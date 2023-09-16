56
  1. Shultan
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Who to sell below for maddison
    A) sterling
    B) mitoma
    C) saka

    1. Chazz Reinhold
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Sterling

    2. tsm
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Out of those 3 Mitoma has the most downside over the next few weeks but then Maddison I would say is prob gonna score about the same as Mitoma over next few weeks

    3. ToTheSun1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 mins ago

      Mitoma. Fixture congestion and difficulty ahead. He thrives when he plays with a similar system. Constant rotations don’t help him. My two cents!

  2. Gudjohnsen
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Trippier is worth the cssh over Schar right?

    1. chocolove
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      No

    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Not convinced

    3. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      nope

  3. chocolove
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Foden to son?
    2ft.
    Johnstone
    Chilwell Estu Saliba
    Madder Saka Mbeumo Foden Sterling
    Haaland Jackson

    Areola Walker Botman Taylor

    1. tsm
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      14 mins ago

      You got Maddison I personally wouldn’t do that

  4. Gandalf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Just to get a few more opinions before I pull the trigger, narrowed it down to the following options.

    Which to go for?

    A. Jota > Maddison

    B. Jota + Jackson > Son + Alvarez

    C. One of the above options taking out Diaz

    D. Roll FT

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      43 mins ago

      a or b

    2. Baps hunter
      • 5 Years
      40 mins ago

      Not C, I did Jota to Son (-4)

      1. Baps hunter
        • 5 Years
        38 mins ago

        B actually imo. However, not sure on getting Alvarez, Taiwo or Carlton could be worth a punt.

  5. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    a diaby in 352
    b awoniyi in 343

    cheers

    1. Dannyb
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Came here to ask exactly that.

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 9 Years
        just now

        upside to diaby is having archer on bench and not a 4.4 mid with no attacking hopes.

        i m concerned about his minutes though

    2. Dannyb
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      I'm leaning towards b

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 9 Years
        just now

        same here...

  6. The Knights Template
    • 9 Years
    59 mins ago

    Turner
    Chilwell, Gusto, Estupinan
    Son, Maddison, Saka, Bruno, Rashfart
    Alvarez, Haaland(c)

    Picknose, Wissa, Baldock, Kabore

    Good luck to me everybody! I hope you all have a fantastically satisfying GW5, though a little less satisfying than mine own! Huzzah!

    1. Baps hunter
      • 5 Years
      41 mins ago

      Thy War Hound wishes GL to everyone, you shall need it vs my shining Madd Son! Hazzuh and "Hakkaa päälle"!!!

      1. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        35 mins ago

        Baps for all, baps for all!

      2. Baps hunter
        • 5 Years
        29 mins ago

        Udogie vs Pervis
        Coldwill vs Gusto
        Rah £ vs Rashfart
        Gab Martinus vs Bruno Mournimus

        1. Baps hunter
          • 5 Years
          17 mins ago

          Glad that this isn't head to head, or any other body part vs another, since I actually do fear your R fart 😉

  7. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    58 mins ago

    Sorry repost from last thread....

    a. Rash > Son for free?

    b. Play Rash v BHA (H)

    Cheers

    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      44 mins ago

      Apology accepted!

    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      43 mins ago

      tough... do u have maddison? if yes then b

      1. the dom 1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        No maddison 🙁

    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      41 mins ago

      Lean B, Brighton’s attacking mentality feels like the kind of set-up where Rash could do well in and then has the team Son hauled against (Burnley) the following week when Son has Arsenal away - a good chart: https://imgur.com/a/MZFOIGD

      1. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Also feels like Rashford has higher xMins vs. Richarlison will be coming on at some point. Son’s a good option of course, but I’d rather sell someone else ideally.

        1. the dom 1
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          thanks for the link and advice

  8. Letsgo!
    • 6 Years
    53 mins ago

    Eze to pereira?

    1. Dwotle
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      33 mins ago

      Hold Eze.

  9. EVILFUK
    • 13 Years
    41 mins ago

    Ferguson to score at OT tomorrow...I hope.

  10. sulldaddy
    • 13 Years
    33 mins ago

    I need to bring in a goalie for Steele.
    Ive got 2 FT this week and money doesnt matter with 3.6ITB.

    Other goalie is Turner.
    I am not team capped with anyone.
    Defenders are
    Saliba, Estupinian, Chilwell, Torres, Gvardiol.

    Who is you favorite goalie to bring in?

    Thank you!

  11. Sanchit
    • 8 Years
    30 mins ago

    Would you sell any of these for Son? ( FT)

    Foden
    Mbeumo
    Saka

    1. You've got red on you.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I'm contemplating Foden

  12. Zaruto
    • 5 Years
    27 mins ago

    Easy one…
    1) Bruno & Watkins’s
    Or
    2) Rash & Alvarez

    1. You've got red on you.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      14 mins ago

      1

    2. GRPunk
      • 6 Years
      just now

      1

  13. You've got red on you.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    27 mins ago

    Play Onana or Turner?

    Sell Foden for Son?

    1. Dwotle
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      Onana. Hold Foden.

  14. Grounderz
    • 11 Years
    25 mins ago

    What time does price change happen? It should happen right about now, no?

    1. rainy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      21 mins ago

      Half past

      1. Grounderz
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Got it. Ta.

    2. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      No rises a little surprising

      1. Grounderz
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        I have especially waited today just to check on Jackson’s valuation. It finally fell and it had to be deadline day.

      2. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        rises seem suppressed and popular picks like Pedro fell a little slower perhaps?

        Jackson down tho.

  15. GRPunk
    • 6 Years
    18 mins ago

    Pedro to:

    1. Archer
    2. Morris

  16. Salahless
    • 5 Years
    15 mins ago

    Wc active, 0.1m itb

    Leno
    Chilwell, Estu, Udogie
    Salah, Sterling, Saka, Mbeumo, Maddison
    Morris, Haaland

    Areola, Burn, Kabore, Archer

    G2g or any changes u would make?

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Kabore and Morris.

      Why don't you want Son?

      Albeit he'll share some time with Richarlison in the central striker role.

      Perhaps Son will start no.9 then move to the wing with Richarlison coming in on 70 mins ish?

  17. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    11 mins ago

    loads of price falls including Jackson tonight

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      https://twitter.com/FPLStatus/status/1702857844385591486?t=XM16fXm3XaKOcDosT9ZZjQ&s=19

      1. rainy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 8 Years
        just now

        They missed a few 😉

  18. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Price changes 16th September

    No risers

    Fallers: Havertz (7.2), Jackson (7.1), Wissa (6.1), Antonio (6.0), T.Bénie (5.4), Cornet (5.3), Enciso (5.2), Garner (4.9), Chong (4.9), Brown (4.9), João Gomes (4.9), Elliott (4.8), Martinez (4.8), Roberts (4.4), Vitinho (4.4), Livramento (4.4), Williams (4.4), Ahmedhodžić (4.4), Ogbonna (4.4), Igor (4.3), C.Richards (3.9), J.Virginia (3.9)

    1. Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Aha! Those content creators hanging on to Pickford and now Jackson for too long could end up with egg on their face.

  19. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Would you start Estu or Gabriel?

    Thanks

