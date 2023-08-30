241
Community August 30

Why FPL offers a positive alternative to gambling

241 Comments
Share

From data analysis to personal stories, the Community Articles section of Fantasy Football Scout is home to some thought-provoking, user-penned pieces.

In the article below, Scout user mide looks at the positive side of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) as an alternative to gambling.

In a world where gambling has become increasingly popular and accessible, it is important to highlight alternative avenues that empower individuals to profit from their knowledge of football and sports. One such avenue is Fantasy Premier League (FPL), a virtual game that offers football enthusiasts a platform to showcase their skills, engage with the sport, and enjoy the thrill of competition.

In this article, I will discuss why FPL can serve as a positive alternative to gambling, allowing individuals to harness their expertise while fostering a sense of community and enjoyment.

Skill-based Competition

Fantasy Premier League revolves around the strategic selection of players, formation, and tactical decision-making. While there is still ‘chance’ involved, FPL often rewards players who invest time and effort in analysing statistics, assessing player performances, and making informed decisions. This skill-based competition enhances the sense of accomplishment and satisfaction, as success can be correlated with an individual’s understanding of the game.

Strategic Thinking and Decision-Making

FPL encourages participants to employ critical thinking and strategic decision-making. Selecting players, determining formations, and making transfers throughout the season requires careful analysis of team dynamics, fixtures, player form, and injuries. By engaging in such strategic exercises, individuals develop skills that can be applied in various aspects of life, including problem-solving, risk assessment, and long-term planning.

Community Engagement

FPL creates a vibrant and inclusive community of football fans who share a passion for the sport. Players can join private leagues with friends, family, or colleagues, fostering healthy competition and camaraderie. Engaging in discussions, debates and banter surrounding FPL allows individuals to connect with like-minded enthusiasts, like in the Fantasy Football Scout comments section, enhancing their overall football experience. This sense of community provides an avenue for individuals to bond over their shared interests and develop lasting friendships.

Educational Value

Participating in FPL promotes learning and deepens one’s understanding of the sport. Players become more aware of various teams, players, and tactics as they closely monitor performances and analyse data. This increased knowledge enriches the football-watching experience, enabling individuals to appreciate the intricacies of the game on a deeper level. Moreover, FPL can be an educational tool for newcomers, as it encourages them to explore and familiarise themselves with different players and teams.

Emotional Investment

Fantasy Premier League allows individuals to emotionally invest in the game, creating an added layer of excitement and entertainment. Supporting one’s own selected players and teams adds an extra dimension to the enjoyment of football matches. FPL participants have a personal stake in the success of their chosen players, fostering a stronger connection to the sport and generating enthusiasm throughout the season.

FINAL THOUGHTS

By encouraging strategic thinking, fostering community engagement, providing educational value, and promoting emotional investment, FPL offers a positive alternative that allows fans to channel their passion for the sport and enhance their overall football experience.

We are at risk of losing our beautiful game because football is now inescapably linked to gambling, which provides services that can lead to addiction and financial ruin.

In my opinion, it would be great if Fantasy Premier League could help individuals around the world who do intend to profit off their knowledge of football healthily and sustainably. To do this, they could infuse more financial incentives into FPL and make it a country-by-country competition. I’d encourage them to open FPL to funding and let there be more money available weekly for competitors. The only current means people know how to make money from football is through gambling and it is up to the Premier League to change that narrative.

FPL can, and could even more so, be a power for good.

Premier League clubs' 2023/24 pre-season friendlies: Fixtures + dates

241 Comments Post a Comment
  1. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are in discussion with City for Cole Palmer.

    Open Controls
    1. boc610
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      gotta catch'em all!

      do chelsea realise that refers to pokemon cards?

      Open Controls
  2. theodosios
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    You can bet on player FPL points with many bookmakers

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      I like books.

      Open Controls
      1. theodosios
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Rly sorry for mistake in not my native language. Since your joke didn't go well, I guarantee you can definitely speak and type in my language so i will ask you a question:

        Mozes li da mi napises dve recenice na srpskom?

