  1. JT11fc
    • 4 Years
    25 mins ago

    Worth keeping Walker for the turn in fixtures?

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      I don't think I'd start a City defender more than once between GWs 8-15. But not necessarily a high priority transfer if you have plenty of rotation options at the back

      1. JT11fc
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Im on a wildcard and although City have a good fixture next it kinda makes sense to move early

  2. SomeoneKnows
    • 7 Years
    24 mins ago

    Is Mubama > Morris worth a -4 hit?
    (Means I'll also bench Mbueno or Mitoma if Saka does start)

    Pickford
    Botman, Estupiñan, Bell
    Salah, Saka, Maddison, Mbuemo, Mitoma
    Haaland, Alvarez

    (Turner, Cash, Udogie, Mubama)

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      Morris is not worth a hit. Also, he'll cost you another transfer to inevitably replace down the line.

    2. waltzingmatildas
      • 13 Years
      10 mins ago

      I wouldn't

    3. EVILFUK
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Not for me.

  3. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    22 mins ago

    Some more news on Saka fwiw. So only bruising on his foot, will that really keep him out?

    Up top, the hope will be that Bukayo Saka has shaken off the serious bruising he suffered in the derby.

    https://www.football.london/arsenal-fc/fixtures-results/dream-arsenal-bournemouth-bukayo-saka-27806412

    1. fperva
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      it wasn't only the bruise, Udogie fell on his ankle and it twisted

      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        Ok, ok.

        I am looking forward to Saka starting.

        1. fperva
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          4 mins ago

          he won't, but good luck 🙂

          1. FOO FIGHTER
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Bookmarked

          2. EVILFUK
            • 13 Years
            just now

            Saka's not gonna like losing his club record 86 starts in a row ir whatever it is. I think he wilk start.

            1. EVILFUK
              • 13 Years
              just now

              Will

  4. Botman and Robben
    • 6 Years
    21 mins ago

    Alvarez

  5. dshv
    • 6 Years
    18 mins ago

    Start maddison or Mitoma

    1. waltzingmatildas
      • 13 Years
      12 mins ago

      Tough, I think Mitoma

      1. EVILFUK
        • 13 Years
        just now

        have to agree

  6. waltzingmatildas
    • 13 Years
    16 mins ago

    Any changes needed here? 1ft, 1.3itb
    Flekken
    Burn Tark Saliba
    Son Bruno Mitoma Mbeumo
    Haaland Watkins Alvarez
    (Turner Maddison Estu Baldock)

    Not sure on the bench. Almost tempted to use FT to upgrade Baldock and BB?!

    1. trafalgarlaw
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      Benching headache

    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      Like the Tarkowski pick for this GW and next. Reckon you will get at least on double digit haul.

    3. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      No transfers needed. Think I'd start Maddison over Mbeumo if he's passed fit to play

    4. Rasping Drive
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      7 mins ago

      Not really an upgrade but Baldock to Kaboré and BB? Not the best week to use it, but personally speaking I have always considered the chip a curse

    5. EVILFUK
      • 13 Years
      just now

      I like the Baldock to Kabore and BB shout. just don't cry in gwk 30+ when people are wildcarding into a 15 player DGW madness BB lol

  7. trafalgarlaw
    • 4 Years
    14 mins ago

    Very tempted bring in Son

    A. Rashford -> Son
    B. Mbuemo, Pedro -> Son, Archer (-4)

    Onana
    Trippier Bell Estupinan
    Saka Rashford Foden Mitoma Mbeumo
    Haalnad Alvarez

    Turner Saliba Udogie Pedro

    1. ZimZalabim
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      B

    2. EVILFUK
      • 13 Years
      just now

      B is solid

  8. Dotherightthing
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    Hi all,
    Would you rather have;
    A- Alvarez and Diaby
    B- Watkins and Gordon
    Considering the upcoming fixtures
    Thank you

    1. trafalgarlaw
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      A

    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      City attack does not care about fixtures.

      1. Dotherightthing
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Fair...

        But I was thinking more about rotations ..

        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Go with your gut.

          I would go Alvarez and Gordon but that is just me.

    3. antis0cial
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      A

    4. EVILFUK
      • 13 Years
      just now

      A

  9. SollyTheSeagull
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    What you would change with this WC draft? 0.2itb

    Areola
    Trippier Botman Kabore
    Salah Son Diaby JWP Gordon
    Watkins Haaland

    Turner Cash Udogie Archer

    Thanks!

    1. antis0cial
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Looks good but mid is a little light, I'd want a Maddison/Bowen/Saka etc over one of the cheaper 3

  10. balint84
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    get rid of who (with 2ft)

    A) Mbeumo
    B) Saka
    C) Burn
    D) keep them, and upgrade bench (Sarr-Baldock-Mubama)

    1. Rasping Drive
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      3 mins ago

      With that bench I assume you have Salah. Can you post your whole squad?

      1. balint84
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Onana, Turner
        Estu, Burn, Botman, Gvardiol - Baldock
        Salah, Bruno, Saka, Mbeumo - Sarr
        Haaland, Watkins - Mubama

  11. Letsgo!
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Eze to jwp for -4?
    Or just start eze and hope he do smth against manutd

    1. Rasping Drive
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      4 mins ago

      Start Eze

    2. antis0cial
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Start Eze

  12. balint84
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    A) keep Watkins+Mbeumo
    B) get Maddison+Alvarez/Awoniyi/Hojlund

  13. Chazz Reinhold
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    A

    1. Chazz Reinhold
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Ahhh. Was meant to reply to above post. Sorry!

      1. balint84
        • 7 Years
        just now

        thanks

  14. Gazzpfc
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Help please worth a wildcard?

    Which one

    1 Current Team
    Flekken
    Gabriel Botman Trippier
    Saka Rashford Son Maddison Mbembu
    Haaland Alvarez

    Turner EstupinianUdogie Archer

    2. Wildcard

    Areola
    Botman Trippier Kabore
    Son Maddison Salah Gordon Bowen
    Haaland Alvarez

    Turner Estupinian Udogie Archer

    ???

    1. Rasping Drive
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Don’t WC

  15. The Red Devil
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    sell akanji/saliba for trippier or save FT?

    1. Rasping Drive
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Sell

