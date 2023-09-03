185
185 Comments
  1. Joyce1998
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    2 FT
    Rashford to Son or save?

    1. Dušan Citizen
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Arsenal mid to Son

    2. BerryMaze
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Son is a must have for me because he will probably play as a striker from now on. Spurs seem also way more attacking than Man utd.

      1. Bushwhacker
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Where does Johnson fit in at Spurs?

        1. BerryMaze
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Johnson can play left and right wing and attacking midfield. So probably provides Spurs squad with more depth. He can compete for left wing with Solomon.

          1. Bushwhacker
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            He can also play through the middle.

  2. FantasyClub
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Is Martinelli a hold?

    1. FantasyClub
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      He hugs the touchline too much for Milly liking

      1. Shine on you crazy diamond
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        That'll change after Jesus gets regular starts.

  3. BerryMaze
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    I already played my WC because my team was a mess. What do you think?

    Areola (Turner)
    Udogie Estupinan Cash (Gusto, Andersen)
    Salah Saka Son Mbeumo Madisson
    Haaland Alvarez (Archer)

    1. MFC86
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      That makes me want to WC
      Great team

      1. BerryMaze
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Thank you. Defence is a bit light. But 4 players seem to be starters (Udogie, Estupinan, Cash, Andersen) and 4/5 play attacking wingback.

    2. saplingg
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      very nice

  4. FantasyClub
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Martinelli or Foden ➡️ Son ?
    I don’t have Maddison and the anxiety of whether Foden starts isn’t fun…

    1. FantasyClub
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Martinelli hugging the touch line too much

  5. cruzex
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    cash ou henry?

  6. Steve Stiffler
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Hi all, not a bad week 78 all up could be better. Took Rashford out for Sterling lol went great

    Onana (Areola)
    Chilwell Estupinan Walker Henry (Kaboure)
    Salah Saka Sterling Mbeumo Eze
    Haaland (Pedro, Osula)

    Thinking of Eze to Maddison or Pedro to Alvarez.

    Should I wait to after the international break to make changes, thanks

    1. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Wait imo

  7. Shine on you crazy diamond
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    International breaks can get in the bin

  8. Lukakus Unit
    • 4 Years
    59 mins ago

    More pressing move?

    A. Onana to another GK (already have Turner as backup) United’s D are down to Maguire and Jonny Evans at CB right now with Shaw out a few months.

    B. Odegaard to Son - could see ARS start to rotate soon. Odegaard could do well vs Everton but the SHU fixture for Spurs looks juicy.

    1. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Did you watch the game last night?

      Ødegaard runs the show at Arsenal, and gets into really good areas.

      I'm keeping. I'd more likely lose Saka tbf.

  9. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 8 Years
    51 mins ago

    Price changes 4 September

    Risers: Son 9.1, J.Alvarez 6.7, Gusto 4.2

    Fallers: Grealish 7.3, Richarlison 6.8, Barnes 6.4, Smith Rowe 5.3, Reed 4.8, Bajcetic 4.8, Dennis 4.8, Steele 4.4, Ugochukwu 4.4, Shea 4.4

    1. Yav
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Thanks rainy

    2. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      + 2, Cheers Rainy

  10. DLLM
    • 1 Year
    50 mins ago

    Fpl landscape really can change quickly..Was priming to get rid of jackson to watkins/alvarez but now wish to get rid of rashford (to son) first!

    1. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      Thinking that will be my move too, Rash > Son

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 4 Years
        just now

        rash looks good though. Son wont get a hatti every week

    2. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Rashford with Hojlund will be delivering.

      Son won't play OOP all season.

  11. NejiHyuuga01
    • 6 Years
    46 mins ago

    Most nailed NEW defender apart from Trippier?

    1. The Pretender
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Botman, when fit.

  12. Zenith UK
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    43 mins ago

    Would have to pull the trigger now for this team;

    Areola, Turner
    Chilwell, Estu, Cash, Henry, Udogie
    Son, Saka, Luis Diaz, Bowen, Mbeumo
    Haaland, Watkins, Alvarez...

    Exact funds.

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      price changes already happebned

      1. Zenith UK
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        Yeah that's with the price changes

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 4 Years
          4 mins ago

          u sure that's right? im 0.8 off that and my team value is not bad.

          1. Zenith UK
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            2 mins ago

            Let me check once more

            1. have you seen cyan
              • 4 Years
              1 min ago

              oh i forgot keepers my bad.

              1. Zenith UK
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                1 min ago

                Scared me

                1. have you seen cyan
                  • 4 Years
                  just now

                  :p

            2. Zenith UK
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              1 min ago

              Yeah, exact funds?

    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      14 mins ago

      Im done with Watkins

      1. Zenith UK
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        9 mins ago

        Really?

        1. Freshy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          2 mins ago

          On WC so I got options like Alverez, Darwin, Ferguson.
          Even Archer and eliminate benching problems.
          Villa are unsettled too

  13. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    29 mins ago

    Phil Jones available for MUUUUU

    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      That won’t be necessary.

      1. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        JEvans will be hobbled soon enough

  14. Ahmed Adam
    • 5 Years
    12 mins ago

    Is it time to invest Nunez?

  15. Vazza
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Areola
    Udogie Dias Chilwell
    Odegaard Bruno Son Rashford Saka
    Alvarez Haaland

    Sub: Turner Gusto Kabore Mubama

    0.00 ITB, 0 FT

    What to do with this lot?

