  1. FPL Pillars
    • 7 Years
    58 mins ago

    Haha too funny, the so called “great”

    1. Debauchy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Not funny at all imo was a tough gw for so many.

  2. GreennRed
    • 11 Years
    58 mins ago

    How many FFS pro pundits could you mention in one article ?

  3. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    56 mins ago

    Enjoy and appreciate the Champions League groups this year, as this is the last year of the current format. Also I suspect in a few years from now clubs from Saudi Pro league will be allowed to take part.

    1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 13 Years
      36 mins ago

      I remember the last big change uefa made when they introduced a 2nd group stage for the champions league

      It was an insane idea which was scrapped. Although introducing more teams gives other teams a chance to compete it does dilute the competition slightly

    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      27 mins ago

      I havent really enjoyed the c1 for years to be honest

    3. jacob1989
      • 1 Year
      20 mins ago

      The Swiss league is quite interesting I feel. Only top 8 of 36 guaranteed to make it to knockouts..which means no complacency.. and teams 9 to 24 only half will make it to knockouts as there is a playoff before that..

  4. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    55 mins ago

    Pope on 7 saves / 19 min in

  5. GC123
    • 2 Years
    54 mins ago

    Evening all. After a bad week should I prioritise

    1. Pickford > Flekken (Flekken has the better fixture GW6 but Pickford has easy games GW7 & GW8)
    2. Stones / Chillwell > Botman

    Many thanks

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      2

  6. Shark Team
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    53 mins ago

    I own Henry in a 5 man rotation def, should I go Kabore or Botman?

    1. Ze_Austin
      • 4 Years
      48 mins ago

      Botman by some distance, imo

    2. Yank Revolution
      • 11 Years
      44 mins ago

      Dah dah dah dah dah dah dah dah....Bot-maaaaannnn!

    3. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      39 mins ago

      Yes 3 games in 2 gameweeks for Luton that are all blue on the fixture ticker is tempting but I will have to recommend Botman aswell.

      1. Shark Team
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        Also very high assist potential for Kabore but Luton is Luton

        1. Ze_Austin
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Reminds me of Neco Williams at Forest

          They're not a good defence, and part of why they're not a good defence is that Kabore/Neco spends a lot of time up the pitch, which only really works when the player and their teammates in defence and midfield are really good at pressing et al

  7. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 9 Years
    44 mins ago

    Would you sell awoniyi for Morris? Cheers

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      42 mins ago

      no way, is someone holding ur family hostage?

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 9 Years
        16 mins ago

        Fixtures?

        1. Rasping Drive
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          4 mins ago

          Fixtures are all well and good but it’s Luton, mate - innit?

    2. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Awoniyi’s last 9 Premier League games:

      2 goals vs. Southampton
      2 goals vs. Chelsea
      1 goal vs. Arsenal
      1 goal vs. Crystal Palace
      1 goal vs. Arsenal
      1 goal vs. Sheffield United
      1 goal vs. Manchester United
      Assist vs. Chelsea
      Assist vs. Burnley

  8. Drop Dead Tsimikas
    • 11 Years
    43 mins ago

    Would you do this? Exact money, 2 FT.

    Son + Chilwell >> Salah + Gusto

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      43 mins ago

      Yep 100%

    2. Mr bump
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      36 mins ago

      Yes. Chilwell has awful fixtures coming up.

      1. jammie26
        • 2 Years
        17 mins ago

        I think that means Gusto does as well.

  9. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    41 mins ago

    Anyone counting these dives from Longstaff?

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Wished Giroud had scored on the following action

  10. jacob1989
    • 1 Year
    39 mins ago

    How are Newcastle not trailing? Ac milan should 3 or 4 up

  11. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    38 mins ago

    Start one this week folks????

    A- Wissa(Everton home)
    Or
    B- Maddison(Arsenal away)

    Currently starting A to double up with Mbeumo!!

    Thoughts welcomed!!!

    Cheers everyone!!

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      36 mins ago

      Go b as you have mbeumo already imo

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        11 mins ago

        Cheers mate!! Sensible idea!!

    2. Debauchy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      26 mins ago

      Yep A

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        11 mins ago

        Thanks mate!! Definitely leaning this way!! In for a penny in for a pound!!

    3. Ze_Austin
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Tight. Very tight. I'd say Maddison because he has more routes to points

  12. Shark Team
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    35 mins ago

    Eddi Howe should play Joelinton LW Wilson ST and Isak RW

    1. Get up ya bum
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      Na isak gotta be striker. Him and Wilson should t play together

  13. Nate(U)dog(ie)
    • 2 Years
    27 mins ago

    Milan all over Newcastle, can't even say Newcastle have barely had a sniff because barely would be far too kind

    1. Debauchy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      Well it is an away game and Newcastle will be happy with a point but let's see how the second half pans out.

      1. jacob1989
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        Yeah but the other 2 teams bvb and PSG will be atleast if not stronger than milan

  14. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    26 mins ago

    Some shaky moments but Newcastle defence holding strong.

    1. Lord of Ings
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      Not sure about that, more Milan’s poor finishing so far rather than Newcastle defending well

  15. Old Gregg
    • 6 Years
    25 mins ago

    Johnstone
    Udogie-Chillwell-Dias-estu
    Sterling-Bruno-Saka-Maddi-Foden
    Haaland

    Pedro-Kabore-mubama

    2FT. Which option do you prefer please?

    a) Chilwell + Bruno > Botman + Salah
    b) Chilwell + Foden + Pedro > Trips + Mbuemo + Alvarez (-4)
    c) any recommendations?

  16. Herman Toothrot
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    20 mins ago

    What's the concensus on Veltman as a WC option?

    1. Herman Toothrot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      *Lamptey

    2. FATHERLESS SON
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Crazily I actually picked him on my WC last week, absolutely elated with it

  17. haydwingo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    18 mins ago

    Hi lads what do you think of this WC
    Flekken (Areola)
    Estupinian - Botman - Schar (Anderson)
    Mbuemo - Rashford - Diaby - Salah - Saka
    Haaland - Alvarez (Archer)

    I am tempted to go with the double newcastle defence because their fixtures are so good and could be a good way to get ahead of people in the next few weeks, however i am tempted with doing Schar - Udogie instead to get a spurs player in as after the next 2 games their fixtures are really good, what do you think?

  18. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    16 mins ago

    Foden and Alvarez start

    1. FATHERLESS SON
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      😎

    2. FPL Blow-In
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      Crap

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Hopefully they come out and get the job done in the first half and rest some players In second half!! Preferably Haaland, Foden and Alvarez coz they are in my team haha

    3. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      Undroppable

    4. FATHERLESS SON
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Haaland?

  19. FPL Blow-In
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    What do people make of this Newcastle line up and how will it affect the weekend / pl line up?

    Basically I’m wondering if Wilson will start PL and Isak CL? Will Barnes get a run in PL

    1. Ze_Austin
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      I don't think anybody can answer this with any certainty yet

      It's like the Chilwell question: it'll be a bit clearer after GW6, and a lot clearer (like many other trends in the game) around GW10

      1. FPL Blow-In
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yeah, I don’t expect anyone to have the answer, I know nobody could possibly know that with certainty. Just want to know what people think will happen really.

  20. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    5 mins ago

    Last Man Standing GW5 (1506 teams)

    Safety score = 32
    Top score = 65

    Lots of carnage this GW with 140 teams being eliminated including myself.
    1366 teams through to GW6

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

  21. Catalan Rangers
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Catch Alvarez before prise rise or wait?

    1. bobbyg
      • 11 Years
      just now

      General consensus is wait

  22. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Newcastle looking much better in the second half.

  23. Shine on you crazy diamond
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Wish I'd married an illiterate girl who'd serve my every needs. Wise girls are a pain in the a*s imo

    1. Walter White (ww)
      • 2 Years
      just now

      This is a football forum

    2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Ban

  24. Cok3y5murf
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Alvarez owners stunned

    1. Walter White (ww)
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Akanji owners mudded

  25. The Train Driver
    • 8 Years
    just now

    First and last CL game for the Albanian ref.

  26. Saka Rice
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Let's be honest..this does mean there is a higher chance Alvarez doesn't start on the weekend