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          Tiptoes away backwards, very quietly.

          Open Controls
          1. EnterJakari
            • 2 Years
            5 mins ago

            Made me laugh, way to go 0 to 100 real quick.

            Open Controls
        2. AIRMILES
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Ja sam iz Londona. Ja zivim u Splitu, na Mejana.

          Open Controls
        3. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
          • 14 Years
          55 mins ago

          Tá 'Google translate' iontach bhí iontas orm cad a dhéanann an 'v' tar éis an 'G' i Gvardiol?

          Veliki 'Google Translate' iznenadio me što radi 'v' nakon 'G' u Gvardiol?

          Open Controls
        4. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          43 mins ago

          I can't because "претешко je". Mutta puhutaan suomea!

          Open Controls
          1. Pukki Party
            • 6 Years
            3 mins ago

            Torille

            Open Controls
            1. tim
              • 14 Years
              just now

              Täällä odotellaan jo!

              Open Controls
  3. Mirror Man
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Marmanelli or Jamford?

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Jamming with Marmason myself

      Open Controls
  4. Chopmahoney
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Doing my head in this week who to bench out of Saliba Udogie and Estupinsn

    Open Controls
    1. theodosios
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      I have same defense and benched Saliba. Arsenal defense is a joke this season.

      Open Controls
      1. Chopmahoney
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Yeah I’ve gone that way at moment but still not sure can see a clean sheet and bonus as big possibility

        Open Controls
    2. Mirror Man
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      You could at least put some pants on before waltzing in here.

      Open Controls
    3. boc610
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      dont see cleanies for any of them but i actually think the way newcastle play could allow estu to get attacking returns

      Open Controls
    4. antis0cial
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Saliba

      Open Controls
    5. ameisin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      50 mins ago

      I've benched Saliba - think Estu has more chance of attacking return.

      Open Controls
    6. Feanor
      • 14 Years
      35 mins ago

      My BB chip is currently active

      Areola, Estupinan, Isak, Saliba

      Open Controls
  5. antis0cial
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Midfield of Rash Saka Bruno Odegaard Mbuemo

    Thinking Odegaard to…

    A) Foden
    B) Maddison
    C) Bowen

    Open Controls
    1. Woy_is_back
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Foden will get rotated a lot as usual when City get some players in

      Open Controls
      1. antis0cial
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        He will eventually, but for the next 4, surely he is fairly safe from rotation?

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          I don't think anyone can guarantee you that tbh

          Open Controls
          1. antis0cial
            • 7 Years
            1 hour ago

            Oh it’s no guarantee, but from what we’ve seen of City, Foden is currently making a huge difference when playing, especially with KDB absent.

            Open Controls
            1. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              56 mins ago

              Fair, but I just meant that it depends on who they buy / how long they take to integrate.... and even then, if sticking with Kovacic, its still 2 from 3 with Silva/Foden/Alvarez, right?

              Open Controls
              1. antis0cial
                • 7 Years
                44 mins ago

                Yeah still 2 from 3, still think Foden is much more creative though. Pep generally takes some time to integrate new players. Maybe Mads is just the safer bet though.

                Open Controls
                1. boc610
                  • 11 Years
                  43 mins ago

                  you need both

                  Open Controls
            2. Baps hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              48 mins ago

              The only problem is that Pep is not thinking like as mortals.

              Open Controls
    2. popey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      same boat with Ode and the 4 Ar/MU mids, Considering Foden for next 4 than switch to Maddison in GW 8 when Tot have Luton.

      Probably more sensible to just get Maddison in straight away though

      Open Controls
      1. antis0cial
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Similar thoughts. I know they haven’t been solid yet but Spurs have ars LIV in next 4.

        Open Controls
    3. Magical
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Maddy for me..

      Open Controls
      1. antis0cial
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
    4. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Maddison will tick over nicely all season I suspect.
      Set and forget early on

      Open Controls
      1. antis0cial
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Suppose you’re right, Foden maybe unnecessary risk. Thanks.

