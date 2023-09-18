184
Champions League September 18

UEFA Champions League Fantasy: Tips, chip strategy + captains

The 2023/24 UEFA Champions League (UCL) campaign begins on Tuesday – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game.

We’ll have plenty of UCL Fantasy coverage in preparation for the big kick-off, plus regular articles throughout the season.

Here, one of our Pro Pundits, FPL Milanista (aka Obay), shares some expert tips on the game. Obay knows what he’s talking about, too, with finishes of 344th, 141st and 31st in the last three seasons.

The best midfielders for UEFA Champions League Fantasy 2

How to play UCL Fantasy 2023/24

The UEFA Champions League is back and it’s time to finalise our 15-man squads for the official UCL Fantasy game. As usual, I’d like my first article of the season to remind managers – including newbies – of the main differences between this game and Fantasy Premier League (FPL), especially in terms of strategy and the importance of fixtures and chips.

This article will not dig into top picks but I will make sure that you get something from me before the first deadline that includes the teams I will be targeting and some juicy differentials.

UCL Fantasy has 13 Matchdays, as opposed to the 38 Gameweeks of FPL, therefore your initial squad must have the potential to go big. You will have to be an aggressive manager who focuses a lot on fixtures and the doubling- or tripling-up of certain teams.

DEFENDERS ARE KEY

One aspect that I would like to cover is the importance of defenders in UCL Fantasy, particularly when we move into the knockout stages where weaker teams have been eliminated and the number of goals drops significantly.

If we look into last season’s top five point scorers across all positions, there are three defenders, including centre-backs Alessandro Bastoni (€5.5m) and Ruben Dias (€5.5m). Ball recovery points play an important role. In fact, 17 of Dias’ 75 points (23%) came from these.

Added to an occasional goal threat, the resilience of elite backlines allows defenders to be the game’s most consistent scorers.

CHIP STRATEGY

 

1
1

184 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Feanor
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Worth a hit? Looks like I can wait till Friday because the prices won't move anytime soon

    Son - > Salah
    Isak -> Archer

    Open Controls
    1. Cos I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
      • 5 Years
      59 mins ago

      Son out already?

      Dont fancy him vs ars,?

      Open Controls
    2. krawiecus
      • 2 Years
      58 mins ago

      Then wait though not sure if worth a hit, especially if Archer has to start week in week out

      Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      55 mins ago

      Nay

      Open Controls
    4. Pumpkinhead
      • 14 Years
      53 mins ago

      Why sell Son in the NLD. Often high scoring and unpredictable. I'd keep all attacking assets

      Open Controls
      1. Now I'm Panicking
        • 8 Years
        25 mins ago

        Hello handsome

        Open Controls
        1. Yozzer
          • 6 Years
          24 mins ago

          😆

          Open Controls
        2. Pumpkinhead
          • 14 Years
          22 mins ago

          Why hello there. This has to be epic. Haha

          Open Controls
          1. Now I'm Panicking
            • 8 Years
            21 mins ago

            Epic?! That's ruined my holiday.

            Open Controls
            1. Pumpkinhead
              • 14 Years
              6 mins ago

              I'll have to go to the n*nce thread to figure it out

              Open Controls
      2. Feanor
        • 14 Years
        25 mins ago

        Sick of owning Isak. Could get Maddison or Son for GW8.

        Open Controls
        1. krawiecus
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Then sell Isak

          Open Controls
  2. FirminoIsBetterThanYou
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Apologies for this question I ask it at least once a year I feel like, but I have had Chilwell since the start and his selling price is 5.6 if he falls from 5.8 to 5.7 will my selling value drop from 5.6 to 5.5 or not?

    Open Controls
    1. Now I'm Panicking
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Will still be 5.6

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      No 5.7m = 5.6m SP. You can take a drop

      Open Controls
    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      no, you get half of his rises.

      you've posted the question awkwardly but you get the price showing on your screen when you sell.

      Open Controls
    4. Home Late From Age
      • 7 Years
      1 hour ago

      Go to your FPL team. Click on Transfers button, then select List View. You have there a column called SP which stands for Selling Price.

