastle look set to add Lewis Hall to their ranks after Eddie Howe all but confirmed the Chelsea youngster was on his way.

Howe tends to be tight-lipped when asked about transfer activity but the fact that he was willing to talk about Hall suggests a move is imminent.

“What can I say? Let’s see and what happens today. He is a player that I like. Very versatile. Really good potential. “Yes, I think it is [a loan deal].” – Eddie Howe

Injury-wise, Howe said he wasn’t expecting any of his sidelined players back for the trip to Manchester City. Nor were there any fresh issues reported.

Javier Manquillo (groin), Joe Willock (hamstring) and Emil Krafth (knee) remain unavailable, then.