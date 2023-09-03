7
  1. FISSH
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    13 mins ago

    jackson > Alvarez or Jesus?

    1. AZERTY
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      With the same idea but mind the travel Alvarez will do..
      There are other options too imo (Isak)

      1. FISSH
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        and Darwin! All of sudden there are many strikers i want

  2. Champ
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    10 mins ago

    My FPL GK Strategy...either pay for a decent keeper in a decent side and tick along with a few clean sheets....OR.....a reasonable keeper in an ordinary side and end up in a similar position with saves and BAPs etc. And then...well then there's Onana.

  3. faux_C
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    99 all out! A Saka YC away from the century. Feels good 😎

    1. Alan The Llama
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Very good work.

  4. Alan The Llama
    • 13 Years
    9 mins ago

    Not sure how Mike Dean can be on TV now.

    "Is this referee a friend of yours?"

