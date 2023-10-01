200
  1. Forza Papac
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    32 mins ago

    After going mental after scoring vs Luton last week, Neto appeared to be telling the crowd to calm down when celebrating the wolves opener yesterday. Anyone know why? Was it because it was an international teammate that scored an OG? If that is the case it's weird behaviour.

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      23 mins ago

      maybe its just because its city, its 10 mins or something, and 1 goal does not mean a win.

      1. Forza Papac
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        22 mins ago

        Telling fans not to celebrate taking the lead against last seasons treble winners is absolutely mad

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 4 Years
          20 mins ago

          i know what you mean, but I wouldn't celebrate 1-0 vs them that much. Knowing that they will eventually equalize 😀

          1. Forza Papac
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            13 mins ago

            I see your point, however, that is an incredibly defeatist attitude. Surely you just live in the moment for the goal and worry about what happens next after? My team has taken some big scalps in Europe in recent years and the thought of having muted celebrations for taking the lead is bonkers

            1. have you seen cyan
              • 4 Years
              just now

              I was thinking about complacency. Celebration maybe leads to that

    2. asquishypotato
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      I don’t think it’s an attitude thing, or defeatist. I’ve always seen the calm down celebrations as a ‘calm down, me be amazing/doing amazing things is the norm, no need to go wild at my amazing brilliance’. Like he knows he is good, and so should everyone else.

      1. Forza Papac
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        That makes much more sense

  2. Oooo Matron
    • 7 Years
    30 mins ago

    WC this lot?

    Pickford
    Estupinan Botman Andersen
    Rashford Fernandes Foden Son Saka
    Haaland Alverez

    Subs: Turner, Udogie, Archer, Kabore

    1. goriuanx
      • 13 Years
      14 mins ago

      I would

    2. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      14 mins ago

      If it were me, yes

    3. SalahFingers
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      Yes probably.

    4. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      Depends how many FTs you have this GW

      1. Oooo Matron
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Only the one unfortunately

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 4 Years
          just now

          I think you can hold off until 10

          Udogie in for Botman and sell United mid to Maddison

  3. goriuanx
    • 13 Years
    30 mins ago

    Thoughts on my WC?

    Areola
    Cash Udogie Gabriel
    Salah Son Bowen Diaby
    Watkins Haaland Darwin

    Turner Nakamba Kabore Taylor.

    1. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      I’d certainly have Trippier over Darwin or Watkins, and the bench could do with being a little better, other than that, great! And template 🙂

      1. goriuanx
        • 13 Years
        9 mins ago

        That would mean 4 at the back. Unfortunately my team value stinks

        1. RICICLE
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Ahh ok, well I’d still say I’d prefer 4 at the back in that case anyway, as I never ever trust Darwin to start.

  4. Andrew D48
    • 1 Year
    29 mins ago

    Captain next wk ? Haaland Son or Salah?

    1. goriuanx
      • 13 Years
      13 mins ago

      Son

      1. Andrew D48
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Early kick off superstition puts me off

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      Son

    3. F4L
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      happy going Mo, Brighton's defence is bad, and Darwin should start.
      Brighton got a mega clash against Marseille away Thursday, and Liverpool nice easy home fixture. rdz already talking about the impact Thursday football is having on the squad

      1. Andrew D48
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Totally agree brilliant insight

  5. x.jim.x
    • 9 Years
    28 mins ago

    Last season, City put 7 goals past Arsenal, 4 past Brighton, 7 past United, and 8 past Bournemouth, but you’ve got people flogging Haaland in a season where money is no object. Madness.

    1. goriuanx
      • 13 Years
      16 mins ago

      Had Haaland scored against Wolves, it wouldn't be a discussion. Most players are reactive from the previous GW

    2. F4L
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      money is no object if Son/Saka/Watkins/TAA/Trippier/Ode/Jesus etc dont considerably outperform their cheaper counterparts. They end up 0.8-1.2 ppg better than the likes of Bowen/Diaby/Mitoma/Cash/Udogie etc, then money matters

    3. asquishypotato
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      He’s going for me.
      Identical record last year is:
      Arsenal (a) - 1 goal
      Brighton (h) - 2 goals
      Man Utd (a) - blank
      Bournemouth (h) - 1 assist
      Chelsea (a) - blank
      Liverpool (h) - didn't play
      Spurs (h) - 1 goal
      Granted he didn’t play against Liverpool, but it’s by no means crazy to sell, and defo not in my captaincy thoughts.