      Open Controls
    5. FirminoIsBetterThanYou
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Thanks everyone for the replies!

      Open Controls
  3. Gazzpfc
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Does Trippier outscore Chillwell by more than 4 points?

    Open Controls
    1. krawiecus
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      You have to look beyond one game. So, yes, he should do. Significantly. He's actually playing football for a start.

      Open Controls
      1. krawiecus
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        Ok then what kind of term are we looking? For a start, he hasn't outscored, in fact has scored 2 points less, despite playing much more football than Chilwell (by like 150 mins over just five games)

        Open Controls
        1. x.jim.x
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 26 mins ago

          Look at who Newcastle have played compared to Chelsea

          Open Controls
          1. Swahealy
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 22 mins ago

            Lol someone has fare changed their tune in a week. Last week u we're slagging off Trippier saying he has only had 1 cross 😀 Nice wee 8 pointer this week with the bonus just as I told u he would

            Open Controls
            1. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 13 mins ago

              Looking at stats & asking if his role has changed isn't "slagging off". Its not all some big ego war, some of us are actually thinking here

              Open Controls
              1. x.jim.x
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 9 mins ago

                Cheers mate, glad there are least a few grownups here.

                Open Controls
              2. Swahealy
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 7 mins ago

                Step off lad he was adamant that Trippier was an awful pick last week while I was saying they've just had an awful run of fixtures and now all of a sudden he's repeating exactly what I said so shut up

                Open Controls
                1. x.jim.x
                  • 9 Years
                  1 hour, 2 mins ago

                  My argument was that Trippier wasn't worth the extra >1.5m over other Newcastle assets like Botman and Schar. If you're just using one game to argue otherwise, Botman outscored him despite costing 2m less.

                  Botman also had more xG, the same xA and the same number of crosses into the box (ZERO).

                  Open Controls
                  1. Swahealy
                    • 2 Years
                    53 mins ago

                    Trippier has had 20 crosses into the box now with 10 chances created so you are deluded kid

                    Open Controls
                    1. x.jim.x
                      • 9 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Wow, he must be outscoring Botman then especially having played an extra game?

                      Open Controls
            2. x.jim.x
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 10 mins ago

              Use your brain for once mate

              Open Controls
              1. Swahealy
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 6 mins ago

                Do u want me to find your posts 😀 your just repeating what u went against me for saying last week, talk about brainless 🙂

                Open Controls
                1. x.jim.x
                  • 9 Years
                  1 hour ago

                  https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/26091511

                  Oh what a horrible slagging off!

                  Open Controls
                2. The Mentaculus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  58 mins ago

                  https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/26091464

                  There you go. Not a single mention of "awful pick"

                  Open Controls
                  1. R o s e
                    • 7 Years
                    53 mins ago

                    Tag teaming?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Zalk
                      • 12 Years
                      just now

                      Same person?

                      Open Controls
                  2. Swahealy
                    • 2 Years
                    47 mins ago

                    He didn't have to say awful pick, he was implying it by using data v top sides to say Trippier wasn't worth it because he only had 1 cross. My prediction that Trippier will be the highest scoring defender over the next 5 is still on 😀 4 more weeks to go 🙂

                    Open Controls
    3. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Taking a hit on Trippier could be egg in the face. SHU can score goals. They did vs both City and Spurs.

      Open Controls
    4. Swahealy
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Over the next 4 GWs is what u should be comparing them and it's a definite yes

      Open Controls
  4. Ronnies
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Pickford
    Chilwell - Saliba - Estup
    Son - Rashford - Saka - Mbeumo - Sterling
    Haaland - Jackson

    1FT, 0.6M ITB.

    Turner, Udogie, J. Pedro, Kabore

    Thoughts on what to do here?
    Cheers.

