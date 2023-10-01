60
60 Comments Post a Comment
  1. yousunkmybattleship
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    40 mins ago

    Expect Haaland to haul next week

    Open Controls
    1. I am 42
      • 10 Years
      just now

      differential C

      Open Controls
  2. Weak Become Heros
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    38 mins ago

    Maddison for free or Son for -4? Id probably captain Son, not sure I would Maddi.

    Open Controls
    1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      16 mins ago

      Who’re you losing?

      Open Controls
      1. Weak Become Heros
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        12 mins ago

        Foden. Got Haaland and Alvarez already up top too.

        Open Controls
        1. I am 42
          • 10 Years
          8 mins ago

          thats my plan too, who is funding it?

          still cant decide Saka or Ode

          Open Controls
          1. Weak Become Heros
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Morris and Foden out is the -4

            Open Controls
        2. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          8 mins ago

          If money ain’t an issue then Son. Who else’d be involved in the -4?

          Open Controls
          1. Weak Become Heros
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Morris and Foden out for the -4.

            Open Controls
    2. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Worth it IMO if capping Son.

      Open Controls
  3. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 3 Years
    37 mins ago

    Mitoma / Mbuemo ---> Kulusevski / Richarlison

    Which should I go for?
    I am thinking Mbuemo to Kulusevski atm.

    Open Controls
  4. Oooo Matron
    • 7 Years
    35 mins ago

    Are Liverpool essential on a wildcard?
    Salah only nailed, tempting option but almost impossible to fit in with Haaland, Trippier, etc.

    Is Haaland out madness as an alternative?

    Open Controls
    1. mojoindojo
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I am no haaland wc currently.

      Open Controls
  5. mojoindojo
    • 9 Years
    29 mins ago

    *on

    Open Controls
  6. x.jim.x
    • 9 Years
    27 mins ago

    Forest must be paying the refs off too - Wissa incident was a blatant pen. Wonder if Sky will go on about that for ages like last night…

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      19 mins ago

      And Boly's hand of god.

      Open Controls
    2. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      14 mins ago

      Definitely paying bribes. Can’t imagine any other explanations.

      Open Controls
      1. x.jim.x
        • 9 Years
        9 mins ago

        Mat Turner used to play for Arsenal and what’s the name of Arsenal’s stadium? Exactly.

        Open Controls
        1. have you seen cyan
          • 4 Years
          8 mins ago

          Mat Turner is nearly an anagram for the Emirates.

          Open Controls
          1. x.jim.x
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            Also rhymes with Fat Earner, which describes Darren England after last night

            Open Controls
            1. have you seen cyan
              • 4 Years
              just now

              xD

              Open Controls
  7. theshazly
    26 mins ago

    Areola ( Turner )
    Estu Cash Udogie ( Botman / Baldock )
    Maddison Bowen Salah Saka Mitoma
    Haaland Alvarez ( Archer )

    What to do ?

    A) Estu > Trippier
    B) Botman / Mitoma > Burn / Diaby ( if fit )
    C) Something Else ?

    Open Controls
    1. TitusShambles
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Mitoma out I'd say. Diaby likely to remain fit enough to play.

      Open Controls
  8. have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    25 mins ago

    Alvarez or Bowen?

    Open Controls
    1. theshazly
      just now

      Both

      Open Controls
  9. I am 42
    • 10 Years
    24 mins ago

    the difference between top 10k and top 500k is just Watkins (C)

    still plenty of gameweek to catch

    lets move towards it

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      It was like Trippier last week. Which random hauls next. Better be DCL...

      Open Controls
      1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        Haha love it. D(C)L.

        Shame he can’t get save points.

        Open Controls
        1. have you seen cyan
          • 4 Years
          just now

          lol

          Open Controls
  10. FPLEL
    • 9 Years
    23 mins ago

    Should I WC this lot? 0FT 1.0ITB

    Pickford (Turner)
    Estu, Burn, Udogie (Botman, Baldock)
    Mitoma, Mbeumo, Salah, Son, Maddison
    Alvarez*, Haaland (Mubama)

    Main things I want change:
    - Bring in 2 or 3 Villa (currently none)
    - Bring in 2 West Ham (currently none)
    - Bring in Trippier
    - Not have impotent bench/Pickford

    Open Controls
    1. I am 42
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      can easily fix with 2-3 transfer

      no way im gonna WC this team

      Open Controls
      1. FPLEL
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Cheers. I'm open to -4. Probably should prioritise Villa due to long time horizon on fixtures?

        Open Controls
  11. Tanganga and Cash
    • 1 Year
    19 mins ago

    A couple of questions...

    1) If you could only fit 3 of these 4 into your team moving forward, which one would you leave out?
    A. Alvarez
    B. Bowen
    C. Maddison (assuming you also had Son)
    D. Trippier

    2) Which 2 do you prefer to go with Salah, Son and Saka after Gameweek 8:
    A. Maddison & Gordon
    B. Bowen & Diaby

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      1 ABD
      2 B

      Open Controls
      1. Tanganga and Cash
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Thanks, was leaning that way too!

