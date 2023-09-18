165
  SpaceCoyote97
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 Year
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Leno (Areola)
    Estu-Cash-Saliba (Udogie-Chilwell)
    Mbeumo-Maddison-Saka-Diaby (Bowen)
    Haaland-Ferguson-Awoniyi

    All good for this week? Would like Trippier in for Chilwell, but would result in a -4.

    barton fc
      5 Years
      27 mins ago

      looks real good! (looks like a wc team!) I wouldn't do the -4, chilly probably won't keep a cs but (if he plays) I think villa is a good game for him attacking wise

      SpaceCoyote97
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 Year
        10 mins ago

        Probably will bench him, playing Cash for his advance positioning and Saliba because I think most likely other than Estu to keep a clean sheet.

    The Iceman
      1 Year
      just now

      Clean sheets are just not predictable this year. -4s on defenders are a no go for the time being.

  OverTinker
    5 Years
    59 mins ago

    155% rank down wtf
    Only Turner can improve this a little now

    Botman and Robben
      6 Years
      1 min ago

      His CS and assist today will help you.

  barton fc
    5 Years
    59 mins ago

    thought on this wc team?

    areola (turner)
    botman brun estup (konsa beyer)
    salah saka maddison mbeumo diaby
    Haaland Alvarez (archer)

    1.5 its (my team value isn't great, witch is why I think my happy with just areola in net)
    would bring in both udogie and son in gw8 (could start with udogie over estup to save a transfer)

    The Iceman
      1 Year
      just now

      Yeah looks good, but as you said maybe go with Udogie now to save a headache for later.

  Lord of Ings
    7 Years
    58 mins ago

    Bottomed

    Boring one but:-

    A)Play Kabore
    B) get Trippier/Schar/Botman(-4)
    Kabore did do well and I’m kinda tempted to start him

    barton fc
      5 Years
      4 mins ago

      A

      Stranger Mings
        2 Years
        just now

        A

    krawiecus
      2 Years
      just now

      I'm playing Kabore, hoping he keeps his place for the next three (two gws), he did do well and probably should have had an assist

      krawiecus
        2 Years
        just now

        Playing Kabore over Udogie

  Sad Ken
    10 Years
    55 mins ago

    I wonder if Jackson would play any better if he untucked his shorts from the bottom of his underpants?

    Zalk
      12 Years
      26 mins ago

      He probably would. It's a bit like when you were 12 and folded the end of your jeans near the shoes because it looked cool.

    PartyTime
      2 Years
      just now

      Hard to expect anything from him. Productivity = Zero

  Moxon
    9 Years
    53 mins ago

    Would you replace Chilwell with in this backline?

    Flekken | Areola
    Trippier | Chilwell | Cash | Udogie | Botman

    krawiecus
      2 Years
      1 min ago

      I would stick. Or with a 4.0 like Kabore

    MHG
      6 Years
      just now

      Do you need to?
      You need someone on the bench - I don't see why he is suddenly finished with. That's a strong 5 you have.

  Von Lipwig
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    5 Years
    51 mins ago

    Chilwell to Botman (got Udogie and Henry)?

    krawiecus
      2 Years
      41 mins ago

      No. Especially in your situation, Henry out

      Von Lipwig
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        5 Years
        40 mins ago

        Yeah? Henry to Bot?

        krawiecus
          2 Years
          just now

          Yes but wait till pressers

  rokonto
    8 Years
    49 mins ago

    Should I get rid of Chilwell because he didn't start?

    barton fc
      5 Years
      37 mins ago

      I think he will play the villa game, but who knows

    Bavarian
      5 Years
      18 mins ago

      if I own a 5.8 defender, he should be nailed at least, so yes

      krawiecus
        2 Years
        just now

        This yes, but you should be getting rid if he will not start. Past is irrelevant

  barton fc
    5 Years
    47 mins ago

    is beyer is the best burnley/luton 4m?

    Alan The Llama
      13 Years
      4 mins ago

      Prefer Kabore - Luton

  AC/DC AFC
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    8 Years
    45 mins ago

    The reason the no Salah play backfired was because it afforded people to get in Son, Sterling, Rashford or Bruno who've been largely blanking so far.

    So a double impact really.

    I think that and selecting Pickford and the template bench (Bell, Baldock, Kabore etc) is a reason for the low scores.

    Will Morris prove to be a similar avenue to follow?

    Tonyawesome69
      4 Years
      40 mins ago

      This comment is purely based on the outcome of this GW. Have a look at the total scores of the other cheaper mids you have mentioned

      Tonyawesome69
        4 Years
        18 mins ago

        I was too hasty with this comment. It's not as simple as the no Salah play backfired when he is 3-4m more expensive than the players you mentioned. It's all about combinations with the budget.

      AC/DC AFC
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        8 Years
        3 mins ago

        it's not, I think Son, Sterling and Bruno have blanked in 4 out of 5 weeks and Salah has returned each week to make him the 2nd highest scoring midfielder.

      AC/DC AFC
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        8 Years
        just now

        tbf, it's compounded by the fact that many missed the Son and Sterling hauls as well.