        Open Controls
  6. popey
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Any Spurs fans have a view on Lenglet as CB cover for Mings (real life, non FPL option)

    Seemed solid if unspectacular from what little I saw? Better than relying on Chambers I hope!

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      36 mins ago

      Sorry I have no answer to that but a question for you instead... 🙂
      Seems like Digne is staying now, right? And still no sign of Moreno on the bench or anything like that? Any idea (or speculative guess) which GW we might expect him to start?

      Open Controls
      1. popey
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        33 mins ago

        Yes since Acuna deal fell through and Digne actualy started assisting it looks like he's staying now

        Moreno been on the grass a few weeks not in first team frame, imagine after the IB he's in contention but form may mean its Dignes shirt to lose in short term

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          4 mins ago

          Cool, thanks. My only regret so far is being patient with Gabriel instead of selling for Digne GW2... might just stick him in if I WC then switch to Moreno whenever he's ready

          Open Controls
    2. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      24 mins ago

      From what I've seen, Spurs fans were desperate for the club NOT to sign him. Definitely an upgrade on Chambers, though you'd be hard-pressed to find a player who isn't.

      Open Controls
      1. popey
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        14 mins ago

        Interesting as his competition was Ben Davies!

        back-up to Pau Torres as LCB and loan no obligation so limitted risk

        Open Controls
        1. x.jim.x
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Not a bad deal at all, assuming his wages aren't mental. Building a good squad under Emery, must have eyes on winning the Conf League at least this season?

          Open Controls
  7. Pepeye
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    No one is safe with Pep Roulette but for now Foden is nailed on. Suspect Nunes will stay at Wolves. Not worth 60 mill of anyone's money. Arsenal have refused to let Smith Rowe go to Chelsea, City should do the same with Palmer

    Open Controls
    1. lugs
      • 6 Years
      51 mins ago

      the irony about Nunes is that i doubt Pep would even want him now that he's on strike, a player like that is always bad for the dressing room, and as for Foden i have him but wish i had Maddison instead, Phil will always find a way to end up on the bench no matter how well he plays

      Open Controls
      1. boc610
        • 11 Years
        46 mins ago

        wait till erling does it next year to force through his move to Real

        Open Controls
        1. lugs
          • 6 Years
          29 mins ago

          i remember years ago that dutch striker whose name i wont try to spell went on strike at Nottingham Forest, his teammates turned against him and the whole episode left a cloud over the club, which was the likely catalyst for them being relegated

          Open Controls
      2. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        45 mins ago

        Yes. If nothing else, he finds extremely beautiful girl in Reykjavik. Or anything.

        Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      48 mins ago

      Looking more likely he will move to City

      Man City reach verbal agreement to sign Matheus Nunes in deal Wolves consider worth over €55m. Separately Tommy Doyle (#WWFC value at £15m+) set to go other way on loan + £5m buy option. If formalised, both will travel for medicals

      https://twitter.com/David_Ornstein/status/1696879320851964218?t=H9x9b1ONglqV9AUzAncPvA&s=19

      Open Controls
      1. Merlin the Wraith
        • 7 Years
        27 mins ago

        More of a threat to minutes of Foden/Alvarez or even Rodri?

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 4 Years
          4 mins ago

          More likely the players playing in the 8/10 role so Foden, Alvarez, Kovacic and Bernardo. Don't think it'll impact Rodri

          Open Controls
          1. Merlin the Wraith
            • 7 Years
            2 mins ago

            Thanks chap 🙂

            Open Controls
      2. lugs
        • 6 Years
        25 mins ago

        very unclassy from City to buy a player like that

        Open Controls
    3. The Polymath
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      47 mins ago

      He's been bought by City. Good riddance the guy's a dud.

      Open Controls
    4. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      43 mins ago

      Pep will probably bench him just to keep him in order to not to do anything foolish. And it has never worked for long term.