    Open Controls
    1. tricpic
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      I’m losing Jackson

      Open Controls
    2. Swahealy
      • 2 Years
      36 mins ago

      Yeah Jackson out b4 he stinks u up anymore

      Open Controls
  5. Jet5605
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Afternoon, 2 FT and 0.3 ITB. Do I need to use up both transfers? Will probably do Onana > Areola next week after West Ham's fixtures turn

    A - Watkins > Alvarez
    B - Son > Diaby
    C - Watkins > Edouard
    D - Chilwell > Saliba/other?

    Turner
    Estu - Chilwell - Ruben
    Son - Saka - Mitoma - Rashford - Mbuemo
    Haaland - Watkins

    Onana - Archer - Botman - Baldock

    Open Controls
    1. OneMan
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      A or B.

      Open Controls
    2. OneMan
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Sorry A. Diaby hasn’t a great fixture.

      Open Controls
      1. Jet5605
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Thanks mate. Did A

        Open Controls
  6. OLLY G
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Diaby or Gordon?

    Watkins or Wilson?

    Thanks.

    Open Controls
    1. Yozzer
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Wilson for me

      Open Controls
    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      I would avoid Newcastle attack.

      Open Controls
    3. krawiecus
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Diaby and Watkins, though ideally from next or in two weeks, not both rn

      Open Controls
    4. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Gordon close to a ban for YCs and there will be some rotation with Barnes, Miggy and Murphy. I'd definitely go Diaby.

      Wilson could be a decent punt for a few weeks, but rotation might not be as simple as Isak cups and Wilson prem. Villa's fixtures could be good for a double up in a few GWs

      Open Controls
    5. Swahealy
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      If Isak starts in the champions league I'd say Wilson

      Open Controls
      1. Hairy Potter
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Would be amazed if Isak didn't start tomorrow in the CL. If the plan was to start Wilson then I would expected Isak off the bench against Brentford.

        Open Controls
  7. Nightf0x
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Onana (turner)
    Estu cash gvardiol (colwil chilwel)
    Diaby saka rash jota mads
    Haland jackson (pedro)

    2 ft, which ?

    A) jota pedro jackson -4 to mbeumo wilson ferguson
    B) jota pedro jackson -4 to wilson wissa mitoma
    C) pedro jackson jota mads -8 to mbeumo wilson alvarez mitoma
    D) jackson jota to wilson/alvarez mitoma/mbeumo
    E) chilwel jota jackson -4 to triper mitoma wilson

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      D

      Open Controls
  8. Merlin the Wraith
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    No way did I think GW5 MNF Forest v Burnley would be an anticipated game. Peeps scrabbling for points in a poop GW. Love it!

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      46 mins ago

      I reckon it is going to be a good game. Will be watching it. Keen on getting in Boly.

      Open Controls
    2. Merlin the Wraith
      • 7 Years
      40 mins ago

      Got Beyer coming in for Estu, & hopefully Turner tonight. 0-0 please! 🙂

      Open Controls
    3. Qaiss
      • 7 Years
      39 mins ago

      Don’t place expectations on it for FPL points

      Open Controls
      1. Merlin the Wraith
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Any points are a bonus in a bad GW & points mean rank rise

        Open Controls
    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      37 mins ago

      I actually don't mind this pick. Burnley games have been pretty entertaining so far with their ambitious pressing & the space they give up defensively. Also feel like I need to recalibrate my expectations of Forest this season, interested to see how they do at home against weaker sides, what their attacking ceiling is, check out Awoniyu and maybe Aurier/Tavares

      Open Controls
    5. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      20 mins ago

      It's weeks like this that make me so happy I cancelled Sky.

      Open Controls
    6. Float
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      Speak for yourself, I have the mighty Morgan Gibbs-White left to play

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Good differential.

        Open Controls
  9. tricpic
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Jackson to:
    a) Alvarez now
    b) Alvarez on Friday and cop a 0.2 price rise/drop (Jackson will go down, Alvarez will go up)
    c) Morris for DGW (trap? Good fixtures though)
    d) Hojlund (try and jump on a bandwagon early for once)
    e) Something else

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      How many goals do you think Morris will get in the DGW?

      Open Controls
      1. tricpic
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        One? Which is one more than a Pep Roulette Alvarez on bench!