    Better off with a pin and a…
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      11 Years
      31 mins ago

      Definitely. None of those 8-9M mids have performed - and that has made the Salah pick at the start a winner. Saka is the closest to him, but plenty of people had Salah-Saka and cheap elsewhere. The winning combination was Salah-Saka-Alvarez-Mbeumo (+Haaland, obv). Possibly Mitoma or Bowen as well. Even Son and Sterling with their hattricks are below them both. Not quite sure what to take from this, but I do want Salah in.

      Better off with a pin and a…
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        11 Years
        15 mins ago

        Sorry, of course Sterling doesn't have a hattrick...

      AC/DC AFC
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        8 Years
        just now

        Yes, I'd add players like Diaby to that

    Hairy Potter
      8 Years
      just now

      Yeah, he's definitely in my plans to bring in sooner rather than later. I've got a path to him in 2FTs and not planning on using a FT this GW.

      I'd hoped it would have been like Kane in the second half of last season where jumping on the likes of Watkins and Isak for their runs would offset not having Kane.

      The difference here is that I feel maybe I've been unlucky with my mid choices and also been lucky that Salah hasn't really hauled yet. With the upcoming fixtures, from Everton onwards, I really want him in my team.

  SollyTheSeagull
    6 Years
    45 mins ago

    What to do with this slot? 1ft 1.8itb

    Onana
    Chilwell Estu Henry
    Salah Sterling Saka Eze Mbeumo
    Haaland Morris

    Turner Udogie Baldock Osula

    A) Henry>Schär/Botman
    B) Save ft

    Thanks!

    The Mentaculus
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 Years
      29 mins ago

      Bot

    The Iceman
      1 Year
      20 mins ago

      Henry to Botman is good 🙂

    krawiecus
      2 Years
      just now

      A but wait for pressers and after European games...

  Carlito
    9 Years
    44 mins ago

    Have 2ft (1.2 itb)

    Onana ( Turner)
    Udogie Chilwell Botman Estupian Kabore
    Saka Mbeumo Rodri Foden Salah
    Jackson Haaland Archer

    A/ Chilwell to Trippier and roll 1 transfer
    B/ Chilwell to Schar and Foden To Rashford
    C/ Chilwell To Tripper and Jackson to Morris
    D/ Udogie To Schar

    Open Controls
    The Iceman
      1 Year
      1 min ago

      A

  Zalk
    12 Years
    42 mins ago

    Best and worst moment of the Gameweek?
    Durans goal against Palace and Jackson's attempt into the stratosphere.

    The Iceman
      1 Year
      27 mins ago

      Depends if you're a Jackson owner / Chelsea fan, otherwise it was pretty funny 🙂

    Warby84
      8 Years
      just now

      Best; Salah (c)
      Worst; Double Chelsea

  barton fc
    5 Years
    42 mins ago

    best 2 week place holder for son on wc?

    A) saka
    B) rashford

    The Iceman
      1 Year
      27 mins ago

      Still prefer Saka.

    The Mentaculus
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 Years
      26 mins ago

      I guess Rashford v BUR is the highest ceiling game here, although I imagine Palace might be tight. Arsenal still look way off their best & I think Eddie is hurting the mids as FPL options. Don't mind just going straight for Son though as these are pretty decent fixtures for his style (unless you want to wait & see what happens with Richarlison)

    Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 Years
      22 mins ago

      Son thrives against high lines, and he's going to go up against 2 of the highest.
      SHU was a good fixture for Spurs, but not Son. The next 2 are. I would get him in now rather than book in a transfer.

      krawiecus
        2 Years
        just now

        As long as he starts up top, which is not a given with Brennan and Richarlison

  Better off with a pin and a…
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    11 Years
    31 mins ago

    Just looking at the overall top points scorers. Without looking - who is currently the top scoring defender in FPL so far this season? The answer surprised me!

    Alan The Llama
      13 Years
      26 mins ago

      Does it count if I looked about 30 seconds ago?

    Lord of Ings
      7 Years
      24 mins ago

      Romero probably

    Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 Years
      21 mins ago

      I knew it was Romero as he has 2 goals and 2 CS. Shows importance of sample sizes.

    Maddi Son
      6 Years
      19 mins ago

      My guess was Udogie, not far off. Andersen joint 3rd was a big surprise.

    Alan The Llama
      13 Years
      19 mins ago

      He was really good at Atalanta. Always seemed to be on the edge of the opposition's box, but they did attack with 10 men at times.

  The Iceman
    1 Year
    30 mins ago

    Will Alvarez survive another price rise tonight? Ideally I would like to see that he doesn't pick up an injury tomorrow before transferring him in...

    Traction Engine Foot
      5 Years
      9 mins ago

      He won't rise tonight

      The Iceman
        1 Year
        just now

        Good to know, thanks mate.

  JabbaWookiee
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    9 Years
    29 mins ago

    Still reeling in the aftermath of possibly my worst ever gameweek. Don’t want to hit the rage WC button but I’ve got Jackson, Chilwell, Onana, Son, Joao Pedro and Henry. Think it might be time.