      Open Controls
      1. Merlin the Wraith
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Seems to be a waste of money for City

        Open Controls
  8. Zinedine Kilbane
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Planning ahead for Newcasle defenders- are we expecting much rotation of the full backs ie Trippier and Burn with the new young signings of Livramento and Hall? Funny looking at market value in real life for the players and Livramento is twice the value of Trippier and Target is actually the move valuable left back, who I assume is 3rd in the pecking order now.

    Open Controls
    1. Dogs Of War
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      The way I look at it is that Trippier will play most games and for at least 60 mins. Better chance of a clean sheet and still enough time to get attacking points. He’s the one I’m targeting.

      Open Controls
  9. FPLMACKEM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Onana
    Gvardiol, Estupinan, Chilly
    Saka, Martinelli, Bruno, Rashford, Mbuemo
    Jackson Haaland (c)

    Turner, Archer, Baldock, Botman

    1ft 1m itb

    Thanks to the Gabriel fiasco I only have 1ft this week. Would ideally have liked to ship Onana on and maybe Martinelli to Madison/Sterling.

    Who do you think is the priority transfer out and in from this lot?

    Open Controls
    1. The Biscuitmen
      • 1 Year
      43 mins ago

      I'm similar in that I have Onana and he's one I'd like to move on but it can wait for now. More upside in midfield so I'd agree with Maddison to Sterling or Maddison.

      Open Controls
      1. FPLMACKEM
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        39 mins ago

        Cheers. I am leaning more towards Martinelli to Madison/Sterling. As you say there is more upside in midfield.

        With Varane out for a few weeks I might even start Turner at the weekend instead of Onana.

        Open Controls
        1. The Biscuitmen
          • 1 Year
          30 mins ago

          Sorry, hopefully it's obvious but the first Maddison should have said Martinelli

          Open Controls
          1. FPLMACKEM
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            24 mins ago

            Yes I gathered that.

            Open Controls
  10. Pepeye
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    £50 mill deal in principle with Wolves for Nunes with Tommy Doyle going to Wolves, maybe on loan

    Open Controls
  11. Sfowl123
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Would you take a -4 to take out either Bruno/Rashford this GW?

    Who would be the favoured replacement? Foden, Maddison or Sterling?

    Open Controls
    1. popey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      not for a hit, no

      Open Controls
    2. FootballLover
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    3. The Biscuitmen
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      Not for a hit. I think Foden could be the best of the 3 if you're willing to take the Pep risk. Sterling probably just ahead of Maddison for a few weeks. Maddison from GW8

      Open Controls
  12. Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Best Newcastle option from GW5? Isak?

    Open Controls
    1. Sfowl123
      • 1 Year
      54 mins ago

      I think so. Definitely looks like first choice ahead of Wilson right now.

      Almiron unlikely to hit the heights of last season.

      Open Controls
    2. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      54 mins ago

      Really rate him, but I think Trippier should be first priority. On all the set-pieces, no competition, not injury-prone, and I think Newcastle are better defensively than going forward.

      Open Controls
      1. I Member
        • 8 Years
        33 mins ago

        Reckon he's worth 1.5m more than Schar?

        Open Controls
        1. x.jim.x
          • 8 Years
          10 mins ago

          Probably, though I just remembered that Schar took the free kick after Van Dijk's sending off actually. Trippier might actually be exciting to own again because I don't think many serious players own him (yet). Unless you've got Salah, money's no object either really is it

          Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      52 mins ago

      Difficult to say until UCL starts from GW5.

      CF - Isak or Wilson.
      LW - Gordon or Barnes
      RB - Trippier or Livramento
      LB - Burn, Hall or Targett

      Open Controls
    4. gart888
      • 9 Years
      38 mins ago

      I'm going to try to get Botman in assuming he's not seriously hurt.

      Open Controls
  13. Pepeye
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Have to agree with Polymath, I wouldn't have signed him but who knows with Pep

    Open Controls
  14. EL tridente
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Ødegaard and Eze to Sterling and Maddison?

    Open Controls
    1. antis0cial
      • 7 Years
      30 mins ago

      Solid moves.