  6. denial
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    27 mins ago

    Saka to Son FT?

    1. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      14 mins ago

      Yep! Luton next

    2. Yozzer
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Not sure about selling Saka tbh. He's insanely good at home and you certainly need him back asap ..

      1. RICICLE
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Can bring back when fixtures ease

  7. Tonyawesome69
    • 4 Years
    27 mins ago

    What move would you prefer in GW8? I feel a defender transfer is the right one for GW 8 and 9 before WC10.

    1. Saka/ Bruno to Maddison
    2. Saliba to Porro (bench Estupinan)

    1FT 1.2ITB
    Pickford
    Tripper Udogie Estupinan
    Saka Sterling Mbeumo Bruno Son
    Haaland Alvarez
    (Turner Archer Saliba Kabore)

    1. DannyDrinkVodka
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Saliba to Porro

  8. Klip Klopp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    26 mins ago

    Thoughts on this Salah-less wildcard:

    Areola
    Cash / Trippier / Porro
    Saka / JWP / Son / L.Diaz
    Haaland / J.Alvarez / Watkins

    Bench: Turner, Neto, Burn, Taylor

    0.8 itb

    1. goriuanx
      • 13 Years
      15 mins ago

      Not a fan

      JWP isn't Bowen, Diaz no output

      1. TheBiffas
        • 2 Years
        9 mins ago

        Diaz no output is a crazy statement

        1. SalahFingers
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Not that crazy. No goals or assists in the last 5 games and no full games played would make me not be very interested.

          1. asquishypotato
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Goal chalked off this weekend, 2 of the 5 matches have been down to 10 men.
            With Gakpo likely out for a while, Jota suspended, and even nunez a bit iffy to start, he’s a nailed on Liverpool forward about to embark on a tasty run.

    2. Yozzer
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      A lot better than the Salah wildcards I'm seeing. I think it outscores them also.

      I think the ones with our Trips will regret it. Remember how essential he was at the start of last season. It's looking that way again

    3. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Like that a lot, got depth & options, think we we see if Diaz is an option this weekend unlucky last game.

  9. Birds of Prey
    • 10 Years
    26 mins ago

    Would you drop ofegaard or Alvarez. To get to Watkins. Thx

    1. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      Ode yes, Alva no

      1. Birds of Prey
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Sorry I failed to mention -4 for ofegaard Morris> Diaby Watkins. Change anything?

        1. RICICLE
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Hmmm, the hit takes the shine off the move somewhat, but I’d say it’s a long term move, which it will be, the -4 should pay off handsomely over the next few, if not immediately.

    2. F4L
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      probably not, cant have them all. Odegaard could explode when Arsenal finally get their first choice attack out this season.

      1. Birds of Prey
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Thx gonna take the hit. Prob is Diaby and Gordon my targets have triangles.

  10. Andrew D48
    • 1 Year
    25 mins ago

    2-0 to Son

  11. Yozzer
    • 6 Years
    24 mins ago

    Cash rising. Anyone who is yet to wildcard going early to get him in Just to try and maintain a bit of team value? Can't see him playing on Thursday.

    My main worry is by the time we get to gw 9 or 10 we won't be able to afford anyone

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      He is a good long term pick any way

      1. Yozzer
        • 6 Years
        9 mins ago

        He is for sure. He's going to rocket up in value. Possibly .2 or .3 this week with Botman out

        1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Really? He got 6pts this week which is solid but nothing amazing. Villa have kept 2 clean sheets so far and are playing a derby next week against a side that just beat City followed by West Ham, why will he be so heavily in demand?

    2. F4L
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      Chambers was a horror show first group game, think Cash probably starts with Villa needing win

      having said that should be a good long term option and if you're worried about TV go for it

      Only slight reservation for Cash long term is Emery's want to play Konsa RB and Carlos Torres pairing. Moreno in at LB. Leaves Cash competing with Ramsey/Zaniolo/Bailey. For this not to happen Cash must keep performing, but he put in one of his best displays in a Villa shirt vs Brighton. Also Konsa's performances at CB have been great so would be wasted at RB in the eyes' of Emery potentially.

      1. Yozzer
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Good point mate. I didn't see the game . I do feel he sits out Europe as I think they will genuinely be thinking top 4 isnt out of reach and they can't afford getting him injured but yeah you could be spot on. It's a risk for sure

  12. TheBiffas
    • 2 Years
    18 mins ago

    Can't make the perfect WC team without sacrificing one of Trippier or Maddison. Who is more essential?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      Depends who are the alternative picks. If you go Trippier, who is the midfielder pick and vice versa when you go Maddison

      1. TheBiffas
        • 2 Years
        10 mins ago

        Basically Trips + Neto vs Burn + Maddison

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 4 Years
          4 mins ago

          I think I would rather start with Maddison as a short term pick and move to other midfielders from Arsenal or WHU in GW10

    2. Yozzer
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      Ouch. Trips is a must imo. Maddo this gw though.

    3. F4L
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      both 190-200 point players, i guess the 2 mil cheaper alternatives to Tripps could get 150. doubt any mid cheaper than 6 gets 150, maybe Neto at a push but lack of alternatives would be an issue.

  13. corderz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    17 mins ago

    Cash in for:

    A) Estupinan
    B) Botman

    1. Yozzer
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Botman. He's not back till after the break . Estupians games get better in gw10 and you will want him back

  14. Big Ronnie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    16 mins ago

    WC this lot? 1FT and £1.4m ITB.

    Onana
    Trippier, Botman*, Udogie
    Saka, Foden, Maddison, Bruno, Bowen
    Haaland, Alvarez

    Turner, Estu, Archer, Kabore

    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Mines slightly worse & working one out, probably going Salahless

  15. Moxon
    • 9 Years
    15 mins ago

    How would you use 2 FT's?

    Areola (Flekken)
    Trippier | Cash | Udogie (Botman, Kabore)
    Son | Saka | Bruno | Maddison | Mbeumo
    Haaland | Alvarez (Archer)

    In pretty good shape but considering moving on Saka and/or Bruno

    1. F4L
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Can you afford Udogie to Porro, Mbeumo to Diaby? For all United's faults this season Bruno is still performing, and I cant see a mid worth getting in for him with the ones you already have this GW (maybe Bowen but tough fixture this week).

      if you really want him gone could switch him to Watkins

  16. Patio Kev
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    13 mins ago

    Just watched MOTD Forest v Brentford highlights

    Turner was awful, got to be at risk of losing spot to big money signing Odysseas Vlachodimos

    1. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Yeah I reckon his days are numbered, shall leave to rot on my bench.

  17. dhamphiir
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    Does this team need WC?
    Onana
    Saliba - Cash - Burn
    Salah - Maddison - Saka - JWP - Mbeumo
    Haaland - Alvarez

    Areola - Estupiñan - Semenyo - Baldock
    0 FT. 1.2 ITB

    1. TheBiffas
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Nope.

    2. Yozzer
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      No way . I'd roll this gw too . Captain Maddo

    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      Nah.

      I'm WC'ing because I had a completely non-functional defense.

  18. theshazly
    1 min ago

    Areola ( Turner )
    Estu Cash Udogie ( Botman / Baldock )
    Maddison Bowen Salah Saka Mitoma
    Haaland Alvarez ( Archer )

    Suggestions please :

    A) Estu > Trippier
    B) Botman / Mitoma > Burn / Diaby
    C) Something else ?

  19. theshazly
    just now

    Which transfers shall I do here ??
    Too confused

    1 FT / 1.7 ITB

    Areola ( Turner )
    Estu Cash Botman ( Udogie / Baldock )
    Bowen Saka Mitoma Salah Maddison
    Haaland Alvarez ( Archer )