    Would give me this squad:

    Raya - (Areola)
    Botman - Udogie - Estupinan - Cash - (Bell) (Defence would rotate)
    Salah - Maddison - Mbeumo - Saka - Bowen
    Haaland - Alvarez - (Archer)

    Thoughts?

    Athletico Underachieving
      3 Years
      just now

      I’ve wildcarded from and to very similar. Already feel better not looking at Onana in there

    Merlin the Wraith
      7 Years
      just now

      Would hold fire. It's been a pretty bad week for most. Chances are you've maybe lost track of those who've done well only by 20 or so points. And a long way to go. I do sympathise, I had a 23 pointer last season so keep the faith fella.

  The Mentaculus
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 Years
    25 mins ago

    Any takers for a (probably too early) punt on Ansu Fati?

    I Member
      8 Years
      19 mins ago

      I was looking at potential Foden replacements earlier in case we get a leak that he's benched and Ansu Fati was one that I looked at but I'm not sure if there's enough upside there to justify getting him over Mitoma.

      The Mentaculus
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 Years
        2 mins ago

        I think the circumstances of the deal - breaking wage structure for loanee, happening right after Enciso injury & comments on Pedro 'needing time to learn the Brighton way'; plus RDZ's duty to football comments - suggest that he's going to be (relatively nailed).

        That 10 role can be an FPL goldmine especially when paired with Welbeck at 9 imo. I'm just about to watch a replay of the Man Utd game, but 2 shots in the box, 1 big chance & xG 0.5 in 27mins sounds promising

        The Mentaculus
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          2 Years
          1 min ago

          * (relatively) nailed

    AC/DC AFC
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      8 Years
      2 mins ago

      I'm looking at Fati but probably more willing to punt on Jérémy Doku, if I was taking on more benching risk.

  Gazzpfc
    6 Years
    24 mins ago

    Play Chillwell or Trippier -4?

    krawiecus
      2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Chilwell

  royals forever
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    14 Years
    23 mins ago

    Is it time to pull the trigger on this team

    Leno Turner

    Chilwell Estupinan Colwill Cash Kabore

    Saka Foden Martinelli Foden Nakamba

    Wissa Haaland Jackson

    3.6 ITB 1FT

    Any ideas would be appreciated

  vova
    13 Years
    17 mins ago

    Hey guys, hope everyone is having a good one.

    Need a little bit of advice here

    Pickford Turner
    Dias Estupinan Gusto Baldock Kabore
    Salah Rashford Saka Maddison Mitoma
    Haaland Pedro Osula

    2 FT
    0.5 ITB

    no real stand out move so was just thinking Osula > Archer? Or am I missing something?

    Thanks! 😀

    Traction Engine Foot
      5 Years
      10 mins ago

      I'd be tempted to do Pedro and Dias to Alvarez and Botman.

    AC/DC AFC
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      8 Years
      1 min ago

      I'd honestly do Pickford to Raya in your position.

      Albeit Arteta is implying goalkeeper rotation but it looked like he was performing some mental gymnastics saying it's not unusual if Jesus is benched etc.

      There's an argument to wait until gw7 but with Everton home to Luton that could be the Pickford points week!

      Then there's Bournemouth too but I wouldn't hold him beyond that game.

  Traction Engine Foot
    5 Years
    13 mins ago

    Roll the ft here, or do Saliba to Botman? 1ft and 0.2m itb.

    Pickford
    Saliba Estupinan Gusto
    Salah Mitoma Saka Rashford Sterling
    Haaland Alvarez

    Turner Udogie Beyer Osula

    Alan The Llama
      13 Years
      5 mins ago

      I'm looking at the same move after the European games, in the event of injuries to other players.

    I Member
      8 Years
      4 mins ago

      I would get a Newcastle defender.

    The Mentaculus
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 Years
      1 min ago

      I would make that move

  Jack Frost
    13 Years
    10 mins ago

    Any news on Rico Henry, Physio Scout said yesterday probably ACL tear, out 9-12 months.

    krawiecus
      2 Years
      just now

      There will be before next gw don't worry

  Boz
    11 Years
    6 mins ago

    2fts no other issues.

    Best Onana replacement? Is Areola safe to rotate with Turner?

    Traction Engine Foot
      5 Years
      just now

      I think Turner will get dropped soon but tbh I wouldn't mind playing Areola as a set and forget every week.

  Paulie Walnuts
    8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Saka or Odegaard on a WC

    Traction Engine Foot
      5 Years
      just now

      Saka for me

  Warby84
    8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Areola
    Robertson Estupinan Saliba (Gusto Romero)
    Ward-Prowse Salah Saka Mbeumo Maddison
    Alvarez Haaland (Semenyo)

    Gtg?

  Paulie Walnuts
    8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Jwp or Bowen?

    krawiecus
      2 Years
      just now

      Bowen for ceiling, JWP for floor

    FOO FIGHTER
      4 Years
      just now

      Bowen if you can afford him.

  Athletico Underachieving
    3 Years
    1 min ago

    To rotate with Areola on WC

    A) Flekken
    B) Leno
    C) 4.0m and don’t rotate

    krawiecus
      2 Years
      just now

      C