      Open Controls
    2. Bullet Eder
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      Definitely if for free

      Open Controls
  15. Pepeye
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Erling's going nowhere, he loves Altrincham and his Liverpool mate from Hungary lives 2 doors away now

    Open Controls
  16. Pepeye
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    City midfield for Carabou Phillips, Nunes, Palmer & Doku on the wings?

    Open Controls
  17. Pepeye
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    I'm with you Lugs, not City's way normally. Pep remembers him from his Libon days, been poor at Wolves

    Open Controls
  18. FootballLover
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Areola (Turner)
    Chilwell Gusto Botman (Digne, Al-Dakhil)
    Salah Saka Martinelli March (Nakamba)
    Haaland Watkins Jackson

    0.5 ITB 1FT. Only transfer I'd do is March to Eze, so do or hold?

    Open Controls
  19. Pepeye
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour ago

    Is Onana really the wonder keeper we all thought he was??

    Open Controls
    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      18 mins ago

      Not so sure

      Open Controls
    2. The Biscuitmen
      • 1 Year
      16 mins ago

      I'm regretting it a bit at the moment but there are bigger problems in my team

      Open Controls
    3. Feanor
      • 14 Years
      4 mins ago

      Probably not, but so far this season I've got 6 points from Pickford, Turner and Ederson in goal, so it could be worse.

      Open Controls
  20. Pepeye
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    57 mins ago

    Original bid of 47.3 million for Nunes with NO add ons accepted by Wolves

    Open Controls
    1. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      How?! BHA would get twice as much if Nunes was their player on a 4-year contract with an option for another year. This is a ridiculously low price for one of the richest clubs in the world.

      Open Controls
      1. x.jim.x
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Wolves are skint, Brighton are not.

        Open Controls
  21. tim
    • 14 Years
    55 mins ago

    Pickford
    Estu Saliba Chilly
    Saka Bruno Foden Mbeumo Rash
    Pedro Haaland

    This week Pedro to Jackson and Rash to Madders for free
    Next next week Pickford to Ederson

    Y or N?

    Open Controls
  22. Chandler Bing
    • 7 Years
    49 mins ago

    A. Pedro -> Jackson (-4)
    B. Play Saliba

    Open Controls
  23. TanN
    • 2 Years
    49 mins ago

    Sell 1 for maddison?

    Salah Saka Foden Mbuemo Eze

    Open Controls
    1. Feanor
      • 14 Years
      6 mins ago

      Eze

      Open Controls
  24. Feanor
    • 14 Years
    46 mins ago

    Any team interested in a very gently used Kalvin Phillips?

    Open Controls
    1. lugs
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      he'd be a good fit for Liverpool

      Open Controls
      1. Feanor
        • 14 Years
        8 mins ago

        good call

        Open Controls
      2. x.jim.x
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        City won't want his good vibes inspiring them to a title charge

        Open Controls
    2. Merlin the Wraith
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Ultimate definition of a spare part twiddling his thumbs

      Open Controls
  25. Kane Train
    • 8 Years
    40 mins ago

    Would you take a -4 for Mitoma & Rashford > Maddison & Sterling

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      Nope, just do one for free. I'd start with Mitoma...

      Open Controls
    2. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Very common dilemma/question on here. I agree with Bobby.

      Open Controls
  26. Rasping Drive
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    21 mins ago

    Saliba to Chilwell worth a -4?

    Open Controls
    1. Chandler Bing
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      Yes for me

      Open Controls
      1. Rasping Drive
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        7 mins ago

        Cheers Mr. Bing.

        Open Controls
  27. conrad10
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    9 mins ago

    Ive put this previously but I owe FPL a fortune it has helped massivley with my compulsive gambling . With my gambling ienjoyed the studying aspect more than any other part but of course the wagers would be placed to back up my ideas / outcomes / prediction . with Fpl i can study to my hearts content however my opiniouns / predictions do not require money to be proven right / wrong . i have a league table and community to show me that (usually wrong !) .
    I have for the first time apart from family and friends enjoyed ahobby / pursuit without there being any monetary gain . And it great ...THANK YOU FPL

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.