        Open Controls
        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          Has Alvarez been benched yet? Even if he is benched for one game, he is leaving every player other than Haaland in his dust.

          But go for Morris, GL!

          Open Controls
          1. tricpic
            • 13 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            No you’re right - DGW trap. Talked me out of it. Thank u

            Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      b if you can afford it

      Open Controls
    3. The-Red-1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      See how United get on vs Munich first before considering D.
      Ten Hag has already said Hojlund was subbed early because he isn't ready for 90 yet, so see how many minutes he gets midweek.

      Open Controls
    4. I Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Alvarez but wait till Saturday.

      Open Controls
  10. Clickzy
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    2 FT and 0.2 ITB. Any ideas?

    Ederson - Areola

    Saliba - Henry - Estu - Chilwell - Udogie

    Sterling - Mbuemo - Diaz - Maddison - Saka

    Jackson - Haaland - Alvarez

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Henry to Botman.

      Open Controls
    2. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      In a theoretical world, Jackson would be the one to move out, probably. And roll the other one.

      In reality, I’d wait until closer to deadline to see if any injuries or other issues arise that need more urgent attention.

      Open Controls
    3. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Jackson to a striker of your choice and either Henry or Chilwell to Botman. Will also give you some cash to try get Mo if you are thinking of getting him avoiding WC if you have not already used it.

      Open Controls
      1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Yer the X —> Botman is also a good move. Though I wouldn’t do both in the same GW (not that you’re suggesting OP does that).

        Open Controls
        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          People have been begged to hold onto Jackson for long enough now.

          He needs to go 🙂

          Open Controls
          1. Boxwoods
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            52 mins ago

            It’s absolute insanity. So many persuaded to get him based on nothing and then to hold based on nothing more than that he’d missed shedloads of chances and had fixtures.

            Posters still hand-wringing over whether to ship him to Alvarez this week!

            SMH

            Open Controls
            1. I Member
              • 8 Years
              3 mins ago

              So stats and fixtures are "nothing" in FPL? Fair play to those who ignored him but let's not act like there weren't valid reasons for buying him.

              Open Controls
          2. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            30 mins ago

            I definitely held onto him a week (or three) too long. Only swapped him out last week.

            Open Controls
    4. Swahealy
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Jackson to Eduoard
      Chilwell to Trippier

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        I got in Edouard for GW5 and scored. 5.5m may as well leave him when he is the main attacking threat for Palace. Everything going through him.

        Open Controls
        1. Swahealy
          • 2 Years
          57 mins ago

          Yeah I'm putting him in this week for Jackson I've had enough of this clown. Even though Eze looks good on the ball it seems like Eduoard is getting all the chances

          Open Controls
  11. barton fc
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    best 2 game week punt on wc? (will then become son)

    A) mitoma/fati
    B) rasford
    C) saka

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      56 mins ago

      Mm tasty new addition to the menu there 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. barton fc
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        looked very lively, will making a tempting punt if he looks likey to start

        Open Controls
    2. krawiecus
      • 2 Years
      55 mins ago

      Just get Son if you want, but Rashford

      Open Controls
      1. barton fc
        • 5 Years
        44 mins ago

        I just don't like the fixtures, saka is there for fomo of the bourmouth game and lack of options but he probably makes the least sense out side of eo, think north London Darby will be close nit, if they showed united respect I cant see why they would go and attack spurs think the game goes the way the united one did (not sure thats good for son) pool fix is ok tho I guess, 2 games isn't much so maybe it is a waste of time, but I think im leaning towards a punt

        (I maybe completely wrong about the north London Darby, there normally very open, but thats not how I see this one going)

        Open Controls
        1. x.jim.x
          • 9 Years
          27 mins ago

          I don't think they did show us any respect - our fullbacks just neutralised Saka and Martinelli, which meant they couldn't create as much. The only goal they conceded was on the counter, which Spurs and Son excel at.

          Open Controls
          1. barton fc
            • 5 Years
            just now

            arsenal where happy to let us have position, they are usually quite aggressive in the press, there ws next to no press vs united

            I agree our full backs played well im not saying they did attack us (maybe that my bad with the wording) but they seamed cautious of being very transitioned on, if they play like that vs spurs I think thats bad for son (he kinda lives for transitions and I expect Arenal will look to sit back and block passing lanes opposed to pressing spurs)

            Open Controls
  12. Bezz82
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    If Martinelli is out for a few weeks, will Trossard take his place?

    Open Controls
    1. Toon lurk
      • 6 Years
      33 mins ago

      oh ffs I forgot about this

      Open Controls
  13. Jullepuu
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Jackson to Alvarez before tonight's price drop a no brainer?

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      Wait until City's UCl fixture passes first

      Open Controls
    2. I Member
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      You know the risks.

      Open Controls
    3. Float
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      no

      Open Controls
  14. nick8070
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Help please…

    Pickford Turner
    Chilwell Estu Udogie Henry Baldock
    Rashford Saka Odegaard Maddison Mbeumo
    Haaland Jackson Alvarez

    2 FT, 0 ITB

    Open Controls
    1. R o s e
      • 7 Years
      48 mins ago

      Are you playing Jackson or benching?
      Henry need changing? If happy to give Chilwell another chance.

      Open Controls
      1. nick8070
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Was considering swapping out Henry for Botman and rolling other FT, and giving Jackson and Chilwel another chance

        Open Controls
    2. Swahealy
      • 2 Years
      39 mins ago

      Jackson to Archer
      Baldock to Trippier if u wanna rotate defence
      or Chilwell to Trippier if u wanna save money

      Open Controls
  15. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour ago

    Champions League
    https://gaming.uefa.com/en/uclfantasy/overview

    Get In
    DontMissThatPenMyFriend
    31ZJWME703

    Open Controls
    1. Swahealy
      • 2 Years
      43 mins ago

      Is this a code? Think only Knights are allowed to put codes up on here 😉

      Open Controls
    2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      23 mins ago

      Joined

      Open Controls
  16. Jet5605
    • 9 Years
    58 mins ago

    Do we have any intel/thoughts on whether or not Chilwell will return to the starting 11 against Villa?

    Open Controls
    1. Swahealy
      • 2 Years
      34 mins ago

      Yeah probably starts, but Villa probably score too

      Open Controls
  17. I am 42
    • 10 Years
    58 mins ago

    any Luton fans here? which players are worth DGW punt?

    A)ndersen
    K)aboré
    M)orris

    current planning to get K & M

    Open Controls
    1. Swahealy
      • 2 Years
      45 mins ago

      None

      Open Controls
    2. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 2 Years
      40 mins ago

      Morris at a stretch but feels like a waste of 2FT to me (unless you're planning to WC afterwards). I have Kabore but could easily see him getting something like 1pt+1pt, certainly wouldn't use a transfer to bring him or Andersen in

      Open Controls
    3. krawiecus
      • 2 Years
      35 mins ago

      I have Kabore and strongly considering Morris (for two gws)

      Open Controls
    4. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      33 mins ago

      I'm probably going to get Morris and captain him just for shiggles.

      Open Controls
    5. I am 42
      • 10 Years
      27 mins ago

      im transferring Colwill & Archer out for Kaboré & Morris

      Open Controls
  18. TeddiPonza
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    42 mins ago

    Disaster of a gameweek and the Wildcard kneejerk is real. Want to hold out until gw 9 though. Which option would you prefer out of:

    A. Chilwell to Trippier
    B. Baldock to Botman (bench Saliba or Chilwell)
    C. Jackson to Alvarez
    D. Combination of 2 of the 3 above for -4

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      B and C.

      Open Controls
  19. Toon lurk
    • 6 Years
    39 mins ago

    Anyone score lower than 22 this week?

    Open Controls
    1. Toon lurk
      • 6 Years
      30 mins ago

      Actually I've just realised I have Beyer coming off the bench tonight... this gameweek ain't over yet!

      Open Controls
      1. I am 42
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Beyer to save your GW

        Open Controls
  20. Over Midwicket
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    35 mins ago

    I know it's crazy but who do I start?

    Vicario (ars)
    Or
    Onana (bur)

    Actually considering Big Vic as sick of Onana's blanks and United are a bit dross aren't they.

    Open Controls
    1. krawiecus
      • 2 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  21. SomeoneKnows
    • 7 Years
    35 mins ago

    1FT + 1.3 itb which would you do?

    A) Mubama > Edouard
    B) Baldock > Botman
    C) Pickford > Leno
    D) Other

    Pickford
    Udogie, Estupiñan, Chilwell
    Salah, Saka, Maddison, Mbuemo, Mitoma
    Haaland, Alvarez

    (Turner, Mubama, Baldock, Bell)

    Open Controls
    1. krawiecus
      • 2 Years
      just now

      D

      Open Controls
  22. Das Boot
    • 9 Years
    33 mins ago

    3 players from each team,

    A). Sanchez, Sterling and Chilwell (Home to Villa)

    v’s

    B). Henry, M’Buemo and Wissa (Home to Everton)

    Who gets the nod?

    Open Controls
    1. krawiecus
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      A. I think this is easy because it's very unlikely all three Brentford start, it's Sanchez, Chilwell, Sterling vs Mbeumo, Wissa

      Open Controls
      1. Das Boot
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Cheers, currently gone for Chilly, Mbuemo and Sterling. A bit of a mix n match

        Open Controls
  23. Hotdogs for Tea
    • 8 Years
    30 mins ago

    Any chance Beyer doesn't play tonight ? That will make three zeros for my defence 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      Fingers crossed for the hat trick.

      Open Controls
      1. Hotdogs for Tea
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Botman last on my bench to come in with Henry 🙂

        Open Controls
  24. OneMan
    • 7 Years
    30 mins ago

    Alvarez for Awoniyi for a hit ?

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    2. I am 42
      • 10 Years
      18 mins ago

      pardon my english, Alvarez out Awoniyi in for a hit?

      Open Controls
    3. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      16 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
      1. OneMan
        • 7 Years
        13 mins ago

        Thanks.

        Open Controls
        1. Toon lurk
          • 6 Years
          8 mins ago

          Confirmation Bias in action lol

          Open Controls
          1. Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            7 mins ago

            He said thank you. What’s the issue?

            Open Controls
            1. Toon lurk
              • 6 Years
              4 mins ago

              Not an 'issue', just think it's interesting psychology. Two answers - first is a no, second a yes. Thanks the second one... I'd guest that's the answer they wanted.

              Open Controls
              1. Rupert The Horse
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                just now

                Oh I see.

                Open Controls
  25. Gazzpfc
    • 6 Years
    27 mins ago

    Wanted Botman and Trippier but as I want Salaha and Diablo in 8 if will have to be Botman and Schar probably less rotation risk as well???

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      Could rephrase this please. Happy to help but I don’t really understand what you’re getting at.

      Open Controls
      1. Toon lurk
        • 6 Years
        7 mins ago

        asking if they should get schar instead of Tripps to afford salah and diaby(?) in gw8

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Oh I’m that case then yes.

          Open Controls
          1. Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            just now

            *in

            Open Controls
  26. OneMan
    • 7 Years
    22 mins ago

    Awoniyi (ManC A) to Alvarez (NotF H) for a hit ?

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      I understood what you meant. I’ve said yes, but who else could you put in your 11? Or are they non playing?

      Open Controls
      1. OneMan
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thanks, I have Cash (Che A) and Udogie (Ars A)

        I suppose Alverez would pay off over the coming gamesweeks.

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Yeah I’d go for it then. SHU at home should be a profit of at least 2 points.

          Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Like Horsey said, difficult to yes/no to a hit without more info

      Open Controls
  27. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    16 mins ago

    Can I get a score check? I imagine I’m about average with 48 and Turner to go.

    Open Controls
    1. La Roja
      • 11 Years
      15 mins ago

      Stop showing off you naughty horsey

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        9 mins ago

        Well I don’t have a very good game week rank so would like to know. What did you get?