        Open Controls
    2. TitusShambles
      • 8 Years
      just now

      1) probably leave Alvarez.
      2) Bowen and Diaby

      Open Controls
  12. Rash
    • 6 Years
    19 mins ago

    Not hit the button yet but how's this look?

    Areola
    Trippier cash udogie
    Salah Bowen JWP Neto Son
    Watkins Haaland

    Turner burn Archer lamptey

    Old team

    Onana
    Trippier* udogie* Gvardiol
    Saka sterling rashford son* mitoma
    Alvarez Haaland*

    Turner* Archer* Estupian Beyer

    Open Controls
    1. Iceball
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Not sure, my draft similar but Saka Maddison Alvarez instead og Salah JWP Neto. Might wait with WC though. See my dilemma below, what do you think?

      Open Controls
  13. have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    18 mins ago

    the thing is though, these aren't bad teams, but they are going to be left in the past very quickly, potentially. And the one move a week is going to be too slow, and that's assuming you have no other issues to deal with.

    For context, I can field 15 next week, I have 4mil ITB, I have activated WC. Otherwise I'm getting 44 points or something next week, meanwhile others are getting 88.

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      reply fail to I am 42 above.

      Open Controls
    2. FPLEL
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      Guessing this was in relation to my post.

      Other than (I assume) bringing in Salah., what was your motivation for WC? What were the next 3-4 top priority moves you wanted to make?

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • 4 Years
        7 mins ago

        Didn't want Rash, Foden, or Mebumo anymore. Did want Salah and Son. Probably unique to me, but I used BB in GW1, I have a considerable amount tied up in keepers etc.

        Even though I didn't dislike my team that much, I made 9 changes, and its 0 ITB, and some of the players I want and own are going up/down tonight. I didn't have too, but next week looks bad for my current team IMO. If Son or some hauls, I am screwed IMO. I'm going Son cap btw, that also played a part in it.

        Open Controls
        1. FPLEL
          • 9 Years
          4 mins ago

          Thanks for the insight. Yeah I too moved quickly on Son last night because I intend to cap next week.

          The fact that I already have Salah and Son does make the WC feel a bit gross. And I think maybe I should just bite the -4 or -8 bullet to field something ~90% as good as a potential WC team would be (ignoring bench/keeper/Trippier)

          I swear the game is moving unusually quickly this year..

          Open Controls
          1. have you seen cyan
            • 4 Years
            just now

            When else will you use the wc? I haven't really looked far in advance, maybe there is another good time to play it. But I feel things are getting stale, and this fixture swing is pretty considerable.

            You are right, there seems to be many moves and price rises so far. I had been ignoring rises for the first 5 weeks, but last 2, they have really started eating away at me.

            Open Controls
  14. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    15 mins ago

    Which pair to get?

    A) Trippier and Bowen
    B) Andersen (CRY) and So

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      *Son

      Open Controls
    2. Winston.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Cheers, also got Maddison

        Open Controls
    3. Iceball
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      B since Son likely captain vs Luton

      Open Controls
  15. Iceball
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    Pickford Turner
    Trippier Botman Cash Estupinian Kaboure
    Saka Foden Son Bruno Sterling
    Haaland Alvarez Archer
    Would you WC? No ft, jumped on Cash and Son last night

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Wouldn’t WC

      Open Controls
  16. Alex1995
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    On a WC, pick 4 to own:

    A) Saka
    B) Son
    C) Madders
    D) Bowen
    E) Watkins
    F) Alvarez

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      BDEF

      Open Controls
  17. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    Yay or nay to WC? Cheers 🙂

    Onana 
    Estu, Gabriel, Schär 
    Foden, Son, Rash, Bruno, Maddy 
    Haaland, Alvarez

      Subs; Turner, Gusto, Archer, Baldock

    Open Controls
    1. Alex1995
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Had a similar team and pulled the trigger, probably should have 1-2 weeks ago in hindsight. Was hoping to wait until international break but need to make up ground asap

      Open Controls
      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Who’s your top targets?

        Open Controls
        1. Alex1995
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Salah, Son and Bowen, defence also needed an overhaul

          Also pains me to say it but Watkins… had him since GW1 and took him out before the Chelsea game, fuming obviously with that’s happened since lol

          Open Controls
          1. Alex1995
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Any advice on the above?

            Open Controls
  18. Winston.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    Long term…after GW9;
    A. JWP + Saka or
    B. Bowen + Maddison ?

    Open Controls
  19. Dennis System
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    Haaland to Watkins ? Fixtures for city not great + villa looking deece

    Open Controls
  20. Vazza
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    Poor LT FPL has gone mad in his knee jerk stream.

    Open Controls
  21. Ungaio
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Morris>Solanke for free? Decent punt for next few fixtures

    Open Controls
  22. Zambian FPL Addict
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Lol

    Open Controls
  23. Scalper
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Sneaky punt with Richarlison? Or keep it simple with Diaby?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.