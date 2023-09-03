The Scoreboard presents all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) numbers from Sunday’s matches on one page.

There’s LiveFPL‘s rundown of the goals, assists and bonus points from the day’s FPL action.

And we’ve also got a selection of the Opta stats that arrive in our Premium Members Area almost immediately after full-time in each fixture.

The usual Scout Notes, which discuss the big FPL talking points from each game, will follow this piece.

SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS

PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS

Total Arsenal 17 Liverpool 17 Crystal Palace 16 Wolverhampton Wanderers 12 Manchester United 10 Aston Villa 9

TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)

Total Arsenal 2.27 Crystal Palace 2.13 Liverpool 2.09 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1.34 Manchester United 0.96 Aston Villa 0.69

PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE