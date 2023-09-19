95
  GoonerByron
    12 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Bench one next GW..?

    A - Chilwell
    B - Gusto
    C - Botman

    Buck The Trent
      11 Years
      58 mins ago

      Probably B

    Fulchester's New Centr…
      6 Years
      57 mins ago

      B - pipe cleaner arms

    Tonyawesome69
      4 Years
      54 mins ago

      Chilwell

    richvar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      54 mins ago

      Poch is going to bench Chilwell for you. Problem solved 🙂

    G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      6 Years
      21 mins ago

      A

    FPL Pillars
      7 Years
      12 mins ago

      A if you’re not sure if he starts after pressers

    Hy liverpool
      9 Years
      2 mins ago

      B

  camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    9 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Thinking about switching to 3 up top.

    Would this work ?

    Foden ➡️Sarr

    Henry➡️Botman

    4.5➡️Alvarez for a hit.

    Watkins/haaland/Alvarez

    x.jim.x
      9 Years
      53 mins ago

      Don’t take a hit for Botman

      Fulchester's New Centr…
        6 Years
        3 mins ago

        No one knows what it's like
        To be the Botman
        To be the sad man
        Behind blue eyes

    Buck The Trent
      11 Years
      49 mins ago

      Good moves and should payback the hit

    Alan The Llama
      13 Years
      48 mins ago

      If Sarr is then going to be your fifth midfielder, I'd do it.

    Ze_Austin
      4 Years
      1 min ago

      I wouldn't

      This looks like a clean Henry to Botman and maaaaybe Watkins to Alvarez if you aren't tripled up with a City defender

      If you are, I'd ride the next two GWs out with Foden and then switch to Diaby or JWP

  Buck The Trent
    11 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Who would you sell first?

    A Son
    B Saka

    Tonyawesome69
      4 Years
      55 mins ago

      Saka

    Fulchester's New Centr…
      6 Years
      55 mins ago

      Neither. N. London derby a bit of a goal fest usually isn't it (could have been a dream, haven't checked)

      Fulchester's New Centr…
        6 Years
        just now

        Checked. Yes, still keep.

    FOO FIGHTER
      4 Years
      55 mins ago

      If you asked me who I want long term then I would keep Saka.

    The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 Years
      36 mins ago

      I thought Saka might be a season keeper at 8.5 but Arsenal just aren't anywhere near last season's levels and I'm feeling quite underwhelmed by him at the moment. Seeing Eddie start again v Everton is a bit concerning too if we now assume Jesus starts UCL & Nketiah again v Spurs, since he just doesn't open up the same kind of spaces for the mids to attack. Saka is doing ok points-wise I suppose but the underlying numbers are pretty poor by his standards e.g. non-pen xG 1.44 (= 16th among mids, below Sarr, Doucoure, Decordova-Reid)

      The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 Years
        23 mins ago

        I'm actually thinking about Saka - Fati which will probably turn out to be absolute genius or utterly horrendous...

    Hy liverpool
      9 Years
      2 mins ago

      B

  Alan The Llama
    13 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    That's a great photo at the top.

    Fulchester's New Centr…
      6 Years
      1 min ago

      Tis that

  jonnybhoy
    10 Years
    57 mins ago

    Henry to Botman for free?

    richvar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      53 mins ago

      For sure!

    FOO FIGHTER
      4 Years
      52 mins ago

      Yes, two good fixtures in 6 and 7 for Botman.

    Ze_Austin
      4 Years
      51 mins ago

      That's what I'm doing as well

    The Knights Template
      9 Years
      50 mins ago

      Yesssssss (I’m talking in parsiltongue)!

    Fulchester's New Centr…
      6 Years
      49 mins ago

      You had me at "Henry to..."

    g40steve
      5 Years
      43 mins ago

      Boatman’s a bargain

      g40steve
        5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Autocorrect FFS

    G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      6 Years
      19 mins ago

      Yes...

    Hy liverpool
      9 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes

  FOO FIGHTER
    4 Years
    45 mins ago

    Play Bell at home vs WOL and bench Chilwell or Chilwell to Botman -4?

    Fulchester's New Centr…
      6 Years
      just now

      Maybe Bell - played at wing back last weekend, and if you are even pondering, of course means you don't need Chilwell.

  1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    6 Years
    38 mins ago

    Good morning all!! Would you get Botman in for Henry and play over one of Chilwell or Gusto??

    G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      6 Years
      33 mins ago

      Yes...

      1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        6 Years
        30 mins ago

        Thankyou mate!! Who to bench??

        G-Whizz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          6 Years
          18 mins ago

          Chilwell...

    The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 Years
      24 mins ago

      Yeah. Not sure who to bench but wouldn't want double defence v Villa anyway; have a look at predicted lineups & play Chilwell only if you're confident enough that he starts

      1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        6 Years
        just now

        Good plan mate!! I agree!! Annoying that Henry is injured was going to start him over one of the Chelsea boys

  SpaceCadet
    9 Years
    34 mins ago

    Better option?

    A. Start udogie
    B. Start kabore
    C. Baldock > botman -4

    Fulchester's New Centr…
      6 Years
      15 mins ago

      Long run C

    Ëð
      8 Years
      3 mins ago

      A

  Slitherene
    5 Years
    34 mins ago

    2 FT, which player makes way?

    Pickford ¦ Areola
    Chilwell Botman Guehi*
    Salah Saka Bruno Maddison
    Haaland Alvarez Morris
    | Saliba Nakamba Baldock*

    $ 0.5 ITB

    Alan The Llama
      13 Years
      28 mins ago

      Probably Pickford

    PogChamp
      11 Years
      25 mins ago

      Nice team. Did you WC to get Salah in a 3-4-3? I’m tried doing the same with a -4 and failed. I would probably sell Bruno and Morris for Awoniyi.

    Fulchester's New Centr…
      6 Years
      23 mins ago

      Pickford and if doing another, Baldock to Bell?

    G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      6 Years
      10 mins ago

      I stopped reading at Pickford...

  pnitishmk
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    5 Years
    27 mins ago

    Suggestions with 2 FT?

    Onana
    Trippier, Chilwell, Andersen
    Saka, Sterling, Foden, Mbuemo, Maddison
    Haaland, Alvarez
    (Areola, Jackson, Udogie, Cash)

    Fulchester's New Centr…
      6 Years
      10 mins ago

      Jackson to a cheapie and save the other?

      Ëð
        8 Years
        3 mins ago

        This

  Fefguero
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 Years
    26 mins ago

    What to do with Jackson if you can’t go to Alvarez? Already tripled on city

    The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 Years
      10 mins ago

      There's some slightly punty but exciting, high-ceiling other options. Personally I would get Callum Wilson for the next 3 and then move to Darwin/Hojlund/Watkins (not sure enough on the first 2 yet to commit at this point but watch & wait for now)

    Fulchester's New Centr…
      6 Years
      8 mins ago

      What's a hit between friends?

    Ëð
      8 Years
      7 mins ago

      I would take out one of your existing city assets and aim to get Alvarez next week.

  Letsgo!
    6 Years
    23 mins ago

    Do you think anderson gonna start this week?

    Fulchester's New Centr…
      6 Years
      16 mins ago

      NUFC one? No point worrying about it until after Milan.

    The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 Years
      14 mins ago

      Joachim/Mads/Elliott...?

    Hairy Potter
      8 Years
      just now

      Too early to tell. Would think that Tonali comes back in for Sheff Utd alongside Bruno and Longstaff, but might depend on CL game. Anderson might play in the cup against Man City rather than the league.

      Anderson looked anonymous against Brentford and his performance has split fan opinion. He not the best without the ball and looks more of a 10 than the box to box mid Howe prefers in our system.

  Fernandito
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    4 Years
    21 mins ago

    Flekken Areola
    Chilwell Gvardiol Trippier Andersen Udogie
    Foden Sterling Maddison Mbuemo Son
    Haaland Jackson Archer

    Would you do Son & Chilwell to Salah & 4.1 def for a -4? or hold and maybe to following gw?

    Ëð
      8 Years
      11 mins ago

      I'd be tempted to do that now

    Fulchester's New Centr…
      6 Years
      1 min ago

      Say not, 'When I have free time I shall make the trasfers'; for you may perhaps never have any free time.

  Ëð
    8 Years
    20 mins ago

    2FT, are these the best moves? £1.0m ITB. Happy to start freeing up some cash to aim to get Salah in from GW9.

    A) Watkins -> Alvarez
    B) Chilwell -> Botman

    Onana, Turner
    Chilwell, Estupinian, Udogie, Kabore, Beyer
    Rashford, Bruno, Saka, Maddison, Mbuemo
    Haaland, Watkins, Mubama

    PogChamp
      11 Years
      11 mins ago

      Maybe lose one of the United mids to free up some funds

      Ëð
        8 Years
        10 mins ago

        Happy to keep them for the Burnley fixture and reassess I think.

        PogChamp
          11 Years
          2 mins ago

          I think you’ll be forced to sell one of them for Salah if you’re not WC. That’s the situation I’m in.

          Ëð
            8 Years
            1 min ago

            I agree. Hoping to upgrade in a few GWs time. Fixtures look incredible from GW9.

    Fulchester's New Centr…
      6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Good moves

  Malinwa
    7 Years
    19 mins ago

    Any suggestion? 1 FT
    0,1 ITB

    Onana
    Estu - Chilwell - Colwill
    Mbeumo - Saka - Maddison - Salah - Eze
    Haaland - Alvarez

    Areola - Gabriel - Mubama - Kabore

    The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 Years
      12 mins ago

      Looks pretty good. Double Chelsea defence maybe the weak point for this week. Depends if you want to hang onto Chilwell for a bit longer

      Malinwa
        7 Years
        1 min ago

        cheers

    Ëð
      8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Colwill to Botman?

      Malinwa
        7 Years
        just now

        Thanks, was thinking of the same move. It will be Botman or roll my FT

  Weasel Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    11 Years
    11 mins ago

    Team is a shambles
    Which sounds better?

    A) Watkins + Pedro > Alvarez + Wissa for free (bench Madds)

    B) just Watkins > Alvarez and roll ft?

    Fulchester's New Centr…
      6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Like B better

      Open Controls
      Weasel Boy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        11 Years
        just now

        Thanks

    Ëð
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      B

      1. Weasel Boy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thanks

    3. KunDogan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      B

    4. Hy liverpool
      • 9 Years
      just now

      B

  17. KunDogan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    Chilwell/Akanji to Trippier worth a hit (after midweek games)?

    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 10 Years
      just now

      A hit, certainly not. FT yes.

  18. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    Best keeper(s) looking ahead?

    1. Hy liverpool
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Atm Sanchez/Areola

  19. Steevo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    Do we think Pedro starts vs Bournemouth?

    1. Hy liverpool
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      We will have better idea after europa league game on Thursday.

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I think RDZ wants to get Fati starting as the 10 ASAP. A lot will depend on mins v Athens on Thursday night. If Pedro starts that game, I wouldn't expect him to start v BOU. If Fati starts but comes off early... it'll be tricky to predict (especially with no travel). Fati 90mins & maybe Pedro starts.

  20. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Bench one please.

    a) Sterling (h) to Villa

    b) Isak @ Sheff United

    c) Diaz (h) to West Ham

    d) Chilwell (h) to Villa

    1. Hy liverpool
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      D.

      1. Hy liverpool
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Or isak if he plays more than 70m against milan.

    2. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      just now

      D, though Howe may bench Isak this weekend.

  21. Kikofraeuropa
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    A) Alvarez, Mbeumo, Botman for at -4
    B) Jackson, Mbuemo, Botman for 2 FT
    C) Alvarez, Sterling, Botman for 2 FT

    My team is:
    Chilwell, Saliba, Estupinan, Udogie, Baldock
    Saka, Sterling, Fernandes, Rashford, Maddison
    Jackson, Haaland. Archer

  22. Hy liverpool
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Chilwell Gabriel Estupinan (Udogie, Baldock)

    What to do?

    A. Save ft
    B. Baldock to Botman (start over Gabriel /Chilwell) who?
    C. Chilwell to Schar