        Open Controls
        1. La Roja
          • 11 Years
          5 mins ago

          34 with Turner to go

          Open Controls
          1. Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 mins ago

            Ha ok. That does seem low. Was it some Spurs mids that let you down? Seems like I’ve done well, but in reality it’s only about 10-15 points more than others which is basically nothing.

            Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      43 all out

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Ok thanks.

        Open Controls
    3. TM44
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      38 all out here so 48 seems pretty good to me!

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        Ok so it’s looking like I’ve done above average without really making much impact.

        Open Controls
    4. OneMan
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      I’m on 48 as well with Awoniyi to play.

      Open Controls
    5. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      52 all out

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        6 mins ago

        What’s your game week rank please?

        Open Controls
        1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Just outside 1m for now (according to FPL, I don't use LiveFPL so will be higher with autosubs)

          Open Controls
    6. Merlin the Wraith
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Good going! Average is 40 at mo. Am sat on 40 with Turner/Beyer to play.

      Open Controls
    7. Zalk
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      50 with Turner to go.

      Open Controls
      1. Zalk
        • 12 Years
        3 mins ago

        Also, update your linked team.

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          Oh yes of course. Will do.

          Open Controls
        2. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Can you remind me how to do it?

          Open Controls
    8. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      51 (-4) with Turner to go

      Open Controls
    9. 2001: A Space Origi
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      50 -4 transfer + 89 off bench = 59, so based on overall scores this week, I feel lucky.

      Open Controls
      1. 2001: A Space Origi
        • 4 Years
        just now

        *Failure... 50 -4 +9 bench = 59

        Open Controls
  28. ‘Tis the Season
    • 5 Years
    15 mins ago

    What’s everyone’s thoughts on bringing Lamptey this gameweek?

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      I honestly love him as a player. But it’s still too soon for me. Estupinan was rested after a very long 2 weeks off. Then again after that performance who knows? But I don’t think it’s worth the punt.

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      Unlikely to start much. Estupinan is very rarely rested/rotated (or was last season at least even during the most intense congestion)

      Open Controls
      1. Toon lurk
        • 6 Years
        11 mins ago

        Isn't Lamptey a RB though? So question is surely can he oust Veltman?

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          9 mins ago

          Good point.

          Open Controls
        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 4 Years
          7 mins ago

          You say that but RDZ played him LB... Also Milner started RB in the first 3 league games

          Open Controls
          1. Toon lurk
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Who knows, I think if anything if he can play both sides that surely increases his minutes? Either way I wouldn't be going there anytime soon with his lack of match fitness, 2 matches a week and general injury-proneness. Can't see him playing all that much next 4. Cracking player though

            Open Controls
        3. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          3 mins ago

          RDZ has only started Estupinan & Lamptey together once - against Arsenal, peculiarly, when they conceded 4. I think RB is kind of a different role where RDZ prefers composure on the ball to attacking dynamism

          Open Controls
          1. Toon lurk
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            He is coming back from injury though no? Or have I just assumed this?

            Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      We don't know if he will start the next game

      Open Controls
      1. ‘Tis the Season
        • 5 Years
        10 mins ago

        Left back

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 4 Years
          6 mins ago

          Left back what?

          Open Controls
          1. ‘Tis the Season
            • 5 Years
            5 mins ago

            Ignore me. He is on the right sorry. Thanks mate. Really tempted to bring him in now for Udogie

            Open Controls
            1. Toon lurk
              • 6 Years
              1 min ago

              he played LB last game but has traditionally played RB

              Open Controls
    4. ‘Tis the Season
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      Ok thanks both!

      Open Controls
    5. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Had a great game on Saturday but he started as Estupiñan needed the rest. Lamptey has too many injury issues historically too so unless he manages to somehow take Estupiñan or Veltman's spot or he ends up in a PL-EL rotation with one of them, I don't think it's viable

      Open Controls
  29. Cos I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Goes to show how much 4 points means at this stage..

    Not captaining Haaland resulted in a drop of c 400k

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.